Emily Ratajkowski had some thoughts about ‘Blonde’, which Brad Pitt produced

All of last week, Brad Pitt’s management team briefed Page Six, Us Weekly, People Magazine and several other outlets about Brad’s hot new romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Pitt will be 59 years old in December – Emily turned 31 years old over the summer. “Sources” claimed that they’ve been spending some time together, “hanging out,” and that Brad thinks Emily is “the hottest thing on the planet,” but they’re not formally dating. I’m actually sort of an Emrata fan, so I wondered if Emily would ever push back on Pitt’s obvious briefs about their “relationship.” She has not. Yet.

Crash cut to this weekend, where more and more people watched Blonde on Netflix and those people absolutely despised it. Director Andrew Dominik – who also adapted Joyce Carol Oates’ book – is clearly a misogynist with a deep hatred for Marilyn Monroe and reproductive rights. Not only that, but Blonde was produced by Dominik’s good friend and frequent collaborator Brad Pitt. Pitt and Dominik worked together previously on Killing Them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. Pitt’s Plan B executive produced Blonde, and Pitt even went to Venice to attend the premiere at Ana de Armas’s side. Well, suddenly Emily has some thoughts:

Emily Ratajkowski slams ‘Blonde’ and people who ‘fetishize female pain’ in new TikTok: “We love to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse, look at Britney Spears, look at the way we obsess over Diana’s death.” pic.twitter.com/0iWRPRpwVG — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2022

Like, she’s not wrong? Society does fetishize women’s trauma and fetishize the pain and deaths of women. That’s absolutely part of the problem with Blonde. But… I don’t know, maybe she should talk to Brad about it? I get why she did the TikTok and this is all very on-brand for Emily. What’s off-brand for her is allowing Brad Pitt – a man who emotionally, physically, and financially abused his ex – to use her name for his obvious PR scheme, and all she can do is diss the movie he produced? Does she not see the throughline? Brad Pitt is fine with the fetishization of women’s pain on screen because he inflicts pain on women in real life.