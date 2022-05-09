Donna Mills took 18 years off: ‘I didn’t become a mother to give her to a nanny’



Donna Mills has an interview with People Magazine as part of their The Beautiful issue. (I thought Donna was in her early 70s just based on what I know about her career and how young she looks, but she’s 81.) She has a 27 year-old daughter, Chloe, who was adopted as an infant when Donna was 54. She then took 18 years off acting to raise Chloe. Donna talked about this with People, saying she has no regrets at having a child later in life because she was focused on her career up until then. She dished on several things to People, including plastic surgery. People is quoting her as saying she doesn’t get plastic surgery, but I don’t think she said that exactly unless they’re omitting key quotes. The way she phrases that is vague. Here’s more of what Donna told People:

Donna Mills… spoke to PEOPLE in the latest issue about how she paved her own unique career path in Hollywood, as well as a full life off-screen, which included becoming a mother in her 50s… “I was very concentrated on my career, but at a certain point, I realized there was something missing — it was a child,” she says. “So I went after it. I adopted her when she was four days old.” “By that time, I was 54 and people said, ‘You’re going to be so old [to] have a little toddler running around.’ I never felt that,” she recalls. “I never felt older than the other mothers who were probably in their 20s.” It was perfect timing for Mills, who encourages others to consider the same. “If you want to give to your career, I say having a child later in life is better than having a child early,” she says. Though years have passed, Mills says she and her daughter are still very close. “We see each other at least once a week and we talk every day or text,” she explains of their bond… “I took off 18 years. I didn’t work,” she says. “Well, the first couple of years, I did work. I did some movies for television and stuff like that, because I could take her wherever I went. But then when she started school, I wasn’t going to go out of town for two months at a time. And I didn’t become a mother to give her to a nanny.” In addition to her words of wisdom for anyone considering becoming a parent later in life, Mills, a proud octogenarian, also shared her secrets to aging gracefully: no to cosmetic procedures, yes to natural lines and mindful eating… She adds: “For skin care, the main thing is stay out of the frickin’ sun! It makes such a difference. And somebody asked me, ‘Why don’t you get [cosmetic enhancements]?’ No, because I’m not going to look like a duck. I’d rather have lines than a duck bill.”

[From People]

That’s sweet that Donna sees her daughter once a week and that they talk every day! I wish my mom lived closer to me so I could do that. We used to hang out so much when she lived close to me. Donna dedicated almost 20 years to raising her daughter and her career and finances enabled that. Not every woman wants to be a full time mom like that or can afford it of course. I know that’s not what I wanted to do, but she’s just sharing her path and preferences.

As for plastic surgery, I didn’t use that part of her interview as the headline because I wasn’t sure People was reporting what she said accurately. Based on the quotes she gave, she likely said she doesn’t get fillers and Botox. I don’t think she ruled it out entirely or said she hasn’t had anything done, but I could be wrong.

Donna is in Nope, out July 22nd. I can’t wait for that movie!