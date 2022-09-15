Princess of Wales wore Catherine Walker, pearls & diamonds at QEII’s procession

The good news from Queen Elizabeth II’s London procession was that the Duchess of Sussex didn’t have to ride in the car with the new Princess of Wales. Meghan rode to Westminster Hall with the Countess of Wessex. The imagery from the procession reminded me of several things all at once: British people do solemn pageantry so well and the new Princess of Wales will stop at nothing to become the center of attention at someone’s funeral. I rarely think to reuse the photos of Kate at Prince Philip’s funeral, but she did the most to turn that into her own personal photoshoot. For Philip’s funeral, she wore a new Catherine Walker dress and borrowed pearls-and-diamonds from the Royal Collection, a four-strand pearl necklace with a diamond center, plus coordinating earrings. Guess what she did for QEII’s procession? Something very similar.
Kate wore a new-to-us Catherine Walker coatdress which was actually pretty nice. Kate owns at least one hundred black coats and dresses, so I’m not sure why this one, for this event, but it’s pretty flattering. Less flattering? The giant brooch. None of the other women wore big, statement jewelry but Kate. Looks like the Daily Mail got briefed on the significance of the jewelry too:
The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, as she is now known, looked somber in a Catherine Walker dress as she followed the procession in a car. For the occasion, she wore a pair of pearl dropped earrings and a pearl brooch. Kate looked elegant in a black dress, which she adorned with a brooch made of three imposing pearls and a stem which matched her earrings.
It is believed the Queen wore the brooch during her visit to South Korea in 1999 and Kate wore it in Belgium for the 100th anniversary of Passchendaele in 2017. It matched the dropped earrings she wore for the occasion.
The earrings belonged to Princess Diana and were a wedding gift to her from Collingwood Jewellers for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.
[From The Daily Mail]
You see? Kate made a special effort to homage Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana! Honestly, the earrings are fine and Kate wanted to emphasize that she has access to some (not all, but some) of Diana’s jewelry collection. I don’t really understand the significance of the brooch other than “the Queen wore it” though. And it’s such a gaudy brooch too, too big and shiny for a somber procession.
Anyway, I wonder what this means for the actual funeral on Monday. Will Kate cosplay Jackie Kennedy and wear a full black veil? A pillbox hat? Full on diamond-and-pearl set, including chandelier earrings, matching brooch, necklace and bracelet? I was just idly wondering this, btw, then I saw this piece at Page Six. Apparently, the “mourning veil” is a tradition for royal women at royal funerals, and we’ll likely see many royal women wear full black veils or netted veils. Now I wonder if Meghan will wear one.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 14/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) leaving Buckingham Palace after the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left in procession to the Palace of Westminster in London .,Image: 722670544, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722677699, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04335418. Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince and Princess of Wales, Earl and Countess of Wessex at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II,Image: 722705114, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04335467. Princess of Wales at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II,Image: 722705133, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
That is an ugly brooch. Style wise, she should have not worn that one as it brings down her look to tacky. the earrings are statement enough.
The pearl earrings are gorgeous. These earrings were part of Diana’s jewelry collection and I wonder if kate has an jewelry collection of her own. You know with pieces that she bought herself, or were gifted specifically to her.
From one of the photos I thought the broach looked like a Christmas tree.
Those are the earrings Diana wore with the “Revenge Dress” .
Yeah, I don’t like the broch either. I am also not a fan of the hair. She has such beautiful hair but that stlye isn’t my favourite. An updo the way Meghan had would have been much better IMO.
Kkkhate has beautiful wiglets.
Period.
1)I’m from Texas/OK/Southern Ks – Oil Country here in US. Land of big hair, lotta jewelry.
2)Kate wearing the Xmas tree brooch, four strands of pearls + diamond center is OVER the top in any setting much less a funeral. See#1. We wear pearls and Yurman bracelet to go to Walgreens.
3)Kate is showing her lack of class, newly rich bordering on trashy/tacky with her get up. Money doesn’t buy good taste.
4)We had a saying, You can take the girl outta Wichita (insert town here) but you can’t take the Wichita out of the girl. Whatever backwater place Kate was raised in is showing up at funeral.
Thank you for coming to my TedTalk.
@Michelle….I’m dying laughing at your comment. I’m from the Deep South and there are no lies in what you said! I’m hearing this comment in my aunts voices as they sit around and gossip about stuff like this. The only thing missing is “bless her heart!”
7th generation Texan chiming in here…this is SPOT ON. I will walk out of my house every. single. day. in big hair and covered in jewelry but NOT for a funeral. Even I keep funeral jewelry subdued.
The Collinwood earrings were perfect, the brooch was beyond ridiculous. Surely there was a simpler brooch she could have worn if she just desperately needed to wear a brooch.
Fun Fact regarding Royals and Southerners. There is a book that exists called “A Southern Belle Primer: Why Princess Margaret Will Never Be a Kappa Kappa Gamma” and it alludes to Margaret wearing tacky pink chiffon and other southern sins. It is HILARIOUS.
I lived in Wichita for 23 years and didn’t do that shit.
I’m from southeastern Kansas, and I know exactly the kind of people you’re talking about! Their motto is if you got it, flaunt it! Kate seems to feel that way, too.
That broach is hysterical ; way too big unless your an opera singer. lol. I remember the BP crew foisted that on Kate for some tour years back.. i truly believe the BP crew are trolling her by offering that broach to her. and exponentially worse for this funeral week.
.
Kaiser ; what about Camillas own stick BUG broach for funeral week public ceremony?? What message is Camilla trying to send to who (the aristocracy??) cuz it is so inapprorpriate for the public funeral /service today.. Bizaar right?
She looked like she always does, like an old lady.
Yes, and her young husband walks so much faster than her. The close-up shots and new hair color is not giving the youthfulness Katie thinks
@chic you noticed how Chuckie left Wiglet in the dust too! She did a quick curtsy and had to catch up to him. Not a good look or start for the new P&P of Wales. Harry and Meghan were in sync and graceful.
It’s not so much her clothes as her resting bitchface. Her facial expression, like she smells something nasty stuck to her shoe, makes her look ten years older than her actual age. It doesn’t help either that she looks like she is literally skin and bones.
The Cut has a hilarious story about Charles’ tantrum over Pengate, and the DM picked it up and managed to drag Meghan into it as if she is to blame for his acting like a superannuated spoiled brat.
I knew it was just a matter of time till someone found a way to blame Meghan for leaky fountain 🖋️’s.
And why is Kate’s face so shiny? It makes her look like she’s perspiring heavily.
I will come back later to share link but Soledad O’Brien (sp) was trolling Salt Island media on Twitter yesterday. Every headline she tweeted, she found a way to “blame” Meghan. Joe Biden, climate change, everything. Was so funny.
Re: Resting B face, I actually came to say that Khate, your face looks fine somber and set, without the rictus grin. Her forehead looks extra shiny so I wonder if she had some help because the set of her mouth in neutral looks fine. This is a huge improvement from the Commonwealth day snub face, so please, POWails, don’t feel the need to hyena laugh all the time.
I actually think she usually looks really youthful, younger than 40. But this whole outfit is not good.
And black is not her color, that also makes a difference.
Lolllll. No, she doesn’t look youthful. No, she doesn’t look younger than 40! Kate looks like a 49-year-old at best, and that’s not shade!
She really doesn’t. I think both Kate and Meg look really youthful and younger than their years. Meghan’s skin is a bit better though, but then Kate tends to have clothes that’s tailored better so it evens out.
Again, I respectfully disagree. Kate does not look youthful or younger than 40. That’s why she has to resort to so much Botox and why Chris Jackson has to do loads of photoshop. It’s why the pictures that comes out of the UK would be vastly different from those that come out of Norway! The UK press has to help her! The truth is the truth. I love Meghan and I know for a fact that she looks way younger than her age, but if you tell me she has the body of a supermodel, I would laugh at that too. It is what it is!
Kate only looks youthful when its Chris Jackson taking her pictures. I mean I’m 40 too, I don’t look like I’m 25, but I don’t insist on my pictures being photoshopped.
MMC, you are clearly a Kate stan. You crack me up.
I personally think this dress is gorgeous. Love the earrings. She looks good and appropriate. I don’t even mind the broach.
Objectively Kate looks older than the average 40 year old when Chris Jackson isn’t taking her photo and photoshopping it to death.
My guess is Keen thought the hairstyle and hat were youthful but sometimes that just highlights the no longer youthful face. She should lean into sophisticated.
I agree, they both look great for their ages. Meghan exudes more youthfulness because she looks happy, whereas Kate often looks miserable. But that doesn’t mean Kate looks “old.”
Im forty and though I’m lazy about my skin lately I wore a lot of sunblock from age 12-27 or so. Never had any special treatment or procedure and my skin is much better than Kate or Meghan’s. Both of their skin quality surprises me (pippa too has a lot of sun damage.) Still though, I disagree with Kate looking 49. She looks like a pretty 40 yo with a banging bod, nice clothes and not so great skin. They all need to try 60 spf lotions. Out of the sun, freckles fade too 🙂
@deb @bluenailsbetty
Lightening up on the blush/bronzer combo would do wonders. I’ve seen baby drag queens wear less.
In a new and insanely expensive … coat-dress. When she has several already.
I’m sorry but the broach looks fake and gaudy. I see she has Meghan’s colour lipstick now too.
The first time I saw it, it looked like holiday jewelry, like a Christmas tree.
I can’t unsee that. So it just looks bright and inappropriate for the funeral of the head of state/her family.
“it looked like holiday jewelry” exactly.
That’s what I thought! It looks like some big ol’ Christmas tree pin that you can get at the drugstore starting after Halloween. When people were saying The Queen wore it, I thought no, impossible, and had to go googling. Well, TQ wore it at least once, but she wore it better! That brooch is meant to be worn at an angle, not straight up & down, which only enhances its Christmas tree-like qualities. And it doesn’t match the earrings, as the DM says, it’s made by the same jewelers, but it doesn’t match. Diamonds & pearls don’t make it a ‘match’.
I noticed the lipstick as well.
Yes, she looks like she’s wearing a costume. Not good.
The brooch is too flashy/gaudy for a funeral event, but that’s no surprise. Kate’s taste level has always been questionable.
The brooch looks festive, even Christmassy, to me. It was not a good choice, though I understand the choice, in theory.
Close up, it certainly is! From a distance, it’s a lot. I like the earrings, but I deplore KKKhate’s obvious effort to “outdo” Meghan — “Look at me, wearing bigger jewelry from the royal and our mother-in-law’s collections! Take that upstart!” Meghan is effortlessly lovely — she doesn’t need to gild the lily to draw every eye. And, she curtsies waaaay better than KKKHate.
You know what would have looked nice? A black brooch. Some cut black gems (onyx? are there other black gemstones?) It would have added some sparkle without the glaring “look at me” distinction of white upon black.
Sounds like Victorian-era mourning jewelry, which I think featured jet more often than not. I’m willing to bet TQ had some in her collection, but if Angela Kelly is gone, who’s gatekeeping the jewels? Maybe Kate just went with what she’d already been given, Diana’s earrings & TQ’s godawful brooch (totally willing to bet it was TQ’s least favorite, so she gave it to Katie Keen).
@ Beanie: yes!!! spot on with the jet jewelry.
That brooch is the tangible manifestation of the phrase “more money than sense.”
It’s ugly as sin.
Curious that kate doesn’t get addressed as the princess of wales but as the duchess of Cambridge and cornwall
So that stood out to me too, and I wonder if KP sent DM a press release describing all of Kate’s outfits for the upcoming events before they got the PoW title, so DM is just going off the press statement and it says Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge?
I noticed that, too! She barely held that title long enough for it to sink in before being named PoW, so I can’t help but wonder if it’s shade. Seems like a pretty big thing to just be an oversight.
ETA: I posted my comment before seeing @Becks1. I like that hypothesis.
@ginny i don’t think it was an oversight either. DoCC is vastly different to write than PoW. So it’s weird.
Does she have access to other Diana jewelry? Did some of Dianas pieces that werent divided up by her sons get sent to the vault ?
Some of Di’s stuff would have been borrowed from the Crown Jewels and returned. Anything that was a gift from foreign countries or from sources outside the family is technically supposed to belong to the crown.
@equality, that “belongs to the crown” rule came about after Diana’s death. All of the jewelry that she was given was deemed her personal property. And yes, any jewelry she borrowed from the queen was returned.
I am wondering if the brothers have divided up her personal jewelry. Kate certainly seems to have picked out some of the better (more valuable) pieces so far.
Under Diana’s will she wanted her son’s to have the jewelry so that their wives could wear it. It did not spell out whether or not the jewelry should be divided for each son to have. On the contrary it made it sound as though there should be a pool of jewelry from which each of the wives could borrow at will.
I have wondered whether or not this was the “royal collection” jewelry issue that made Harry angry around the time of his wedding, when it was said that William got the Queen to agree that Meghan will not wear any Royal collection jewelry that Diana had already worn (in reality it was the Queen’s personal collection jewelry and not the Royal collection jewelry that Diana had worn).
We recently found out that Diana’s jewelry was under Angela Kelly’s control.
Was Meghan denied access to Diana’s jewels? Yes, Meghan has worn, and continues to wear,the same few pieces of Diana’s jewelry collection but I am just curious as to why we haven’t seen her wear more.
I think Harry should make sure that an equitable distribution of the division of the jewelry is made, if it hasn’t already, as soon as possible and get out because, otherwise, Kate is going to lay claim to all the good pieces. Once Harry gets his share, it would be nice if he put into effect Diana’s wishes that her godchildren get a share of her personal property. They were so screwed by Diana’s executors.
I think the outfit and earrings are nice and appropriate but yeah the brooch is a little too big for an occasion like this. Surely, the queen had some more sombre/smaller brooches that Kate could have worn instead?
Vogue was all about Khate paying tribute to the Queen blah blah with her absurd brooch but also said that meghan managed to not be ‘showy’, which was quite snarky. I can’t wait for this idiocy to be over.
I think Meghan had a small veil on her hat yesterday, so yes, I would expect her and the other royal women to wear veils, but not like Jackie Kennedy’s at JFK’s funeral. Something more in line with what Kate is wearing here.
The coat does look nice on her (like i said yesterday, she has the same coat in cream and I liked that one too) – no buttons! but the brooch and earrings are too much. She could have just worn the earrings, gone for a smaller brooch, something. Because the coat is so simple and streamlined the brooch really stands out. Camilla also wore a brooch but it was simpler than Kate’s, and while she wore a pearl necklace, because she usually wears big jewelry, it didn’t stand out as much to me.
Anyway Kate didn’t need a new coat for yesterday though; she has so many black coats from Remembrance events. I wonder if she had this one made when she got the cream one and has been sitting on it for years for the Queen’s funeral events?
I think that with Kate’s long torso and lack of curves, she looks way better in knee length dresses and coats. These long ones just seem to drag her down.
That brooch is fugly and you can see it from space. Idk did the queen own anything subtle?
The Queen wore colors, so her brooches didn’t stand out so much. She wore this particular one on a yellow outfit. Still ugly, but not like a beacon in the night.
I have to agree. I am actually a brooch lover and wish more women would wear them because they can really snazz up an outfit, as old fashioned as they may be. But this one is just straight up gaudy and ugly. It looks like a Christmas tree. Out of all the beautiful brooches she could choose from, it boggles my mind that she picked this one. Bigger is not always better.
I wear brooches, too! Agreed on all brooch-points.
I have recently started to embrace the glory of brooches. I have neck problems so I can’t wear necklaces very often and brooches really fill the gap. And some powerful women have used brooches to send messages. Madeline Albright had a great brooch game going on. So did the Queen who brilliantly trolled Trump by wearing one Obama gave her when she met him. I always check out what Nancy Pelosi is wearing, her brooch came is fierce and when she shows up wearing her mini replica of the Mace of the Republic, something major is going down.
Seconding the brooch love! I have been wearing them since my 20s.
Well, the queen gifted Kate this brooch, and while I’m sure it has symbolism, there’s a good chance the queen thought it was ugly too and that’s why she gave it to Kate. Ok, maybe she didn’t think it was ugly but she might’ve just not loved it that much and so gave it away.
But that’s just it, I don’t think she has access to all TQ’s beautiful brooches. They seem to keep that locked down pretty tight. There’s probably specific staff for the crown jewelry & various protocols for gaining access. I think Kate’s been allowed to ‘borrow’, possibly long-term, these two particular items–Diana’s jewelry & TQ’s ugliest brooch–and that’s it. It would be great if for every official royal event the women were allowed to thumb through a catalog & ask to borrow this or that, but I don’t think it works that way.
It looked OK when Kate wore it at Passchendaele on a white coat (although some commenters here did say that it looked like costume jewellery) but the stark contrast with the black coat does her no favours. The Passchendaele pics look to be outside on an overcast day, which also helped to mute its shine; under artificial lighting on a black background it becomes a shining beacon of badness.
It looked best at some other event where Kate wore a black evening dress & the brooch entirely covered by Remembrance Poppies. All you saw of the brooch itself was the stem. (Photo seen on What Kate Wore website.)
I am expecting even more next week than she wore at Philip’s funeral. If she wore a huge brooch to a small memorial to mark the end of the procession, that’s just a tiny preview to what she’ll wear at the “main event” with international VIPs present, the eyes of the world watching and with her new title.
Lol, your comment reminds me of the photos on the back of Barbara Cartland novels – the full parure, with necklace, bracelet, earrings, huge rings and giant brooch.
Nah, I’m betting that Kate tones down her outfit, hair and make up for the queen’s funeral. I don’t think she’ll be subtle (after all, she will have an international audience to think of) but I think that even William noticed her presentation at Philip’s funeral and was displeased with her. I don’t think that Kate wants to face the wrath of Will right now.
Her face is really something. Seriously intimidating (at least for me).
She need to toned down the make up. Its too much and made her look order
Too much makeup. She’s giving Meryl and Goldie in the last scene of Death Becomes Her.
The hat looks weird perched so far back, like it’s sliding off her head. It needs to be brought forward. As is, it looks like a hairband from the front and shows all that shiny forehead.
The brooch looks like a leaf with tumors. Something you’d see at a garage sale for $3.
😂
She really looks like she’s aged in the last couple of days….or maybe that’s just how her face is when she’s not laughing like a hyena.
Not disputing that she often looks dour when not maniacally laughing, but I can’t imagine anyone involved in this is getting any sleep at all.
Lols at 2nd to last pic of W&K. Look how pursed both their lips are. You couldn’t get the flimsiest piece of paper between those lips. I wonder if a *Body Language* person has some spin on this 🙄 I just see immense tension, irritation and disharmony
@ Kaiser thanks again for all your time and coverage. Admittedly I am sooo sooo over this. I live +- 2 miles away from Westminster and it’s a freaking nightmare zoo here rn. My boss has very graciously allowed me to WFH till next Tue
A body language expert was parsing Kate’s death glare at the Windsor walkabout – pretty funny.
That’s because Meghan showed up with the husband that KKKate wants.
The brooch is way too large and inappropriate for this event, but that’s our Kate.
There’s something up in the last two photos…William actually looks concerned about Kate. He has his hand on her back in the first one, and both he and Edward look outright worried about her in the second one. Super uncharacteristic behavior from William! (Or maybe I’m just reading too much into a couple of photos)
Yeah the photos struck me too, though I dont usually put much importance into these things as its just a one second snapshot. But she looks a bit out of it?! Maybe tired and stressed.
The brooch looks ridiculous, not sure why it was chosen. Coat is nice though and I actually like hats with veils!
Lorelei, I looked at the photo. I think Fails is directing Wails with his hand on her back. I wonder if she’s taken something for anxiety and they just want to make sure she doesn’t stumble. I don’t think she wants to be part of any of this. This isn’t what she signed up for and that’s been obvious from the start since she does less than the minimum amount of work. It’s also possible that her lack of eating is catching up with her.
thank your for an article about this because all I was thinking whenever I saw pictures of Kate yesterday is how ugly that brooch is and how tacky it was of her to wear it. Such a focus pulling piece when none of the other women were wearing loud jewelry. Also I thought it was a Christmas tree at first and was all like “Why is Kate wearing this huge, ugly-ass Christmas brooch at this September funeral?”
I don’t think there will be mourning veils. The Queen didn’t wear them for her mother’s or husband’s funeral. As for the broach that Kate wore, it was too big and she wore it to get attention.
The brooch looks like a Christmas tree with a big bony foot where the trunk should be. It’s way too big for the occasion and frankly I just think it’s ugly.
I like big brooches sometimes, and Xmas tree brooches can be pretty. Something about that one brings to mind a jewelry version of Brutalist architecture.
I like her coat and hat. She’s wearing too much bronzer.
Sophie’s outfit is weird. She looks like a Puritan or something.
YES re: Sophie’s outfit. I was about to leave a comment on her dress about how it looks like a nun’s habit. She’s been so dowdy lately that I feel like it has to be intentional, right?
We all predicted she’ll be overkill for the funeral. And this is just a trailer. She had to lord her new title over Meghan and make the solemn event about herself. And even that makeup looks too much. As if going for a party.
We can safely guess what she’ll do on Monday when the eyes of the world would be on this event. And Meg will be as usual keep it simple and elegant.
And the tabloids will print three pictures of Meghan for every one they print of Kate, and their readers will bray like a pack of demented donkeys that Meghan is a publicity hound who can’t stay out of the spotlight.
In that last picture, she looks medicated.
Her look of grief is outdoing everyone else’s, it’s bizarre how she never seems to just be herself, it’s always some sort of acting whatever emotion she thinks is appropriate.
Maybe it’s just the picture.
In all those pics she has virtually the same “grief” expression. It’s as if she spent hours practicing her solemn, I’m in mourning face.
Oh my God, your comment reminded me of Dustin Hoffman in Midnight Cowboy crossing a busy NY street. He banged on the taxi and yelled, “I’m walkin’ here!” Well, to paraphrase DH, Kate would say, “I’m mourning here! I’m mourning!”
One of those royal-focused Twitter accounts shared a brief clip of Kate “looking emotional” in their opinion…personally I think the quote tweet is a little more on the money. That or she probably lightheaded for other reasons; either way, she doesn’t look “emotional” to me at all. Not sure if it’ll get through but this is what I’m talking about: https://twitter.com/MeghanMood/status/1570081731633364994
I saw that tweet yesterday as well and I have to say, she doesn’t look “emotional” to me either….something else seems to be going on with her. IDK.
*she’s probably, ugh. But anyway, I agree with you @swirlmamad, something else seems to be going on with her. I know some will say grief is expressed differently for different people; of course it is. But from what we’ve been seeing of her in the past week, it does look like there’s something else at play.
@Tuille could be right too; lightheaded from lack of food and having to stand in place for a bit…yeah. It’s a bizarre (and hardly “full of emotion”, to exactly quote the original tweet) clip either way.
I don’t think she looks emotional, I think she looks like she’s had one too many G&T’s.
Probably pregnant! How else is she going to get out of the duties of PoW unless she pops out a 4th one? Lazy will keep on lazying. Having a 4th will ensure she doesn’t work for atleast 2 years and she can always use the Queen having Edward in her 40s as an example. The idiot daily mail public will lap it up.
Kate wobbles, maybe, from no food + too-high heels?
Yeah, I think that’s enough to account for it. Standing up still, hungry, high heels: that’s enough for anyone. Maybe she was locking her knees for awhile. The salacious reading is more fun, but there are other situations where that interpretation had better grounding….
I thought Kate dare l say it looked very thin yesterday, her face is now very severe and sharp looking. That hairband is too big and bulky for her. Coat was fine, fiited her well so l would.say it is definitely new. Jewellery too much , should of left drop.earrings and Christmas broach in de vault!!! Cutch bag is back until next time as Megan had a smaller bag and Megan l thought looked much more put together and appropriate ! Both Megan and Sophie looked very sad and actually l thought William looked relaxed !!
You could see the grief on William’s face yesterday. At times, he looked like the reality of what’s happening hit him.
I agree. William did seem emotional at times. But he wasn’t getting comfort from his spouse.
I noticed Kate’s curtesy was just a small one and she didn’t bow her head. Meghan’s was a deep curtesy and she bowed her head. I leaned that the deeper the curtesy the deeper the respect. Meghan seems to have more respect for the Queen than Kate. Interesting how the press isn’t comparing them (because if it was the other way around, they would)
Oh absolutely, they’d be raging about the disrespect. And while Meghan truly respects the Queen, she also know details like this will be picked apart. She couldn’t do anything but the deepest curtsey, while Kate can do whatever she wants. The double standards are endless.
Something is off with Kate imo. For both the fab 4 walk and the funeral she looks like she’s completely disassociated. Obviously there’s a lot going on in her life but I wonder if she hasn’t hit a wall with it all or maybe is on a medication to help? Or maybe it’s because she’s not gesturing wildly and smiling constantly like normal. Maybe that’s it?
Her look today was certainly not her worst. Meghan has brought the best out in her, fashion-wise. I’m grateful for the lack of frills and buttons. The pin, while maybe not the best choice, is symbolic. Pearls are worn in the royal family during the mourning period, a tradition that goes back to back to Queen Victoria. The oak leaf has been an important symbol for royalty showing longevity, power, loyalty, and strength.
Something is not right with Kate…internally, this woman is unraveling and it has nothing to do with Elizabeth’s death! There are very big problems with the Wales’ and I’m pretty sure the British media knows this!
BUBS, I wonder if they’ve found her breaking point? I asked above if lack of food could be her problem, but then I saw the tweet that someone posted a link to. I think she’s medicated.
Disgusting. Period.
She looks appropriate and the Queen used to wear flashy brooches so it’s fine imo. The earrings … well, they do look 40 years old. Diana was a gorgeous woman but she often wore things that were very of the times. And even though these were a gift … they’re very early 80s. Not everything needs to be recycled.
Not a fan of the brooch. Looks dated and inappropriate. I’m more interested in what William told Edward in the photo above. Eddie looks as stunned as Justice Kennedy did in that video with Trump.
Oh no, perhaps another pregnancy? That could make you light headed and or nauseated. You wouldn’t want to attempt a deep curtsy if you felt like that. You could end up on the floor.
Pregnant by whom, because it’s not William.
Yea that’s what I thought too. Easy excuse to get out of work for the next 2-4 years until that kid goes to school.
The only thing “off” with Kate is that she relies on her big smile and hyena laugh to look better in photos. The funeral has knocked her game plan off-side and she does not know what to do with her face. She is not grieving, she is concerned with how she is photographing,.
Also, the standing in place for half an hour when she probably doesn’t generally eat a lot of calories would make one a little wobbly and not confident enough to do a deep bow. She was probably relying on these first weeks of the kids being back to school to do her own thing at Adelaide and in Bucklebury. Now she has to participate in funeral rituals with Meghan and William. After yesterday, the comparisons between Chuck and Di’s loveless marriage are being applied to her and Burger King big time on Twitter.
The comparison is being made by non royal watchers who remember the end years of the Chuck and do marriage. Side by side comparison with the photos from the trip to Korea make the comparison striking.
The only good thing about the giant, gaudy, pave’ diamond! and pearl brooch is that it makes me less anxious to criticize the drop earrings, which are also inappropriate for funeral occasions. Jewelry for such occasions should be minimal and demure, like the small earrings Meghan is wearing. She should just pop a stick of gum in her mouth like her mom for the full effect. I’m shocked that with her lofty social ambitions she never seemed to learn basic etiquette and decorum.
I really thought the brooch had something to do with the PoW title. Perhaps the feathers. It’s just too big and gaudy. Inappropriate for this occasion but it did its job. Got Kate all the attention she wanted.
Except this one doesn’t have feathers. I think Camilla’s brooch was really interesting. Kinda looks like a diamond stick bug.
Kate’s curtsey was pretty pathetic and right after Meghan did a deep curtsey. In regular royalist world this would have been noted but instead they talk about the hand holding thing.
The brooch was gaudy and did not fit the occasion. But kate never understood the meaning of subtle because her makeup was awful. That is not daytime makeup. Her fake eyelashes also seemed very noticeable in some shots, which should not be the case.
Not a surprise that she wore something new. That duchy money is going to be used. No rewears will be happening for a long while.
Kate always likes the big jewelry, sometimes inappropriately. Like she’ll wear evening style during the day or just too much. Her curtsy was ok but Meghan and Zara did deeper curtsies, but honestly, that antiquated practice should be abolished. As for her face, she’s attractive/pretty but looks tired ( needs a burger) but yes, lot of makeup, can’t always mask her discontent and anger.
The practice is dumb but if you are going to dedicate your life to marrying a prince as she has done, then learn to do the basics well.
Kate ,the princess of tacky.
It would have been a far better choice for her to wear the Kent Amethyst Brooch instead as tribute to the Queen, if that was her intention. QEII often wore it to mourning events https://www.thecourtjeweller.com/2015/02/the-kent-amethysts.html
Wowzers! Interesting that TQ only ever wore that with some shade of purple. That’s a little boring, I would think. And that brooch with the attached pendants would have looked nice against a black coat, but I just don’t think Katie has access to everything.
I believe many pieces in the royal jewel collection are reserved for the queen regnants and queen consorts and the Kent amethyst brooch might be one of them. That’s a piece Camilla would probably wear, it’s a beauty. And her stick insect brooch is something Queen Maxima would wear, that lady sure loves her insect brooches which can border on the bizarre.
That brooch is….a lot. The blush is…a lot.
Kate, I’m local. Give me a call to sort out the makeup situation.
What’s happened to her forehead? It actually looks waxy. It can’t just be Botox. Good grief she’s one unattractive looking woman.
I wish I were as unattractive as Kate! I think she looks fine. It’s pretty hard to mess up all black. The brooch yesterday was hideous, but I’m not a fan of brooches at all. They’re just so fuddy duddy and matronly.
I thought the brooch was too big and garish. The dress looks like many others she has but coat dresses are her signature style and she looks comfortable in it. If every other royal woman will be wearing a mourning veil, then Meghan will be too. At least that way her every fleeting expression can’t be weaponized against her.
Just a thought, but wondering if Kate wants to make brooch wearing her ‘thing’ now that QE is gone. Time will tell.
Jarring and ugly broach aside, I actually thought her look was fine/nice. Her face/demeanour though…. something is definitely going on.
She looked ridiculous in all that bling. I honestly think the earrings were too much, too. Better suited for an evening event. Also, that makeup! It was so overdone. Heavy contour, heavy blush, heavy eyes–once again, better suited for an evening event.
I couldn’t help but notice the hat, too. Its shape emulates a crown. Should we start betting that she’s going to pivot back to the large tiara-shaped headbands to assert her shiny new status?
I’ve been rly into the royals lately. Kate is absolutely gorgeous
Kate is something, but it’s not absolutely gorgeous.
Someone above described Kate as having a “banging bod.”
I keep thinking of the “Princess Bride” and Inigo Montoya: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”
U have ur opinion, I have mine. Have a lucky day friend!
The KP interns are really trying to earn their pay lately.