Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor have reconciled, five years after separating

There’s usually not that much gossip about Ben Stiller, which means Stiller is a good guy who is liked by everyone, or he’s a complete jerk and everyone’s afraid of him. Take your pick! One of the few major stories about Ben happened in 2017, when he and his wife Christine Taylor separated after 17 years of marriage. They have two kids together: their daughter Ella turns 20 in April, and their son Quinlin is 16 years old. For what it’s worth, Ben and Christina’s split never seemed hostile or messy. They kept things out of the press and the biggest tea immediately following their separation was that their work schedules had been keeping them apart. They even seemed publicly supportive of one another post-separation, sometimes attending events together or as a family. And now this: Stiller says that he and Christine have fully reconciled.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have rekindled their marriage after separating nearly five years ago. The Meet the Parents actor, 56, revealed the couple got back together in an interview with Esquire that was published on Tuesday. Their romantic relationship was rekindled after Stiller and Taylor, 50, decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their two kids during the early days of the pandemic, as it would be the only way he’d be able to see the kids during the lockdown. “Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” he told the outlet. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.” “I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you,” Stiller continued, touching on how his relationship with Taylor progressed over the last two years. Added Stiller: “Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.’ If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.’ “

[From People]

I enjoy these kinds of stories and reunions. I think… couples who have been together for many years sometimes need a break from each other, and then maybe they find their way back to each other. It’s not a fairytale, but it’s realistic. Sometimes you appreciate your spouse more after you get some distance… and see what else is out there, and how awful the dating scene is. Anyway, I’m happy for Ben and Christine. It seemed to me like Ben wanted to have a Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson-type marriage, or a marriage like his parents and Christine was like “no, it’s more complicated than that.”