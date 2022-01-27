The Windsors spent £13 million of taxpayer money on private flights in a decade

Last November, Glasgow hosted the COP26 Climate Conference. World leaders traveled by plane from Rome (where the G20 Summit had been held) to Glasgow for an international conference about climate change. It was always going to be a bad look, especially given that all of the same people went to Rome and Glasgow, almost as if they could have just done the conference in Rome. Prince Charles obviously went to Rome, and then he acted as “host” of the COP26 in Glasgow, because the Queen was too ill to attend. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made some extremely lightweight appearances at and around the conference too, including “playing with kids” and “getting drunk and jazz-handy.” The Cambridges had to make a big show of “traveling by train” to the climate conference, which is pretty funny given how much William, Kate, Charles and Camilla travel by private plane and helicopter. Now there’s even more energy towards how much money they’ve spent on private flights and how bad it all is for the environment:
The Royal Family spent more than £13m of public money on private chartered flights and helicopter journeys just under a decade before leading calls at Cop26 to combat the climate crisis, it can be revealed. The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William each issued stark messages to world leaders at the Glasgow summit about the threat posed to the planet by climate change – with the monarch urging them to act for “our children and our children’s children”.
But an investigation by The Independent has found that the Royals have taken millions of pounds’ worth of taxpayer-funded journeys using chartered flights and helicopters in the last eight years, prompting scrutiny from green campaigners, with one pointing out that people “believe in action much more strongly than words”.
It comes after criticism of world leaders and delegates who opted to travel to Cop26 in November by private jet – which are up to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights, according to a recent report. Boris Johnson and Prince Charles were among those who used private jets at the summit.
The Royal Family’s official travel is funded via the taxpayer through the Sovereign Grant. A comprehensive analysis by The Independent of travel data published in Sovereign Grant annual accounts from 2013/14 to 2020/21 reveals that at least £13.5m has been spent on travel using chartered flights and helicopters.
[From The Independent]
The Independent’s investigation uncovered a huge list of taxpayer-funded flights undertaken by Charles and Camilla specifically, including chartered flights to and from Colombia, Mexico, Muscat, India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and on and on. What bugs me is that the Independent clearly “investigated” those flights for which there is a modicum of transparency, because Charles and Camilla were on official business, and they likely had security, press and staff flying with them. You could argue that while private/chartered flights are bad, if the plane is full and they’re there on official state/diplomatic business, it’s not AS bad.
What’s painful is that there’s zero transparency for the chartered flights and “private” helicopter trips for vacations and just regular travel in and around the UK for the royals. This is where it’s enormously tricky, because (from what I understand) there’s no line-item in the royal travel budget where people could really see how many times William and Kate fly by helicopter to and from Anmer Hall, for the hell of it, because they can.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, listen to a speech by United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference aka COP26, held at the SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, on 1st November 2021.,Image: 640889112, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Reigate / Avalon
-
-
01/11/2021. Glasgow, United Kingdom. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, speaks at the COP26 summit.,Image: 640902972, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Reigate / Avalon
-
-
01/11/2021. Glasgow, United Kingdom. The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an evening Royal Reception at Kelvingrove Museum as part of the COP26 World Leaders Summit Day in Glasgow.,Image: 641030097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
-
-
01/11/2021. Glasgow, United Kingdom. The President of the United States of America Joe Biden meets Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall as they join the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an evening Royal Reception at Kelvingrove Museum as part of the COP26 World Leaders Summit Day in Glasgow.,Image: 641030279, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Where’s the press outrage about these findings?
The Brits really don’t care how many millions are spent on flights or clothes for Kate. They are more concerned about security for Archie…..now that’s crossing the line in their eyes.
Let’s hear the cost of the private helicopter the Cambridge’s have via the queen… no one spends private funds on that thing.
Wth are they doing on all those trips anyway, the fkn fkrs.
The private charters/flights for the unofficial trips should be itemized.
So for this:
“there’s no line-item in the royal travel budget where people could really see how many times William and Kate fly by helicopter to and from Anmer Hall”
I think there used to be, right? They used to break down things helicopter travel for personal and work related, and then just started doing it as one big category for travel, and that’s when people (reporters? IDK) started tracking whether the travel was for work or not based on what the royals were wearing, so then they built the privacy hedge so no one can track their comings and goings. Totally transparent 😒
(even if I”m wrong about the different budget categories, which I could be, I’m not wrong about the privacy hedge LOL.)
I do think there is a big difference in taking a private jet halfway around the world for work, especially if they are traveling with a large entourage, and taking the helicopter to and from your country home every weekend. No one comes after Joe Biden for using Air Force One, you know? But I think in general the lack of transparency is the issue. Who pays for the royal family’s travel if its NOT work related? and if it is work related, shouldn’t there be a duty to find the cheapest and most efficient way to travel? Like no one is saying to take a train if its going to take 10 hours (hey, American here, our rail travel is not the best, lol.) But if taking a train will take 90 minutes and a helicopter will take an hour, maybe the train is a perfectly fine option. (commercial train, not royal train)
I’m actually not opposed to them flying privately for state business, especially, like Kaiser says here, if the plane is full with others. And especially especially if it’s long haul where there are no non-stop commercial options. Much like with Air Force 1 – it makes sense in these cases to me for the taxpayer to fund these activities.
But in the same way that Presidential kids don’t get to take AF1 by themselves, I don’t think the taxpayer should be footing the bill for the personal travel of people down the line of succession.
This is all Meghan fault. Meghan bewitched Harry 3 years before they met to make him lead his family astray into private travel.
@over it she bewitched him 3 years before she even met him