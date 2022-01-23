Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund called it quits after ‘a rocky few months’

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are not “together” anymore. Officially now. They dated throughout 2019 and 2020, and she gave birth to their son Rhodes in December 2020. During her pregnancy, she was already giving off single-mother vibes, and I’m not saying that in a bad way at all. Her vibe was: I’m having this baby with or without Garrett, and he can participate in this as much as he wants, it’s up to him. Garrett was around for some of it, it seemed like. Throughout 2021, there were rumors that they were already on the outs, and last November, Emma was holding hands with Cade Hudson at Paris Hilton’s wedding. It absolutely seems like Emma and Garrett were totally done at some point last year, but here they are, confirming it at long last:

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits, PEOPLE confirms. Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the pair broke things off a few weeks ago, following a rocky few months in their relationship.

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider says.

Reps for Roberts and Hedlund did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair’s split comes after they celebrated their son Rhodes Roberts’ first birthday last month with a rodeo-themed party.

“Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes,” the proud mom, 30, wrote at the time.

She and Hedlund, 37, whom she began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 and then shared the baby’s first photo and his name in January. “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” she wrote. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Hedlund “totally stepped it up” to support Roberts after they welcomed their first son in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[From People]

Well, that’s that. I forgot that Rhodes has her surname too, he’s not Rhodes Hedlund. As I said, she was already acting like a single mom when she was pregnant. She always knew that she was basically going to raise her son alone.

Meanwhile, just before Garrett and Emma conceived Rhode, Garrett got two DUI charges and went through some kind of rehab program. One of those DUI charges was for a car crash on January 24, 2020, when he passed out behind the wheel of his car, ran a red light and got into a head-on collision with another car. Two women were in the second car: Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo. They’re now suing Garrett for negligence. Considering the DUI charges and the police report, I’d say they probably have a pretty good case.

Dude just joined Instagram too:

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund called it quits after ‘a rocky few months’”

  1. Mia4s says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:30 am

    The timing of this announcement just as this lawsuit is filed making clear he’s at best a mess, at worst a horrible person? LOL, she knows what she’s doing.

    Their whole attempt to make this whole pregnancy some cute Minivan-friendly PR story was a source of non-stop amusement. I can’t decide whether her ties to older generations of Hollywood made her feel like she had to go throw the motions? It’s not like she had a great reputation to begin with. Then again, motherhood still sells when your acting only draws medium interest.

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      January 23, 2022 at 8:57 am

      He’s a mess and a horrible person? At least she isn’t stupid. She probably thinks of herself as Old Hollywood, and having a baby creates interest.

      Reply
  2. Squirrelly says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:32 am

    I mean this isn’t shocking at all. I feel bad for Rhodes, both his parents are not stable in the least- despite Emma’s insanely good PR game.

    Reply
  3. Noki says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:48 am

    People still refuse to use protection with all the options!? This feels like one of the lazy casual hook ups that was never suppose to last.

    Reply
    • FrenchGirl says:
      January 23, 2022 at 8:54 am

      Just my opinion . She wanted a child

      Reply
      • FHMom says:
        January 23, 2022 at 8:58 am

        Yes. She was 30 and wanted a child.

      • Mia4s says:
        January 23, 2022 at 9:41 am

        It’s funny my train of thought with this comment: Sure it’s possible, but she’s only 30 and she couldn’t possibly have thought this was the best option….

        …and then I remembered her father is Eric Roberts. 😬

        Boy some cycles just don’t get broken, do they?

        So no offence, but honestly I hope you are really really wrong.

  4. EveV says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:59 am

    I’m confused, is the baby’s last name Roberts or Hedlund? Because the article says both…. Not much else to say besides who didn’t see this coming from a mile away ?
    I hope they are both happy… Although I do find it kinda odd that his first song is called “The Road” considering the nature of his lawsuit (even if it is just a metaphor, which I’m sure it is, not listening to it…)

    Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      January 23, 2022 at 9:27 am

      It’s a break up song. Agree the title considering his issues with driving is less than circumspect but if the song is any indication, he’s not all that deep.

      No one is surprised that this relationship didn’t last and she’s for sure distancing herself and maybe their son (if she’s using Roberts as his last name) from his legal troubles.

      Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      January 23, 2022 at 10:13 am

      Not just the lawsuit but also the baby’s name. There’s a gazillion words he could have used; The Road is a strange choice for his big project.

      Reply
    • Lucky Charm says:
      January 23, 2022 at 11:40 am

      I thought Robert was his middle name, not a second last name. Many people use the mom’s maiden name as a middle name.

      Reply
    • CuriousCole says:
      January 23, 2022 at 12:51 pm

      LuckyCharm is correct, the baby’s name is Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

      Reply
    • Sudie says:
      January 23, 2022 at 1:11 pm

      He played Dean Moriarty in the movie “On the Road”. Perhaps it’s something to do with the movie. As someone said, I feel bad for the child too. A mother is an abuser and a father is an alcoholic.

      Reply
  5. one of the marys says:
    January 23, 2022 at 9:21 am

    He looks bored or sheepish in many of these photos. I went back through the archives to confirm and yes he’s the one Kirsten Dunst split with to go on and find a partner to have a marriage and family. Can’t help but think that was absolutely the best decision for her

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    January 23, 2022 at 9:32 am

    TMZ is reporting he was arrested for public intoxication last night. Wow…timing. 😬

    Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      January 23, 2022 at 10:16 am

      Jesus. If this is him “trying his best,” Emma should get used to raising their son on her own. He is still on probation from his DUI arrest. I never thought Emma would be the mature, put together one in a relationship.

      Reply
  7. Karisma says:
    January 23, 2022 at 9:36 am

    He tried to flee the scene and get rid of the bottles of alcohol while knowing he had injured people because he was driving totally drunk. He’s horrible

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Wow I hadn’t heard about the DUIs and accident. Terrible. I hope those women recover and get a good settlement.
    I hope they are both decent parents at least.

    Reply
    • Carol says:
      January 23, 2022 at 1:38 pm

      Jeez, I had not realized Garrett was such a screw up. I wonder if he was an alcoholic when he was with Kirsten Dunst.

      Reply
  9. Veronica says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:51 am

    I’ll just never stop being amazed at some people’s awful taste in parenting partners. To some extent, I think I’m more baffled by women who do it, since she’s the one who has to carry and deliver the baby. I just don’t get it. That’s another life who’s affected by the poor choices of both of you.

    Reply
  10. tw says:
    January 23, 2022 at 11:41 am

    He’s an alcoholic, period. They partied together and adding a baby to that didn’t work. And yes, her PR game is strong.

    Reply
  11. Boxy+Lady says:
    January 23, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    I have been hearing rumors about this break up for months now! My thinking is they’ve been broken up for quite awhile but the announcement was to distance Emma from Garrett’s troubles.
    This summer, he was promoting his episode of Modern Love, the anthology series on Amazon, and he was gushing about the baby and why he’s named Rhodes. (He did the episode with Anna Paquin and I really enjoyed it.)

    https://www.today.com/parents/garrett-hedlund-reflects-being-dad-meaning-behind-son-rhodes-name-t228064

    I really hope he gets help and sticks to sobriety.

    Reply
  12. SUNNYVILE says:
    January 23, 2022 at 3:07 pm

    Litterly everyone saw this coming! They were the most mismatched couple ever. Both are known to be difficult hot-headed brats ,I feel bad for their kid!

    Reply
  13. Louis says:
    January 23, 2022 at 3:35 pm

    I can fix him.
    Too bad he isn’t into guys.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

The reply feature does not work on phones in vertical mode. We are working on fixing it! Turn your phone horizontally and you will be able to reply to a comment.

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment