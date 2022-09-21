Adam Levine ‘never wants a divorce’ & ‘admitted that he acted like an idiot’

It’s really funny to watch Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo – two people enamored with their own bohemian, rock-star lifestyle – end up doing damage control with People Magazine. I mean, I get it. People Magazine is the gossip outlet of record, and clearly Levine wants to remain accessible to The Voice’s viewers, many of whom are People’s readers. It’s just funny though. Not so hardcore now, huh? That carefully curated rock star/boho life is crashing and they’re leaning into “our strong, mainstream marriage can withstand this!” “This” being Adam Levine’s infidelity. Sumner Stroh called Levine out for sliding into her DMs and having an affair with her. Multiple women have come out since then to say that Levine also slid into their DMs. So here’s the Levine-Prinsloo PR to People Mag:
He is determined to patch things up: Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up.
Adam’s admissions: “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,” says a Prinsloo source, who adds that the supermodel is still “100 percent committed to her family…. Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.”
He’s committed: Meanwhile, another insider notes that every marriage has “its challenges, but Adam knows this was his mistake. He is committed to Behati and wants to make things work.”
He swears nothing physical happened: A source close to Levine tells PEOPLE despite claims by an Instagram model that they had an affair, the rocker insists to those around him that “nothing physical happened. He swears it…He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends.”
He craves female attention: As for why the singer had flirtations outside his marriage, the source says Levine craves “female attention.” “Why would he do this? He liked the attention,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He likes it more than most.” The source adds that “during COVID-19” Levine “was isolated,” however he and Prinsloo, 34, “definitely didn’t break up and they weren’t on a break.”
As I said before, I would be shocked if Sumner Stroh did NOT have evidence of their affair. They definitely met in person, if my vibe is correct, and Levine absolutely physically cheated. In any case, the point is that at the moment, Behati and Adam are committed to working through this. I would think that while Levine’s behavior is completely disgusting, it’s also not much of a surprise to Behati. Still, it’s a hell of a lot to go through when you’re pregnant. I feel for her and I wish she would just dump his ass and be done with it. Get the money, Behati!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
He is so arrogant to try to claim there wasn’t a physical affair. Liar
Totally, and it can be understood from the screen shot… anyway, my heart goes out to Behati. Being preggers is already hard, being betrayed like this at a time like that, and to have proof of the ultimate betrayal that your sh*t husband wanted to have a kid named after his mistress and remember her forever and everytime he would call the kid is completely WHACK. What an a$$hole. Their house was seen on Open Door, so their house will be easily sold. Get that money Behati
He’s stupid, gross and has no talent.
Ha! This. I never, ever got *it* about him.
He’s just very stupid and believes his own hype.
He is so fucked up.
I hope Behati leaves too, but if she does stay and they truly work on their marriage I can’t knock it. I hate divorce (obviously it is necessary and I’m never going to think people in abusive situations should just “stick it out”) and it’s not a decision to choose lightly. Although cheating isn’t a decision one should choose lightly (or, ever) either. So the ball is in her court. If she believes he can change his ways (and he holds himself accountable to do so) then she has every right to see if her marriage can be a true happy ending.
I just don’t want people to start bashing Behati based off of HER choice, because at the end of the day it is HER choice. And I don’t like when people come for the necks of a victim just trying to find their peace from a situation beyond their control.
He says he never wants a divorce; what does Behati want?
He doesn’t get to choose for her.
Exactly ! All this extra stress while pregnant can’t be good either.
Yeah he obviously never wanted a divorce, he wanted to have his cake and eat it too.
What sucks for the cheated upon spouse is that one day she woke up not wanting to get a divorce from her husband and then suddenly learned information that put her in the position of having to make this decision. I can’t imagine it being easy to flip a switch and WANT a divorce when you have been betrayed it’s more like the decision is forced upon you and you have to choose between 2 sh*tty options.
Exactly this , Kate! Maybe some women in Behati’s position get mad enough to truly want the divorce. But I think often, it leaves the cheated on spouse in a position where they don’t want it but know they have to do it anyway. Makes you feel like you are blowing up your own life, when in actuality the cheater did.
Didn’t he get his start because his dad owned some high end clothing store in LA that catered to producers and record company execs and introductions happened from there? Total talentless nepotism brat.
Yes! M Frederic. It was a great store.
I didn’t know this, but it all makes sense!
Team Behati.
Levine, you low rent dirtbag.
What a fool he is putting his young family at risk all for his ego and cheap thrills.
F Off Adam.
I hope his career nose dives into the dumpster ASAP.
Well of course HE doesn’t want a divorce. He wants everything – the wife, children, and women on the side. Heaven forbid he not get what he wants 24/7.
I didn’t know he was back on the Voice, ugh. I preferred it without him. I only watch a few seasons here and there because I like Kelly and John.
You forgot he also wants his money and shared assets to stay with him.
+1 He is such a cliche.
so she knows and is fine with it? why are people still sad for her then? she is making her bed….all the best to their kids!
I never understood his appeal in the first place. He always seemed slimy.
According to other articles, Sumner is not the only Insta model he has reached out to. It seems like he has an Anthony Weiner minus the gross photo problem.
I can believe he just messaged these tricks for thrills, but cheats with other people generally.
Behati always knew who he was, as he was also with someone else (Nina Agdal) when he proposed to her. That said, I’m sure it’s humiliating to be so public.
I think she goes eventually but not right now.
Even if he didn’t physically cheat, ( which I doubt), it is still cheating reaching out to other women, ( Instagram models or not) & sending them flirty, sexual messages!
Why do some married men think that is ok? And men never remember that young, Instagram models have loose lips…they have NOTHING to lose & only publicity to gain!!!
Laineygossip’s post on this talks about the IG post from Erin Foster saying something to the effect of ‘yeah men are scum and they always will be so ladies we have to be better than them and stop messing with married men’. Your comment is what I was thinking after seeing that, like how about the takeaway here is that ‘women and especially impressionable young girls are always going to gossip with their friends and keep receipts about your casual encounters with them, so men be better than that and stop being skeezy and cheating on your wives’
In the past few years, I’ve personally learned a lot about the topic of infidelity.
Most men who cheat don’t want to divorce. They want the proverbial cake and to eat it too.
Many wives with children also don’t want a divorce. It’s expensive and they believe their value is lower because they have kids and that it would be harder to find someone new/else. They’d rather stay and “work it out,” even if that means looking the other way when it happens again (and statistically it does).
The “I feel bad for Behati” only goes so far in terms of the deception and lies and public humiliation. But when she chooses to stay, she is choosing to allow herself to be degraded and humiliated. She has the money and means to leave (unlike so many other women). And, of course, she loves him. There is the shock factor. And the kids. But he most likely will not change because there are no consequences. What’s the incentive to change? Jay-Z spoke about the reasons behind his transgressions and was open about how he actually did the work to address them. That is what you call a man. It is rare. But B was ready to bounce, and that just wasn’t going to work for J on numerous levels.
His career won’t suffer. It’s just gross.
“ He’s very understanding of her feelings”. Wow, what a great guy. He’s repulsive and if he doesn’t want a divorce, he shouldn’t be a serial cheater. No doubt Sumner has more receipts to prove the actual affair. He’s always been a complete sleaze and his wife should kick him to the curb.
I love the line, “Adam is very understanding of her feelings” because Behati is “still very upset.” I should hope he understands she’s upset because he cheated. But yes, he totally understands her feelings. He “gets” it. Dude, you only understood you didn’t want to get caught. Now that you have, you rely on what you hope is her “non-issue” about your cheating. You are betting a lot on what you understand about her. But it’s calculated self-interest, not empathy for her. I just can’t with him.
I caught that, too. I hope his wife steps on him, like a bug. And then I hope she gets therapy bc wtf is she even doing with that tiny little ahole in the first place?
Unfortunately I havre seen this scenario before: husband starts cheating after second kid, wife finds out and she gets pregnant with third child as sort of a “making up” baby.
We have also seek this with Kate and Wills (Louis); Elizabeth and Philip (Andrew; Edward I think was a whoopsy baby!)
That child often ends up either a favorite or scorned (as the child symbolizes the transgression.) They are needy and often end up being a handful.
So…I wish everyone the best. (Honestly)
Well the after infidelity honeymoon is a real thing. Unfortunately more often than not it doesn’t last. Once trust is broken the doubt and mistrust is always gonna be there.
Everyone involved in this aside from the wife is awful. Run Behati, run!!!
All those posts that compared him to a rodent/gerbil yesterday – I can’t unsee it now! He is such a douche canoe. He suggested to his unsuspecting pregnant wife that they name their child after his mistress. That is next level douchebaggery.
There was a guy in my old neighborhood who had two different women pregnant at the same time. If you weren’t aware of his community peen melodrama and asked him when the baby was due (his wife’s baby) he’d volunteer ugh which one? Like it was the funniest thing ever. Wtf. I used to think the wife was a doormat for putting up with his crap but she finally left him after the second out of wedlock kid by a third woman was born.
Guys like this don’t change. Of course they don’t want to divorce – that’s costly and plus they get to use the wife and kids to put out a happy family guy image and make even more money off of it. Plus they get the stability of marriage – and marriage overwhelmingly benefits men. So I believe him when he says he doesn’t want the divorce. Of course he doesn’t.
If it were me I’d yell “YOU RODENT LOOKING ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS SQUEAKY VOICED SACK OF CRAP! GET THE HELL OUT OF MY HOUSE!” and I’d throw some moldy cheese at him, change the locks, and call my attorney.
He must have a solid prenup to not have given Behati a public apology. His statement following the accusations came across as insincere and arrogant. Sad for the kids… don’t see trust returning to that relationship.