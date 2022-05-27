Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK

Once the dam broke on Kevin Spacey’s creepy, predatory and criminal behavior, the credible accusations came in waves. Credit to the brilliant and brave Anthony Rapp for being the first one to call out Spacey publicly by name in 2017. Everything went to hell for Spacey after that. Spacey reportedly harassed and assaulted men while he worked on House of Cards, and he was suspended from the Netflix production. During his tenure at the Old Vic (in the UK), he reportedly abused, harassed and assaulted at least twenty men. There were dozens of claims of Spacey’s assault, groping and harassment of boys too, meaning under the age of 18. While there has been some movement towards criminal prosecution or civil lawsuits against Spacey here in America, it turns out that the British police were quietly building a case. Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK.
Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. In a statement released Thursday, Britain’s Crown Protection Services (CPS) formally announced the charges against the 62-year-old actor.
“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said.
“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” Ainslie added.
Spacey’s charges were listed as sexual assault for two incidents that allegedly transpired in London in March 2005, sexual assault and with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent for an incident that allegedly occurred in August 2008, and sexual assault with an incident that allegedly occurred in April 2013.
ET has reached out to Spacey’s attorney for comment. According to CNN, the alleged victim of the 2005 incident is in his 40s, while the alleged victims from the 2008 and 2013 incidents are now in their 30s. In a statement to CNN, a CPS spokesman says that Spacey’s charges have been formally announced, however, since the actor is not currently in England or Wales, the charges cannot formally be applied.
For a second I was like “wait, does Spacey still live in the UK?” I honestly don’t know – no one does. He’s been in the wind for a while and no one seems sure where he officially resides. He did live in London for years, and I believe he had an apartment in New York for decades too. Last year, the Hollywood Reporter tried to do a follow-up on Spacey’s many legal and financial woes, and their sources claimed that following a stint in rehab, he was (at that time) living with “his Svengali manager, former boy band member Evan Lowenstein” in Los Angeles. If he’s still in LA right now, I find it hard to believe that Spacey would willingly travel to the UK to stand trial, nor is it likely that he would be extradited. Still, I’m glad that this serial predator is finally facing some criminal charges.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
It’s about bloody time, I hope they charge him in the USA too
I’m a bit baffled here. even assuming the age of consent, doesn’t the statute of limitations apply here? All this piling on when many, many more substantive and timely claims by women against prominent men have been dismissed, ignored and minimized.
And Bill Cosby walks free.
It shouldn’t matter if the victims are female or male. They should all get justice.
What is the point of this comment? Everyone should get justice, regardless of whether they are men or women.
he’s a serial predator who’s finally being held legally responsible for at least some of his actions. i always have time for that. not to mention if he ever tries to make a career comeback (which is how things go), not being able to work in the UK will severely hamper his efforts.
@Susan, I’m assuming the statute of limitations laws are different in the UK.
@ Summer, that was my assumption too. We should extend the statue of limitations with regards to minors in the US. Many children don’t want to come to terms with the sexual assault/abuse they were made to suffer through. Prime example are the Catholic Churches. It takes years for children to come to terms with sexual assault committed against them as children.
I am so confused (But very pleased) by this – isn’t it past the statute of limitations? My personal situations happened 2009-12 and Ive been told the statute has passed, or are the laws just loads better in the UK. So glad these people will have a chance at justice.
Not sure about the UK but in some places there are no statute of limitation when it comes to sexual related assault
That is correct. It is only summary offences which have a (six month) limitation period. There is no such time limit for triable either way or indictable offences, which include (from memory) pretty much all sexual offences. That isn’t to say of course that they have a good prosecution or conviction rate.
According to my googling, in the UK: “Sexual assault is an indictable offence which is tried in the crown court. There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault.” (from a solicitors’ website)
@Ocho that is amazing
@Hmm, my heart just shattered a little bit for you that you were told you couldn’t seek justice. Sending you lots of love.
There’s no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Australia so I have a feelings it’s likely the same in the UK.
As stated, there is no statute of limitations on the majority of serious offences in the UK. That includes sexual offences.
I have seen some disturbing news and investigations on him and how all previous victims never made it to the trials. This man to me is terrifying and someday when it all comes out imo will be Jimmy Savile horrific. My prayers are with the victims I hope they get justice.
My neighbor who lives across the street from me is a camera/set guy who goes on location for movies. He was on a Kevin Spacey set and said he was beyond creepy and sexually harassed one of the men working on the set.
My friend lives in Baltimore and she has seen him at her dog park on the regular. He’s been living there while he awaits his other trial. He lived there while he shot House of Cards.
He used to be one of my favorites, I’m beyond disgusted by him.
I feel the same way; I cannot watch any of his movies anymore. He disgusts me, and I am happy to see justice may FINALLY be coming his way!!
He’s a menace to society. If Britain can lock him away while the US fails, have at it.
He’s another predator who wormed his way into the highest levels of society. I hope he’s brought to justice in the UK
I hope so as well. It’s time that we adopt the same statute of limitations as well, for sexual assault victims. When they are children, how can we expect them to be able to file charges when they are so young? It’s incomprehensible.
The last I heard he was spending a lot of time in Europe, Italy in particular. Supposedly he had made a film with Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero and he has two international films either completed or in the works. He’s surviving off of his tarnished Hollywood cachet.
I wonder if he can be extradited to England.
I also can’t shake the feeling that one day he’s going to cross paths with the wrong person and it’s going to be all over the news in the worst way.