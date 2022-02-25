Kim Kardashian says Kanye’s social media is causing her ’emotional distress’

Here are more photos of Kim Kardashian in Milan this week, for Milan Fashion Week. She’s been out shopping at local boutiques, visiting ateliers and wearing a lot of Prada. Some new Prada, some vintage Prada and some… Prada menswear? For real. I kind of hate all of these looks and I don’t understand why she’s trying to make “gloves” happen all of a sudden. Those sunglasses aren’t flattering for her face either.
In other Kim Kardashian news, her lawyers are still seeking a bifurcated divorce. They want the court to declare Kim legally single, despite Kanye West’s attempts to slow-walk the proceedings. Kim first filed for bifurcation in December, and Kanye only responded to it about a week ago, partially because he can’t keep a divorce lawyer on retainer. He keeps firing lawyers and/or they walk away from working with him. That comes up in Kim’s new filing:
Kim Kardashian wants a judge to make her single ASAP … because Kanye West’s Instagram posts are hurting her emotionally, and all she wants now is to move on and co-parent in a healthy manner. In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim says it very directly, “I very much desire to be divorced.” She tells the judge she’s asked Kanye to keep their divorce private, “but he has not done so,” and talks about Kanye’s barrage of social media posts about their relationship.
Kim says, “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”
As we’ve reported, Kanye’s accused Kim of kidnapping their daughter, Chicago, says she’s accused him of ordering a hit on her, and gone after her for allowing North to be on TikTok. Kanye had also asked to prevent Kim from transferring assets out of any trust. Kim says that ridiculous — they have a prenup which keeps all their trusts and other assets separate, and Kim needs access to her trust to run her businesses. And, in the docs, Kanye’s lawyers recognize the prenup is valid.
She also notes Kanye’s lawyers acknowledge they’re having trouble getting through to him. In October 2021 they wrote to Kim’s attorney about trying to break down the prenup for Ye, saying …”But as you also know, we face challenges in communicating with our client — and the validity of the prenup (with all of its related legal implications) is a heavy issue to broach.” The upshot — it seems Kanye isn’t throwing up the roadblocks — his lawyers are, because Ye isn’t involved.
Kim bottom lines her request for single status by stating … “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”
She adds that she needs to be single, so “I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”
Fact is … the big issue in court next week is when Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, appears to formally have Kim’s legal status restored, and that’s pretty much done for the asking.
First of all, we should talk about how interesting it is that TMZ is almost always on the dude’s side unless we’re talking about Kim Kardashian. TMZ has been pretty “even-handed” – perhaps even sympathetic – in how they’re reporting on the Kimye split. That being said, this isn’t true: “The upshot — it seems Kanye isn’t throwing up the roadblocks — his lawyers are, because Ye isn’t involved.” Kanye IS throwing up roadblocks by refusing to acknowledge the prenup for a full year, and by not effectively communicating with a revolving door of divorce lawyers. In any case, I feel sorry for Kim. Kanye has been emotionally abusing her in plain sight for months. She’s over it and she wants to be done with all of this.
Lol thank you Kaiser for addressing that line in TMZ coverage!
Kanye IS throwing up roadblocks by being impossible to work with and not allowing discussion of relevant items (the prenup). His lawyers are saying “our client won’t discuss this with us” how is that not a roadblock? I was so befuddled by that comment.
Hope TMZ didn’t hurt themselves with that stretch.
Kanye doesn’t want Kim back. He wants to control and punish her. It’s sick and the courts should not assist him in doing so.
such a fashion victim-always…maybe trying to separate her status of muse for kanye’s ‘VISION”
with the gloves and such…
Gloves are in fashion because they have something to do with the pandemic. Maybe someone else can explain it to me but they do.
Kim wants to be a fashion icon. It’s not effortless for her. We can all see how hard she works for it. The black midriff outfit is good. There’s some of Kim’s personality in that look. The other stuff just looks try-hard.
Maybe she’s going for a gender-bending vibe, with choosing items from the menswear collection (like the baby-poop jumpsuit from yesterday). I can appreciate her “I can wear a man’s outfit and still show my breasts,” but the clothes are overwhelming on her small frame and she seems self-conscious rather than comfortable.
Did you see Julia Fox in the exact same black bandeau/leather pants/leather coat look? hahah
Maybe it’s cold there?
Yeah. I’m a big fan of Ye and somehow managed to slalom through all the sh$t he pulled for years. But this is too much. And I don’t even care for Kim like that, as in I don’t buy what she sells, but that kind of attitude is toxic and simply unacceptable.
On another topic, I kind of dig the second outfit. I love the jacket and I could do with the leather jogging pants. Kanye invented that, I reckon.
I used to be a big fan too. I haven’t listened to him since the Pablo days. He makes me sick these days. His latest post is pure mean bully trump style. He’s an awful human being and his fan base basically consist of incels. While he is cavorting ( I love that word😂) with his Kim look alike of the month in Miami they argue that Pete is a home wrecker.
Swifties and the beehive get a bad rep but Kanye stans are basically misogynistic bullies that believe women are men’s property. They are infinitely more dangerous.
I like the blue gloves! I love gloves!
But yeah, arguing that Kanye isn’t putting up roadblocks when he’s refusing to cooperate with his own attorneys is absurd. He’s definitely delaying things. Also, his desire to interfere with Kim’s access to her own trusts is gross in the extreme. If the prenup terms are clear, what is he worried about?
It looks like Mapa gloves to me. My grandmother used those to do the dishes.
Looks like she got a gig at Crime Scene Investigations or the Medical Examiners office with those blue gloves.
Shouldnt she be wearing Balenciaga(sp?)
His posts are stressing ME out! I can’t imagine the hurt, pain, anxiety and sadness this is causing Kim. And can you imagine how disappointed and heartbroken it must be for your former partner to betray you like this.
Disgusting. Kanye is disgusting.
Same. His behavior, the people he’s pandering to, the misogyny already built up towards Kim over the years that makes it all so easy, the way men and boys are reacting to this story, the way some of the kids are already being treated and will continue to be treated as they grow up. It’s all very concerning.
I cannot imagine how frustrating it must be to be involved in this case, both for Kim and his own attorneys. I hope the courts can do as much as possible without him, because he’s never going to agree to anything.
it’s causing me emotional distress, and the dude doesn’t even know I exist. it’s super triggering for a lot of folks. and just plain scary on the face of it. I’m glad to see some writers calling it out. it’s not “divorce drama” it’s an angry, unbalanced man going after a woman and purposely trying to hurt and terrorize her.
if their money is separate, that should be simple enough to figure out. the judge should grant the bifurcation and not be a part of Kanye’s continued abuse. this is so disgusting. let her go.
Except for the omnipresent gloves, I love the gray trench coat look. It says androgynous badass.
The TMZ write up is kinda crap. I read a better write up somewhere else. Where they pointed to the fact that he’s trying to stop her from remarrying.
Also the most interesting thing in this story is that they already have separate assets in prenup. A lot of people were arguing that he was right to stop her for financial reason which turned out to be BS too. This is purely about control.
The comment about the trusts is interesting. I thought Kanye was the larger moneymaker, this makes it sound like he might be exploring trying to attack the prenup, which would mean Kim actually has the higher net worth. Not sure why upholding a prenup would be a topic that is tough for Kanye’s lawyers to broach with him.
That last costume is remarkably wrong. So, so wrong.
It’s outward harassment – you don’t have to “like” Kim (which weirdly a lot of people keep saying) to see it for what it is. Just because she’s a wealthy public figure doesn’t negate this is emotional abuse and a potentially dangerous situation for her since he has such devoted fans. The bombardment of flowers, threatening new boyfriend, etc is scary for anyone.
The problem is not that she’s a wealthy public figure. She’s a master at media manipulation, so I take anything Kardashian with a grain of salt and I’m not ashamed, because she worked hard for that.
What aspect of this is attributable to Kim’s “media manipulation,” though? If anything, this coverage has been far too kind to Kanye execrable behavior.
Can we talk about the fact that there are pics of Kanye with the kids in Miami and his hook up of the month is there too?
This from a guy who lost his shit over Pete D ever meeting his kids….
Are these Kim’s DGAF or mad/depressed looks? Or just what designers are offering her? They’re mostly so bad but kinda bad on purpose, and she usually looks better. I liked her Rick Owens shirt/dress for the house tour video.
The one look with the black bandeau is like a more luxe, thoughtful version of Julia Fox’s birthday look.
I’m guessing these crumpled oversized leather (or hopefully faux leather) looks are just supposed to be in fashion now, in which case, yikes, Milan.
Than get off
Normally, I’d agree with you, but that social media that’s causing her distress is also half her income. Why should she have to give up all that money? He can’t control himself so she should pay for it? No, like it or not social media is her job and he has no right to take that from her. He is the one that doesn’t need social media, he has his music to speak for him. He’s using it for harm, so he should be booted.
She doesn’t have to give up social media, just stop following Kanye and block him from her social media. But if she’s following him so she and her legal team can gather information for the divorce, then that means she’s expecting the emotional distress and actually needs it to build her case.
And it hasn’t occurred to everyone that she’s not blocking him because, as noted in the Gift of Fear, cutting off contact entirely often results in escalation?
I don’t like the aesthetics of the gloves, but I have a theory. Kim has always struggled with psoriasis. She’s currently under a tremendous amount of stress. If she’s having a flare up on her hands and covering makes her feel better, more power to her.
She’s probably just trying to cover up her hands cause they show her age imo.
The crotch part of the leather pants looks like a black diaper.
I think she is dressing the way she has been lately to cover up her psoriasis which is probably flaring like crazy from stress. She has turned it into a fashion statement.
But she was on the beach in the Bahamas and Miami wearing bikinis just a week or two ago. I think she’s dressing this way because she thinks it’s “fashion forward” and she’s trying to prove she doesn’t need Kanye (which she doesn’t). She dresses just as bad now as she did when she was with him. She actually dressed wonderfully when she was dating Reggie Bush. Best she ever looked.
I like the first two outfits, hate the third. I hope the judge grants her request to be divorced right now, and leave the other issues for later. She needs out and she needs it now.
I wonder how much she pays her stylists? Does she not see how ridiculous she looks? It’s like she’s forcing a style on her that isn’t authentic. This ain’t you Kim !
I might be the only one, but the black suit with the blue gloves is divine. I think she looks bad@ss. I would have worn black gloves instead of nitrile blue, though.
I mostly like the black bandeau outfit, but I think those pants actually have a drawstring waist! It’s like if track pants were leather. That’s definitely mystifying, but of course none of the other outfits are flattering, and “flattering” is clearly not the fashion point here.
Good to know she’s not so “ stressed out “ that she couldn’t go to Milan.Kim looks like she’s cosplaying Julia this week.Sssh,these people!!!
I don’t feel bad for her: she stayed with a man who cheated on his partner with her, treated exes like shit, treated multiple friends/ other artists like shit, knew his mental illness and was refusing treatment and continued to have children with him, and basically stayed for the elevation of celebrity. I’m no fan of Kanye but they are both “the asshole”.
Not gonna lie, I do love the top outfit with the blue gloves.
And yes, I imagine Kanye has caused her quite a bit of emotional distress. I’m not a fan of hers, but I do have empathy for her with the Kanye situation.