Prince William: Online safety for young people should not be an ‘afterthought’

In the UK, there was a big conversation about social media and young people. The conversation centered around the death of British teenager Molly Russell, who was only 14 years old when she died by suicide in 2017. After a lengthy investigation into the circumstances around her death, the inquest found that Molly had been exposed to thousands of damaging images and suicide-ideation on several social media platforms, including Instagram and Pinterest. The coroner said it outright: social media significantly contributed to Molly’s death. You can read more about the investigation here.

After the results of the inquest came in, Prince William decided to use his social media to speak about Molly’s death and online safety. This is a statement directly from William, as indicated by his digital signature, “W.”

No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through. They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 30, 2022

William is right that “Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought.” Social media is literally changing young people’s brains. There are social media addictions and unchecked campaigns of abuse, racism, misogyny. Social media threats become real-life threats all too easily. But… once again, is William the person to speak about this? It’s reminiscent of his “racism in football” campaign – he thinks he can dip his toe in, say some words and everything is solved. I’m surprised that William didn’t declare himself “bored” with online safety.

Just like William’s selective concerns about racism (in football), he’s awfully selective about what kinds of abusive social media he cares about. Still, to this very day, William has not said one word of condemnation for the racist and misogynistic hate campaigns – primarily on social media – against his sister-in-law and his niece and nephew. He has never publicly shown support for Harry, Meghan or their children. In fact, it would be interesting to know if some of the hate campaign was bought and paid for by Kensington Palace.