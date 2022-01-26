Chris Evans to star in a ‘holiday adventure’ with Dwayne Johnson for Amazon



Chris Evans completed his run as Marvel’s Captain America in 2019 with Avenger’s End Game. Since End Game, Chris has started a political website, played an excellent douchebag in Knives Out, started filming The Gray Man with Rege Jean “da god” Page and is set to star as Gene Kelly and an animated Buzz Lightyear. But that’s not all for Chris. Recently Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revaled that he and Chris will be starring in Red One for Amazon Prime which is being billed as a “holiday adventure.” Not to be confused with Dwayne’s film Red Notice which was produced for Netflix, Red One will be directed and co-produced by Jake Kasdan through Dwayne’s Seven Buck’s Production. Red One is Chris and Dwayne’s first collaboration. Below are a few more details from People:

The two stars are set to costar in Amazon Studios’ Red One, which is described as an action-adventure comedy that imagines a new universe within the holiday genre. The movie is based on an original story from Hiram Garcia, the president of production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Teacher) will be directing and co-producing with his production company alongside Seven Bucks Productions. Chris Morgan (Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious) will be writing the script and co-produce as well. The Jumanji star announced Red One on his Instagram page in October saying filming would begin in the summer of 2022. Amazon is playing to WIN,” he wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to take you and your families on this very special HOLIDAY ADVENTURE…..”

[From People]

Do I need more Chris Evans? Yes. I prefer to have him in those hot cable knit sweaters, but I will take Chris in anything, including an action film/comedy with Dwayne Johnson. I did a little sleuthing to find out more but it seems Amazon is keeping tight lipped. I am intrigued with the description that says the movie will be a “globetrotting action adventure film” with an “imagined new world.” This makes me wonder if the film will have a fantasy element. Will it be something like an Ocean’s Eleven or Indiana Jones? I loved Jumanji, Bad Teacher, and The Fate of the Furious so the production team is a good sign. They both have great comedic timing so this film should be good. I have needed a new holiday action film since Die Hard (shut up). The fact that Chris and Dwayne aren’t bad on the eyes will feed my inner middle aged thotiana, too. I’ll continue to watch out for updates and wonder who else will be brought on board to star with the fellas. They will begin filming this summer.