AnnaLynne McCord performed a poem about how she wishes she was Putin’s mom

In mid-March 2020, Gal Gadot thought it would be a cool idea to have all of her celebrity friends sing “Imagine” on camera, filming it themselves individually, and then creating some kind of hodge-podge music video. It was supposed to be some virtual togetherness for the pandemic but it just came across as dumb and nowhere near the right tone. That being said, I thought the hard-edged criticism of Gadot was too much as well – she did something dumb but it wasn’t the end of the world and it hurt no one. In fact, the jokes were really funny and the “Imagine” video did give joy to people in some way. In any case, she apologized several times and admitted she didn’t really read the room, and I feel like that was more than enough.

That’s how I feel about this too. AnnaLynne McCord is an actress, arguably best known for the 90210 reboot. She’s been somewhat public about her mental health struggles over the years, and last year, she spoke publicly about being diagnosed with DID, dissociative identity disorder (previously known as multiple-personality disorder). She’s a compassionate woman who processes everything a lot differently than most people, and I think that’s what is happening here. McCord decided to write a rhyming poem to Vladimir Putin, then she decided to perform that poem and post it to her Twitter.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

People have not been kind. People are saying that this might top the “Imagine” video, but I still say the “Imagine” video was worse just because of the number of celebrities who signed on to it, thinking it might turn out to be some kind of amazing moment. This video is AnnaLynne McCord trying to process a world event and she’s personalizing it way too much. I hope she’s okay. (That being said, all of the “she’s literally saying ‘I could fix him’ about Putin” tweets were killing me.)

you’re all going to feel terrible when annalynne mccord wins the nobel peace prize for talking putin into withdrawing — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 24, 2022

the only thing that could make this even richer is if annalynne had been in death on the nile too — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 24, 2022

Sis from 90210 really came on Beyoncé’s internet and thought she did something with that nursery rhyme poem whew the caucacity — ✨ (@heyjaeee) February 24, 2022