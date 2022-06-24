Kate Bush: ‘I just never imagined that it would be anything like this’

The upshots of Mark and Ross Duffer using Kate Bush’s song, Running Up That Hill, for the fourth season of Strangers Things have been better than I could have imagined. Just hearing the song again was enough for me. So having it hit all major charts and be embraced by the current generation is icing on the cake. But I might have expected those outcomes because it’s an amazing song. But what I didn’t anticipate is the reemergence of Kate via official statements and now an interview. We haven’t heard much from her until now on this side of the Pond. And to hear how thrilled she is to see her music charting is making me all tingly inside. (But in a good way, not a Vecna kind of way.) Kate gave an interview to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to talk about becoming a Gen Z hero. As she’s been saying, she’s tickled pink. She loves the show, loves how the song is used in the show, loves that people are discovering her music and loves that there’s room in this world for her.

Kate Bush has admitted she is shocked and excited to be discovered by young people thanks to the recent chart success of “Running Up That Hill.” The 63-year-old singer’s 1985 hit has climbed back to the top of the charts after being featured in popular Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things. Bush has given a rare interview to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour as a result. “It’s just extraordinary,” the British singer shared. “I mean it’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.” She added: “What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me and I love that. “The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.” In the fourth series of ’80s-set Stranger Things, currently airing on Netflix, Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, listens to the song on her Walkman in an attempt to ground herself to the real world. Bush said: “I thought what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way, as a kind of talisman almost. … I think it’s very touching, actually.” She added she wants new fans to “take from it what they want.”

[From Yahoo!]

Not only do I appreciate Kate’s attitude about the younger generation discovering her, but I wish everyone would take a page from her on this. I do not understand the OKF (Original Kate Fans) having any issue with younger people celebrating her music. I love Jesu Joy of Man’s Desire so much I have it on my running playlist. But I wasn’t there when Bach released it. Does that make me a poser? I also agree with Kate that Running being used as the tether Max’s friends use to keep her in the real world, but also to them, is beautiful. For me, music and “favorite” songs are personal. The fact that the gang knew Max’s favorite song to play was as big a part of the story as any dialogue.

Speaking of favorite songs, while Running is right up there, I’m with CB in that I’m waiting for these new fans to discover Wuthering Heights. That’s the Kate song that impacted me the most. I fell in love with it before I read the book. The first time I listened to the song after reading the story, I cried. And Babooshka is a freaking masterpiece. These kids have a whole library to get through.

I’m totally on board with women artists from the 70s/80s coming back. With Pistol streaming, the Chrissie Hynde resurgence is just waiting in the wings.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images