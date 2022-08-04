Pippa Middleton & James Matthews sold their London townhouse for a profit

This really seems to be the Summer of Pippa! After the Jubbly, Pippa Middleton and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews welcomed their third child, a little girl they named… Rose. A particularly provocative name, given the extracurricular activities of Pippa’s brother-in-law. In addition to welcoming Baby Rose, sources confirmed that Pippa had completed her master’s degree in physical education, with a focus on education for the Early Years. And finally, we learned that TMW James had purchased a palatial estate in Berkshire. A much bigger and fancier estate than Adelaide Cottage, where Pippa’s sister will now reside. Since we learned about the new Berkshire estate, I wondered if that would simply be Pippa and James’s weekend home and they would keep their huge London townhouse. Apparently not! From a recent Eden Confidential column:

Talk about a nice little earner. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have sold their Chelsea pad for £22.5 million — £5.5 million more than hedge fund manager James, 46, spent on the five-floor townhouse (with six en-suites, a gym, underground cinema and staff room) in 2014. The couple recently snapped up a 30-room Georgian mansion in Berkshire for £15 million, near to where Pippa, 38, and her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, grew up in Bucklebury. The new home should comfortably accommodate their growing family — third child Rose was born last month.

So… that’s interesting. Pippa and TMW James have left London for good and they’ll now raise their family in the country, close (ish) to Kate at Adelaide Cottage and Middleton Manor in Bucklebury. There’s been a lot of talk about how Kate has possibly been copykeening Pippa this whole time on Early Years, but with the move to Berkshire, it feels like maybe Pippa is copykeening Kate? I don’t know. It felt really sudden last year, when William and Kate started telegraphing their desire to “move to Windsor.” Maybe it was around that time that Pippa started talking about how she saw herself raising her kids in Berkshire too. Anyway, Pippa ended up with everything Kate wanted. A big house in the country, a terribly rich husband who adores her, credibility and expertise on Early Years… the sister drama is something else.