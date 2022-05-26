Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years, 7 months after his December conviction

Josh Duggar was arrested in April 2021, stemming from evidence collected from a 2019 raid. Homeland Security raided the car dealership partly owned by Josh Duggar, and it took them nearly two years to finally charge Duggar for what they found. What did they find? Explicit photos of child abuse of a sexual nature. Some of the children in the photos were just toddlers. Duggar’s trial happened last fall, and by December, the jury found Duggar guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. The maximum sentence could have been twenty years. Duggar’s lawyer asked for “time served” or something like one year in prison. Well, Duggar was sentenced this week. He’s going away for twelve and a half years.

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was sentenced Wednesday to about 12 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks to give the maximum term of 20 years to Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.” They argued in a pre-sentencing court filing that Duggar has a “deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children.” The judge sentenced Duggar to 12 years and seven months in prison, one day after denying a defense motion to overturn the guilty verdict on grounds of insufficient evidence or to order a new trial. U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes said he was pleased with the sentence. “While this is not the sentence we asked for, this is a lengthy sentence,” Fowlkes said outside the courthouse. Duggar, whose lawyers sought a five-year sentence, maintains his innocence and has said he will appeal.

[From The AP]

Twelve years is better than no years or five years. But the court has shown a really creepy, permissive attitude towards Duggar’s shocking, depraved perversions. He was allowed out on bail, he was allowed to see and spend time with his wife and small children. His past crimes as a serial child molester were not part of the criminal trial, and I get the feeling that most people still believe that Josh Duggar simply “made some mistakes” or that he’s capable of changing. No. He is exactly the kind of person who should be in jail forever for the good of society.