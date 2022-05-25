The Queen was ‘impressed’ that Kate ‘loved William for himself, not for his title’

What’s interesting about recent royal biographies is that even biographers who are with the palace’s keen embiggening program can’t really sugarcoat Kate Middleton’s stalking and single-minded pursuit of Prince William. Richard Lacey and Tina Brown both tried to make Kate and Carole Middleton’s behavior sound completely reasonable and wise, as both women plotted since Kate’s teenage years to ensnare William. Lacey even spelled out how much Kate stalked William, and Brown ended up emphasizing that Carole had to “coach” Kate through the entire courtship. I bring this up because Andrew Morton has a new book out about the Queen and he’s been giving dumb interviews all over the place. His latest comments are about how Kate loved William for himself, not his title. LOL.
The Queen is ‘impressed by Kate Middleton’ and spends time nurturing the relationship between The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after ‘making mistakes with Charles and Diana’, a royal expert has claimed. Her Majesty, 96, is sees William, 39, and Kate, 40, ‘very much as the future’ and believes Charles will act as ‘interregnum’ with the ‘burden of monarchy’ falling on the Cambridges.
Speaking to OK! magazine, Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton said: ‘The thing about Kate is the Queen was impressed she adored and loved William for himself, not for his title. She spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Catherine than she did with Charles and Diana. It’s pretty clear she wasn’t going to make that mistake again. Everything that happened in [Kate and William’s] relationship was quite strategic, quite thought through, after a period of time.’
He added: ‘In the beginning, nobody in the royal household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue for any time after they graduated, like most college romances which disintegrate under the intense scrutiny of jobs and geography.’
Lmao. It’s hard to choose my favorite part! “…Disintegrate under the intense scrutiny of jobs and geography…” Kate solved that problem by holding one part-time job for a couple of months in 2007 and then not working at all for the rest of her entire adult life. “Nobody in the royal household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue…” It’s true, no one “expected” it. Because no one in the royal household really wanted William to marry Kate. Charles wanted William to marry someone aristocratic and well-connected. The Queen thought William could do better too (spoiler: he could not). Most people in the royal household saw the Middletons for what they were and are: tacky, manipulative social climbers who got their hooks into a dull, angry prince. Oh, and Kate and Carole would not have done any of this if William was Normal Untitled Bill Wales.
Didn’t know Andrew Morton was also a comedy writer.
He must have been well-compensated in some way to write such tripe. I will ask him in Cardi B’s voice though, ” WHAT WAS THE REASON??” Lol!
For her sake I hope that this comedy is true, that she doesn’t care to much about titles because I don’t see William making her Princess of Wales
Y’all I can’t 😂 The same woman who took a year off and stalked him on campus. The same woman who has never held down a job or planned to hold down a job. The same woman who has stayed married to someone that despises and cheats on her. There is no way this writer wasn’t laughing while he wrote this.
I used to think Andrew Morton was smarter than this.
Morton was and always has been an opportunist. Oh, and a d*ck.
Before he achieved fame with the Diana book he was the Royal correspondent for the Daily Star. He was never respectable.
“Everything that happened in [Kate and William’s] relationship was quite strategic, quite thought through, after a period of time.”
They always manage to slip the truth in there. Mutton Buttons and Ma Mutton were certainly deliberate and strategic.
And lol at AM trying to say Betty had anything to do with their grand ‘romance’ other than reluctantly signing off on the marriage after every aristo Elegant Bill chased after turned him down flat.
These pple are so desperate
I mean, the GALL. Why are they even trying? NO ONE is going to buy this BS.
So ridiculous, the Fail is trolling the BRF and its readers.
Andrew Morton knows nothing about the Queen’s thoughts.
He clearly thinks everyone has forgotten that it was well known Kate had William’s photo on her wall in secondary school and applied to St Andrews Uni to ensure she got to meet him…. then spent years hanging around to get that engagement ring. All the while her mother encouraged/pushed the relationship.
This article is total dross.
I remember their engagement interview. She claimed the poster rumour wasnt true and she actually had the Levis guy. Lol
Nope. Khate wanted Will for his title, access, money and line to the throne. Periodt. Who knows if she ever even loved the guy.
His title was the reason she put up with his cheating, put up with the breakups, put up with everything….title, money, future future king.
Its hilarious to even pretend otherwise.
Eggs-actly.
She wrote “KING” on his forehead in lipstick! It was caught on camera. Come on RR. Kate has a long history of only wanting William for his title.
Just as aside: the KING pic was definitely fake. It was a 2003 ” art recreation” by Alison Jackson where a brunette wrote KING on her William lookalike’s chest, lol.
Exactly. If Whiny had been plain old Bill Windsor, Kate and Carole would never have glanced twice at him.
Hahahahahahahaha *deep breath* ahahahahahaha!! Comedy gold right there.
Who knew Carole was such a comedian.
One day some brave journo will write the truth of their relationship and the level of stalking from Kate and the Middletons. I remember a lot of the stories that came out from other students at St Andrews – her stalking of him was well known around campus.
So many dang books. Check me if I’m wrong or missing any but these are all coming up:
Morton writing about the queen
Bower writing about Meghan
Jobson writing about William
Levin writing about Camilla
Harry writing about himself
interesting no one is writing about kate. there is only one book i’m interested in from that list and its Harry’s
“Interesting nobody’s writing about Kate”
Great observation – I imagine it would be sycophantic if done by the usual suspects, but I’m actually surprised that Kate doesn’t have a biography written about her yet. I think I’ve seen a very short one that came out at the time of the wedding, but that’s it. You’d think the whole “commoner to duchess” story might make for good copy, right? But I’m guessing she might not actually want anybody to write about the waity years.
So true. Isn’t it indeed strange? She’s the Top CEO and FFQ!
There was that cheesy film released around the time of their engagement or marriage. I remember this scene of Carole dressed up in winter (with some fur, I think) walking down the street and it was **CLEARLY** filmed in L.A. :)))
Other than the stalking, what’s left to say about her? OTOH, I would read Carole’s bio: Rags to riches, eyes-on-the-prize coaching and scheming *rubs hands* 🙂
Katie Nicholls did a book about Kate around the time of the engagement. It’s where the stalking stories were covered.
But kate has done nothing since marriage that would be of interest to people who are prepared to spend money.
While derangers like to troll the internet, they are also cheap and don’t really care about kate except to say she’s better than Meghan.
I don’t believe the Queen has spent any time nurturing anything except her horses, her dogs and Andrew.
We need a like button
We need a like ‘button’?…I see what you did there.
Right, that’s a weird idea. My husband’s grandparent has invested zero into nurturing our marriage, other than only occasionally saying something rude. I’m not sure what could be good about her being invested.
The Queen only said rude things to Kate that we truly know of. The “what does she do” has been confirmed enough. And the wedding gown exhibit that Kate put together the Queen verbally disapproved of while they were viewing it.
Riigghhtt, so Kate loved William for himself so much she abandoned her college plans and stalked him relentlessly to his college of choice. All before she had ever spoken a word to him. Especially since the adjective most commonly used to describe him is “incandescent”, his personality sounds positively delightful. Uh huh.
And Kate’s adjective was “the mattress.”
The Mattress was the name a tabloid writer gave her and was also used by William’s RPOs. The Limpet was the one thought up by William’s friends and also used by Harry.
This is more projection of H&M’s traits on to W&K. Meghan loves Harry for himself and not his title. Kate was called Waity because she waited around to get the title by marrying Will. If this came from Kate/Carole, it’s extremely creepy. It’s like Kate is copykeening Meg and Harry’s relationship history. Not only is Kate trying to erase Meg in terms of style, but also trying to erase H&M’s love story. It’s a very disturbing attempt to full co-opt Meghan’s identity.
Kate’s title chasing is well documented. The gas from all this gaslighting is going to kill me.
Y’all. I can’t even. 😳😳😳😳😳😳😂
The reason they lasted as long as they did is because the Midds via Uncle Gary paid for that relationship.
The only reason Bill and the other members of the family are upset is because the Midds ain’t got no money and Uncle Gary ain’t as rich, liquid or land, as they had hoped.
That is why they are upset, a true blueblood with that didn’t want to interloop with that family in any capacity. Like they will give up land and spend money on Betty and her ilk. Naaawwww…
“Her Majesty, 96, is sees William, 39, and Kate, 40, ‘very much as the future’ and believes Charles will act as ‘interregnum’ with the ‘burden of monarchy’ falling on the Cambridges.” Quick get Charles on the line, I’m sure he will be delighted to learn this… for all intents and purposes a vacant throne until William’s glorious reign HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
My exact reaction!! Charles will be thrilled to read that, lmao.
I couldn’t even get through the sentence describing the Cambridges carrying the bulk of the “burden of monarchy”! Pardon? These two?
Yes, they will be sadly mistaken. Well, they already know how useless Cain and Unable are. Unless there is something in it for them, they can’t be bothered. If Charles was smart he would tie their allowance into their work. And not an event that is 30 minutes, no. It needs to be an entire day. No more sitting around and doing nothing.
W&K will be doing what, exactly? And that’s only if Charles doesn’t slim down the monarchy to virtual non-existence.
The queen cares very much about succession and in not abdicating so there is no way she sees William and Kate above charles.
And Charles can at least do the job fric and frac cannot.
Also kate is little more than the vessel to future heirs. She’s definitely irrelevant to the queen, which is why the queen rarely does engagements with her.
I’ve no doubt that she’s not treated well by the family, at least she wasn’t until Meghan joined. Meghan was Kate’s natural ally but she decided to be snobby and racist instead of embracing her.
Yep and if she really wanted to be like Diana, she would’ve embraced Meghan like a sister like Di did with Fergie. But nope.
Diana backstabbed Fergie plenty. She set Fergie up with Andrew because she wanted an ally, then turned on Fergie when Fergie became popular those first few years. Diana did *not* like competition for attention or headlines.
Yeah. Right. Sure.
Is this some kind of contest? Who can write the best, most obsequious fan fiction about the BRF? Let’s see…what would be the prize? An all expenses paid vacation at Casa Bucklebury complete with CarolE’s special cheese toast? An all-inclusive at Uncle Gary’s Casa de Bang-Bang? Maybe a boozy weekend at Camilla’s Ray Mill home where everyone gets sh*t-faced and secrets are spilled.
That picture of the three of them, a bit shakesperian isn’t Im joking! But still, the cats who got the cream eh?
That picture really shows the difference between Pippa’s posture and Kate’s.
Imo Pippa is the more likable of them. She does have some charm.
Sure, Jan. 🤦🏻♀️
Haha! Pull the other one, Andrew.
What strikes me, looking at those early pictures, is that they don’t seem particularly warm toward each other even back then. They’re never looking at each other. They’re like strangers occupying the same space. Sad.
She was ALWAYS trotting after him. He would stride and she’d scurry to keep up. He never held her hand, walked alongside of her, WAITED for her, or helped her up stairs (even married and VERY pregnant). Let’s not forget the times he took the umbrella over HIS head and left her, literally, in the rain to get wet.
A true Prince Charming, ain’t he? That family’s Corgis get better treatment that Keen.
I’ve seen the video of the umbrella incident. TOB strides off with the umbrella, ignoring Kate, and Harry calls after him to come back for her. no wonder she makes goo goo eyes at him. he was probably the only one of the whole lot of them who had any consideration for her.
Total BS. And it’s just getting worse. Kate and her mother were willing to do anything to snag a royal, anything.
Yes, and Waity did it willingly for 10 years!
Obviously ridiculous and she is with him entirely because of his title. But let’s be real. It’s the same for Meghan. I do believe that Meghan truly loves Harry. However, come on, she would not with him if he were even a wealthy lawyer or a C- or B-list actor like she was before him. These women are attracted to the power and status. Their royal family status and celebrity is the core of everything Will and Harry have–yes, Harry too.
But that’s not the same though. Meghan and Harry clearly love each other and Meghan supported Harry when he said he wanted to walk away from royal life.
Can you see Kate ever supporting William in that?
We don’t know if Meghan would be with him if he were a wealthy lawyer, he’s not, so here we are. But there is obviously genuine love between the two of them which there is not between the Cambridges.
I think part of the attraction that Harry had for Meghan is that he was obviously committed to a life of public service even before he met Meghan. Meghan herself said early on in their public relationship that she was ready for a new chapter in her life, one in which she would do good works. She may have thought that Harry would be a good partner in her efforts. But that’s not the same as hunting a man down like she’s some sort of clout-chasing hyena and he’s a gazelle with a bag of money strapped around his neck.
Obviously, I don’t know what Meghan is thinking. I just tend to think that if Meghan had influence, money, and power on her mind before she married Harry, it was because one can do a lot of good for others with those things. She had had a lifetime of advocating on behalf of others before she met Harry, and she may have thought that marriage to him would give him greater opportunities to continue her advocacy efforts. Meghan is hella smart — too smart to deny the possibilities for good works. But I think her love for Harry was the main reason. With all they’ve done and continue to do for others, there’s no denying that the two of them raise the ambient temperature every time they touch each other, even after four years and two kids.
@Summer: That would be true about Meghan if she had stayed in the Royal Family. I don’t think people understand the huge risk both she and Harry made by leaving the family.
Summer, it would have been so much easier for Meghan if H had been any of the other things you listed. Instead, she had to move to another county, give up her life and deal with massive racism and bullying. And that was before the wedding. Nope, not buying it. She fell in love with Harry and had to take the bad that came with loving him. You may choose to see that as something else, but I believe if you pay attention to H&M you’ll see that theirs is a love match.
Meghan is not in love with Harry because he’s a member of the RF. She’s in love with him because he’s a member of the RF who recognized that he had an enormous, unearned platform and sincerely worked (and worked hard) to use that platform to help others. The same way she used her earned platform to help others. They have a commonality in decency, hard work, philanthropy, empathy, and more that connect them.
His celebrity might be rooted in the fact he’s Diana’s son (and it’s that more than being a member of the RF…a lot fewer people would care about him if he were a York or no one would care at all if he were one of Ed’s kids), but the extent of his celebrity is because of his empathy and likability and because of the work he’s actually done.
And he’s not a lawyer or actor. Speculating how she would react to him if he were is kind of useless. I mean, if Meghan were a teacher or investment banker or microbiologist, would Harry be with her? It’s impossible to prove in either case, because they are who they are.
It’s also quite different than Kate’s situation. She would have chased William no matter what or who he was. Hardworking, lazy, smart, dim, empathetic, mean, none of that mattered. Kate wanted the crown. Kate would have married Will no matter what he was like. Meghan would NOT be with Harry if he were anything like his brother. That’s a huge difference in their situations.
How about no.
It’s true that Meghan would have been unlikely to be set up with anyone but wealthy well-connected men but that is because the people in her circle were also part of that group. And guess what? She was too, even if not on the level of the royal family. Right before Harry, Meghan was dating Cory Vitiello who she very much cared about, and his mother still speaks highly of her. He’s hardly an international household name, even if well-known in the foodie circle in Toronto.
Harry is the son of Diana and that is something which is far more evident with him than William. It’s why he always got more clicks than his brother. If Meghan only cared about status, she would have run away long ago.
She’s with him despite his HRH status.
Hmmm, I don’t know if I agree. Meghan and Harry clearly love each other, respect each other, and have ridiculous sexual chemistry. Meghan also never exhibited gold digger tendencies. She was married to a relative ‘nobody’ before and none of her previous relationships were ‘ambitious’. Of course we can never truly know what anyone’s real motives are, but I don’t think Harry being a prince was anything more than a ‘nice to have’ in terms of influence. It doesn’t seem to me that it was ever the main driver. I actually think that if he was a wealthy lawyer engaged in philanthropy Meghan would still have married him and be doing exactly what she’s doing now, albeit on a smaller scale.
And yet her first husband was less successful than she was at the time of their marriage.
Reminder, when an obvious t r o l l shows up, just label them and move on. Easier for Kaiser to take out the trash that way.
Summer
Your trolling comment actually says a lot about YOU that you believe that.
Harry gave it all up. Meghan had options. She worked and had wealthy independent of Harry. Harry also had to burn through what he had in their escape. They both work for their lifestyle.
Facts. Harry pursued Meghan. By his own words Meghan nearly left him and he sought out therapy to be the man he thought she deserves.
Kate put all her eggs in Williams taxfunded basket. Never attempting to pursue another unless to make William jealous. She also was caught writing “KING” on his forehead in lipstick during the early dating years.
His status was his only value.
The Moment Those Picture of Meghan and Harry being Loved up Being Adorable with Each Other Show up and everyone comments on How cute they are Together. Kate and Her Mother had to Try to plan their own card of how much in love Kate with William and about how kate loves William for him and Not his titles I Agree with Other Kate is definitely trying to copy Meghan and Harry genuinely true love story she and her mother and her stans are desperately trying to make William love her . No matter how many times Royal Reporters try’s to rewrites Kate and William story their story is on the internet for everyone to see it can’t be whitewashed for the massive or the Karen crowd . William and Kate marriage isn’t not fairytale William shows completely indifference to his wife of 11 years he couldn’t even bother to help her at the premiere of movie just last week he had a completely stranger help her .
Genuinely interested how do Kate’s fans explain Basher frowning at her when she speaks but mostly ignoring her. For the past year he has acted like he’s holding his nose around her? Tom’s gentlemanly gesture emphasized Basher’s rudeness to his own wife, how do you spin that as anything other than indifference?
Its one of two excuses/rationales/defenses:
1) they are so in sync they dont even have to look at each other or talk to each other in public.
2) that’s how TRUE ROYALTY behaves.
this goes out the window when you consider how gaga the derangers get if he so much as glances in her direction (festive glance, anyone?)
There’s no way to explain away the times they’ve obviously arrived from different places. Bill doesn’t help Kate up the stairs, but all the attention goes to Tom Cruise and whether he broke protocol by offering KKKate a hand. The spin is a whirling dervish at times.
Except, Charles & Camilla – he dotes on her in public, often taking her hand, they are clearly kind to one another AND they show each other things they enjoy, Camilla holding a rose to Charles’ nose, sharing a private giggle or smile, there is affection. Not so, in the Cambridge home, sadly, barely tolerance.
Eating Popcorn, exactly. Hell, Edward and Sophie are more demonstrative than Willnot and Cannot.
@EatingPopcorn – oh, the defenses make no sense and are easily disproven. Look at the picture C&C chose for their holiday card this year – one of Charles helping Camilla adjust her mask and thereby – gasp – touching her in public! And there are lots of images/videos of the Queen and Philip talking to each other in public.
But, that’s what they tell themselves 🤷♀️
Same Queen who said about Kate “what does she do”
Seeing those old photos of Kate when she was younger makes me sad sometimes…who knows what kind of person she would have ended being if she didn’t have someone like CarolE for a mother.
Meghan and Kate were both saddled with horrible parents— in different ways, obviously— but Meghan was able to see hers for what it was and walk away with her head held high. Sadly it seems as if Kate is still under her mother’s thumb.
Yep. Plus she was so pretty before.
Kate is not a teenager, she has children of her own. She is where she wants to be, despite the chronic unhappiness.
Carole and her baggage notwithstanding.
I am not blaming Carole totally for it, she enabled Kate but ultimately Kate could have said she did not want to marry William or walked away when he first cheated on her. No excuses for the way Meghan was treated by Kate Kate was not forced to rush across a room when she saw a woman coming on to William (she and Will were not dating) and pretend she was Will’s girlfriend.
And yet again my mind is completely blown by the amount of shit this entitled, infantilized white woman gets away with. She blatantly and unapologetically stalked and social climbed her way into the royal family, yet royalists keep insisting that this is some epic love story for the ages. I don’t even have to imagine how Meghan would be ripped to shreds relentlessly if she’d pulled even a fraction of Keen’s stunts.
Young girls have fantasized about having a prince since Cinderella was first published. It’s not Kate’s fault that William didn’t remain the man she fell in love with. I remember William used to come across as a kind person and a gentleman.
Key words being “come across” … I think he’s always been a dickweed. He just doesn’t care who knows it now, including his wife.
Eh…they already broke up at least once by the time they graduated and they did the make up and break up routine a few more times before tying the knot, so I doubt anything about him was truly different back then. He just had the benefit of his looks (which I’ve never understood but different strokes for different folks) and his youth to gloss over his true character.
And a lack of social media so they were able to more carefully guard his image.
There was that very blatant cover story of William after the breakup with Kate. Looking worse for wear with his arms around two women. But of course Kate had to wage a campaign to “win him back.” I think if he had been Mr William Smith she would have walked away. Some things, the media caught. And some are still on social media.
Not really. Wills reputation has always been as a spoiled bully. Harry was the one with the reputation as kind and gentlemanly. It’s just now that Will is older and less attractive looking, people see him more clearly.
😂 I needed this laugh today.
Sensitive Bill has to have stories like these created so he won’t look like a fool who got taken advantage of by a clan of gold diggers. The only problem is everyone knows they’re not true, so Bill looks like an even bigger fool, lol.
@mslove, but why? Why was he so vulnerable to the Middletons, tolerating her stalking behaviour and the ridicule of his friends? Everyone points out how driven she was but at some point he put up with it. What the hell?
He only told the Queen he’d proposed two hours before their engagement photocall.
Which kinda makes me think she wasn’t impressed by Kate.
Could it be that the Queen’s and the late Prince Philip’s ready acceptance of Meghan be the initial reason for Kate’s sneaky attacks on said Meghan?
There was the first successful christmas, except the fact that the Sussexes stayed with the Cambridges.
The wedding itself, then the train trip of the Queen and Meghan.
Now this.
It is a combination of trying to explain the initial, stalking and waiting and plain jealousy of mere acceptance of genuine love?
Yes, I’ve always thought this. From the moment the wedding happened and Kate’s grumpy, bitter expression was on display, I felt that jealousy must’ve been at play. She reinforced that notion in the months following the wedding, when she made sure to center herself at family events. I never bothered to watch the Cambridge wedding (had better things to do like studying for finals), but I’ve seen all the pertinent clips over the years and they really gave off a rather cold/detached vibe. Some will argue about the necessary differences in scope and atmosphere between the heir’s and the spare’s weddings, but when the couple itself is giving off that cold and detached demeanor, it says a lot.
I don’t even think it was just the Queen and Philip’s apparent acceptance of Meghan that got to Kate. It was the way Harry treated Meghan versus the way William treated Kate. To have a fiance who actually wanted to show up for things like the rehearsal and called out Angela Kelly for the shady treatment versus William being absent on those same matters…I think those differences alone probably put Kate in a very bitter state and (partially) played into her nastiness towards Meghan. Combine that with the possibility of her hearing (more) about Rose and William at the time and the green-eyed monster rears its ugly head.
The thing is that she knew exactly who William was and what he was about. Kate had no right to be so bitter towards Meghan just because she got the ring faster and a husband who actually loved her to boot. Kate has two choices: she can either demand William start doing better and do some rebelling of her own (however that might look), or she can walk away. But she won’t do either; she’ll simply continue to coast along with her hollow grins in public and wallow in misery behind closed doors.
Hold up, Baldy didn’t show up for the rehearsal? Wow.
For the Sussexes anniversary, people were tweeting their vows and when Harry said ‘I will’, the cheers were so loud outside they echoed in the church and he, Meghan and other attendees laughed. Then the look of anxious on his face waiting for her car to arrive. He knew she could still back out and return home.
Waity never had that. Not one bit of wanting and anxiousness from Baldy. He always knew she would latch on no matter what.
Oh well. You get what you pay for Waity.
@TIFFANY: Nope, he didn’t. Harry had to stand in for him. I believe there was also some kind of pre-wedding dinner or reception at KP that he didn’t bother to attend (I don’t think Kate did either though). Kate also had to use a fake tiara to try out hairstyles and only got the real thing on the day of the wedding.
Well, there you go, that explains it. Because Harry stood in for his brother at the rehearsal, Kate believes he’s her husband in her fantasy-fueled fairytale and no other woman can have him. I’m being facetious, but there could be an element of truth with some wishful thinking going on and Kate’s subsequent behavior towards Meghan afterwards.
I think part of it is that Kate had convinced herself that so much was just how it “had” to be if you were in the royal family.
like of course William was going to cheat on her, that’s just the way it is, all the royals cheat on their spouses. Enter Harry, who doesn’t take his eyes off Meghan if he can help it. Of course he’s not going to cheat on her. (this also ties into the theory that was what Kate snapped at Meghan during the dress fitting, something about Harry cheating on her.)
Of course she couldn’t borrow the tiara before the wedding, that’s just the way it is, figure it out. Enter Harry, who goes to bat for Meghan and makes sure she gets a proper hair trial.
Of course the husband to be doesn’t attend the rehearsal, that’s just the way it is, its beneath him. Enter Harry, who I’m assuming attended the rehearsal since we never heard otherwise.
Of course the Queen doesnt invite you on a solo engagement until you’ve been a royal for years. That’s just the way it is. Enter Meghan’s overnight train ride with the Queen.
and so on.
It turns out that many of these things that Kate just assumed were because “thats the way it is” were because of William’s feelings towards Kate, and the feelings of the royal family towards Kate. I feel like Meghan’s entrance and acceptance by the Queen and Phillip and yes even Charles initially (remember the stories that they got along and he called her “tungsten” bc of how strong she was? remember how comfortable M seemed around Camilla at that garden party? We’ve never seen any kind of warm interaction between Kate and Camilla) threatened Kate because she realized SHE was the problem in many of these scenarios. After a decade, she was still the outsider. Part of me would feel bad for her because that had to sting, but she has proven herself to be a garbage person so 🤷♀️
Will skipped out on Peter and Autumn’s wedding to go to Jecca’s brother’s wedding leaving Kate to meet the Queen.
@Becks1, Excellent points!!
@Well Wisher and @Becks1, I think you hit the nail on the head. As a casual observer of this whole situation, it seems Kate is certainly jealous of Meghan for all the reasons you both stated. What I still can’t figure out is, in what moment did William (and to an extent Charles and Camilla) change sides? If he seemed so happy for Harry at the wedding, when did he do such a violent 180?
Looking at those engagement pictures, neither of them looks happy and in love. Maybe it’s me seeing what I want to see.
Having grown up during the Diana years – one of my earliest memories is watching the royal wedding of Charles and Diana when I was nine – I’m always amused by the idea that anyone would plot to marry into the BRF. I mean, I’m sure it happens, but for me, if I fell in love with one of the Windsors, the fact that they were in the royal family would be an obstacle, not a perk. Like, I’d REALLY have to adore someone to put myself in the crosshairs of people constantly talking/writing about my weight or whether my nail polish was the wrong color or I had the right facial expressions or my husband and I were fighting. Even if I really loved the person it still might not be enough. Even love matches seem to wilt under the pressure.
I think you would have to be a very insecure person to marry into a royal family just to get the title. Sadly I think that’s probably true of Kate, though I try to remind myself that she was very, very young when she and William got together, at a time when he was gorgeous and seemed like a real catch. And once you were dating the future king, it would be hard to break up and be seen as someone he had tossed aside (which would happen regardless of who instigated the breakup). I can see getting focused on “keeping your man” without really ever stopping to think, “Yeah, but do I actually *want* to spend the rest of my life with this person and in this role?” And even more so if your mother had put huge expectations on you to land the dude and hang onto him. Kate was very young – but Carole should have known better. If it were my daughter I’d be constantly trying to keep her feet on the ground and asking her if she was actually happy (not just before the marriage, but after). The stories about William flagrantly cheating and Kate returning to Bucklebury so Carole can comfort her and coach her through it, if true, are so upsetting. Moms should look out for their kids’ well-being, not encourage them to endure ongoing unhappiness for the sake of title or position or reputation or whatever.
I think if William had not been a future future King, she would have given him his walking papers when he started cheating on her and during those breakups. She would not have actively planned Nightclub appearances showing Will what he was missing and the media “just happened” to be around then.
SadieMae, I am just a few years older than Diana, so I remember much of what she went through. I agree that having seen all of that it would have taken more than love to get me through any palace door. I also agree that Kate was young when she first started stalking her man. Where I have a problem with Kate is that she has the ability to make her own choices. She could have chosen 1) ignore W’s affairs because she had to know before the marriage that he wouldn’t change; 2) make a spot for herself in the family as being a hard worker (or even a medium hard worker) and earn some respect for that; and 3) she could have been kind to her new sister-in-law. Frankly, if she could have done these 3 things, I think her life would be very different today. She’s now 40, and as far as I can tell she is still holding hard to that crown to be. I think she should demand a divorce, money, and co-parenting and then go live a life that could make her happy. As long as she is determined to hang on the being the mean, racist bully, she gets exactly what she has. I have no sympathy for her–she’s writing her own story.
The Middleton pr mill is gonna derail if they keep this up. Or is this part of the ‘Bullyiam cheating agreement’?
So is this their excuse to the Queen for not putting in much work-they have to nurture their marriage?
It’s just a good thing she didn’t marry him for his hair.
😁🤪😁
And the Queen knows this, how? Because Kate says so? Kate doesn’t even know if she loves the Burger King or his title more.
I know a couple who had a very throwback, 50s sort of relationship…she was supposed to be thin, sexy, and housewife-y while he was alpha, made $$$$, smoked cigars, played golf, made deals and built the ’empire’. A lot of the woman-in-her-place, being-taken-care-of sort of ‘manhood’. They got together when they were young before he made the money, but that was the relationship they operated on.
But when he lost it all (bad business and unpaid taxes), she, being in therapy already, saw that her idol had feet of clay, and booked it out of there. I think it wasn’t the loss of money, so much as the loss of authority. She wasn’t going to defer to this liar anymore, and their mutual desire had died down, so there was nothing to keep them together.
Now Will’s never going to lose his inheritance, but the desirability gloss as alpha royal IS going. There’s an alternative fairy tale being set up across the ocean. I wonder when/if Kate will walk. I wouldn’t completely count it out.
that would be quite the plot twist! there would be popcorn shortages.
Hands up 🙋🏻♀️who was expecting another sugarcoated piece after that seperation article. And also where her heart sank about having to share the space with the woman she bullied and chased outta the country.
When will they announce their formal separation? I am growing weary of these posts after other posts surfaced about trouble in the rose bushes.
With everything we know about William’s personality, I’d be impressed if someone was able to love him for it too.
(Kate definitely doesn’t)
OMG, they are so in love! KKKhate is the woman of his dreams. That’s why Billy Basher ignores her and leaves her to navigate stairs in long gowns and while heavily pregnant. Yeah their love is so compelling that’s why they rarely touch in public. Billy loves Buttons so much he can only manage glances full of disdain/embarrassment/distaste whenever he looks at her. Such enduring love prevents him from fixing his sour-puss face whenever they’re photographed together. He’s so smitten with KKKhate that even he has long overlooked her pitiful, desperate stalking. Her stalking was all about their shared fate and he’s eternally grateful. After all, she is the rock and savior of the monarchy.
Ha, oh hell yeah, I really want a “love” like theirs. #RelationshipGoals
Didn’t the Queen ask if Kate worked? This sounds like it’s from Carole M.
The Queen only met Kate late in the game, at Peter Phillips wedding. Kate had to go by herself because Will was going to the Craigs to the wedding of Jecca’s brother. IT was not as if the Queen met Kate early on. And comparing their relationship to Charles and Diana is odd especially from Morton. Diana was only 19 when she got engaged and unlike Kate (who had ten years to have a career) actually worked for a living.
The timing of this article after the stunningly glamorous pics of Meghan at Harry’s polo match is not at all coincidental, right?
Kate loved William for himself and not his title and immense wealth?
Sure, Jan.
They really try to rewrite history and make us forget she strategically placed herself in his life.
🙄
They used each other. Kate used Will for his title, status, money, and position, while Will used Kate for ready-available sex and her family for his middle class cosplay. I’m sure he really did enjoy playing board games with the Mids and having Carole make him cheese toast–I’m sure those times were the closest he felt to being a regular person not in the stranglehold of the monarchy. But theirs was a relationship that probably should’ve ran its course in college and ended for good when he broke it off with her.
“nobody in the royal household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue for any time after they graduated”
This is such a sly little thing to say, isn’t it? But it speaks pretty clearly about what the people in the royal family and those who advise and work for them really thought at the time. Kate was expected to be nothing more than a “college girlfriend”. She wasn’t even the degree wife, so much as she was thought (and hoped!) to be the degree girlfriend, essentially.
This tracks what everything else we know about what the people in the royal household wanted from this relationship. William was expected to move on from Kate, and find himself a nice, aristocratic girl, with the proper background, marry her, and settle down. Kate and Carole were expecting an engagement after graduation. What they got was William joining the military, and then breaking up with Kate through phone to go off and pursue the appropriate aristocratic partner, and all of them rejected him, because they didn’t want to marry into the RF.
As for the Queen being impressed by Kate wanting William, and not the title–I can kind of see the Queen actually believing this to be true, even though it really wasn’t. I say this because we all know that literally none of the eligible women from the aristocracy wanted to marry into this family. William was turned away because of his rank and status. So Kate accepting him could be viewed by the Queen as, “Oh, she likes him in spite of the fact that he’s a member of the RF, and FFK.”
I think the Queen, and the people around her, were largely used to the social climbing from members of the aristocracy. They can recognize that, but can’t really recognize it from someone outside of that crowd.
There’s also this general idea among people in the aristocracy that people from the middle and working-classes in the country are generally more “authentic”, and care less about pretense and ranks and titles and whatnot. Again, this is obviously not true at all, but the general idea of it is still prevalent among a lot of them. So with all this, I can see the Queen, at first, thinking that Kate was coming into it with good intentions, then slowly figuring out the reality. I also think that Kate putting on her fake posh accent, and trying to be something she’s not, all while still trying to cash in on her middle-class background to get support from the public, was another thing that put off the posh toff crowd, big time. All of that is the exact opposite of authenticity. They really don’t like people trying to beat them at their own game, lmao.
I looked at this article briefly this morning but just now looked at it in full.
For some reason when I read about what TQ and Philip thought of Kate and where their relationship would go, all I could think about was that brilliant SNL sketch where Bill Hader and Fred Armisen play Philip and Liz, Anne Hathaway is Kate meeting the royals for the first time since their engagement and Andy Samberg (not a good fit but it’s a small role in this sketch) as William.
As soon as Will leaves the room they start talking like gangsters with Bill Sykes accents, insinuating that maybe they “nicked” the throne and other goodies, toying with servants by ringing the bell and yelling “piss off!” as soon as they answer and generally making “Katherine,” as Will calls her in the sketch, terrified and eager to run for the hills.