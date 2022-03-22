Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name & posted a lovely pregnancy video

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son on 2/2/22. She announced the birth a few days later, and they announced the boy’s name mid-February. The name? Wolf Webster, because Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II (his family calls him Jack). Anyway, Kylie announced yesterday that she and Travis actually had second thoughts about the name Wolf. So they changed the kid’s name!

Kylie Jenner is changing her baby’s name after getting to know the little one. The cosmetics mogul, 24, posted an announcement to her Instagram Stories on Monday revealing that her son, born last month, will no longer go by the name of Wolf.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote, referencing her second child with partner Travis Scott. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she added, along with a prayer hands emoji.

The mom of two did not announce her baby’s new name, or whether his middle name Jacques is also being changed.

[From People]

I was surprised by how many people had stories about babies’ names being changed, so apparently it is quite common. I remember Meg Ryan changed her daughter’s name too, remember that? Her daughter’s name was originally Charlotte and she changed it to Daisy.

Meanwhile, Kylie posted another YouTube video for The Baby Formerly Known As Wolf. The video documents her pregnancy and her son’s birth. It’s very sweet and touching! She made a similar video for her first pregnancy too, four years ago. It’s really cool that Kylie gives her fans these really gentle and touching home movies, basically. The music really got me. Stormy is adorable too.

Photos courtesy of Kylie’s Instagram, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name & posted a lovely pregnancy video”

  1. Noki says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Is it quite the process to change the name at this stage !? I am guessing they have already gotten a birth certificate.

    Reply
  2. albalilium says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Love this videos. What a great memory for all of them.

    Reply
  3. Busylizzy1011 says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:19 am

    The video is lovely and can I just say that Stormi seems like such a sweetheart. So cute.

    Regarding the name change : I had a friend who did that a few years back; she announced the birth of her daughter with an instagram post (Harriet) then posted again two days later saying that actually they found a better suited name (Isabella). I remember thinking it was odd.

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:20 am

    I wonder how much of a pain it is to get that changed on the birth certificate. I’m guessing about the same as changing your name after getting married. Did Kylie have to sit at the social security office for 3 hours for a 2 minute process like the rest of us normals?

    I didn’t change my daughter’s name, but I waited to spend a little time with her after I had her before naming her. Wanted to make sure the name felt right, too.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:42 am

      I’m sure they just dispatched someone to do it for them.

      Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:50 am

      You can change the child’s name without a court order within one year. It’s not difficult. I don’t think it’s weird at all to get to know your baby and decide on a new name.

      Reply
  5. TIFFANY says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:28 am

    All I can think about is how one half of this couple instigated a riot that left adults and children dead and the other half had a front row seat to it happening.

    No video is gonna change that.

    Reply
  6. Mika says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Yup. My parents changed my sister’s name after she had been home for a few days. And 30 years later, she still isn’t a Simone.

    Reply
  7. 55FHMom says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Ok, so I’m slightly shocked that people change names like this. I found out the sex of my baby as soon as I could, so s/he already had their name for 3 or 4 months before they were born. I’m intrigued by the process. Do you have to make an announcement in the paper or something?

    Reply
  8. Andie says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:15 am

    People are going to think it’s weird, but it’s her kid and he’s like a month old, so it’s not going to affect his identity or development in any way.

    Amy schumer changed her son’s name too

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      March 22, 2022 at 11:26 am

      I know a few people who had a name picked then the baby arrived and they decided quite quickly that the name they had chosen just didn’t fit. You get a window of time to register the baby so I don’t think anyone I know had to do anything legal for it, just change their minds and put the ‘new’ name on the form.

      I also know people who really struggled to find a name that worked and had ‘baby (surname)’ for a while until they decided.

      Reply
  9. ME says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:29 am

    Well did she announce the new name? I guess this will get her some press…

    I really liked the video she posted. It was sweet.

    Reply
  10. Jamie says:
    March 22, 2022 at 11:09 am

    The video is lovely and as vapid as those people are, he’s going to have a loving family around him. I don’t think a name change is that big of a deal since he is less than 3 months old. And for the record, Travis Scott will always be a POS for what he didn’t do at that concert.

    Reply
  11. arhus says:
    March 22, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    OMG Travis’ mom was so sweet. What kind words. What a lovely video

    Reply
  12. Lanaii says:
    March 22, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    Oh thank god. My son, Wolfe, was born 6 months before hers 😆.

    Reply
    • Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
      March 22, 2022 at 1:02 pm

      I think the name Wolf / Wolfe for a little boy is cute. It’s a nice name for an adult as well. I know a lot of people were out there acting like she named the kid Indiana Snapple when she announced ‘Wolf’ but no, it’s an actual name 🙂

      Reply
  13. pocket litter says:
    March 22, 2022 at 3:44 pm

    So what’s the new name?

    Reply
  14. coffeeisgood5 says:
    March 22, 2022 at 11:49 pm

    I was surprised they named the baby ‘Wolf’ to begin with. I thought it would have been Jack/Jacques or something similar like Jax/Jackson.

    I don’t think they will release the new name or any pictures for awhile either.

    Reply
  15. Monia says:
    March 23, 2022 at 4:07 am

    Travis is still supertrash. I have Not forgotten the dead children from his murderous concert. I have not forgotten that it was Not the first time Travis instigated the dangerous crowd behaviour. I have also Not forgotten both of their lies about what they did & didn’t do that night. And if I had children I would be scared for them to ever visit a Travis contest. He belongs in jail. She probably too.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment