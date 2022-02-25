Queen Elizabeth learned from her mom to ‘focus on the positive’ & ‘suck it up’

This week’s People Magazine cover story has a weird energy. It’s all about Queen Elizabeth and how she’s having a bummer 2022, how she got Covid and her favorite son is a rapist and she helped pay off his victim, but she’s stoic about it all and looking forward to her Jubbly. It’s a fine line and I’m not sure Buckingham Palace is really pulling it off. They’re aiming to make Liz look sympathetic and like she can’t count on her family full of degenerates, but also like she’s thrilled about all things Jubbly and the continuation of the monarchy. As I said, who is buying it? Here are more excerpts from People’s cover story:
What Liz learned from her mother: “One of the lessons that she learned very early from her own mother was to focus on the positive,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. ” ‘You see something bad, you see something good.’ And the Queen has always been very good at that.”
Her resilience on Accession Day, when she hosted a reception: “Her sense of humor was there, and we had a good chat,” says Yvonne Browne, vice president and chair of the Sandringham Women’s Institute. “It is a bittersweet weekend for her, but she certainly wasn’t down. She was in sparkling form.”
All About The Jubbly: “Her main concern will be to get back to be in fighting form to start the Jubilee celebrations,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE. “She’s of the generation where you ‘suck it up.’ It is duty first.” Adds Bedell Smith: “She’s very, very good at dealing with what life throws at her. She understands that she needs to project that positive image more than ever and go about her business.”
Would the world – or the monarchy – fall apart if Liz stopped projecting a positive image? If she publicly admitted that she feels like hell, that her family is awful, that she’s tired of being trotted out for sympathy and to keep the monarchy afloat? And as I said in the previous post, it’s not even like the Queen’s hands are clean in any of the catastrophes currently engulfing the monarchy. She’s PART of it. Many of the catastrophes are happening because she herself mismanaged situations and had bad instincts. Anyway, I guess we’re still limping along for the Jubbly.
I honestly read the headline as “Queen Elizabeth learned from her mom to focus on the positive & fuck it up.”
That sounds about right from the looks of things LaraW.
Elizabeth II Regina will be remembered for 70 years reign. That’s all that is important to her…..please don’t remember how she treated her sister, son as a child, Diana, Meghan/Harry and how she supported a pedophile. Forget how under her reign the Commonwealth not only lost members but will fall completely apart once Charles takes over. Don’t remember any of that just remember …..Platinum Jubilee
LOL @ LaraW”. Your misreading is probably more accurate.
It really is limping along. I see her and think of the Alexander Hamilton quote/lyric when you stand for nothing you fall for everything. I can’t see her being remembered well. She may not be a rapist but she supported one, she may not be a racist but she allowed her grandson to be hounded by them, she may be vaccinated but she doesn’t set an example for health guidelines. Maybe she was great back in the day, but she didn’t mature in my mind to stand for much of anything. Just a woman grifting off tax dollars in luxury.
This: “Just a woman grifting off tax dollars in luxury.”
At the end of the day, she’s just a mooch with a fancy title.
The lie that she somehow “sucks it up” by living in unimaginable, unearned luxury is offensive, and I’m American.
Couldn’t have said it better myself. She’s great monarch because she never says or does anything. And we extoll her virtues and reward her with riches for being born and never doing or saying anything.
Just because people are old, it doesn’t make them right or leaders.
I think the British support their grifting royal family in the same way that some Americans worship the US flag — they are symbols/mascots that the public can focus their pride on. The royal family is a reminder that they once had an empire, able to stretch their reach to distant lands and subject “lesser” people. Aren’t they great? They have “history” and “culture” that others do not. If the price to pay for that ego stroke is supporting a racist, misogynistic institution, then they pay it gladly.
Lordy, People Magazine what’s happened to you? First Keen’s head is plastered all over and now the queen too? And they already did a big tribute issue to her last year. Meanwhile, nothing about the Sussexes who actually live in the US.
People magazine just got a new editor in chief, Liz Vaccariello and replaced that British dude Dan Wakeford. Something tells me that the powers that run People weren’t to happy about the magazine becoming the American propaganda arm of the RF because Dan only had the position for only 2 maybe 3 years. I expect a change in tone going forward when Liz officially takes over her new role. The royals’ coverage should get interesting or probably become nonexistent. It made no sense to have wall to wall royal covers over here in the US, and the old guy actively ignored popular US news to put Weeny, Keeny, and co on the cover.
Princess Diana was the greatest gift ever to People. I’m sure they still have plenty of BRF fans on subscription.
@JT: Don’t forget the whole debacle with Betty White as also an additional reason for Wakeford’s departure.
If they are relying on Di fans why cover Cam and not PH?
It’ll be interesting to see how People and specifically its royal coverage changes now that this guy is out. They had those special edition royal issues that covered the Cambridges more than once but never the sussexes, iirc. Sure, they’re not working royals but they are part of the royal family so why wouldn’t People cover them in a special royal edition? Only an establishment person like Dan who is probably taking direction from the palace would care about that sh*t but People is a us mag, not a British tabloid.
People’s parent company, Meredith, got bought out and there were about 200 layoffs and the demise of several print editions including EW and InStyle, according to a report in Variety. I wonder if Wakeford’s double cover shenanigans (one Royal, one American celeb) cost People sales on the news stand. Anyway, I’m glad he is gone and I hope that means no more close-up cover photos of Burger King. The new editor is an American woman who used to head Real Simple.
Good info, thanks. I cannot image People sold copies with Keen on the cover in the US. There is zero interest in her. I enjoy celebitchy but I’ve never had anyone I know start a conversation about Keen. News websites like cnn didn’t even mention her trip to Denmark.
People’s coverage of Camilla did not endear the magazine to Diana fans. And also Kate is no “substitute” for DIana and Will IMO has turned out disappointing. I would like to see more of Harry and Meghan coverage.
@AmyToo I’m betting that has something to do with it too. There were covers about the royals nearly every other week and the PR was so damn heavy handed. I’m surprised it took this long for the executives to can that guy. Now I’m wondering what’s going to happen to the quarterly Royal Edition of People? I haven’t heard about that in a while.
I was wondering that too I have not seen it.
Wakeford went all in on backing the wrong royal horse this past year, then lost big when said horse ended up paying out $12 million (probably more) to cover up for a pedo/rapist/sex trafficking participant family member. If People’s new owners can read a room right now they cannot be seen as the American mouthpiece of the royal family, which in addition to that Epstein trouble, also has racist allegations still hanging over their heads. Poor Wakeford probably made too much money as EIC at People that he won’t be able to afford to go work for KP or the Royal Foundation, which would be his next obvious career move
“Suck it up” is going daily to work in a laborious job, NOT conserving your strength for a day when you can appear and get people to bow down to you.
“She’s of the generation where you ‘suck it up.’ It is duty first.” Adds Bedell Smith: “She’s very, very good at dealing with what life throws at her. She understands that she needs to project that positive image more than ever and go about her business.”
This is precisely why your entire family is so profoundly fucked up. Deny. Deny. Avoid. Avoid. Head in sand. Tolerate abuse. Repress all feelings. Give up all personal autonomy. FOR THE MONARCHY!!
This right here!
They can fuck right off with this soldiering on bullshit. This thing has killed MILLIONS. The idea of bragging about stoicism is so repulsive.
Did England even start vaccinating kids under 12 yet? British parents seem so distraught over their inability to protect their kids (reasonably so). At least in the US you can vaccinate primary school kids.
“‘You see something bad, you see something good.’ And the Queen has always been very good at that.”
Gruey, I feel you.
England, the queen has never been anything other than good at avoiding any sort of conflict, by acting like she is above it, or by NOT helping people who actually need it. Hard stop on the MILLIONS paid out, for Pedo. Surely, you must all see this absolute shitshow for what it is.
Plus gin, lots of gin…
My favorite twitter comment on TQ is that poor love is wretched with Covid because she has just had to cough up 12 million!
The Queen’s mother was a Machiavellian, steel souled and ruthless individual, fuelled by savage snobbery and Dubonnet gin. The press liked to portray her as an elderly, kindly, little lady – she was not. So – the headline’s not wrong. The Queen DID learn a lot from her mother.
Exactly! Thank you! “Steel marshmallow,” was it? “Marshmallow made on a welding machine”?
Acknowledging the positive doesn’t mean ignoring the negative. And sucking it up doesn’t always mean accepting the negative, it also means ignoring your own discomfort and doing something about it. As for God’s duty that she goes on about – does she think God put her on the throne to “suck it up” and ignore the injustices around her? It’s so peculiar.
Exactly – ignoring problems to focus on the positive is not admirable, it’s borderline delusional.
Easy to focus on positive stuff when your living in a happy bubble of reality. Shes living a luxurious long long long life a lot of people don’t get that, who wouldn’t be happy with that.
The Queen Mother over indulged Charles, making him feel a sense of entitlement which caused some of his inability to take responsibility for his actions. She treated him more “special” than his siblings, something Charles is doing with William.. She even lent Birkhall to Charles and Camilla for “sleepover” when both were married to others. And the QM supposedly adored Andrew Parker Bowles!
@Tessa: The QM did the same thing with William. Apparently, Harry told Diana that the QM ignored him and only paid attention to William when they visited her.
I really do hope we are seeing the twilight years of monarchy in modern society. Not only is it useless and a waste of tax dollars for non royals, the royals themselves are in gilded cages from the moment their born. It’s all gross.
Whatever Queenie. What else is she going to do? She was groomed to be Queen and nothing else, not even a mother.
Did People Magazine stop that Royal Quarterly they had last year? I can only hope so. I have not seen one on the newsstands for a while.
I never understood who they thought would buy that.
The weird thing about this PR push – soldiering on, stoic in the face of crisis, etc, is that it’s the exact opposite of what even William and Kate have been saying of mental health (when they bother to talk about it anymore). Obviously Harry has been more open about his struggles but even W&K have at least been “talking the talk” about opening up, how people shouldn’t be forced to pretend everything is okay when its not, ask for help, etc.
but for the Queen, hiding her feelings and just soldiering on in the face of emotional and family crisis is a positive.
“Her main concern will be to get back to be in fighting form to start the Jubilee celebrations,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE.
The subtext here isn’t good.
I just this Jubbly to be over because, lord, I’m sick and tired of this being their official excuse for everything. i wonder what it’ll be after the Jubbly?
Ducking normalise people resting when sick. Nobody is getting a medal for working when sick.
Her mother lived until 101 for a reason: you’d be a fool to leave such a great grift. What the Queen Mother really meant in “suck it up” is all the tax dollars the Brits are paying out for them. That’s why I think Queen Elizabeth will hang on and manage to live at least 5 more years.
What she learned from her Mum: how to drink huge amounts of alcohol on the daily, classism and prolly racism as well!
‘Well, things couldn’t be any worse could they? Whatever shall I do? O, I know I’ll gaze at my solid gold piano until my mood lifts.’ Liz probably.