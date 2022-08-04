Pippa Middleton & James Matthews sold their London townhouse for a profit

This really seems to be the Summer of Pippa! After the Jubbly, Pippa Middleton and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews welcomed their third child, a little girl they named… Rose. A particularly provocative name, given the extracurricular activities of Pippa’s brother-in-law. In addition to welcoming Baby Rose, sources confirmed that Pippa had completed her master’s degree in physical education, with a focus on education for the Early Years. And finally, we learned that TMW James had purchased a palatial estate in Berkshire. A much bigger and fancier estate than Adelaide Cottage, where Pippa’s sister will now reside. Since we learned about the new Berkshire estate, I wondered if that would simply be Pippa and James’s weekend home and they would keep their huge London townhouse. Apparently not! From a recent Eden Confidential column:
Talk about a nice little earner. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have sold their Chelsea pad for £22.5 million — £5.5 million more than hedge fund manager James, 46, spent on the five-floor townhouse (with six en-suites, a gym, underground cinema and staff room) in 2014. The couple recently snapped up a 30-room Georgian mansion in Berkshire for £15 million, near to where Pippa, 38, and her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, grew up in Bucklebury. The new home should comfortably accommodate their growing family — third child Rose was born last month.
So… that’s interesting. Pippa and TMW James have left London for good and they’ll now raise their family in the country, close (ish) to Kate at Adelaide Cottage and Middleton Manor in Bucklebury. There’s been a lot of talk about how Kate has possibly been copykeening Pippa this whole time on Early Years, but with the move to Berkshire, it feels like maybe Pippa is copykeening Kate? I don’t know. It felt really sudden last year, when William and Kate started telegraphing their desire to “move to Windsor.” Maybe it was around that time that Pippa started talking about how she saw herself raising her kids in Berkshire too. Anyway, Pippa ended up with everything Kate wanted. A big house in the country, a terribly rich husband who adores her, credibility and expertise on Early Years… the sister drama is something else.
Everything’s coming up roses for Pippa.
And she is a better dresser …
“Everything you’re doing sis, I can do it better!”
The rise and rise of The Other Sister….
Yes! I imagine that Pippa has faced a life of being treated poorly as CarolE put all of her efforts into CopyKeen. Yet, Pippa is walking away with everything that her sister wanted and Pippa is free to be herself and not be treated as she was in her childhood.
This is wonderful for Pippa, as well as TMW James. They are moving into a lavish, sprawling home with all the comforts that they could ever want. TMW James certainly seems to adore Pippa which is lovely!!
Pippa probably said last year they were looking to buy in Berkshire and, would you look at that?! Kate then wanted to live closer to home and have a bigger estate than the one Pips was looking at! But it’s one thing when you can choose a home because you’re paying for it. It’s another when you’re a beggar. Khate, you’re a beggar.
Pip and James bought that Petting Zoo/Glamping property about 2-3 yrs ago, so I think the idea to move nearer that was up then as well. I remember reading Pip wants to run that…run some kind of classes there…? Too lazy to look it up as I’m only on my 1st cup of coffee (slept late today! lol)
Still… I think our Keen Katie is going Krazy with Pip’s perks!
They probably had this planned out to move and be all closer together without kingpeg.
They’re getting their business in order while her sister is still married to a prince. Life will not be as accommodating to them when the separation is announce, because it will be. You can only put on a show for so long.
Carole is calling the children home. Circling the wagons maybe?
Probably. If I was her child, I would move a great distance from her…..such a manipulative and conniving woman. How Michael puts up with her is astonishing. I guess he was an emotionally absent father.
This could also be the Middletons battening up the hatches because of the separation. And it’s also likely that James isn’t as terribly rich as they claim and having a mansion may be costly enough without another place in Chelsea.
Yeah – its obvs that they are separated and have been for some time, I think a public announcement will be made when TQ passes. I think they’ll pull a Goop – maybe one of the reasons she’s look happier is that she’s not going to have to ‘work’ any more, except show up at the big family/balcony events (no way gf is giving up those balcony appearances).
Maybe Pippa wants to make sure her kids grow up with their royal cousins. I mean. Her 3 kids were born in the Lindo Wing like their royal cousins. She and her husband gave them royal names ( names on the Windsor list that the press was telling the Sussexes to use) would not be surprised if they dress them like the Cambridge’s kids too, Now they are all moving closer and will probably be I. The same school. There is something off with this family. I may be the minority. but I don’t Enron believe Pippa husband adores her. She always seems to be alone with her kids around London. and her face is always miserable.😊
That’s the only reason I could see for selling the London place. Why wouldn’t you keep a spot in London if you could? It would rent for a mint and would be great for culture excursions when the kids are older. But they can get a smaller flat when the kids are ready for theater and museums.
My thoughts exactly @ BettyRose unless the property in London stretched the TMW James a bit too thin—leaving them without enough liquidity given the new house & the zoo.
Not speculating on their marriages but it seems to me that each sister got what they wanted in terms of their aspirations and temperaments. Kate, the so-called traditional middle class/upper middle SAHM angle. Her husband is the leader. Pippa, like her mother, has more of an entrepreneurial zeal. She has a husband who will support and help bankroll that—much like her father did. And James . . . well . . . is he still selling marshmallows? The pressure on him must be immense.
A case of buying a huge impressive house in the country to avoid huge spendings in the city mansion! the rich getting poorer have been doing that since forever
I may be reading too much into this, but maybe Pippa and Kate want to be closer to each other because Kate is essentially a single mom or will be.
Not at all. That’s a perfectly good explanation. I don’t know that Pippa would restructure her life just for Kate, but if she already wanted to raise her brood in the country the timing seems right. It takes a village to raise the FFFK. Even though I doubt George will ever be king, it’s sort of fascinating that if he is he’ll be a king raised in the upper middle class suburban world surrounded by nouveau riche.
I’m wondering too why not just rent it out. Big Chelsea townhouses would be mid to high figures a month for rental but a 5m profit is nice too…
It really does seems odd that they sold it, especially if they have the means to hold onto it.
Other thoughts: doesn’t Ma & Pa Middleton still have a flat in London? Does his parents? Perhaps they can stay there when visiting? Could they stay at KP when visiting?
Can you believe how often Pippa and TMW James hold hands? In public???
The audacity! *gasp* And him walking around with his full head of hair and a wedding ring, too.
Pippa Tip: Marry a guy who actually likes you and isn’t a balding, incandescent rage-monster
Haha! She may be on to something there
In the early years, he looked as if he was more in love with Pippa than the other way around or even in somewhat equal measure. It looked as if someone had to say to Pippa about James “just give him a try.” She was title chasing too.
People in love are so weird with wanting to spend time together and show affection.
I never really paid attention but they do hold hands quite a lot. They do seem to really love each other, James always looks at her adoringly.
He looks at her like he is proud of her and feels very proud to be her husband.
@HamsterJam – Nicely said. A life together is a long time and a lot of hours every day. Enjoying each other’s company is what matters most, IMHO.
He’s 10 years older than her, different generations. At least he’s not bald or Chubby though, imo not bad looking but I find it interesting that he married so late
From what I have read – he was pretty much waiting for Pippa. They dated earlier, she then dated other (titled) men and then came back to him. She’s his lobster 😜
It all worked out – they both seem very happy.
I posted my comment in the wrong spot. However, based on the early photos did them together it looked as if someone said or “had to say” to Pippa “just give him a(mother) shot” because she was definitely title and prestige chasing too. He looked to be more in love with her than vice versus or in somewhat equal measure.
I don’t see it as copykeening Kate but as something similar to how New Yorkers used to move to Connecticut once they got married or started having more kids. You just want more space and if you are going to move why not closer to your mom/family and have more help with the kids.
I agree.
I’m OK with this. 😀 As if anyone is waiting for my go-ahead.
Maybe it’s just that now with the young kids, they all want to be a bit closer to Ma & Pa Middleton.
Get the cousins to know each other, etc.
And, be honest now, if you could afford to move to a nice, big house in the English country, why would you not?
Invite me Middletons! I have good manners. 😀
I think the issue here isnt really Pippa and James’s moves but Kate’s. William and Kate have in the last 10 years been given two seprate houses to renovate and live in by way of the tax payer, and now they are angling for a 3rd because Kate suddenly got homesick? Also, all this is going on while William is preaching about the homeless and a cost of living crises is happening.
I think Pippa has finally found her niche in life. She got the rich husband, three children, the mansion and a masters degree. It doesn’t seem like she’s craves the limelight anymore as the pap walks have disappeared. Good for her. I said this before but it wouldn’t surprise me if there were tensions between the sisters because Pippa has a better life than Kate.
Remember how Pippa got so much garbage for leveraging her 15 minutes of fame into a somewhat lucrative career? I don’t think we realized it then, but she proved she was smart and willing to work. And if you are suddenly in the limelight why NOT use it for your benefit?
I’m surprised they sold the London place. But since James is in finance (I think?) he probably thinks the housing market might drop due to inflation, so is cashing in now on the London property and will rebuy something smaller in town when the market is soft. I would think they would not be without a London place for socializing.
That was my thought too. The London house sounds way too costly to maintain (and pay taxes on) if it’s just going to be a sometime crash pad in the city. Good for them for making a profit on the sale, I have a feeling that’s going to be hard to do for awhile.
They look like one of those photos where you exchange their faces – and cannot tell the switch was made.
They really do look alike. I hadn’t really thought about it before someone on CB pointed it out a while ago, but now that I’ve seen it I can’t unsee it.
love the red dress. I have a thing for wrap dresses
They poured money into that house and the renovations were so extensive that they had to move out at some point. So basing their profit solely off what they bought it for isn’t accurate.
Sounds like they most likely made a small profit after all the renovations. The Middleton family are a close family so Pippa moving closer to her mother and sister is not surprising. I think this was the plan both Kate and Pippa had long term of which Carole planted the seeds for.
Do we know which house Pippa and TMWJM bought in the country? Not trying to be creepy, I just love looking at fancy houses and am curious.
Pippa definitely won at life. She also has always had more hustle than Kate, she did have somewhat of a career (I’m talking prior to Kate and William’s wedding). And she dated several guys until she found a rich guy who clearly loves her whose bank account would give her a great life. She’s got a rich husband, 3 kids, has a mansion/petting zoo in the English countryside, got her MA in PE, and gets to stay out of the limelight without the obligations of living in the royal fishbowl.
Nice profit. I was iffy at first on the Matthews marriage (thought Pippa settled), but Pippa really seems to have won the Wisteria sisters’ lottery.
I’m gonna go with Pippa & James deciding to move to Berkshire first. Kate & William probably thought they could finagle their way into Frogmore House or a bigger property in Windsor and came up wayyyyyy short with Adelaide Cottage.