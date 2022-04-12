Sean Penn: ‘I was a very neglectful guy’ to Leila George during the Trump era

By most accounts, Sean Penn and Leila George were on-and-off for several years before they married in the summer of 2020. Their relationship seemed tumultuous, which is par for the course for Sean Penn. Women run away screaming from that dastardly ham. Women ghost him, women leave him in the dead of night and don’t look back. So once Leila and Sean got married, most of us knew it was just a matter of time before Leila figured out what the ham life was really all about. And about 14 months later, she figured it out. She filed for divorce last fall. Now, since she filed for divorce, she’s been seen wearing her wedding band, and Leila and Sean have been seen together several times in public. So now Sean is filling us in on what really happened and he sounds like such a f–king douche.

Speaking with the magazine Hollywood Authentic in support of his work in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Sean Penn, 61, opened up about his relationship as well, including how he “f—-d up the marriage” by being “very neglectful.”

“There’s a woman who I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f—ed up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy,” he said. “I was not a f—–g cheat or any of that obvious s—, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing.”

He added of George, 30, “And as it turns out — this is going to shock you — beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don’t actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night’s sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since 4, watching all of the crap that’s going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, ‘Good morning, honey. I’m going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this s—.’ ”

“As it turns out, women as described, they don’t love that,” he said.

Penn said he doesn’t “know what’s going to happen with us” — the pair have been photographed together after the divorce filing — but he added, “I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life.”

He shared how he’s changed himself to be able to prioritize his loved ones.

“Now, when I wash the dishes, I don’t answer my phone. If I’m with my wife for a day, I don’t have my phone on, even though I’m juggling a lot of things. I don’t juggle them better by taking more calls,” said the Oscar winner. “I can have my phone off and not watch the news for 12 hours now. And even when I’m stressed, I’m never stressed the way I used to be. Because we’ve all had our heart broken at some point…. Although I still need vodka and an Ambien to get to sleep at night, I don’t use them to hide from the world now like I used to. I hope I’ve learned not to let everything overlap with me anymore. And that I really put priority in my family, in my wife, in my life, in ways that I can plan and control. That’s the theory, anyway.”