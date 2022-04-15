Thandiwe Newton denies she was fired from MM3 for arguing with Channing Tatum

Thandiwe Newton has been outspoken about the sexism and racism she’s experienced in her career, and she talked about it well before MeToo. The last time we covered her was a couple of months ago when she was calling out Sean Penn for his transphobic rant. She’s a fabulous actress who knows her worth and she’s liberal, aware and unapologetic about it. She’s also not afraid to talk smack about people, which I admire in a person. There should be plenty of room for her in Hollywood, especially now that there’s a greater awareness of the issues she’s been talking about for years.
That’s all a lead-in to this claim from The Sun [via Page Six] that Thandiwe was fired from Magic Mike 3 for a heated argument with Channing Tatum over the Oscars Slap. While there’s no word which side Thandiwe and Channing were on, it’s safe to say she was team Smith and Channing was team Rock. We know Channing’s girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz, is team Rock for one thing. Thandiwe was replaced by Salma Hayek a full 11 days after filming started. Whatever happened for her to leave MM3 it must have been serious. However she has denied the story that it was over an argument with Channing. Her rep stated that is false.
Thandiwe Newton will no longer star alongside Channing Tatum in the forthcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance. But she denies that her exit was the result of an alleged argument with Tatum, who stars in and produces the film. (Vanity Fair has reached out to Newton’s and Tatum’s reps for comment.)
On Wednesday, it was announced that Salma Hayek would replace Newton in the third Magic Mike installment as the new female lead. A Warner Bros. spokesperson released the following statement to Variety: “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.” Newton’s spokesperson refuted a report from The Sun that alleged discord between Newton and Tatum, telling the Daily Mail’s MailOnline, “This report is completely inaccurate.”
Earlier that day, The Sun reported that an argument became “unimaginably vicious” between Newton and Tatum last week, which reportedly hit “astonishing” levels before he drove away from set. “They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars,” a crew member claimed, seemingly referring to Will Smith’s onstage slap of Chris Rock. The source added, “It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated—Channing got into this car and he disappeared.”
Filming on the third Magic Mike film reportedly halted after 11 days. The source claimed that in the conflict’s aftermath, Tatum said, “I am not working with her anymore.”
I like how Thandiwe’s rep just shut this down with one sentence. It sounds like it could be true, because she doesn’t suffer fools. While I think Channing is a decent person and would hear her out and not be stubborn about it, I can see this happening. The Sun makes sh-t up wholesale a lot though (see any story about H&M). Something serious happened to cause Thandiwe to step away so far into filming. I hope her kids and husband are OK. I also hope this rumor doesn’t affect her career because she’s talented and mesmerizing on screen. I would rather see her than Salma Hayek in a role any day.
Update: After I wrote this story I saw that Page Six is reporting that Thandiwe is going to rehab and that she’s separated from her husband. (Thank you Ameerah for the tip.) I hope that she’s OK and gets the help she needs.
Channing Tatum & Thandiwe Newton get started filming on #MagicMike3 in London & we've got pics!https://t.co/ylEi28tuQZ
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 26, 2022
Chris Pine and Thandiwe are so hot together and I need to watch this movie! Here’s a link to the All The Old Knives trailer, it’s on Amazon.
Well, if she and her husband have to split, at least let her end up with the best Chris.
I should end up with him, but, yes, she’s a good consolation prize after me!
As much as I want best Chris for myself, your idea would be a very hot pairing!
Get in line, @OriginalLala! Haa.
It seems that Thandiwe is going through some things. Let’s not forget that video rant she did a few months ago about black women.
I remember her video rant and was surprise is was never talked about here.
What video rant?
@Jo
Google Thandie Newton youtube video.
I did @coco 😳
Girl, she was all over the place. The worst part is that i believe she meant every word she was saying.
Yeah I’m good on her for that reason. She’s sorts always rubbed me the wrong way but now it’s glacial.
Not to mention her asinine comment she made years ago about being the first dark skinned black woman to be in a Star Wars film.
I just watched the video and I think she is very valid in ALL of her points of reference; light skinned v dark skinned. She is also a Brit in which they seem to view a person of mixed ethnicity as either a POC or not. Prime example is Meghan, who was hounded, lied about and literally crucified in Britain as a WOC.
I am a Caucasian woman so I can’t only look from the outside in, but I have read so many stories of people who are bi-racial here in America. They find themselves stuck between 2 worlds. They don’t know how to identify their ethnicity, dark or light skinned. They are stuck as they try to find who they identify with. I can see where it makes them cautious and also hesitant. They are struggling with 2 very separate ethnicities, one of which has massive advantages and the other that is forcefully pushed down from the moment of birth.
I think that Thandiwe is making valid points and let’s face it, it’s HER experience and we should NOT deny her of her feelings OR her experience as a bi-racial WOC.
There was so much going on with the original story: the sexism, the racism, the misogynoir. For example, the “sources” said that she and Channing had a big fight…and even though *he* was the one who got in the car, drove away, and didn’t come back, it was all her fault! Then they came out with all the Angry Black Woman tropes (again, he’s the one who flounced like a child). Anyway, I do hope she and her kids are okay.
I have to say she’s seemed really off for a while now – her Hollywood roundtable interview with fellow actresses a few years ago was really strange to me, and I remember the comments on that video supported my impression. I hope she gets the support she needs.
That talk was so awkward. She kept pontificating and interrupting – I think along with Maggie Gyllenhaal? I thought to myself that I was the only one seeing that and also that I don’t find her to be such an impressive talent – again I think I’m the only one but I was not a fan of her in The Line of Duty. I’ll check out her new film, I may be off and sometimes an actor doesn’t do it for you for reasons that are not in their control.
Yep. Remember when she got roasted for apologizing for taking roles from darker-skinned Black actresses? She’s a brilliant actress but there seems to be something a little unstable about her.
I knew something was off with her for a couple of months now. I suspected it was her mariage of over 20 years but was not sure of course. I mentioned that to a friend of mine who is a big fan of her, sad. I really hope it is a mariage that can be repaired. I like them together.
Omg I hope she and her family are going to be okay. She is sooo talented
I really appreciate and respect Thandiwe. She has been in this business for decades and God knows what she has had to endure. I pray that she gets the help and healing that she is seeking. She is an amazing actress and seems to have a true heart to do what is right.
I’m honestly not upset with Thandiwe or Channing. I’m not sure what the argument was about or how it got out of hand but I think it should be okay to stand your ground OR walk away depending on your needs.
I only wish Black women had greater space to choose either. But we’re always wrong either way so that’s always fun.
Well said, I agree 100%
Sounds like Thandiwe left due to struggling with her marital separation. I bet if she argued with Channing, it was over leaving but not the slap.
This makes a lot more sense to me. I can’t see a huge fight happening over the slap. I know it’s a big deal, but probably not in this context. Potentially leaving a movie after it’s already started filming would be a bigger issue.
I can’t see her arguing with Channing, period. I know people who have worked with him, and he is a very, very well liked person who is known for being considerate and kind. I don’t see him arguing on set like this, especially about a person leaving for their own well being. I think this was simply a case of tabloids not knowing why she left, and inventing something that “could” have happened. They do it all the time.
Tiffany- I was thinking any argument was just Channing, as producer, trying to find a way to keep her on the film, politely, professionally, but Thandiwe was feeling upset and it came off as an argument to whoever reported it.
So basically, an incident blown out of proportion.
I wish Thandiwe that best in her recovery but I’m honestly more interested in the fact that she and now Salma Hayek took a role in Magic Mike 3…..
As an aside, I thought the Old Knives movie was dull.
Hope she gets through whatever she is going through.
While I do like Channing I feel like Miss Newton is too good for a Magic Mike movie.
I’m a Channing fan too (we both love us some Gambit), and I know that the Magic Mike films have a lot of fans, but it does seem like unusual casting.
This is so sad. If it’s true her team is trying to get her into rehab, I hope she agrees to go and gets whatever healing she needs.
Is rehab code for something or does it mean drugs? Is she hooked in pills? Or is it depression? Because as much as I am not a fan of her acting, I am loving her new style. It looks like she is feeling herself. Her tattoos are awesome.
Her rant was a bit « pretty girl syndrome » but she may be feeling guilty to have profited from selective racism of the white supremacy?
She comes across as a bit high and mighty but that may be a way to disguise some real issues.
Agree that she always seemed a bit off to me. She is beautiful and talented but ya something is off. I hope she gets the help she needs. I really doubted her and Channing got into it over the dumb Oscar slap.
Sorry to hear she’s struggling, I hope she and her family are OK.
That movie with Chris Pine looks good, I may watch it tonight.
I just watched the trailer…you will need a cigarette afterwards!! It’s looks outstanding!! I have it in my watchlist and it looks outstanding!! I do love Fishburne and Pryce too!!
Chris Pine totally reminds me of that puppet dude in Team America