Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund called it quits after ‘a rocky few months’

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are not “together” anymore. Officially now. They dated throughout 2019 and 2020, and she gave birth to their son Rhodes in December 2020. During her pregnancy, she was already giving off single-mother vibes, and I’m not saying that in a bad way at all. Her vibe was: I’m having this baby with or without Garrett, and he can participate in this as much as he wants, it’s up to him. Garrett was around for some of it, it seemed like. Throughout 2021, there were rumors that they were already on the outs, and last November, Emma was holding hands with Cade Hudson at Paris Hilton’s wedding. It absolutely seems like Emma and Garrett were totally done at some point last year, but here they are, confirming it at long last:
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits, PEOPLE confirms. Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the pair broke things off a few weeks ago, following a rocky few months in their relationship.
“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider says.
Reps for Roberts and Hedlund did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The pair’s split comes after they celebrated their son Rhodes Roberts’ first birthday last month with a rodeo-themed party.
“Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes,” the proud mom, 30, wrote at the time.
She and Hedlund, 37, whom she began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 and then shared the baby’s first photo and his name in January. “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” she wrote. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”
A source previously told PEOPLE that Hedlund “totally stepped it up” to support Roberts after they welcomed their first son in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well, that’s that. I forgot that Rhodes has her surname too, he’s not Rhodes Hedlund. As I said, she was already acting like a single mom when she was pregnant. She always knew that she was basically going to raise her son alone.
Meanwhile, just before Garrett and Emma conceived Rhode, Garrett got two DUI charges and went through some kind of rehab program. One of those DUI charges was for a car crash on January 24, 2020, when he passed out behind the wheel of his car, ran a red light and got into a head-on collision with another car. Two women were in the second car: Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo. They’re now suing Garrett for negligence. Considering the DUI charges and the police report, I’d say they probably have a pretty good case.
Dude just joined Instagram too:
Los Feliz, CA – Happy couple Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund go out for coffee in Los Feliz. Emma steps out in a long summer dress as Garrett goes with denim and stripes.
Los Feliz, CA – Happy couple Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund seem inseparable as they are spotted going to the Vista Theatre to watch One Upon a Time in Hollywood together.
Los Feliz, CA – Happy couple Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund seem inseparable as they are spotted going to the Vista Theatre to watch One Upon a Time in Hollywood together.
Studio City, CA – Emma Roberts leaves her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund's house. The duo look casual as they chat while walking down the sidewalk.
Hollywood, CA – Emma Roberts goes to a meeting in Hollywood on a Saturday afternoon. The young actress looks stylish in jeans and a beige top paired with metallic shoes.
Beverly Hills, CA – Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are tying the knot in a star-studded bash that included Bebe Rexha, Evan Ross, Emma Roberts at her late grandfather, Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate! Mom, Kathy iOS seen arriving in what appeared to be a floral robe with Richard Hilton, and Kyle Richards is seen with Maurizio Umansky.
Beverly Hills, CA – Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are tying the knot in a star-studded bash that included Bebe Rexha, Evan Ross, Emma Roberts at her late grandfather, Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate! Mom, Kathy iOS seen arriving in what appeared to be a floral robe with Richard Hilton, and Kyle Richards is seen with Maurizio Umansky.
The timing of this announcement just as this lawsuit is filed making clear he’s at best a mess, at worst a horrible person? LOL, she knows what she’s doing.
Their whole attempt to make this whole pregnancy some cute Minivan-friendly PR story was a source of non-stop amusement. I can’t decide whether her ties to older generations of Hollywood made her feel like she had to go throw the motions? It’s not like she had a great reputation to begin with. Then again, motherhood still sells when your acting only draws medium interest.
He’s a mess and a horrible person? At least she isn’t stupid. She probably thinks of herself as Old Hollywood, and having a baby creates interest.
I mean this isn’t shocking at all. I feel bad for Rhodes, both his parents are not stable in the least- despite Emma’s insanely good PR game.
People still refuse to use protection with all the options!? This feels like one of the lazy casual hook ups that was never suppose to last.
Just my opinion . She wanted a child
Yes. She was 30 and wanted a child.
It’s funny my train of thought with this comment: Sure it’s possible, but she’s only 30 and she couldn’t possibly have thought this was the best option….
…and then I remembered her father is Eric Roberts. 😬
Boy some cycles just don’t get broken, do they?
So no offence, but honestly I hope you are really really wrong.
I’m confused, is the baby’s last name Roberts or Hedlund? Because the article says both…. Not much else to say besides who didn’t see this coming from a mile away ?
I hope they are both happy… Although I do find it kinda odd that his first song is called “The Road” considering the nature of his lawsuit (even if it is just a metaphor, which I’m sure it is, not listening to it…)
It’s a break up song. Agree the title considering his issues with driving is less than circumspect but if the song is any indication, he’s not all that deep.
No one is surprised that this relationship didn’t last and she’s for sure distancing herself and maybe their son (if she’s using Roberts as his last name) from his legal troubles.
Not just the lawsuit but also the baby’s name. There’s a gazillion words he could have used; The Road is a strange choice for his big project.
I thought Robert was his middle name, not a second last name. Many people use the mom’s maiden name as a middle name.
LuckyCharm is correct, the baby’s name is Rhodes Robert Hedlund.
He played Dean Moriarty in the movie “On the Road”. Perhaps it’s something to do with the movie. As someone said, I feel bad for the child too. A mother is an abuser and a father is an alcoholic.
He looks bored or sheepish in many of these photos. I went back through the archives to confirm and yes he’s the one Kirsten Dunst split with to go on and find a partner to have a marriage and family. Can’t help but think that was absolutely the best decision for her
TMZ is reporting he was arrested for public intoxication last night. Wow…timing. 😬
Jesus. If this is him “trying his best,” Emma should get used to raising their son on her own. He is still on probation from his DUI arrest. I never thought Emma would be the mature, put together one in a relationship.
He tried to flee the scene and get rid of the bottles of alcohol while knowing he had injured people because he was driving totally drunk. He’s horrible
Wow I hadn’t heard about the DUIs and accident. Terrible. I hope those women recover and get a good settlement.
I hope they are both decent parents at least.
Jeez, I had not realized Garrett was such a screw up. I wonder if he was an alcoholic when he was with Kirsten Dunst.
I’ll just never stop being amazed at some people’s awful taste in parenting partners. To some extent, I think I’m more baffled by women who do it, since she’s the one who has to carry and deliver the baby. I just don’t get it. That’s another life who’s affected by the poor choices of both of you.
He’s an alcoholic, period. They partied together and adding a baby to that didn’t work. And yes, her PR game is strong.
I have been hearing rumors about this break up for months now! My thinking is they’ve been broken up for quite awhile but the announcement was to distance Emma from Garrett’s troubles.
This summer, he was promoting his episode of Modern Love, the anthology series on Amazon, and he was gushing about the baby and why he’s named Rhodes. (He did the episode with Anna Paquin and I really enjoyed it.)
https://www.today.com/parents/garrett-hedlund-reflects-being-dad-meaning-behind-son-rhodes-name-t228064
I really hope he gets help and sticks to sobriety.
Litterly everyone saw this coming! They were the most mismatched couple ever. Both are known to be difficult hot-headed brats ,I feel bad for their kid!
I can fix him.
Too bad he isn’t into guys.