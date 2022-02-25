Queen Elizabeth learned from her mom to ‘focus on the positive’ & ‘suck it up’

This week’s People Magazine cover story has a weird energy. It’s all about Queen Elizabeth and how she’s having a bummer 2022, how she got Covid and her favorite son is a rapist and she helped pay off his victim, but she’s stoic about it all and looking forward to her Jubbly. It’s a fine line and I’m not sure Buckingham Palace is really pulling it off. They’re aiming to make Liz look sympathetic and like she can’t count on her family full of degenerates, but also like she’s thrilled about all things Jubbly and the continuation of the monarchy. As I said, who is buying it? Here are more excerpts from People’s cover story:

What Liz learned from her mother: “One of the lessons that she learned very early from her own mother was to focus on the positive,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. ” ‘You see something bad, you see something good.’ And the Queen has always been very good at that.” Her resilience on Accession Day, when she hosted a reception: “Her sense of humor was there, and we had a good chat,” says Yvonne Browne, vice president and chair of the Sandringham Women’s Institute. “It is a bittersweet weekend for her, but she certainly wasn’t down. She was in sparkling form.” All About The Jubbly: “Her main concern will be to get back to be in fighting form to start the Jubilee celebrations,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE. “She’s of the generation where you ‘suck it up.’ It is duty first.” Adds Bedell Smith: “She’s very, very good at dealing with what life throws at her. She understands that she needs to project that positive image more than ever and go about her business.”

Would the world – or the monarchy – fall apart if Liz stopped projecting a positive image? If she publicly admitted that she feels like hell, that her family is awful, that she’s tired of being trotted out for sympathy and to keep the monarchy afloat? And as I said in the previous post, it’s not even like the Queen’s hands are clean in any of the catastrophes currently engulfing the monarchy. She’s PART of it. Many of the catastrophes are happening because she herself mismanaged situations and had bad instincts. Anyway, I guess we’re still limping along for the Jubbly.