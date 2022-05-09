How awkward will the Sussex & Cambridge reunion be at the Jubbly?

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed the Sussex family’s attendance at the Platinum Jubbly. The confirmation happened less than twenty minutes after Buckingham Palace announced that the royals on the Trooping the Colour balcony would be limited to “working royals.” It was all very coordinated, and as such, something very interesting happened over the weekend: Clarence House and Buckingham Palace courtiers were not leaking like sieves. The official word, from “palace sources,” is that “Meghan, Harry and the children remain much-loved members of the family and, as such, have been invited to family events to celebrate the jubilee.” That quote appeared in almost all of the royal coverage. It was fascinating. It also means that BP, CH and Montecito Palais are not leaking a bunch of previews for when, where and how the Sussexes will be seen. Which means papers like the Daily Mail are left speculating about it, like this piece about how the Cambridges and Sussexes will likely see each other at church:
If their last public appearance – all stiff body language and rictus grins – was awkward, the next reunion of the Sussexes and the Cambridges will surely be frostier still. Now that Harry and Meghan have announced their attendance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, there is speculation they will join the Royal Family at the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, which will inevitably mean rubbing shoulders with William and Kate.
When the once Fab Four previously appeared before the world – on March 9, 2020, at Westminster Abbey – every glance and gesture was weighed for evidence of discomfiture. The tension between the couples was plain to see.
With relations now at rock bottom, and with only working Royals allowed to join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on June 2, keen interest will inevitably focus on St Paul’s. Nothing is set in stone, however, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apt to keep their intentions secret until the last minute.
All that one Palace source would say was: ‘Meghan, Harry and the children remain much-loved members of the family and, as such, have been invited to family events to celebrate the jubilee.’
What cannot be in doubt is the delight the Windsors will derive from seeing the couple’s children, three-year-old Archie, who has not been in the UK since he was a baby, and California-born Lilibet, who has dual citizenship but who has never met her British family.
Might the Royals squeeze in a party to mark Lilibet’s first birthday, which falls on June 4 in the middle of the jubilee? It is anyone’s guess. Less likely, say sources, is that the Duke and Duchess will take the opportunity to have their daughter christened in Britain.
In addition to the St Paul’s service, there is speculation that the couple will attend the Party At The Palace concert on June 4 and the Jubilee Pageant the following day.
Yeah, whatever goes down at the Jubbly, it will be the first time William, Harry, Kate and Meghan are together in the same room since the Commonwealth service in March 2020. A lot has changed, a lot has stayed the same. The Commonwealth service was notable because, try as they might, no one could really deny that William and Kate were unspeakably rude to the Sussexes. The whole family was rude to Harry and Meghan. But now… it might be different. It absolutely feels like Charles and the Queen have sent out the message that there needs to be a public-facing peace with the Montecito Royals. Do you think William and Kate will play along? LOL. Kate will only play along if she can get wall-to-wall coverage for how she’s the keen peacemaker, the linchpin of the monarchy and all of this was HER idea. Also, regarding Lili’s christening… I doubt it. I bet Lili has already been christened in California. But I could totally see a birthday party being organized in Windsor.
Palais Monteceito!! I love it.
I dont know how much of a bubble the Keens live in and if they only hear the praise. But i hope they understood especially Kate how appaling that display at the church was. And if they have any sense they will invite the Sussexes for a dinner or something to ease tension before stepping out in public. Because shockingly given their current and future roles the Cambridges cant even act diplomatic in public. Zerooo poker Face!
They can’t even fake affection for each other, so my trust in their ability to fake cordiality to the Sussexes isn’t high. Thankfully, neither Harry nor Meghan need to care.
@Noki
Invite them to a dinner? Has it all been forgotten that they personally sent their employee out to fuck up Meghan’s case against the ANL and MOS, that they launched a bullying investigation against her to publicly smear her as a bully? That they have never issued any public, and likely no private apology? What idiot would agree to have dinner with backstabbing, jealous rage monsters who are directly responsible for most of their strife since Meghan married Harry? Honest question.
@Chica 💯
@Chica, right! The Cambridges have been the source/leaks of much of the negative (smear campaign) against Meghan. WTF. Yes…let’s have dinner with the @ssholes. LOL. Now @Noki, I mght be misremembering, I’m fairly sure that you put out the idea of the Cambridges visiting the Sussexes after their Colonizer Disaster Tour. I’m just going to ask…after everything that’s gone on, smear campaign, Sussexes moving out of KP, Knauf(Will’s fave hire) supplying confidential emails against the Duchess of Sussex in a court case, more things, .,why on earth would you suggest a dinner between the Cambridges & Sussexes? When Harry said space he meant S P A C..E. For very strong reasons. So, for your sake, stop suggesting get togethers.
Having dinner with the Cambridges falls squarely into “fool me twice, shame on me” territory. Good god no.
That would be like the couple in Fatal Attraction asking the Glenn Close character to stay for the weekend.
I sincerely hope they don’t accept any dinner invitations by will and Kate, not like will and Kate would invite them, especially considering will is a dictator who doesn’t want Harry to return to his birthplace and will and Kate sent Jason to destroy Meghan in court not to mention all the vile things he called her in Robert Lacey book. Kate wants to make eyes at Harry so that’s already uncomfortable. Nope, best place for Harry and Meghan would be wherever will and Kate aren’t.
As the Sussexes are living a full and beautiful life in sunny California, I think they will be poised and generously smiley with everyone. Happiness is like that.
Not only that, but they are financially secure. More financially secure than most of the BRF, who have to kiss a__ to get their allowance. What a terrible existence.
Gimme some of that sweet, sweet karma.
The BRF need H&M waaaaaay more than H&M need them (and really, they don’t need the BRF at all). This is truly William and Kate’s event to screw up and I bet William hates that.
My thoughts exactly. You can’t fake true happiness, and they are positively giddy 😀
Much to Baldy and KKKate’s chagrin.
Love it!
Harry and Meghan will no doubt be prepared for the sphincter and jaw clenching and death glares from Egg and Stick that will be going on in their presence, and like usual will be airy, carefree, and glowing.
Well, this was a pretty mild article from the DM – did they maybe get the “peace” message from BP and CH? It’ll probably last for about 15 minutes.
But I can see how the RF would want to show a “happy families” face to the world. And I can imagine it becoming a kind of contest over who can seem the most magnanimous. Except, of course, for Will, the bitter brother filled with bile – he won’t be able to help himself.
I’m sure the Sussexes are more than ready to deal with these two classless rage monsters. The Keens will show their ass, whilst the Sussexes will show their class!
You can’t compete when you don’t compare <3
Yaasss!
@The Duchess l couldn’t agree more!
Preach!
Oh, it’ll be awkward. For William and Kate. I think they bullied Meghan and smeared her and Harry in the belief that H&M were long gone and no one in the RF or the BM would ever make them answer for their lies. They didn’t count on H&M showing up, 2 gorgeous kids in tow, happy and emotionally secure and just generally living their best lives. Oh, and flush with cash after some savvy media deals, which must surely be galling for the couple who managed to f–k up a a handful of photo ops in the midst of what was otherwise just a luxury Caribbean vacation by acting like it was still 1950. H&M won’t say or do anything to make the Cambridges squirm, of course. Because they don’t need to.
This!!
All 4 of them are going to try and have as little to do with each other as possible.
Maybe they will celebrate Lili’s birthday before the trip.
Well, if the Cambridges are being sent to Wales in the middle of this weekend, it sounds like they are coordinating things so they won’t be seen together. So, sorry rota, you’re not gonna get your juicy show down.
I’m putting my money on only the Queen, Charles and Camilla getting the public face to face. I think they are “keen” to make it clear the the Cambridges are the main source of the bust up.
“I think they are “keen” to make it clear the the Cambridges are the main source of the bust up.” <– This.
I suspect it's become apparent to Charles and Betty that not standing up to rage monster Will has ruined the monarchy's image. And I'd bet Will pitched a fit and said, "they can't come or I won't" and TQ and Chuck said, "fine, then Wales it is."
I'm actually wondering now if all the "Harry hates Camilla and is gonna talk bad about her in his memoir" stories came from Will's camp in attempt to prevent Charles from patching things up with Harry. I'll bet Will is furious dad and Gan Gan are working things out with his brother.
The pics and vids from the CW service were horrible. While Bulliam and Khate were probably proud of themselves (“we showed THEM!”), I’m sure the Queen, Charles and Camilla know exactly how much damage that did and are concerned that they replace those images with new ones showing their treatment of the Sussexes in a better light. I can’t wait to see how they manage that.
I think the lamebridges will have to bring their own photographer because the RR won’t leave London if H&M are there.
The Sussexes don’t care. The Cambridges can’t hide their hate and discontent.
If we catch a glimpse of them all together the Sussex’s will be fine because they are happy and healthy and making their own way. The Cambridges will be the mess that they are, fists balled up Botoxed to high heaven with their noses in the air. Just like the Sussex’s never left 🤷♀️
I suspect “family events” means that the Sussexes won’t be at any of the public celebrations – which would drive the british tabloids wild.
Eh, with the word that W&K are going to Wales, I’m convinced the Cambridges and Sussexes will not see each other and not be in the same room together.
I could be wrong, but this is my prediction: the Jubbly will pass without those money shots of the former “fab four” together in the same frame.
I suspect Willyboy pitched a fit when Harry and Meghan announced their attendance and someone (*cough* Charles *cough*) put the hammer down so TQ could get what she wanted, which was The Sussexes attending.
I would just like to figure out the ratio of manic grins/buttons/clenched jaws. I think itll set a new record.
Harry & Meghan never did anything to the Cambridges to upset them other than daring to fall in love and otherwise exist. They will be in love and happy and that will be plenty to set off the rage monster and Botox Barbie. My mom likes to say “living well is the best revenge.” Live gloriously Sussexes live gloriously and let your happiness speak for itself.
Good for Charles and The Mistress for recognizing that behaving like adults is a good strategy for the family. I guess there is a first time for everything. Icy civility is better for everyone than Incandescent raging. H&M can be civil and then jet back to Sunny CA and their beautiful lives. Granny gets to meet the kids. If she continues to be in Ill health they have no regrets. Leave the regrets to the Windsors.
@Liz, ditto to everything in this comment. And my mom always used to say that, too! I love your last sentence, lol. Perfect.
Geez. Just about everyone has family hostilities.
W&K need lessons in polite behavior. Period.
H&M are adults with their own lives and kids.
Just keep quiet, be polite, eat some damn cake, take some family pics, let Liz enjoy all the little grandkids.
W&K are really so damn stuck in the past, Royalty is a dead end job!
No one still thinks you are anointed by God. William really is a spoiled angry man, isn’t he?
All the money and privilege in the world and Will is acting like a 5 year old. Still.
H&M seem very happy together, healthy kids. Enjoy that!
@HeyKay Amen sister
I think that W&K are on notice to behave if they ever want a Windsor home.
@Lizzie that’s a very good point
@Lizzie Good point!
Baldimort the incandescent and duchess snobby mcbuttons don’t have any social graces,so I expect lots of turned up noses and clench fists.
I expect that what we see from them during the Jubbly will be exactly what we saw at the statue unveiling: William and Kate will be clenched and angry, while Harry and Meghan will be joyful and unconcerned.
It’s amazing how at peace and happy Meghan seems in those Commonwealth Service pictures! She knew it would be the last time she’d be forced to partake in any royal nonsense. I don’t know if she knew she’d be returning to CA at that point (this was right before the COVID lockdowns) but she seemed so at peace because she knew she was free. She’s like me the last day at my old job in March, I was SO HAPPY to be out of there and practically skipped out. Harry on the other end looked like he wanted to start a mutiny and Kate and William looked like they had bitten into sour lemons the whole time.
While I’m sure it’ll be awkward for the Cambridges, they’re going to Wales for half the Jubilee to keep them from starting any drama. I don’t know how close Harry is to the rest of his family apart from Eugenie and his grandmother (maybe he’s cool with Beatrice too?) but it’s enough allies to to justify his presence at the Jubilee.
“Rictus grins”? Have some respect, DM, we’re supposed to call her Catherine now.
@Jay, my thoughts exactly! (Also I’m lmfao at your wording 😂)
And if I recall correctly, there were zero “rictus grins” that particular day.
It would be kinda cool to see all of the kiddos playing — Diana’s Grands.
Absence does wonders and perhaps there has been work behind the scenes , if there ever was a time for a United House of Windsor it is now.
@Same, I agree, that would be really sweet— if somehow it could be managed with Nanny Maria (and only Nanny Maria) bringing the kids.
I honestly wonder how the Cambridge kids would act if they were just left to play with the Sussex children. Have W&K poisoned them against the entire Sussex family, and has it worked? Louis is probably too little and would just enjoy playing with other kids, and I can see Charlotte holding Lili like a little doll or something and loving her. Maybe even George would realize, “hey, Archie is actually really fun!” Which is why the Cambridges would likely never allow this.
I doubt it will ever happen and I doubt even more that the public would see photos (although I’d LOVE TO), but for the sake of the kids, it should—the children shouldn’t be denied the opportunity to have relationships with their (totally innocent in all of this) cousins just because the Cambridge children got stuck with the worrrrrrst parents.
A photo of all of Diana’s grandchildren playing peacefully in the grass or something like that would be iconic. And it would show that the BRF (but we all know we’re really talking about W&K) weren’t going to deprive the kids of getting to know each other because of the issues the adults have with each other. So of course this will never happen because W&K are too petty and care more about themselves than the welfare of their kids.
@Lorelai Agree with all of this!
Keen trying to ignore me would be met with ‘So, did you enjoy the Caribbean?’ FAFO.
@Lizzie…heh, heh, heh!
I cant believe therell be any ‘public show of unity’……not even for the sake of the 96-year-old queen on her last legs……..without a reckoning regarding:
(a) the bullying investigation launched BY! BP! against Meghan; and
(b) the public betrayal by WillieLeaks of his brother’s wife by authorizing his minion to attempt to railroad her case against the dailyFAIL.
I’m sure this is what M was referring to when she mentioned “betrayal” in her statement after her win.
Those 2 items, in particular, need to be addressed PUBLICLY. Nevermind all the slander from “palace sources” in the britshidtmedia; as well as the many “royal biographers” and RotaRats, ostensibly speaking on behalf of Bullyiam and kHATE.
While no one expects any member of the family to apologize for the slander and incitement of hate by the britshidtmedia against H&M, one expects that, just as how BP contributed to the slander of M by issuing that statement just before the O interview that they will investigate allegations of bullying by M, any reasonable person would expect BP to issue a public statement on the matter before H&M are seen palling around with/doing anything having to do with BP.
Oh dear, the tabloids are struggling to work out where the Sussexes will be with Archie and Lilibet. Anyone who believes William and Kate will meet Harry and Meghan with open arms is living in cloud cuckoo land. The whole set up is to humiliate Harry and Meghan when they can, note they will be on the balcony and then they are not, deliberately done as fodder for the tabloids.