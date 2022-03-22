Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name & posted a lovely pregnancy video

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son on 2/2/22. She announced the birth a few days later, and they announced the boy’s name mid-February. The name? Wolf Webster, because Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II (his family calls him Jack). Anyway, Kylie announced yesterday that she and Travis actually had second thoughts about the name Wolf. So they changed the kid’s name!
Kylie Jenner is changing her baby’s name after getting to know the little one. The cosmetics mogul, 24, posted an announcement to her Instagram Stories on Monday revealing that her son, born last month, will no longer go by the name of Wolf.
“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote, referencing her second child with partner Travis Scott. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she added, along with a prayer hands emoji.
The mom of two did not announce her baby’s new name, or whether his middle name Jacques is also being changed.
I was surprised by how many people had stories about babies’ names being changed, so apparently it is quite common. I remember Meg Ryan changed her daughter’s name too, remember that? Her daughter’s name was originally Charlotte and she changed it to Daisy.
Meanwhile, Kylie posted another YouTube video for The Baby Formerly Known As Wolf. The video documents her pregnancy and her son’s birth. It’s very sweet and touching! She made a similar video for her first pregnancy too, four years ago. It’s really cool that Kylie gives her fans these really gentle and touching home movies, basically. The music really got me. Stormy is adorable too.
Is it quite the process to change the name at this stage !? I am guessing they have already gotten a birth certificate.
It’s probably not that hard when the baby is under a year old. My name was changed when I was four and it apparently wasn’t too big of a deal.
Wow four !? Damn what happened Lol
Love this videos. What a great memory for all of them.
The video is lovely and can I just say that Stormi seems like such a sweetheart. So cute.
Regarding the name change : I had a friend who did that a few years back; she announced the birth of her daughter with an instagram post (Harriet) then posted again two days later saying that actually they found a better suited name (Isabella). I remember thinking it was odd.
I wonder how much of a pain it is to get that changed on the birth certificate. I’m guessing about the same as changing your name after getting married. Did Kylie have to sit at the social security office for 3 hours for a 2 minute process like the rest of us normals?
I didn’t change my daughter’s name, but I waited to spend a little time with her after I had her before naming her. Wanted to make sure the name felt right, too.
I’m sure they just dispatched someone to do it for them.
You can change the child’s name without a court order within one year. It’s not difficult. I don’t think it’s weird at all to get to know your baby and decide on a new name.
All I can think about is how one half of this couple instigated a riot that left adults and children dead and the other half had a front row seat to it happening.
No video is gonna change that.
Imma sit with you. I’m happy her baby is healthy but that’s about it. she and her babydaddy can go scratch.
I was thinking the same thing. I see him and I picture the little 9 year old boy he helped manslaughter.
+1
I could not agree more. SNAFU.
Yup. My parents changed my sister’s name after she had been home for a few days. And 30 years later, she still isn’t a Simone.
Ok, so I’m slightly shocked that people change names like this. I found out the sex of my baby as soon as I could, so s/he already had their name for 3 or 4 months before they were born. I’m intrigued by the process. Do you have to make an announcement in the paper or something?
People are going to think it’s weird, but it’s her kid and he’s like a month old, so it’s not going to affect his identity or development in any way.
Amy schumer changed her son’s name too
I know a few people who had a name picked then the baby arrived and they decided quite quickly that the name they had chosen just didn’t fit. You get a window of time to register the baby so I don’t think anyone I know had to do anything legal for it, just change their minds and put the ‘new’ name on the form.
I also know people who really struggled to find a name that worked and had ‘baby (surname)’ for a while until they decided.
Well did she announce the new name? I guess this will get her some press…
I really liked the video she posted. It was sweet.
The video is lovely and as vapid as those people are, he’s going to have a loving family around him. I don’t think a name change is that big of a deal since he is less than 3 months old. And for the record, Travis Scott will always be a POS for what he didn’t do at that concert.
OMG Travis’ mom was so sweet. What kind words. What a lovely video
Oh thank god. My son, Wolfe, was born 6 months before hers 😆.
I think the name Wolf / Wolfe for a little boy is cute. It’s a nice name for an adult as well. I know a lot of people were out there acting like she named the kid Indiana Snapple when she announced ‘Wolf’ but no, it’s an actual name 🙂
So what’s the new name?
I was surprised they named the baby ‘Wolf’ to begin with. I thought it would have been Jack/Jacques or something similar like Jax/Jackson.
I don’t think they will release the new name or any pictures for awhile either.
Travis is still supertrash. I have Not forgotten the dead children from his murderous concert. I have not forgotten that it was Not the first time Travis instigated the dangerous crowd behaviour. I have also Not forgotten both of their lies about what they did & didn’t do that night. And if I had children I would be scared for them to ever visit a Travis contest. He belongs in jail. She probably too.