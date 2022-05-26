Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years, 7 months after his December conviction

Josh Duggar was arrested in April 2021, stemming from evidence collected from a 2019 raid. Homeland Security raided the car dealership partly owned by Josh Duggar, and it took them nearly two years to finally charge Duggar for what they found. What did they find? Explicit photos of child abuse of a sexual nature. Some of the children in the photos were just toddlers. Duggar’s trial happened last fall, and by December, the jury found Duggar guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. The maximum sentence could have been twenty years. Duggar’s lawyer asked for “time served” or something like one year in prison. Well, Duggar was sentenced this week. He’s going away for twelve and a half years.
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was sentenced Wednesday to about 12 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks to give the maximum term of 20 years to Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.” They argued in a pre-sentencing court filing that Duggar has a “deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children.”
The judge sentenced Duggar to 12 years and seven months in prison, one day after denying a defense motion to overturn the guilty verdict on grounds of insufficient evidence or to order a new trial. U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes said he was pleased with the sentence.
“While this is not the sentence we asked for, this is a lengthy sentence,” Fowlkes said outside the courthouse.
Duggar, whose lawyers sought a five-year sentence, maintains his innocence and has said he will appeal.
Twelve years is better than no years or five years. But the court has shown a really creepy, permissive attitude towards Duggar’s shocking, depraved perversions. He was allowed out on bail, he was allowed to see and spend time with his wife and small children. His past crimes as a serial child molester were not part of the criminal trial, and I get the feeling that most people still believe that Josh Duggar simply “made some mistakes” or that he’s capable of changing. No. He is exactly the kind of person who should be in jail forever for the good of society.
Yes twelve years is a good amount of time. The other prisoners just love having child molesters in their midst. What a disgusting POS he is.
Yes, child molesters and rapists: lowest form of life in prison.
May he get the full experience he’s due.
Oh, he will. Someone will end him, and I bet it’s within a couple years.
yes @ Wiglet Watcher. To the pain. There are things I cannot be compassionate about/to criminals/sickos..sexual abuse/acts against children is one of them. My dark side wants him to suffer. Death is too easy for what he deserves.
Wonder how far the Reich-leaning conservative senators will go to blame his sentence on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Good lord I saw someone’s take on that yesterday. It was such a stretch I’m sure they must be a pretzel by now.
His crimes happened with the tacit support of his parents and community. He’s a violent predator who has zero boundaries. He received only 64% of his sentence and because he feels zero remorse, as evidenced by him maintaining his innocence, he could very well offend again after his release. And I expect he will still have some support to do so. Absolute predator.
Not sure what the state law is there but in some states, the district attorney would now file in civil court to have him classified as a Sexually Dangerous Person with a civil commitment to begin AFTER the criminal sentence is served. Those civilly committed as a SDP don’t get to leave when the criminal sentence is over. They stay in prison. Every few years, they can file an appeal of the commitment at which point they must prove they aren’t a danger and won’t re-offend. There’s a whole process involving expert testimony and psychological evaluations, review of treatment while in prison, age (offenses decrease with age) and health are factors. If this happens, he can be in prison for pretty much the rest of his life.
He was prosecuted federally and will be in federal prison. I do not believe that he has ever been seriously investigated by the state of Arkansas, not even when he molested his sisters.
@lightpurple here in WA state we keep people like him, those who have been civilly committed, on their own special island.
The pic is not accurate. They have a 7th child, now, a baby girl. Some of his family still support him. Disgusting.
😳 *stares in Especially Heinous*
I do not understand these people, I do not understand how his wife continues to stand by him, be intimate with him and keep having babies with him even while he’s tried and convicted on child pornography charges. It’s incomprehensible.
These kinds of women are groomed from birth. It’s always based in religion with a male hierarchy.
She’s brainwashed, and purposefully uneducated and kept in a little bubble so she thinks this is her only path in life. It’s incredibly sad.
I hope every day in prison feels like a year to him. He’s a monster and should never walk free again.
These women are groomed to support their evil men at all costs and their jesus commands it after all. God has a book of life and He will set the record straight then. I was in a cult 4 months at 28yo and fled. The guilt and shame they put on women is overwhelming to climb out of while in their grip. I was not raised in it. She has been raised in it but is no less accountable of course but at this point even Josh’s death wouldn’t deliver her. Another pedo would jump on that. Those demons recognize their own.
Because they are extremists in their religion. Men are treated like gods
Can confirm. My mother dated a pedophile, was warned by victims’ mothers that he is a pedophile, went on within weeks to marry said pedophile, and stayed married to the pedophile for decades, even when it was revealed that (a shock to no one), pedophile was molesting me, her 6-year-old daughter. I’ll give you one guess as to who was blamed as “the problem” in the ‘family.’ Hint: not the pedophile and not the mother for condoning and concealing all of it, because “Jesus” and “forgiveness” and “girls are evil.”
The young children in these photos stand no chance of not having been molested by their father. I weep for the damage they have no doubt endured in a family system that all but encourages sexual abuse.
Y’all break my heart. 😭
@ Survivor I am so very sorry for all you suffered, including betrayal by those who should have protected you.
I am sending you love and wishing you peace.
I will never understand how he was allowed access to his children after his arrest and charges. The children in the material he accessed were the same age range as his own children. One of the videos he downloaded (more than once allegedly) is known as one of the most horrific videos featuring that kind of content to the point that others with the same desires as JD refuse to access it, it’s notorious. The Daily Mail had a write up on the three people who produced that video and the court case that followed and it’s stomach churning reading the article, these people need to not be in any kind of decent society ever.
The good news is that this is federal charges so he has to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s up for parole.
And then it’s 20 years of probation with some very strict parameters. The terms: no contact with children (including his own- visits will be supervised by a professional), no viewing pornography, and no possessing or using a computer or device with internet. He’ll likely mess up within 3-6 months of release and then spend the rest of his life in prison.
Depending on state laws, he could also be civilly adjudicated as a sexually dangerous person and civilly committed so he would move to state prison after his federal sentence and would then have to prove he’s no longer a threat. That keeps them in prison for most of their lives
Sadly, Arkansas isn’t one of the states that does that.
@SCAL, I completely agree with you. There’s no way that Duggar will stay clean during probation and I think this is a clever way for the judge to ensure he stays in prison for much longer.
Look for him to turn up on 700 Club after he’s released from jail saying it was the devil that made him become a child molester and how he’s a changed man.
He should have gotten life. Some of the abuse materials (it’s *not* pornography) he accessed were the worst law enforcement have ever seen. Pedophiles do not change.
No they don’t @ Lucy. They are not capable of being rehabilitated. This monster will reoffend, it’s for certain.
Lucy, that phrase has haunted me as well. When law enforcement says it was ‘The worst they have ever seen”, it’s truly chilling. I’m glad he was found guilty, but I wish he had gotten more time.
That’s not long enough. At least he got something but this is BS.
Kaiser, I think the judge did a great and thorough job. He actually added points to the sentencing structure because of Duggar’s past sexual abuse of his sisters (for which he was never prosecuted) and took the time to acknowledge that Duggar would not have anyone in his life to pressure him to stay straight when released from prison (based on the idiotic letters of support from his mother and wife).
I’ve been following an attorney who has been posting on social media about this case. Since it was a federal crime there was no way he would be sentenced to less than 5 years which is the mandatory federal minimum for this crime. He is not eligible for parole ( they don’t do parole in federal prison) he can be eligible for “ good behavior “ release points (54 days for every 365 days served) which in his case if he never gets in trouble means he could possibly get out in 10 years,3 months, & 9 days. Still a nice long stretch of prison time. Also if he agrees to do the sexual offender rehabilitation program he will spend his prison time in a federal facility that only houses sexual offenders. Which facility depends on how crowded they are but the closest one to where he lives is in Texas. And They did take into account his previous molestation of his sisters when determining how long a sentence he would get. Personally I’d throw this POS in the deepest darkest hole I could find and leave him to rot but that is not how our justice system works.
Who is the attorney you are following on social about this case? Agree 1000% – he should be locked away forever.
Emily D Baker has excellent breakdowns.
@Heather
Plus if he keeps out of trouble he can do the last year of his sentence in a half way house. Hope he is vaccinated because Covid ran rampant throughout the Federal Prison system due to overcrowding and many men died from Covid.
Is it bad if I hope he isn’t vaccinated? Though I want him to suffer the consequences of his unspeakable abuse for a very, very, very long time.
My cousin is a retired sheriff’s deputy who said no matter where they send him, even tho it’s a federal prison, he’s a marked man and his life will be (as he put it) “shit day in and day out” because as everyone knows prisoners have their own code and if even half of what came out in the trial is true, well…🤷
Good! I hope he suffers everyday and comes out feet first. Josh Duggar is one of the most vile and reprehensible people in this country. What h did to his sisters was unacceptable. I hope the justice he gets in prison is slow and brutal.
Anna looks pregnant again, too. Wtf. I used to feel sorry for her and her brainwashed upbringing, but she’s just as disgusting as the rest of them.
She’s not pregnant ( or not by Josh) he’s been in jail since before their 7th baby was born in December (?) and they don’t do conjugal visits in county jail. That is her body following the birth of her 7th child just 5 months ago. It is perfectly normal to still have tummy weight especially after you’ve given birth that many times. Plus she’s had more important things going on in her life than dieting.
I have a child, I am aware of post-partum bodies. Her last baby was born 7 months ago, but I understand you’re point. I just disagree with it. She looks pregnant, not post-partum.
Your* 🫣
May he have the prison experience he deserves as a pedo.
I’m worried for his children that woman is a monster
So this evil monster has participated in the vile destruction of children. The school shooter from Uvalde murdered all those kids. The way I see it they were both aided and abetted by the old, privileged toxic male death cult that runs this country. And yet these same people are the ones who are saying an IUD is murder. Jesus God almighty.
Republican Rule#1: Everyone matters until they’re born. I don’t believe in Hell, but I really wish I did, just so I could consign all of these monsters to the 7th circle thereof.
Will he get conjugal visits from his wife so that by the time he gets out he’ll have like 20 children with her?
No conjugal visits in federal prison. ( and I now know more about the federal prison system than I ever thought I would).
K, you are absolutely correct. And I wouldn’t be surprised if this asshole somehow gets posh digs in isolation in federal prison. And privileges.
I love how Amy Duggar said it isn’t enough, I agree with her. At least he got at least 10 yrs tho. Lock him up for life
Good for Amy. It must feel so good to not be in bondage to that klan anymore.
Not enough time.
Should have been the rest of his natural life.
Now, let’s hold his despicable parents accountable for turning blind eyes to his predation of his sisters and praying away his sexual assaults.
Those poor kids. Their mother should be declared unfit. She has no business raising these children if she’s willing to endanger them in this way. I hope she divorces him while he’s in prison but I know that will never happen.
Thank God Anna will stop having more kids. Any other sane non brainwashed woman in her shoes would have divorced him already. By the time he gets out, Anna will be 44 so hopefully she won’t be able to have more kids by then. I don’t usually celebrate a woman’s declining fertility but in this case it’s necessary. I know Jill and Jinger have distanced themselves from the family. I remember there used to be a website called Free Jinger, who could have predicted just how free she would become by marrying and leaving her toxic family.
@SURVIVOR just want to acknowledge your bravery in sharing your story here. I wish you the very best.
@Survivor I believe you. I am sorry you had to experience that. You are resilient and strong survivor. Thank you for trusting us with your story.
Not enough. And how much time will he really serve.
How will Anna Duggar support herself and her 7 children!? I don’t think she has a job
These assholes game the system. Bitch can get herself a job.