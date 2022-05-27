Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Ben Affleck this summer & she wants a big wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in April. While J.Lo hilariously gave her newsletter subscribers the exclusive information about Ben’s proposal, for the most part, Bennifer’s engagement has been pretty lowkey this time around. Whenever I see photos of them, they’re just walking in Brentwood or looking at real estate. There hasn’t been any over-the-top public energy, positive or negative. I think me and the J.Lovers are just sort of holding our breaths and waiting for Ben to f–k it all up. But according to Us Weekly, Jennifer suddenly wants their wedding to be a big extravaganza. Are you sure about that, babe?

Wedding bells for Bennifer! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are closer to walking down the aisle than you might think. “Jennifer will tell you she’s not in a rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this forward as early as this summer, she’d be totally down with that.” The insider added that the Marry Me star, 52, “wants the formalities out of the way so they can start their journey as man and wife sooner rather than later,” and she intends to have a big wedding. “She definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an object!” the source continued. “They’re both committed to making this work and taking all the steps necessary to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes the last time around.”

[From Us Weekly]

Just a few months after they got back together, her people were fully briefing the media about how this time was different, how they’ve both learned and grown up and how this time, they were going to be together forever. Maybe they both genuinely feel that way! I think Ben adores her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her, truly. But I also think Ben gets itchy and he loves to sabotage everything in his life periodically. One of the best ways to make Ben itchy is to suddenly and publicly exert pressure on him to move up the “spectacular celebration” wedding. Our girl wants fireworks, a People Magazine cover, a Vogue editorial and a public demonstration from Ben. Ben is going to end up knee-deep in Las Vegas strippers if she keeps this up.