Disney is ‘consulting with dwarfism community’ after Peter Dinklage’s criticism of Snow White

Kaiser reported on Peter Dinklage’s comments about Disney’s intentions to remake Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs into a live action film. Peter made several salient points about the problems with the film and how it would set back all the work he and others had been doing for years. But he said he wasn’t totally opposed to a film, he just wanted to make sure it was handled properly. He invited Disney to, “tell the story of Snow White with the most f—ed up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in.” It seems that Disney was listening. It was reported on Tuesday that the studio was taking another look at their script, this time by talking to the right people. And it appears their actions are in response to Peter calling them on the mat.
Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs.
“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”
The live-action “Snow White” film is being directed by Marc Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and the Andrew Garfield-starring “Amazing Spider-Man” movies. “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler is starring in the title role, with Gal Gadot also on board as the villainous Evil Queen.
I’m pleased with how this all went down. I don’t have any great desire for this film to be made, so that’s not a factor. I’ve long been impressed with Peter and the way he handles himself in interviews. And he was particularly adept at this one. Plus, he took on one of the biggest studios, while still allowing them the space to save some face. Which they took, and good for them, because they’ve been really tanking their PR in the press of late.
I haven’t heard the WTF podcast on which Peter and Marc Maron had this discussion yet. I’m curious how it came up but more curious to know if Peter asked for it to be worked into the conversation. Tom and Lorenzo made some astute observations about Peter’s “smart advocacy” once he knew this film was a done deal. As I said, I’m very pleased with how this all went down. I’m glad Disney did their thing but really, I’m most impressed with the way Peter orchestrated this. Still, if the film doesn’t get made, I won’t cry over it. Except I didn’t realize Gal Gadot was going to be the Evil Queen. She’d be camp as hell in that role.
Photo credit: Avalon Red and Backgrid
Peter just seems like a cool guy.
He’s cool, a great actor and really savvy in his handling of this remake.
He’s right
He’s right. The comments under the Variety article are depressing 😕
I don’t mean this in a terrible way, but could someone explain to me why the story of Snow White is such a controversial one? I just assumed the dwarves in the story were the ones typical of the fantasy genre (ie. Gimli from LOTR), hence the fact that they mine for diamonds etc. Are the dwarves in the original Disney animated one coded as a stereotype of people with dwarfism? Apologies if this is a bit of a silly question, but I am glad Disney is taking strides to address peoples’ grievances!
I think part of the problem is that people stereotype those with Dwarfism because of the fantasy dwarf tropes. Can you imagine growing up with Dwarfism in a world where everyone saw Snow White? It sounds like a nightmare.
This is an instance where it is correct to make changes unlike the Beauty and the Beast remake, where they added white feminism bits because Emma Watson, and they weren’t needed in the first place because the cartoon wasn’t anti feminist at all. And don’t even get me started on what they did with Lefou.
This film does not need to be remade. None of the Disney films do.