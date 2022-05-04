An intruder disguised as a priest conned his way into Windsor Castle last month

It was only two weeks ago when Prince Harry told Gayle King that he stopped by Windsor Castle to see the Queen because “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.” Everyone on Salt Island had a meltdown, because how dare Harry suggest that the Queen isn’t being properly protected? Nevermind that everyone around the Queen is ableist, nevermind the fact that the Queen is constantly being photographed with noticeable bruises, nevermind the fact that a crossbow-wielding intruder broke into the Windsor Castle complex on Christmas Day. Nevermind the fact that there have been dozens of security breaches in and around Windsor Castle. Speaking of, a dude conned his way into Windsor Castle pretending to be a priest.

An intruder disguised as a priest conned his way inside Windsor Castle on April 26 and even spent the night, leaving just hours before Queen Elizabeth II made her return home. “[He] said his name was Father Cruise and claimed to be a friend of the battalion’s padre, the Rev. Matt Coles. He was invited in and offered something to eat in the Officers’ Mess,” a source told Britain’s TalkTV. The source explained that within a few hours, the man was “drinking with officers in the bar” and started telling stories about his life, including that he had served in Iraq. “He was telling lots of tall stories, and the lads were enjoying his banter and having a few drinks,” the source said. “It was only later when he started talking about how he had worked as an ejector-seat test pilot and had some organs replaced that the chaps started to get suspicious.” Security apparently did not conduct any further investigations into the man, and authorities were not alerted until the next morning, just three hours before the monarch returned to Windsor Castle from her 96th birthday celebration at her Sandringham estate. “We received a report of an intruder at Victoria Barracks in Sheet Street, Windsor, at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday [April 27],” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed to Harper’s Bazaar. “Officers attended and removed the intruder from the barracks. No further action was required.” The palace is conducting an investigation into the incident, with guards being questioned and surveillance footage being analyzed. “The Army takes this breach of security extremely seriously, and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman told the magazine. “This incident is now part of an ongoing investigation, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Even if you believe that Harry’s reference was more about the Queen’s personal staff and her executive staff (all of whom are terrible), it’s pretty clear that everything around the Queen is a complete clownshow. Not just her personal staff, not just her office staff, not just her family, but her security too. Windsor Castle is a damn FORT and this dude conned his way in there and no one even reported it until the next day?

And not for nothing, but I’m still fascinated by the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to land at Heathrow, travel to Windsor, stay overnight at Frogmore Cottage and walk over to the castle to see the Queen and NO ONE on her staff knew they were there. You can argue that the Queen is still wily and they likely had some help from Princess Eugenie, but I also think that… you know, the Queen really isn’t being protected or looked after in any sense.