Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name & posted a lovely pregnancy video

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son on 2/2/22. She announced the birth a few days later, and they announced the boy’s name mid-February. The name? Wolf Webster, because Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II (his family calls him Jack). Anyway, Kylie announced yesterday that she and Travis actually had second thoughts about the name Wolf. So they changed the kid’s name!

Kylie Jenner is changing her baby’s name after getting to know the little one. The cosmetics mogul, 24, posted an announcement to her Instagram Stories on Monday revealing that her son, born last month, will no longer go by the name of Wolf. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote, referencing her second child with partner Travis Scott. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she added, along with a prayer hands emoji. The mom of two did not announce her baby’s new name, or whether his middle name Jacques is also being changed.

I was surprised by how many people had stories about babies’ names being changed, so apparently it is quite common. I remember Meg Ryan changed her daughter’s name too, remember that? Her daughter’s name was originally Charlotte and she changed it to Daisy.

Meanwhile, Kylie posted another YouTube video for The Baby Formerly Known As Wolf. The video documents her pregnancy and her son’s birth. It’s very sweet and touching! She made a similar video for her first pregnancy too, four years ago. It’s really cool that Kylie gives her fans these really gentle and touching home movies, basically. The music really got me. Stormy is adorable too.