Adam Levine claims he ‘did not have an affair’ with Insta-model Sumner Stroh

This week, we learned that Adam Levine was sleeping with an Insta-model named Sumner Stroh, and that he wants to name his third child after his mistress? Adam is currently married to Behati Prinsloo, they’ve been together for the better part of a decade and they already have two daughters and Behati is pregnant with their third. At no point did anyone think that Adam was faithful to Behati, nor did any of us believe that he was happy at home with his beautiful model wife and two beautiful children. Of course Adam Levine is a sleazy cheater, he always has been. The fact that he was sliding into an Instamodel’s DMs though? Tacky. Anyway, Adam has decided to simply deny, deny, deny.
Adam Levine is breaking his silence after he was publicly accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo, his pregnant wife of eight years.
The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, posted to Instagram on Tuesday morning: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”
Levine continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”
So… Adam Levine, a sleazy 43-year-old husband and father, got called out on TikTok by his former mistress and his response is to claim that he merely had some inappropriate communications with Sumner? Yeah, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Sumner Stroh was literally sending his texts to all of her friends – I imagine she has many more receipts than just texts. She probably has tons of videos and photos. Come on, she’s Generation TikTok – of course she has more evidence of their affair than just some texts. Sumner also responded to Adam’s IG statement, posting this to her IG Stories: “Someone get this man a dictionary.”
Meanwhile, the other obvious thing happened after Sumner’s TikTok – other women started coming forward. A comedian named Maryka has texts/DMs where Levine was trying to flirt with her and hook up with her. Another woman named Alyson Rosef also got inappropriate DMs from Levine. Sounds like Levine was casting a wide net on social media and hooking up with any woman who took the bait. Gross.
Someone on Facebook said something like “the mistresses are coming out because former mistress Camilla is now a Queen” and I haven’t stopped laughing LOL
What shocked me reading about this story yesterday is that AL would go so far as to potentially name his future son after his past mistress. The fact that other women are piping up that AL was inappropriate with them while married is absolutely no surprise. I wish BP a ton of strength.
He also can’t stop talking about his future baby’s names with the women he contacts – so bizarre.
I haven’t read Adam’s other DMs…is he bringing up the baby to sound cutesy/approachable as he flirts with these women?! Or is it an excuse to speak to them again? Really bizarre lol lol.
To think he’d already solidified his douchebag status with that hideous neck tattoo, but wait – there’s more!
So gross. I hope Bahati gets tested for STIs because this loser is probably infested.
Wonder how many other young IG bimbos will come forward.
Seriously!! Herpes is potentially fatal to babies…so reckless and thoughtless.
This Instagram model person used the word “naive” once in her first video, twice on the second. I don’t believe it’s a coincidence that Adam used that word in his blatantly insincere apology. Either that decision was a veiled threat or a narcissist’s tendency to think they’re smarter and better than everyone. I don’t know how a woman can even look at this man and not see a total douche.
My ex husband met me when I was Behati’s age and he very close to Adam’s when they met. He was also a narcissist and deeply emotionally abusive. Thankfully I don’t have children. I hope B gets some therapy and some independence.
I know his name but have no idea what he’s famous for
He looks exactly like what he is: a sleazy soft rock musician
Thanks, I’ll be avoiding his music 😀
Oof. Maybe his wife is willing to convince herself that sort of nonsense is true, but I think everyone else sees him for who he is.
In his messages to Sumner he wrote something along the lines of “You’re so much hotter in person.” …. so I don’t believe him. I bet she has a stack more evidence ready to go.
So he is not denying having sex with Sumner or other women not his wife. That is how that statement read. He is basically saying he had no emotional attachment to these women who agreed to have sex with him. He is horrible.
He and his wife did a pap walk together yesterday….All smiles so I don’t think she’s gonna leave him.
Shades of Dominic West and his wife.
I mean, Adam was with another woman when he first started up with Behati so I’m sure she knows what she got into. It’s just unfortunate she had kids with him.
I was not shocked by this mess cause IMO most showbiz men are cheaters.