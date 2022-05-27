Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Ben Affleck this summer & she wants a big wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in April. While J.Lo hilariously gave her newsletter subscribers the exclusive information about Ben’s proposal, for the most part, Bennifer’s engagement has been pretty lowkey this time around. Whenever I see photos of them, they’re just walking in Brentwood or looking at real estate. There hasn’t been any over-the-top public energy, positive or negative. I think me and the J.Lovers are just sort of holding our breaths and waiting for Ben to f–k it all up. But according to Us Weekly, Jennifer suddenly wants their wedding to be a big extravaganza. Are you sure about that, babe?
Wedding bells for Bennifer! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are closer to walking down the aisle than you might think.
“Jennifer will tell you she’s not in a rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this forward as early as this summer, she’d be totally down with that.”
The insider added that the Marry Me star, 52, “wants the formalities out of the way so they can start their journey as man and wife sooner rather than later,” and she intends to have a big wedding.
“She definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an object!” the source continued. “They’re both committed to making this work and taking all the steps necessary to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes the last time around.”
[From Us Weekly]
Just a few months after they got back together, her people were fully briefing the media about how this time was different, how they’ve both learned and grown up and how this time, they were going to be together forever. Maybe they both genuinely feel that way! I think Ben adores her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her, truly. But I also think Ben gets itchy and he loves to sabotage everything in his life periodically. One of the best ways to make Ben itchy is to suddenly and publicly exert pressure on him to move up the “spectacular celebration” wedding. Our girl wants fireworks, a People Magazine cover, a Vogue editorial and a public demonstration from Ben. Ben is going to end up knee-deep in Las Vegas strippers if she keeps this up.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Cast Members attend Amazon Studio’s ‘The Tender Bar’ Los Angeles Film premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – Jennifer Lopez holds hands with her boyfriend Ben Affleck as they pick up his son Samuel from school. The pair enjoy Samuel’s story about his day as they walk back to his car together.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands as they pick up his son Samuel from school in Santa Monica.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Brentwood, CA – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez leave hand in hand after a long lunch together at the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The actor was seen neutral grey and cream tones that cooredinated with fiance JLO’s greg overalls for a trip to RED Studios in Hollywood, CA this afternoon.
Pictured: Ben Affleck and JLo
BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Jennifer Lopez makes sure to fill up her belly before hitting up a dance studio in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
No! Don’t do it. Just coexist together.
I am in utter awe of JLo’s optimism.
I just now got illuminated and realized Ben isn’t the only saboteur here. I ❤️me some JLO drams but…this tactic doesn’t ever end well
Is JLo planning to have a sponsored wedding like KK & TB?
Of course she wants a big wedding. JLo is a diva and a big, over the top wedding is her brand.
BA is no prize. Don’t do it.
I’m sure she still has the original Bennifer wedding plans somewhere. If she wants to have the wedding she wanted 20 years ago, I think that’s kind of romantic.
If there’s any other couple that should just do a private, small family wedding, followed by whatever blowout party they want AFTER, it’s these two. Like Kaiser basically said, this is akin to playing with fire for them. They’ve kept most of their relationship low key this time (except perhaps the sponsored trip to Italy nonwithstanding). They should just focus on the *important part* and plan a party for a month or three after the fact. Enjoy blending the families while the kids are off school over the summer. JMO, of course!
I really don’t want to be rude cause we all know what they say about jlo and her engagements but how does she not get exhausted planning weddings? if i were her i’d tell him we’re making an appointment at the courthouse. if we really have to get married at all.
Ha! That’s not rude at all, it’s a good point. Planning a wedding is stressful, I imagine. All the while searching for a new home for one’s blended family of teens and pre-teens? I hope she goes for something lowkey.
I don’t believe one iota of this article:it’s total BS and made up….J lo actually changed a looooot for Ben considering how she was with Alex:
-Jennifer hasn’t posted in two weeks on SM(before the Uvalde shooting and Ray Liotta death)
-Jen is driving again when she hadn’t drive in 25 years
-they are low key as they can be(Ben is a magnet for paparazzi and she is is also)
-Ben is a big influence on her:she said she wanted to only take meaningful projects away from her family(Ben said the same things some months ago)
-her entourage is less bigger
I don’t know why but on this site,many want to believe the worst about her…it is what is 🤷🏾♀️
Low key!!?! They are papped CONSTANTLY. Last time was just yesterday Ben at Hollywood Casino at ten a.m. playing poker. And her leaking and pressing her case to tabloids (as she has always done- we heard Alex was going to propose any minute for a year before he actually did) and her very public on the JLo has taken over from Instagram. Ben completely deleted his I wonder why
Yes Lena,low key…you sure are still keeping up with them despite your bizarre hatred of them..Jennifer Garner was also papped on the set of her film,do you think she calls them also or is it just Jlo and Ben? It’s like you are taking personally Ben’s relationships and bizarrely hating on them…Have you a crush on Ben and identify with Jennifer Garner?
She just never learns, does she?
Hoo-boy! What did Ben Franklin or Albert Einstein say again? Oh, yes:
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”
That’s all I have to say about this.
Totally ot but I LOVE JLO white t-shirt outfit I think I am going to replicate it.
(but cheaper)
The funniest thing to me about all of this is my newfound revelation that jLo has a newsletter.
And subscribers.
🤣🤣🤣
It’s surprising to me that she *still* wants the big wedding drama. Between her age, the age of her kids, previous marriages, not to mention the emotional damage the cancelled wedding 20 years ago had to have caused….
Also does Ben have basically one flannel shirt he wears every day? I remember seeing Ana De Armas in that shirt.
So because of their age,they can’t celebrate? Wouldn’t you want to celebrate a love that you thought was lost? And you were able to reunite 17 years late…Some of you are really not fun…
I love these pics of her. It’s nice to see her in comfortable shoes. I like JLO. She’s stunning. But one of the things that bugs me a bit about her is she is sooooo extra all the time. Always “on” – 4 inch heels to make the school or a grocery store run etc. So these pics are refreshing. On another note to answer the question asked above, no she doesn’t. She never learns. And she will never learn if she hasn’t by now. I have a friend like that. She”s always in love. Always has a boyfriend who is “the one” She just cannot be by herself for 14 seconds. She is also gorgeous so there’s always someone circling every breakup and boom she’s in love again. It’s been like that for the 30 years I’ve known her. I think by now JLO’s friends have probably accepted that she’s addicted to weddings and wedding planning, big jewelry and grandiose gestures. Those things validate her. I think even her kids probably know it but it’s their mom, they love her and with all her faults she seems like a good mom. I’m at that place with my friend. That’s just who she is at her core. I need to accept it or move on. I choose to accept her. I can tell her how much being single has brought joy and peace to my life but she can’t relate to it. She probably looks at me and thinks I should be in a relationship with someone other than my dogs and I’m missing out. Personally, I’d rather rescue a dog than spend 3 minutes with Ben Affleck.
I agree with you on one point:She can’t be alone…I wished that she stayed a little longer single before Ben but I learned that she was single since December 2020,it’s just that they didn’t announce it before April (they had a lot of ventures together)…but I don’t agree with the rest:) ‘)
-Jlo wears alternatively 8 inches shoes and baskets :that’s been always her style and she seemed confortable with both.She probably has shoes custom made for her so she doesn’t suffer like us with high heels,and she also performs a lot with high
-Ben has always been the Love of her Life: you should see how she always talked about him when they were separated even though he was trashing their relationship when he was with his ex wife…she was always blushing when talking about him and she dedicated a whole album to him(this is me then)…and she said that when she met Ben,she thought that was IT!
-and I think also that Ben has always a thing for her,even married(and that’s why many posters here are pressed…):there are threads here when he used to trash their relationship (used to say also that his wife was too nice)and I remember some posters said that he talked about her too much and that he protests too much about that time,and when he was with Shookus(doing Triple Frontier press),he said that he was doing the Arod challenge when it was Jlo who was doing it for Hustlers,singing her praises once he was divorced…
I don’t know if they will get married or be happy forever but they have « Something « that rarely ppl have(even though I think he was a dog to her because of social expectations…)
She never learns 🙄🤦🏼♀️
I don’t like the fact that we are telling Jlo that she shouldn’t do a big wedding or making her the bad guy if she wants that for herself. There is nothing wrong with it. But that’s if this story is even true.
I am with you…like I think this story is completely fabricated but JLo is known as a diva(thanks to Benny who revived her career but also created some fallacies) so Us Weekly(known for creating many stories from thin air) can create many stories about her making her look desperate(many posters are gleeful about this story cause they think Ben doesn’t deserve to be happy with Jlo cause he ‘treated badly ‘ the other Jennifer…: ‘this story is just meant to validate some ppl sentiments)….but even if it’s true:why can’t she have her big day:Jennifer thinks that Ben is the love of her life and they had a second chance after 17 years,why won’t you celebrate big time:Happy,healthy, beautiful and healthy kids and in love…what’s not to celebrate ?
Well, as to what someone said above, Ben was spotted at a Poker tournament at Hollywood Park Casino yesterday. He had a chauffeur, which has never been a good sign that he’s sober. If you’re following the pattern that he’s had in the last 5 or 6 years previous anyway. I truly hope he is sober and stays that way.
It’s not looking good for JLo, if history repeats itself. She’s busy plannin’ that “spectacular celebration” wedding. Good luck getting him to show up, even though I doubt it’ll even come to that.
Marietta,you are on every Ben’s threads doubting his sobriety…why do you getting from this? They have this bodyguard since two months when they went to a restaurant with Max,paparazzi are acting crazy around them…
It’s very sad that some of you are wishing the worst about them
She’s micromanaging him again and tried to circumvent his low-key private wish for the wedding by jumping the gun and publish this piece pre-emptively on US Weekly. Because based on an OK article one month earlier, Affleck demanded that the wedding would be private and only family and friends would attend. She just couldn’t help it and constantly is finding ways to circumvent.
This time is not different. It seems different to her because they’re older now and are parents. Just give him time. Cheaters gonna cheat. Liars gonna lie. A person’s past behavior is a window into future behavior.
When someone tells you who they are (and tells you and tells you and tells you) BELIEVE them. We have 25 years of Ben’s very public behavior (because HE has made it so public no matter who his various well known or not so well known women have been) to go by.