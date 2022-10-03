Emily Ratajkowski had some thoughts about ‘Blonde’, which Brad Pitt produced

All of last week, Brad Pitt’s management team briefed Page Six, Us Weekly, People Magazine and several other outlets about Brad’s hot new romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Pitt will be 59 years old in December – Emily turned 31 years old over the summer. “Sources” claimed that they’ve been spending some time together, “hanging out,” and that Brad thinks Emily is “the hottest thing on the planet,” but they’re not formally dating. I’m actually sort of an Emrata fan, so I wondered if Emily would ever push back on Pitt’s obvious briefs about their “relationship.” She has not. Yet.
Crash cut to this weekend, where more and more people watched Blonde on Netflix and those people absolutely despised it. Director Andrew Dominik – who also adapted Joyce Carol Oates’ book – is clearly a misogynist with a deep hatred for Marilyn Monroe and reproductive rights. Not only that, but Blonde was produced by Dominik’s good friend and frequent collaborator Brad Pitt. Pitt and Dominik worked together previously on Killing Them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. Pitt’s Plan B executive produced Blonde, and Pitt even went to Venice to attend the premiere at Ana de Armas’s side. Well, suddenly Emily has some thoughts:
Emily Ratajkowski slams 'Blonde' and people who 'fetishize female pain' in new TikTok:
"We love to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse, look at Britney Spears, look at the way we obsess over Diana's death."
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2022
Like, she’s not wrong? Society does fetishize women’s trauma and fetishize the pain and deaths of women. That’s absolutely part of the problem with Blonde. But… I don’t know, maybe she should talk to Brad about it? I get why she did the TikTok and this is all very on-brand for Emily. What’s off-brand for her is allowing Brad Pitt – a man who emotionally, physically, and financially abused his ex – to use her name for his obvious PR scheme, and all she can do is diss the movie he produced? Does she not see the throughline? Brad Pitt is fine with the fetishization of women’s pain on screen because he inflicts pain on women in real life.
Of course she’s right about it but this is the same woman who married a man who used the N-word casually in front of black people and had to be shamed into apologizing. If she is with Brad or she isn’t I’m not a fan. But for her sake and the sake of her son I hope that she is not.
Wait… you’re not a fan because her ex husband is an awful human??
Emily is thought to be a hypocrite and has been accused of using a lot of racial language herself. She is prone to lecture but had no problem working with Robin Thick or having an affair with a married Ben Affleck or dating a man who has been accused of abusing Angelina Jolie. Just saying she does not walk her talk
I don’t think he suddenly became a racist during their marriage. Marrying a racist does have implications, no?
I’ve never heard that story about her ex so I don’t know the timeline, etc… but I would agree that loving and marrying a racist reflects badly on her. It’s classic white feminism…
It’s one reason. But if you decided to marry someone who is so casual in using that language, it says a lot about you. This is not hard to understand.
Sure. But I believe in that particular accusation there was no suggestion she was around when her husband was using racist language. So, yes – she MAY have known what he’s like and married him anyway – in which case, I have no sympathy – but equally she may not, and (based on her political leanings) it may have been a huge shock, so I’m not yet prepared to write her off for her husband’s failings. Perhaps I’m being naive.
There was never even a rumor that she had an affair with Affleck
She’s only angry about the fetishization of WHITE female pain. Let’s be abundantly clear here,
100%. She’s good friends with Diplo and was even hanging out with him in Paris.
“Pitt’s Plan B executive produced Blonde”
It’s ironic in the most disgusting way that a production company called “Plan B” helped to produce a film that with strong anti-abortion themes
The “B” obviously stands for Brad as it’s his production company but still…
I believe the company was started by him and Aniston so I don’t think the B stands for Brad.
Their was another guy named Brad who was a founder of the company too. He died a couple of years ago .
( I can’t remember the other Brads last name, but he was somebody in Hollywood.)
So it might have been named after the two Brads.
Plan B has clear, well-known meaning – it’s the second option if the first option falls through. As Pitt and Aniston were both actors when they started the company, it makes total sense.
However, in the context of him executive producing this movie with its content, it does give a gross vibe that he be connected to it with that company name.
Coco, twas Brad Gray.
@Miss Owlsyn
Yes thank you, people seem to forget Brad Gray started the company with them and was the third partner.
Apparently she did not see the movie, she claimed.
I’m still sickened by Blonde and Dominik — his interview with the LA Times is horrific — and Pitt’s backing/involvement is no surprise. Ratajkowski’s commentary is on point. How does she square that with whatever it is she’s got going on with Pitt?! Rhetorical. Their thirst is symbiotic and mutually beneficial. 🙄 She’s messy, he’s messy and an abusive misogynist. It fits on some level.
This video makes me like her, she comes across as sincere and not sensationalist. We’re assuming she’s actually dating Brad Pitt, but he’s been shown to lie before or insinuate something because he wants it to happen (or tabloids are making it up).
In that industry, you let this stuff ride for a while to get the PR, she could be operating under advice from her reps. We really can’t assume anything.
Regardless, I hope her words influence some young women to change the way they perceive themselves and the world, that would be a win.
@coldblooded
I feel the same and I really hope she isn’t dating Brad.
But some of the stuff other commenters have said above makes me very unsure about her. She married someone who freely used the N-word? Idk he is a cheater/gaslighter and they had a rushed weird courtship but that’s bad. Friends with Diplo? Definitely another strike. And if this Brad thing is true. Well that’s a hell no.
She seems very genuine and fairly low key on TikTok. But who really knows. Doja did too then completely showed her ass. This is looking worse tbh.
“Brad Pitt is fine with the fetishization of women’s pain on screen because he inflicts pain on women in real life.”
Wow, that hit hard and accurate. That’s it right there.
Emily is a shameless self-promoter who believes she is burdened with the task of having a brilliant mind and being trapped in a hot body (never mind that she’s had a lot of work done). She lives for the attention. I can easily believe that she hasn’t paid enough attention to know that he produced.
She’s not wrong. Long ago I stopped watching cop shows on TV; I got so tired of having to watch women get raped & tortured & killed. She’d have more weight behind her words if she’d actually watched the movie; always makes me laugh that people comment on movies they haven’t seen, books they haven’t read, and so on. And sure, get angry.
I stopped watching those shows, too. It’s like every time I changed the channel there would be another woman screaming.
Hasn’t Brad produced everything recently that Director Andrew Dominik has done? And acted in two of the last three. He thinks since he was in outlaw Jesse James everything Dominick has done is the absolute coolest ever. Apparently he thinks Dominick is the best, most hippest auteur in the world. Unfortunately since Jesse James everyone has truly hated the work he has done. Unfortunately he will still work because Brad (and Casey Affleck is another one) will always act and produce everything he wants to do.
I wanted to watch Blonde but I’m not going too. It looks terrible and infuriating so yeah. No.
I am wondering if she realized that her new creaky humping partner had a hand in this cinematic crapfest. Dominik is totally disgusting and birds of a feather…
I’m not going to hate on her for keeping quiet about whatever is going on with pitt….which may be nothing. Remember Neri Oxman? She is not responsible for Pitts behavior.
Totally! That’s exactly what I think. She doesn’t need to feed for Brad Pitt’s thirst for attention & praise by publicly commenting on rumours.
She absolutely isn’t responsible for his behaviour.
Yeah, I don’t see why she needs to say anything one way or the other. It just gives him more attention. Gray rock his a–.
I agree. She posted reposted a video earlier today of someone talking about being alone and choosing to be alone. between the lies. She’s chronically online and has seen replies of people telling about Brad being a producer. She intentionally still spoke out about the movie which says everything.
Yup, exactly. He’s pulled this fake dating rumors crap multiple times in the past, with Neri Oxman as well as Emilia Clarke and Charlize Theron, among others. I’m not buying any of it unless Emily confirms herself. I also find it telling that there’s been no “accidental” pap pics to accompany this narrative, since we know that he had attempted to do the same setup when meeting his twin children in Italy and is therefore not above that type of thing….
I will not watch Blonde. Brad Pitt has earned the face he deserves. He looks like a ghoul. And I absolutely hate his words “the hottest woman”. Women are more than being “hot” and eye/sex candy. You would think he would know that by now.
Again, even if the rumour is not true she is still not denying it. She is therefore lending her feminist brand for Brad Pitt to hide beneath to discredit allegations against him and prove he’s a nice guy. She’s enabling an abuser to instil doubt on the survivor by the general public.
So she’s part of the trend of models who use books and reading clubs as accessories to seem smart. “I read AND show my breasts.”
I’m not expecting a treatise on Blonde from Emrata but she’s a woman who is “very much online” so knows that because she’s linked to an abusive man, she has to come up with something stronger. Or just stay silent and show her body.
Domestic abuser and his abuse applogist, hate them both
Maybe I am giving Emily too much credit here but hear me out.
It is hard to imagine if she and Pitt were actually dating, he would be too happy about her critical reaction to the film (which as others have said here IS spot on). Perhaps she is not denying the rumors about dating Pitt for her own self-promotion? We know she loves that lol.
It is giving her press and attention, whether or not it is true. Given that she just emerged from a cheating abusive asshole as an ex-husband, it hurts my head to think she would carry on with misogynist, and alcoholic abuser Pitt.
Who knows? Maybe she is that stupid.