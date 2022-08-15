CDC’s latest guidelines on covid: do whatever you want, it’s cool



CDC director Rochelle Walensky. They sent someone else out to make this latest announcement

It was clear early in the pandemic, when the CDC was recommending gloves but not masks, that they were not to be trusted. They relaxed then reinstated the mask recommendations when variants were raging, fudged their own metrics so that they could claim that the spread was waning when it wasn’t and put countless people and kids at risk. They also reduced the quarantine time in a clear nod to business interests over people’s health. So now that they’re doing it yet again, is anyone surprised? They’re going to be telling us it’s cool to eat stuff off the floor next. “The five second rule is kind of strict, as long as it’s the same day and there’s no visible feces on the floor, it’s fine.”

Last week the CDC eliminated quarantine time for close contacts regardless of vaccination status. They also got rid of the “test to stay” program for schools, which allowed unvaccinated children to go to school only if they tested negative. Now it doesn’t matter if a child is unvaccinated, vaccinated or tests negative, they can all come to school – f’ck it and f’ck teachers and school workers. The CDC’s Greta Massetti said that 95% of the population has either had covid or been vaccinated so that could be why they’re not differentiating between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification “streamline”, health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure. In addition, people no longer need to stay six feet away from others, the agency said in a memo. “We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters, and treatments—to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” Greta Massetti, a senior epidemiologist at the CDC, said in a news release. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation.” “This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” she added… The CDC now advises that those exposed to the virus should wear a high-quality mask for 10 days, and to get tested for the viral disease on day five. If a person tests positive for COVID, they should stay at home for at least five days and isolate from others inside their home. “We know that COVID-19 is here to stay,” Massetti said at a news briefing on Thursday, per The New York Times. “High levels of population immunity due to vaccination and previous infection, and the many tools that we have available to protect people from severe illness and death, have put us in a different place…” Two and a half years after the pandemic began, an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have gained some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected, the CDC said, the Associated Press reported.

[From People]

It’s not a “severe disruption” to wear a mask in public. I get that they’re specifying between people who are actively sick and asymptomatic cases. Plus, in their official, extremely detailed and somewhat confusing statement, they’re recommending masks for people who were exposed and vaccinations for everyone. However, so many people are going to ignore this, go out without masks and send their kids to school sick. Again and again, we’ve seen the CDC try to make subtle and nuanced recommendations when lives are at risk. All they’ve had to do was tell people to wear masks and isolate after exposure. This point they’re making in the press that 95% of the population has either been vaccinated or had covid is sh-tty. Unvaccinated people can die from a second bout of covid, and a previous infection doesn’t provide enough immunity to avoid hospitalization and severe illness.

The CDC capitulated to the anti-mask anti-vax crowd and tried to play both sides. Plus, by the CDC’s own admission, a past covid infection is associated with a much higher incidence of diabetes in children. Long covid is real, it’s devastating, and chances are increased the more times you catch it. In the US, there’s almost no consideration of or accommodations for people with disabilities. Everyone has to fend for themselves. I’ll probably wear a mask most places in public for the rest of my life. I’ll take some calculated risks, but my general distrust in people and organizations has been more than confirmed these past couple years. I’ll use a classic mom line – it’s disappointing, but not surprising.