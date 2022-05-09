How awkward will the Sussex & Cambridge reunion be at the Jubbly?

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed the Sussex family’s attendance at the Platinum Jubbly. The confirmation happened less than twenty minutes after Buckingham Palace announced that the royals on the Trooping the Colour balcony would be limited to “working royals.” It was all very coordinated, and as such, something very interesting happened over the weekend: Clarence House and Buckingham Palace courtiers were not leaking like sieves. The official word, from “palace sources,” is that “Meghan, Harry and the children remain much-loved members of the family and, as such, have been invited to family events to celebrate the jubilee.” That quote appeared in almost all of the royal coverage. It was fascinating. It also means that BP, CH and Montecito Palais are not leaking a bunch of previews for when, where and how the Sussexes will be seen. Which means papers like the Daily Mail are left speculating about it, like this piece about how the Cambridges and Sussexes will likely see each other at church:

If their last public appearance – all stiff body language and rictus grins – was awkward, the next reunion of the Sussexes and the Cambridges will surely be frostier still. Now that Harry and Meghan have announced their attendance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, there is speculation they will join the Royal Family at the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, which will inevitably mean rubbing shoulders with William and Kate. When the once Fab Four previously appeared before the world – on March 9, 2020, at Westminster Abbey – every glance and gesture was weighed for evidence of discomfiture. The tension between the couples was plain to see. With relations now at rock bottom, and with only working Royals allowed to join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on June 2, keen interest will inevitably focus on St Paul’s. Nothing is set in stone, however, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apt to keep their intentions secret until the last minute. All that one Palace source would say was: ‘Meghan, Harry and the children remain much-loved members of the family and, as such, have been invited to family events to celebrate the jubilee.’ What cannot be in doubt is the delight the Windsors will derive from seeing the couple’s children, three-year-old Archie, who has not been in the UK since he was a baby, and California-born Lilibet, who has dual citizenship but who has never met her British family. Might the Royals squeeze in a party to mark Lilibet’s first birthday, which falls on June 4 in the middle of the jubilee? It is anyone’s guess. Less likely, say sources, is that the Duke and Duchess will take the opportunity to have their daughter christened in Britain. In addition to the St Paul’s service, there is speculation that the couple will attend the Party At The Palace concert on June 4 and the Jubilee Pageant the following day.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, whatever goes down at the Jubbly, it will be the first time William, Harry, Kate and Meghan are together in the same room since the Commonwealth service in March 2020. A lot has changed, a lot has stayed the same. The Commonwealth service was notable because, try as they might, no one could really deny that William and Kate were unspeakably rude to the Sussexes. The whole family was rude to Harry and Meghan. But now… it might be different. It absolutely feels like Charles and the Queen have sent out the message that there needs to be a public-facing peace with the Montecito Royals. Do you think William and Kate will play along? LOL. Kate will only play along if she can get wall-to-wall coverage for how she’s the keen peacemaker, the linchpin of the monarchy and all of this was HER idea. Also, regarding Lili’s christening… I doubt it. I bet Lili has already been christened in California. But I could totally see a birthday party being organized in Windsor.