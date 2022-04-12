Sean Penn: ‘I was a very neglectful guy’ to Leila George during the Trump era

By most accounts, Sean Penn and Leila George were on-and-off for several years before they married in the summer of 2020. Their relationship seemed tumultuous, which is par for the course for Sean Penn. Women run away screaming from that dastardly ham. Women ghost him, women leave him in the dead of night and don’t look back. So once Leila and Sean got married, most of us knew it was just a matter of time before Leila figured out what the ham life was really all about. And about 14 months later, she figured it out. She filed for divorce last fall. Now, since she filed for divorce, she’s been seen wearing her wedding band, and Leila and Sean have been seen together several times in public. So now Sean is filling us in on what really happened and he sounds like such a f–king douche.
Speaking with the magazine Hollywood Authentic in support of his work in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Sean Penn, 61, opened up about his relationship as well, including how he “f—-d up the marriage” by being “very neglectful.”
“There’s a woman who I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f—ed up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy,” he said. “I was not a f—–g cheat or any of that obvious s—, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing.”
He added of George, 30, “And as it turns out — this is going to shock you — beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don’t actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night’s sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since 4, watching all of the crap that’s going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, ‘Good morning, honey. I’m going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this s—.’ ”
“As it turns out, women as described, they don’t love that,” he said.
Penn said he doesn’t “know what’s going to happen with us” — the pair have been photographed together after the divorce filing — but he added, “I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life.”
He shared how he’s changed himself to be able to prioritize his loved ones.
“Now, when I wash the dishes, I don’t answer my phone. If I’m with my wife for a day, I don’t have my phone on, even though I’m juggling a lot of things. I don’t juggle them better by taking more calls,” said the Oscar winner. “I can have my phone off and not watch the news for 12 hours now. And even when I’m stressed, I’m never stressed the way I used to be. Because we’ve all had our heart broken at some point…. Although I still need vodka and an Ambien to get to sleep at night, I don’t use them to hide from the world now like I used to. I hope I’ve learned not to let everything overlap with me anymore. And that I really put priority in my family, in my wife, in my life, in ways that I can plan and control. That’s the theory, anyway.”
Yeah, I still think he’s a douche, but I’ll say this too: I think a lot of us struggled during the Trump era. A lot of people did unhealthy things to make it through the day and a lot of people abandoned self-care for substance abuse and all of that. It was a really f–king dark time and I absolutely believe that there are still unresolved issues, nationally, from the Trump era. That being said, Penn is an adult and he shouldn’t need his young wife to tell him to turn off the TV and touch some grass. The whole “young, hot women don’t like that” thing is gross too. As if an older woman would just put up with it? Sean Penn is so gross.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
We ALL struggled during the Trash years and we’re still struggling with the damage that monster left in his wake. Then add Covid to that for the last 2-3 years we have ALL gone through it. No excuse to be neglect and abuse your wife, whether she is young and hot or not. Dumb f**k.
I genuinely don’t understand this sentence: “… who I only see on a day-to-day basis now…”
Is he saying she no longer lives with him so he only gets to see her when she will arrange to meet him? Depression from negative news and media consumption is the real deal, but I feel like his base personality would be terrible to be around 24/7?
This only ends one way – with Vincent D’onofrio punching Sean Penn and leaving with his daughter.
I think he meant day-by-day. As in, it’s her call if she wants to see him on any given day. I don’t get the sense that they’re living together if he’s turning off his phone when she’s around.
Sorry, this reply was meant for Ceej
While I do not condone violence, I do wonder how anyone who watched Daredevil would ever treat someone Vincent D’onofrio knows (or is related to) poorly. He could break you in half like a Kit Kat bar.
Did Mr.Penn melt his Oscar down yet over the war in Ukraine like he said he would if President Zelensky didn’t speak at the Oscar’s?
LOL I would bet no.
God, he’s awful. I do not get the appeal. He just LOOKS MEAN, and he IS mean.
Also if you’re 60+ and your “best friend” is 30? HMMMMMMMMMM.
He is such a self important piece of sh!t. I don’t understand how he attacks such beautiful women.
Lol I know you probably meant attracts but if the whispers are right, your comment works too!
+1. I’ve never understood how Penn attracts beautiful women. It’s quite astounding to me. The pet rock I’ve had since I was thirteen comes across more evolved than him. Sure, back in the day of Fast Times at Ridgemont High,he was the funny, surfer guy having a pizza delivered to class kind o guy. He was the guy you’d maybe want to make out with once, not marry or be in a relationship with.
He stays being lucky. I don’t get it.
I guess it’s the money. Can’t think of anything else.
‘ The whole “young, hot women don’t like that” thing is gross too. As if an older woman would just put up with it? ‘
Penn wouldn’t date an older woman so it’s not even a consideration. They’re over the hill in his eyes. And definitely lost the sparkle of beauty and youth. A lot of men are that way, it’s the famous/rich ones that can actually act on it. The rest do with the best they can land.
Sean certainly has the face that he deserves.
+100
This man is so clearly a misogynist. Look at how he pursues only women *much* younger than him. He clearly has no use for women over a certain age. And remember when he said men were being feminized?
I don’t understand how Robin Wright stayed with him for so long. Maybe for the sake of the kids, who knows, but she must have had the patience of a saint to put up with his ham-faced sh*t.
The Trump era did a lot of damage to a lot of people, I know personally I was alomost consumed with the news and the everyday s**tshow, and I had a hard time setting it aside for anything. I hope to never have to live through a timeline like that again, but I am very afraid we are heading towards it again.
I have been very frustrated with my husband the past several years with excessive news watching and doom scrolling. I’ve yelled at him to stop watching the fing news and get off his phone more times than I like to admit. It affects his mood and is hard to deal with. It’s not healthy for people to have this level of access to the news and all the horrible things happening. It’s too much and if you can’t do anything about it personally I think you need to take a break. I guess I can relate to his wife in that way.
The drama! Oh, the drama! Does he ever stop suffering? It’s exhausting just reading the script. I can’t imagine living it with him.
Run Leila, run!!! Why does he still call her his wife in present tense.
A lot of women get sucked in by men like Sean. I hope she doesn’t go back
The man is a horrible cheater so I don’t know why we’d believe he’s stopped.
Tbh I was in a very despairing mood during the Trump years and I use silly gossip to forget because it’s still a shit show but now I cut my cable and don’t follow as much. So I guess if I had an actorly excessive personality I can see going way over the top but I have a feeling, like a lot of people who describe their marital splits, that wasn’t the only reason it didn’t work out. A lot of woman have loved him (incl. Robin, Charlize, Scarlett ) so there must be a better personality in there that he hides from us.
Good lord he looks shockingly horrible. I mean, really bad you guys. Is he sick or is this year of smoking, drinking and cocaine use finally catching up? Wow.
Somewhat off topic, but Dastardly Ham would be an awesome name for a punk band.
Eww.