Aaron Rodgers expresses gratitude to Shailene Woodley ‘for letting me chase after you’

The bros are worried that Aaron Rodgers just retired from football via Instagram. But I’m more interested in what he said about Shailene Woodley! Aaron (QAaron) posted a special IG message last night, less than a week after his split with Shailene became public. For what it’s worth, I still say that Aaron and Shailene have been done for months though, but I absolutely believe Aaron had “cold feet” about getting married. QAaron’s IG post also comes after months of anti-vaccine and anti-Biden idiocy. Instead of reading a book, Aaron is trying to spread some gratitude:
Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.
@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.
To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.
To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.
To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.
To everyone else,
Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace
“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life…” Oh, he chased her for months? Interesting. I’m sure Danica Patrick would be interested in knowing the timeline on that too. As for the rest of it… it does read as a retirement post? Like, is Aaron going to be back in Green Bay next season? Considering the big fight he and the Packers had last year, he definitely sounds over it. He’s probably ready to start his career in right-wing media. I’m not even making a joke.
Did he forget that they are broken up?
He was just on that McAfee podcast and said that they are still together.
What?! Does Shailene know that they’re still together?
Oh yeah, she knows. Don’t worry, we’ll get a pap stroll soon.
Hate this “hunting” terminology when describing women-men romantic relations. I know it makes You look more macho (agential), but lets be honest – most of the decisions are made in the first seconds after knowing someone. If there has been a change of mind it means that other options became less tempting or disappeared.
This reads like a goodbye letter to me.
Reminds me of a suicide note
There’s no way Aaron’s retiring the same year as Tom Brady who will overshadow everyone in his Hall of Fame class in five years. I see Aaron playing for another year or two.
That’s exactly why I think he’ll play at least one more year, Bren. He will want to be the top dog in that HOF class, and with Brady retiring this year, that wouldn’t happen. QAaron thinks about these things. He’s got a giant ego and a very thin skin. He’ll play one more year.
I wonder if he’s thinking of doing what Tom did: leave his long-time team and swoop into another, struggling team, get a fat paycheck, and win it all. Of course the winning it all part is not guaranteed, and QAron is not Tom, but I could see his ego telling himself that he could do that, too.
@harpervalleypta-
That’s what his predecessor did… leave GB in a huff, then a couple years later, joined GBP’s other regional nemesis, The Vikings. 🤷🏼♀️
@harpervalleypta – Aaron would be a fool to leave the NFC. There’s too much young and up-and-coming QB talent in the AFC that could challenge him more. Winning regular-season games aren’t too difficult for Aaron because he’s already playing in one of the easiest divisions in football. He just needs to figure out how to level up and trust his playmakers in the playoffs instead of playing tight.
I bet he’s sure enjoying all the speculation he’s sparked today though.
I agree. He’ll announce his upcoming retirement in the preseason or by week 1 so he can have a season long farewell tour. Though Rodgers will be HOF bound, he’s still not Tom Brady (as much as i dislike him as a person) so the accolades that will be hoisted on TB with TB not even being there and comparisons to TB for every other veteran quarterback… his ego won’t handle it. I predict he’ll put serious feelers out for reactions of retirement 2023-24.
“Read a book”.
White men will always.
Sure Qaaron, we will read a book for you due to your inability. We all know reading is fundamental!
Omg, that piece of advice, coming from someone who espouses anti-vaccine propaganda on Blow Rogan’s anti-science podcast.
Condescending f*^%
Love all the photos of him being around folks unmasked an unvaccinated while lying about being “immunized.” What a disappointment.
I doubt he got cold feet because I don’t think marriage was ever in the cards. I really don’t think she ever wanted that. In the end it sounds like a pretty short relationship. I think they quarantined together and then went their separate ways
Right. Don’t think marriage was in the cards for her. Her career is hot right now. If she was given a choice, Aaron or career, she would put on those walking shoes.
At the announcement of their broken engagement, I speculated that she dumped his sorry ass! Her career would have never survived.
He loves to spark speculation and draw attention to himself. People must have stopped talking about him for five minutes so he got on social media.
Over the top. Why do people think this is necessary.
I’m thinking he got a drunk and decided to write some Deep Thoughts a la Jack Handy.
He is the worst. Once upon a time he was my favorite NFL player. There is so much going on with him and he is truly baffling. I still think he is closeted for one. There have been rumors for years. And then he mysteriously gets very close to marriage before it all falls apart with numerous women.
His ultra conservative and religious parents really screwed up his childhood and I think we are seeing the aftermath of that right now. He hasn’t been photographed with them in YEARS ( or the brothers).
Genuinely feel like he is a good guy but the anti vaccine stuff has completely ruined his legacy and severely limited his retirement options in my opinion.
Guys like him can screw up and come back a year later smelling like a rose. People have really short memories and are willing to cut some slack for the chosen few.
I still think they are both closeted and the matchup made a lot of sense until his vaxholier than thou episode.
This is some serious teenage girl-style melodrama, good Lord. He had to be either drunk or stoned.
I can’t stop laughing. This is exactly the kind of crap my daughter and her friends post on Instagram all the time.