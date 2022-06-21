Prince Charles is panicking about the Commonwealth but William DGAF

This story probably won’t get as much attention as all of Prince William’s birthday keenery, but it’s fascinating to me and I hope people are paying attention. For the British Commonwealth, everything is on a knife’s edge. The Caribbean countries which still have Queen Elizabeth as their head of state will be dropping the monarchy in the coming months/years. Australia will likely wait until QEII dies to begin the process of becoming a republic as well. The countries which still voluntarily belong to “the Commonwealth” are increasingly looking to cut or limit their ties with the British monarchy as well. The Commonwealth, as we know it, will likely fall apart soon after King Charles ascends the throne. And now the royals are trying to make it sound like they’re being proactive about it, even though – gulp – William doesn’t actually give a sh-t.
Palace officials have been examining the constitutions of Commonwealth countries amid fears many are poised to quit when the Prince of Wales becomes king. A source in the royal household warned courtiers fear that when the Queen dies countries will sever ties with the royal family leading to the long-term collapse of the Commonwealth. They say Buckingham Palace has war-gamed which are the most likely to want to become republics, and eventually leave the Commonwealth, and have concluded that Australia and Jamaica are among the most vulnerable.
“The concern at the Palace is that will loosen the ties that bind,” the source said. “Jamaica is halfway out of the door and people have been looking very closely at what has been said in Australia. The big fear — and it is not one they can do anything about — is that Australia is next to become a republic.”
The fears have surfaced just days before Charles and Boris Johnson are set to represent the UK at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda. At CHOGM in 2018 the Queen and government presented Commonwealth leaders with a fait accompli where Prince Charles was announced as his mother’s successor as head of the Commonwealth. The Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that he take over.
But Prince William has little interest in continuing the tradition. “Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind,” he said in March. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had faced questions about the unresolved legacy of slavery during their tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.
The source said: “I doubt that Prince William will ever head the Commonwealth. The Queen was passionate about it. Charles will keep it going out of deference to her and because it’s an excuse for a few trips when he’s king, but William said he doesn’t care very much about it.”
Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary, said: “The Commonwealth has never really been an organisation that gets things done because it can only operate through consensus. But it would be a great tragedy if it were to implode because at a time when we are having to re-win the argument for democracy globally it is one of the few North-South groupings in which mature and emerging democracies come together.”
[From The Sunday Times]
Imagine being paid to work for the royals and being tasked with “war-gaming” the likelihood of countries dumping the monarchy and coming to the careful conclusion that Australia and Jamaica are the “most vulnerable.” How stupid are these people? Jamaica’s prime minister called William and Kate into his office and FIRED THEM before they even sat down. Australians voted for a small-r republican who has already started the process of warming up the public to the country’s eventual constitutional change into a republic. None of this is happening secretly – all the palace aides would have to do is pick up a newspaper.
All of this to say that William is too lazy to actually care or try to do anything about it. We learned that during the Cambridges’ Caribbean Flop Tour too – William and Kate are incapable of actually changing and transitioning into the kind of soft diplomats needed in this situation. William’s answer was, boldly, that he can’t change and if you don’t like him, that’s fine and he’s breaking up with YOU. Charles will be able to keep some countries in the Commonwealth… but yeah, this whole thing is a sh-tshow. It’s fascinating to watch it fall apart in real time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Prince Charles reads the Queen's speech next to her crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Prince Charles processes along the Royal gallery with the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William during the ceremonial state opening of Parliament which The Queen was unable to attend due to her health.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales looks towards the Imperial State Crown as he delivers the Queen's Speech during the state opening of Parliament at the House of Lords on May 10, 2022 in London, England.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220510-
State Opening Of Parliament
-PICTURED: Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Here’s hoping the UK cut ties with the British Monarchy after the Queen goes, I’m guessing William won’t even be king if the Connonwealth breaks up and it inspires republic talk in the UK
“The Commonwealth has never really been an organisation that gets things done because it can only operate through consensus. But it would be a great tragedy if it were to implode because at a time when we are having to re-win the argument for democracy globally it is one of the few North-South groupings in which mature and emerging democracies come together.”
This quote gets me. “Sure they don’t really get anything done, but they hang out together so that’s cool!” So let the Commonwealth be an example of democracy in action….ineffectual but the parties!
That statement by Jeremy Hunt also stuck out to me. Does he mean to say the Commonwealth group should do away with decision-making by consensus so “things can get done”?
Perhaps it’s not the consensus model itself but leadership (looking at you, your Maj, and PC) that is unable to build consensus among group members. You know, actual statesmanship and diplomacy..
Or would Britain just prefer to a return to empire, where Britain dictates and the member states just follow like good little colonials?
The commonwealth is a club with no benefits. The fact that it still exists kind of boggles the mind.
Do commonwealth countries pay for the privilege? Or get any money back somehow?
IKR? I pity the small, less wealthy Pacific nations among other who swear fealty to the Queen but get very, VERY little in the way of scholarships and job opportunities or even national investment in return.
Thank you for this. That was my exact thought as I read that statement. Acknowledging they accomplish nothing but they get together and party a bit so it keeps democracy safe in the world.
What a load of rubbish.
Well, I recall BoJo (when he was under fire for Brexit outcomes and shortages) floating the idea of ‘Britain will be fine; we’ll trade with Commonwealth countries.’ Never mind the logistics. Remind me why BoJo is PM?
I’m sure William would indeed like a monarchy where the only time he ever has to visit the Caribbean again is another of his private vacations on Mustique. Never visit Africa again except on Safari etc.
I wonder how a monarchy could be justified in the future as commonwealth nations leave. The homeland of England suffers economically and the Monarch himself refuses to care about these citizens.
I’m not only wondering about the commonwealth- I wonder if we will see the end of the British Monarchy in our lifetimes? I’m starting to think so
I think Queen Elizabeth ultimately did a disservice to the monarchy by staying as regent for so long. Because now the monarchy is synonymous with HER. Once she goes, it’ll be a much weaker institution.
You make a great point Colby.
Agreed!!
The monarchy has kept going this long because of queen Elizabeth’s incredibly long reign. She’s been queen for most peoples lifetimes and we don’t know anything else without her. I guess there’s something comforting in that she’s just always been there. Once she’s gone we will be able to see that life actually goes on and we’re all fine without her. And if we’re ok without the queen, maybe the rest of it can go too.
Colby, I don’t disagree with you (and I’m not informed enough to do so.) but, given that the Queen’s replacement is, and would have been, Prince Charles, at what point do you imagine that shifting to Charles would have had a reasonable chance of strengthening the monarchy?
During his marriage to Diana? Before his marriage to Camilla? More recently? Would there have been a sweet spot prior to Prince Philip’s death — that might have seemed optimal?
I’d be inclined to argue that with Charles’s variable popularity, the stability of the monarchy benefitted from having the Queen’s familiar and possibly reassuring presence, and perhaps from this gradual transition from her reign to Charles’s.
All great points and I am also not informed enough to say “when.” Maybe there was no good time at all, and she made the best of two bad choices.
I’m not saying she should have abducted decades ago or anything – just noting that because she was on the throne for so long, it will have consequences when she’s not any longer. Even the best choice of two options can have downsides.
The commonwealth does nothing for “emerging democracy” except function as a backchannel for depraved British government officials to push unhealthy and unfair policies on other countries via stealth. It should be disbanded in favor of something that works for the global South and that explicitly excludes Britain.
This. 100%.
What Dee said!
He barely wants to leave his house, never mind do foreign tours. He just doesn’t seem interested or curious about anything.
Well he will have at least 4 houses, that’s a lot of work right there to make sure everything is just so at each house each time you move back and forth. Really, maybe we could count that as his full time job.
The question I have, because I honestly don’t know, is how much money does the commonwealth countries provide? Because while he may not care about them as people, how much of their money funds his do nothing lifestyle and will losing that affect his ability to live that life? Or will it change nothing as most of the money funding their lavish lifestyles comes from UK and its taxes?
Last year UK exports to the Commonwealth were worth around £65 billion, and imports from the Commonwealth were around £64 billion. So it’s not merely there for soft diplomacy, it is a good vehicle for trade, but If the Commonwealth didn’t exist it wouldn’t be necessary to invent it, It’s a bit of an historical anomaly. The BRF does not receive any monies from Commonwealth trade, the Queen and her immediate family are funded by the sovereign grant in a once-a-year payment of something like £85-£86 million.
Thanks for explaining everything. More and more I wonder why the commonwealth exists. They don’t benefit from being under the UK, but they don’t pay anything so at least there’s that. It’s just basically so the UK can be like “look at all the countries I pretend to be in charge of” and that’s it? As an outsider looking in, I don’t understand the point of the royals, they really don’t “do” anything and I assume the country wouldn’t come to a grinding halt if they did away with the institution?
Will is too stupid to realize that the Commonweath is the reason the crown is the global power it is. Otherwise it’s just ceremonial nationalism BS like in other countries.
The commonwealth will dissolve purely because Will is a racist, lazy POS. He has a golden opportunity to set things right by manning up to the mistakes of the past, returning stolen jewels/art/etc, and “modernizing the monarchy.” He just refuses.
He doesn’t have the intellect, character or skill to carry out such a profound act of statesmanship. He’s a venal little toad whose life is dominated by petty vindictiveness and grade school machinations.
The article didn’t say the war gaming figured Australia and Jamaica were the most vulnerable to become republics. It was that they would do so AND leave the Commonwealth. Jamaica will likely blaze the way for the wholesale exodus Caribbean nations and Australia (along with Canada) would be the biggest loss in terms of prestige and economics.
Even if a majority of Canadians want to eliminate the monarchy in Canada, it will be a very complicated and lengthy process. There has to be unanimous consent from the House of Commons, the Senate and each of the provincial legislatures to change the constitution — a process that could take years to complete. And because Canada’s Indigenous communities have their own treaties with the Crown, some 30+ First Nations would need to be consulted as well for any transition to take place. Not as easy as a Caribbean island seceding.
I’m imagining a bizarre situation where parts of the British Isles (like, an independent Scotland) ditch the monarchy while the rump monarchy holds on to England and Canada. Maybe King William decides to build himelf a palace somewhere near Ottawa.
@Allyn — gaahhhhh!!! We don’t want him here!!
I find it hysterical that William consistently quits jobs before he even gets “hired”! He’s signaling quite loudly that he doesn’t plan on doing much during his reign but no one seems to be listening or concerned about that fact.
Getting dumped so publicly on the recent Caribbean tour must have been a huge blow to his ego – so now his stance seems to be “I’m quitting before you get around to dump me”.
Lol, Pre-King William only wants peasants who are grateful to be his. How long will that last, if indeed it ever begins? He should probably hire Jason to be his taster.
Does the Commonwealth act as a military alliance? Canadian here, yesterday we announced a budget to upgrade our defenses and it had me wondering if the Commonwealth is part of our military support. Which really means Canada would never leave, or the US would basically take us over, no?
No, the only Commonwealth country that Britain has a binding and formal legal commitment to defend is Canada, because both countries are members of NATO. The Commonwealth is not, in itself, a military alliance. No member state has any legal obligation to come to the aid of any other power.
But democratic countries band together all the time to get stuff done–NATO and the European Economic Union come to mind. Democracy is is no danger if the Commonwealth falls apart. Democracy is actually in jeopardy because of people like the right wing thugs that almost killed American democracy on January 6, 2020. The leader of the almost death of democracy in this country was Donald Trump, the President. So I wish England would focus on real threats to democracy, which most often comes from within a country (except for aggression like Putin’s war in Ukraine and he is a dictator).
I for one believe Will is doing a great a job as king in waiting. I want to see the commonwealth fall apart, I want to see countries become completely free of the royal mental illness and I hope to see more vocal republicans. I like how Will is not interested in the role, he will do the bare minimum and I’m here for it. 🙂
Australia’s new Prime Minister is a republican and as an Aussie who was raised by a father who in his teens refused to stand up when “God Save The Queen” played at movie screenings, I couldn’t be happier.
Of the 54 Commonwealth countries only 15 have TQ as sovereign, so there’s no reason why the Commonwealth itself can’t continue even if the British monarchy doesn’t.
As long as he gets to keep the jewels, artifacts and wealth built up and stolen from colonies, he doesn’t feel a need for the actual colonies.
I mean, not to spend too much time defending William, but as many commentators here point out there aren’t strong arguments for the continued existence of a Commonwealth. So if “the people” don’t want it, not fighting for it seems like a reasonable and mature thing to do. However, William is 3rd in line at the moment so he can’t too strongly come out against his father and grandmother. Therefore, whether he passively (i.e. lazily) or actively (i.e. as a product of a rigorous and careful consideration) does not want to advocate for the continuation of the Commonwealth, we (the public) would not see much of a difference at this point in time.
The Commonwealth countries mutual interests are trade and cultural exchanges. The Commonwealth was originally formed with former British colonies. It does provide a vehicle and structure for countries to get together to discuss cooperation and common goals in areas where this is possible. The Brits no longer have an empire however, so there is no need for the British monarch to be the head of the Commonwealth. There have been discussions about the Commonwealth nations on choosing their own leader from amongst themselves. That may happen in the future if the organization holds together. It seems the whole of the Caribbean realms will eventually all become republics. Australia has been making republican noises for ages and it seems now they have a PM who is looking to get the ball rolling. It may take a long time however. As has already been pointed out, the Canadian situation is very complicated, but there isn’t the firm support for the British monarchy as there was a half a century ago. It seems rather absurd in the twenty-first century to swear fealty to a monarch across an ocean and is the sovereign through a technicality- but undoing that technicality will take a lot of time and effort.
Charles has the intellect to see the big picture, but I don’t have the impression that William does. He seems to have a knee-jerk reaction to events, judging by his comments following his disaster of a Caribbean tour for the Jubilee. He doesn’t give the impression that he thinks things through, perhaps lacking the will to most of all. Harry is passionate about his causes, and a genuine desire to be of service as the purpose of his life. He is married to a woman who is capable of and thinks things through and clearly does. Harry seems to have gathered excellent and loyal people around him to help carry out his vision. He also clearly learns from experience. That is why he and Meghan are an influential and productive couple, and William and Kate are not. It seems the story for the last decade has been William being the one to take the monarchy into the the future- but the future is here, and the saviour seems to have no vision. I think Charles at least will be a competent soverign and keep the boat afloat.
Years ago the rumor was that Harry was being teed up to become Head of the Commonwealth and William was mad about these plans. This was supposedly why the Queen initially appointed him to be President of the Trust. This change of heart by William just shows that he only showed an interest initially because it was Harry’s project and now that he has split…he don’t care. He really don’t care after that tour either!
Or Wills intent is destroy the commonwealth and he was not happy Harry would help keep it going 🫣
The organization has not been called the British Commonwealth for more than 70 years. It is the Commonwealth of Nations. You can be a republic and still be part of the Commonwealth. A number of countries are part of the Commonwealth of Nations and don’t have the Queen as head of their government, like India and South Africa. In fact the majority of countries in the Commonwealth are republics (39 of 54). You don’t even need to be a former British colony to take part as both Rwanda and Mozambique are members. Dropping the Queen as head of state is not the same thing as leaving the Commonwealth of Nations.