AnnaLynne McCord performed a poem about how she wishes she was Putin’s mom

In mid-March 2020, Gal Gadot thought it would be a cool idea to have all of her celebrity friends sing “Imagine” on camera, filming it themselves individually, and then creating some kind of hodge-podge music video. It was supposed to be some virtual togetherness for the pandemic but it just came across as dumb and nowhere near the right tone. That being said, I thought the hard-edged criticism of Gadot was too much as well – she did something dumb but it wasn’t the end of the world and it hurt no one. In fact, the jokes were really funny and the “Imagine” video did give joy to people in some way. In any case, she apologized several times and admitted she didn’t really read the room, and I feel like that was more than enough.
That’s how I feel about this too. AnnaLynne McCord is an actress, arguably best known for the 90210 reboot. She’s been somewhat public about her mental health struggles over the years, and last year, she spoke publicly about being diagnosed with DID, dissociative identity disorder (previously known as multiple-personality disorder). She’s a compassionate woman who processes everything a lot differently than most people, and I think that’s what is happening here. McCord decided to write a rhyming poem to Vladimir Putin, then she decided to perform that poem and post it to her Twitter.
People have not been kind. People are saying that this might top the “Imagine” video, but I still say the “Imagine” video was worse just because of the number of celebrities who signed on to it, thinking it might turn out to be some kind of amazing moment. This video is AnnaLynne McCord trying to process a world event and she’s personalizing it way too much. I hope she’s okay. (That being said, all of the “she’s literally saying ‘I could fix him’ about Putin” tweets were killing me.)
I actually defended her on Twitter. She obviously was being sincere and the world has been going through a tough time and this Ukraine situation is just awful. I really felt bad for how hard she was being dragged.
I’m sorry, I find this indefensible. Ukrainian soldiers are literally hurling themselves at troops and people are getting jailed and detained protesting this.
Implying this is the fault of Putin’s mother is ludicrous. Implying that any type of maternal activity could prevent this is ludicrous. This is not the act of a wounded little bird. We’re dealing with a megalomaniac.
Hitler had a loving mother who adored him and tried to protect him. Look at how that turned out.
There are so many things wrong and disrespectful with this it’s hard to enumerate.
Thank you, C. When I saw this video I cringed so hard and I couldn’t even watch the whole thing, the 2nd hand embarrassment is real. Of COURSE a celebrity tries to make this about them. OF COURSE.
Agreed. Seriously, wtf. Celebs are not here to save the world, though the creeper fans continue to admire them.
Agreed, and to add to this; the utter mysogyny of it. Am I to understand that it is bad mothers that make all of the assholes in the world? No, I reject that premise.
We are dealing with a megalomaniac in Putin and in no way would I ever defend his actions. He is terrifying and destabilizing the world for his own ego basically.
With that said, AnnaLynne has been through hell. She was horrifically abused as a child and has dissociative identity disorder (formerly known as multiple personality disorder I believe). She’s spoken about being raped as an adult as well. She posted a phenomenally stupid and beyond cringe video which I’m sure she is now regretting, well, after all, she isn’t the one invading a sovereign nation. It’s not neurodivergence as in autism (I’m autistic, and it’s not at all like what she has, in fact I wouldn’t call what she has the same as being born neurodivergent because it’s due to her trauma which was insanely awful, and I question if neurodivergent is actually the right term for her anyway). Not every mental illness in women is all the same.
I think there’s some displacement going on here because it’s easier to attack one stupid young woman who doesn’t have any political power than focus on the powerful and angry male president of an enemy nation.
I don’t want to draw this out further so this is the last thing I’ll say on this, and thank you for bearing with me.
It’s insensitive. I have trauma and mental issues as well. Many, many people do. She has more resources than most.
I don’t understand your last paragraph honestly. She herself is drawing inappropriate attention at cost of constructive information about how to help refugees and providing updates about this. That’s another reason why it’s wrong.
I believe in being compassionate but I don’t believe in babysitting grown adults with resources to the point where insensitivity and lack of awareness is excused so thoroughly. She could always issue an apology for hurting people, which I am yet to see.
She’s not really being attacked. Nobody is asking for her to go to prison or something like that. Criticizing someone for wrong actions is not attacking.
This is an unprecedentedly tense and terrible time we are going through.
Anyway, thank you for your viewpoint.
Yes! Enough with the mommy issues! He’s a grown man who is responsible for his actions, were still blaming women for what men do?
@Jules
That’s exactly the problem here, the ego of some of these celebs to think oh if I get involved all will be solved! I get that feeling from Sean Penn too
It was the internalized misogyny that jumped out at me yesterday and made me twitch so hard. I had no idea she is an abuse survivor. DID says a LOT. All of this helps to contextualize her choice for me.
I understand what she’s trying to say and do, but she’s just not knowledgeable enough, so she automatically think that surely sociopaths like Putin must have been neglected or abused in their life to turn out like him. I understand her need to give his behavior meaning in all this meaningless and cruelity.
The truth though is that protective, loving fathers and mothers providing stable homes still bring up children with antisocial personality disorders.
She’s projecting her trauma, understandably. It’s very human to understand A in relation to B.
But she’s upholding the notion that bad actions must be understood with people’s inner pain.
There’s nothing wrong with seeing the person behind their actions/words, and acknowledging pain and trauma they might have that led them to behave a certain way.
It’s just a completely different thing to deal with people who have antisocial personality disorders, like Putin surely has.
Someone with antisocial personality disorder can experience trauma. And they can not experience it and go through life safe, loved and well-adjusted, and STILL behave badly.
Just like people without personality disorders can.
The other thing is whether an individual has been taught moral, ethics and empathy. It’s not child abuse to not actively teach them about these things, we take it for granted. But some individuals need to be instructed more than others in order to develop the traits needed to become more compassionate.
I’m ranting, but I work with rehabilitating people with antisocial personality disorders after criminal behavior and love the topic.
She’s been pretty open about her mental illness, which is pretty significant. I feel empathy for someone so ill who is obviously publicly struggling. Kanye’s mental illness manifests itself in abuse and rage and deserves to be dragged over the coals for it. Her mental illness is manifesting itself by being too empathetic and trying to cope with overwhelming feelings with bad poetry. I’m not going to drag her for that. I’m old enough to be her mother and can’t pick on someone that age who is mentally ill.
I appreciate your stance. I am the same age and neurodivergent to put it very mildly. She can have empathy for whoever she wants but I cannot bring myself to think this is appropriate or ok given how many people are dying and suffering.
How noble of you. So it’s ok to drag Kanye but not McCord, got it. Let’s ask the people of the Ukraine what their opinion is.
@boo Kanye is a very wealthy man with a huge social media presence. But I’m still uncomfortable with dragging him for his mental health episodes. I really wish he had the appropriate supports in place. The best I can do is to not give him attention when he behaves badly.
@boo . . . we have kanye – a misogynistic, self-hating black man, have been publicly abusive towards women for years, said that slavery is a choice, whose close staff intimidated an electoral officer in Georgia, admitted that he chose not to take his medication because it dims his genius
VS
mccord – a woman who started getting raped at 5 yrs old until she was 11 yrs old. got raped again in her teens. the experience obviously broke her that she developed IDD (so she can dissociate herself from her experiences) and self-harmed, abused alcohol, had abusive relationships and was suicidal until she decided to get help in 2017. she did not disparage the Ukrainians, she did not say Putin was right (nor a genius), she did not say Ukraine deserved to be attacked. she had the misguided notion that she can show her sympathy by making & reciting a cringey poem that is more reflective of her trauma of having been neglected by her mother as child.
@kif you just proved @boo’s point.
hmmmm . . . did I? how about the asking “the people of the Ukraine what their opinion is” part?
@kif, I thought it was apparent I was responding to this bit: “So it’s ok to drag Kanye but not McCord, got it.” I’m sorry I wasn’t clear.
What I have learned today about McCord’s past makes me look at her actions in a completely different light. I feel she deserves understanding.
But it’s interesting how you chose to talk about her vs Kanye. Extremely interesting.
@Formerly Lithe – i read @boo’s post as being sarcastic towards @Bookie. @boo’s post seems to imply that it is ok to drag mccord the same way kanye is being dragged. if i read @boo’s post wrong – then i’m only glad to give an apology in advance. i can only hope your finding how i chose to talk about her vs kanye extremely interesting leads to better things. there are different types of mental illnesses including what causes them. but like they say, most mental illness does not necessarily make one an asshole. so at times, it’s good we take a bit of time to see the whole picture, or at least the most we can of it. i can only hope the dragging of mccord on social media (not necessarily here) will not trigger her into something untoward.
Obviously what McCord did was tone deaf and problematic AF. That doesn’t mean this poster should be called nasty names for expressing some degree of concern or sympathy for her. It’s not like this poster is using slurs or inciting hate and violence against anyone, she just committed the crime of not being vitriolic enough on a website. Bookie may not even actually be saying that this celebrity is saving the world, it sounded more like a comment on coping. I may not agree with her take, but still. Let’s act like the adults we claim to be.
That’s my point on my post. It’s only contributing negativity to pounce down well intentioned throats. So a well intentioned person trumps a bitter, insulting one. Ironically, who’s making the world a more difficult place here…
Comparing one person suffering with mental illness and who wrote a tone deaf poem to a person with mental illness who actively abuses and manipulates people around them is just plain wrong.
And people can say what they want, Kanye needs to add narcissism to his list of diagnoses. His actions are not purely explained by a bipolar disorder.
I’m sorry if this is harsh, but let’s call it what it is.
The thing is, particularly with Gidot, the intentions were pure. I haven’t heard this one yet and kinda want to avoid it because I know my impulses are weak right now. There’s a way to maybe point out certain things to people who don’t fully understand without absolutely shredding them. It only makes people defensive and possibly not bother trying anymore and how does that help. We don’t yell at kids (I don’t) for not knowing something or grasping a situation they have no experience with so why is there an age limit. And I sat this as a person born in Kyiv.
Psycho Putins been out of control for a long time and there’s now no Trump to push around. Personally, I don’t see this as WW3, perhaps another cold war, but not that. Really, who knows, though. It boils down to who’s in power and how affected trade and allies are.
But let’s not bash those who aren’t the ones causing harm. That’s not the energy we need.
It’s exhausting to think everyone or thing is problematic. It’s to the extreme now and causing damage. People are afraid to learn or say anything so they won’t grow. I mean, there are so many problematic things but this ain’t it.
Putin had a mother,pretty sure one of his daughters is named after his mother. A mother’s love is not enough to keep a psychopath from being a psychopath
yeah this is basically saying to mothers everywhere whose kid ever did anything wrong, IT’S ALL YOUR FAULT sheesh Women get enough blame for men’s fuckups
I remember reading somewhere that Jackie O said something to the effect that if your kids aren’t successful, you’re a failure as a parent. I wish I could remember the exact quote, but that attitude always bothered me. I know it’s sort of an apples/oranges situation, but still.
Driver8, here’s the quote:
If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do matters very much.
“A mother’s love is not enough to keep a psychopath from being a psychopath”
That is the most accurate thing I’ve read all week
Putin was actually the indulged only child of “older” (for that time) parents who suffered during the war and lost two small children in Leningrad while the nazis surrounded the city. While his parents worked a lot and he was often left to fend for himself (not unusual for that time) and he grew up in a horrible postwar Soviet era apartment complex with tons of crime and abuse, his own home wasn’t terrible by any means, particularly for that time. He’s just a bad person.
The lack of self awareness of celebrities is astonishing even more in her case because she’s been in Israeli bases like GIRL
She deserves to get dragged. I don’t feel sorry for her.
Even if she has a mental illness – dissociative disorder – you think she needs to be dragged? Ok.
For posting this incredibly tone-deaf poem? Yes. For having a mental illness? No.
@milliemollie But how do you separate her tone-deaf poem from her mental illness? It was a poor choice on her part. But as an abuse survivor myself I can see how a case could be made that this was more a child trying to exert control in dangerous circumstances, than a woman centring herself in the experience of others.
She has been through enough abuse in her life. She does not need to get dragged. Have some compassion. At a time of war and sadness people need to stop adding to it.
I have compassion for what’s she’s been through. My heart breaks for her. But I can’t feel sorry that people are making fun of her poem and are dragging her for it. Her poem was extremely insensitive to all of Putin’s victims. She deserves to get called out for it.
Ummm yikes. That was so so bad
My eyes rolled so hard at this. Girl really?!
Yep. Yikes.
Her poem was so cringe I could barely watch it. Very ” I could fix him” vibe but weirdly maternal.
I get that this was her way of processing things but damn, maybe just keep that to yourself. So much second hand embarrassment…
While it’s cringey, we all have a right to be cringey. It’s not the worst thing anybody has ever created or said. You do you, girl.
However. There’s a lil undercurrent here that we see so often in true crime – blaming the mom. As if a loving parent can change a sociopath or psychopath. As if their mistakes make them responsible for their child’s actions. Now, granted, there ARE offenders/leaders whose mothers’ actions play a part in who they are. But especially in true crime, there’s often this weird emphasis on an offender’s mother and not the father.
Anyway. In general, while I love to rag on sucky things, I do kinda worry that people will try to make art less when they know the whole world is watching and they could be made fun of. This is, to most, not good art. But doesn’t she get to try? Idk, the ridicule just feels a little extra here.
You’re completely right about the true crime thing.
@ savu Most artists aren’t posting “I can fix him” poems about dictators and war criminals while they’re invading a country.So there’s no need to make fun of them or drag them
Please Russian President, don’t launch that bomb / I would have gone with you if you’d asked me to prom.
I have no sympathy for her. The arrogance of such an assumption. Did she forget the part where he is FORMER KGB?? Why put the blame on his mother?! At some point, adults become responsible for their own actions. He is an entire *ss adult and almost 70 years old. Blame HIM for his own actions.
Okay, I missed the sentence about her having DID. What if another personality is the one who created this video? Another personality state, especially stemming from trauma, may not have the capability to discern and understand the entire situation. *sigh* Yikes. If that’s the case, then you have to wonder about how her dominant personality state is feeling now. That sucks.
I assume she has kids? And they are young, and she thinks that their sweetness and innocence is due only to the power of the love she feels inside for them and is to her credit? It’s just a very naive view of the world and it’s why putting your every thought and feeling on social media backfires for so many. At least now she’ll have more name recognition?
Nope, she has no kids, which makes her desire to breastfeed toddler Putin and put him in some cozy jammies even weirder.
WOW.
“She’s a compassionate woman who processes everything a lot differently than most people, and I think that’s what is happening here.” I agree Kaiser.
She has to deal with a difficult mental disorder for the rest of her life. This is just a misguided video. I hope she does not feel too bad about the flack it’s getting.
I love that Kaiser recognizes this and articulated it in such a smart way. I wish more people would understand that there are so many people who process and experience the world in an atypical way. Normalizing neurodivergence is a good thing, whether or not we agree with McCord’s actions here.
Just FYI, neurodivergence is used specifically for autism spectrum conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, etc. It was first coined by Judy Singer, a sociologist who has autism. It is used to express that autistic people are not abnormal or freaks, just different.
It is really not typically used for DID, which AnnaLynne has. Not similar situation. She *suffers* from a disorder caused by severe trauma in childhood. Autism is not “caused” by trauma or anything else, I do not *suffer* from it, and it is not a disorder; it is a different way of being. It would be a serious misunderstanding of autism to say it is like DID.
I’m autistic, and it’s not a disorder or a trauma-related condition. Autistic people simply exist a little differently (on a spectrum, yes) and experience the world a little differently than others do. That’s what neurodivergence is.
i take issue with this whole damn thing but what I REALLY take issue with is somehow it’s….his moms fault? Of course a woman could have done more to fix him.
Please. He is a megalomaniac and is unhinged.
Showing compassion to Putin the terrorist, is just another way to give a mobster an origin story. She should keep her mouth shut and find another way to help.
I’m not going to watch this, but I see in a screenshot that she rhymes “stain” with “soul-stealing pain.” Does the next line end in “Ukraine?”
Does anyone have recommendations for reputable organizations or charities that are helping the people of Ukraine right now? Thanks.
Red Cross, Amnesty Int., Doctors Without Borders… Yes I know, it’s not original, but they are the ones that can easily deploy and can help refugees in neighbouring countries ASAP (they are already on the ground)
I saw a little bit of it and had to stop, it was so cringe inducing. I’m not sure what she was thinking, but I wish someone on her team had intercepted this before she posted it publicly.
Anything that unleashes the best of Twitter is with it. I had no idea about her DID, but just in general the idea that a despotic leader wasn’t loved enough as a child is asinine.
So she’s saying the way he’s turned out is his mother’s fault? And he has no responsibility for his own actions?
Blame the woman. Always. Good god ..
Then I guess it’s her mother’s fault that she posted such a tone-deaf poem?
I mean the argument could be made that yeah, her mom wasn’t around when she was getting raped for years as a child which caused a severe permanent mental condition for which she apparently uses poetry as a mechanism to process difficult emotions?
First of all, I do not agree with her sentiment that a mother’s love is all that separates a genocidal despot from a leader with humanity. At some point as we all turn to adults – we are responsible for the choices we make. The invasion of Ukraine is all Putin.
Having said that, as Kaiser mentioned, Anna has Identity Dissociative Disorder. A result from all the sexual abuse she has suffered in her childhood and teen years. She comes from a very poor family, lived in trailer parks. Her poor living conditions and inadequate parental care exposed her to the abuse. She has been open about her terribly awfully hard life, tons of issues – alcohol abuse, abusive relationships, black-outs. Her personal experience makes her think that a lack of parental care is a major factor in making you the adult you are. So this is most likely the reason why she tends to blame Putin’s mother.
Maybe we could all go a little easier on her.
Thank you. I think most people have actually no idea the extent of the trauma she’s been through or the nature of the disorder she has.
How about an update to this where you state her mental illness? Does it full excuse it? Maybe not but one reason people don’t take mental illness seriously is because people do things like this and then get dragged horribly.
I can’t link but please do google her. I do know she talked about being suicidal until 2017 when she got into treatment. That’s barely 5 years ago. I don’t think people know her – she’s what? a c-list actress at most? So how would people even know she has IDD because she was sexually abused at 5 to 11 yrs old, got raped by a boyfriend in her teens?
In the scheme of things, she barely has a platform compared to Gal Gadot, Ye, the orange demon who praised Putin. We are reading about her now because people are dragging her. More importantly, I never said anything about excusing what she did. Go ahead and not agree with her. Like I said, I don’t agree with her. but tone down on the vitriol.
Blaming women for all the evils of the world? Nyet.
So this could all be ended by a hug? Putin just needs the warmth of a mother’s bosom to lay down arms? Write all the bad poetry you want if that helps you process, but read the room before you publicly post.
This.
This reminds me of the time Neil Gaiman’s wife wrote and posted a poem in tribute to one of the Boston Marathon Bombers while the search for him was still ongoing…..
Yes. First thing I thought of too.
All I can say is she meant well.
But im not dragging her, i think she’s sincere and had good intentions. Even if she possibly wanted to make it a little bit about herself, she saw an opportunity from a good deed. The delivery is cringe and words are misogynistic but I think she was expecting praise for her writing and delivery. Girl might be looking for a job, she had it tough, we dont know! Let’s give her a break!
I called her out on Twitter. I found it actually quite offensive considering what is actually going on. It was another moment of not reading the room. Like with the pandemic people are dying. A poem ain’t it right now.
Is it as bad as all that? Yes, cringey. But I don’t think her point was “I could have fixed him.” It’s more of a reflection about “what makes a person do something like this?” Admittedly a questionable take re: mothering, but is the idea that if we all had more love in our lives we’d probably be better people so far off?
Because it’s not Putin’s fault he’s an evil, murderous megalomaniac, it’s because his mommy didn’t love him properly. The poor, poor boy. If only the women in his life had done a better job, none of his cruelty would’ve ever taken place.
Sickening.
I really like Ana but I am so embarrassed from listening to 6 secs of this….
I mean, this video was cringe AF but at this point I feel like we are essentially arguing the nature vs nurture question on if monsters/criminals/psychopaths are born that way or a product of their environment or both. Also, clearly Putin is deranged and vile, but is he a diagnosable psychopath or sociopath? I don’t know. I do think though that labelling people as evil is a pat take that makes them into aberrations and keeps us from asking the tough questions about what makes “normal” people do evil things.
And I do think it’s very unfair to pile on to Ana who may, owing to her background and circumstances, honestly and truly think that people can do evil things because they themselves were broken in their lives and that the love and care of a parent (in her case a mother) can maybe prevent some of the evil these broken people unleash into the world. Is this applicable to Putin? I doubt it. Is this the right time for this sentiment and poem? Definitely not. But I am okay with her processing pain and suffering through her own lens.