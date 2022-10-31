Prince William criticized by activists after claiming to be ‘too busy’ to go to Qatar

Last week, we heard that Prince William will be “too busy” to attend the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The FIFA World Cup starts on November 20 (group stages) and the final will be held on December 18. There are huge human rights concerns around Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup – the government used and abused migrants to build all of the stadiums and hotels, and Qatar has a number of anti-LGBTQ laws, meaning gay football fans are being told to stay away from the World Cup. Given the human rights abuses and anti-LGBTQ issues, one would think it would be pretty easy for Football Association President Peggington to make a solid excuse as to why he will not attend the games. He did not – his office has let it be known that William will be “too busy” to attend the games. The only thing he has scheduled for that four-week period is the trip to Boston for Earthshot. Otherwise, the dude is free as a bird. So, even activists are calling out the lazy Peg, especially since William’s office has backtracked and said it’s possible he’ll attend the World Cup if England makes it to the final.
Prince William ’s indecision over whether he will snub the Qatar World Cup due to diary clashes has been branded “implausible” by human rights campaigners. The Prince of Wales currently has “no plans” to travel to the Middle East in time for England’s opening game against Iran on November 21.
But royal sources today confirmed the heir, who is President of the Football Association, could try and clear his diary to make the trip if the England team reach the final on December 18. The controversial hosts have been hit with protests over its poor working conditions for stadium workers during the build-up to the competition, as well as same-sex relationships being illegal there. Sources close to William, 40, have blamed a busy diary during the World Cup for him not attending.
Leading activist Peter Tatchell, who was stopped by police in Qatar this week while holding a solo protest on the country’s abysmal human rights record and treatment of LGBTQ+ citizens, questioned William’s excuses over his busy schedule.
He said: “The suggested excuse that Prince William’s decision is because of a diary clash is implausible, given that the dates of the WC have been well known for over a year. This is a human rights issue, not a political one, so the Prince is entirely justified, morally and constitutionally, to speak out.”
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the prince could not make the journey “due to the busy winter schedule”, but insisted the heir would “explore” options to travel should England end up in the final as part of a government delegation.
I understand the argument being made to William, where his Tory advisors are telling him that he can’t be “political” at all, meaning he can’t explicitly refuse to attend the World Cup because of human rights concerns. But that brings up several other issues. One, it’s not political to say: LGBTQ people should not be criminalized. It’s not political to say: it’s extremely problematic that the government of Qatar used slave labor to build the stadiums. That fact that William thinks he can side-step those “political statements” by merely claiming to have a booked schedule shows William’s lack of leadership and lack of political sensitivity. It will also look f–king awful if, after all of that, England makes it to the semifinals or finals and William isn’t there OR if he does show up. This is a delicate diplomatic situation and instead of coming into it with some nuance and sensitivity, William’s Tory advisors have carefully positioned him to be screwed no matter what.
It probably is considered political to call them out for their human rights abuses if they’re giving you money in briefcases (or otherwise) or making backhanded deals with members of government.
A Qatar billionaire is allegedly behind the King Charles money scandal. Doubt he would allow William to say a peep that could alienate this source of possible future cash.
William picked up his own suitcase of cash for ‘environmental charities’ in the UAE this year. William is no ethical power player here; he’s taking cash from unethical people in competition with Charles.
When are the people of England going to wake up and realized William doesn’t care about anything he got what he always wanted which is access to more money and more power . All William can do with limitless amount of money and resources is a smile and a kind word that’s all . The only way to get William to speak out if Harry would have say something jealousy is the only thing that motivates William and Kate to step up. William hides behind the royal mottos of not speaking out about politics like racism or the black lives matter but If a subject will get William praise for the press will speak out like how he criticize Billionaire for going to space while William is in fact himself one the richest people on earth or how William say a few words about social media bullying while allowing the most vile racist comments about Meghan and Harry and their kids left out in the open for the whole world to see.
Honestly, it’s a good day for me anytime William gets screwed due to his own idiocy. I mean all he has to say is “no” to going. That’s a complete sentence and everyone is happy but he couldn’t even do that. 😂
If he fully booked in the winter he better be doing 2 or 3 public engagements a week.
Peggy better be doing 1 engagement per day! And none of this hiding when Spare comes out either.
The last time he opened his diary a moth flew out. Too busy my a$$.
Ha!!! This makes my day.😅😅
Gee, is this like when he and Kate couldn’t open The Paralympics because they were busy with other engagments? (They were vacationing in the south of France and the topless photos were taken.) Who in their right mind is going to believe that William is just so frazzled and busy and overscheduled? Can you imagine any “regular” employee behaving in such a manner? Oh, I forgot. William is just starting to “coming into his own…”
Qatar bribed their way into this, it’s not a good look for anybody. Their human rights violations are obscene, I’m sorry the athletes have to go there. Of course if British athletes advance Will may have to go. Women aren’t safe traveling there, the recent flight leaving Qatar that had women strip searched for a v*ginal inspection sounded gruesome.
Yeah I feel like William’s team bungled this one. Saying he couldn’t attend because of his busy schedule was stupid for two reasons – since the WC dates have been known for a while now, if he was planning to attend, he could have scheduled around that attendance. But also, everyone knows he’s not busy so no one believes for a second that the reason he isn’t going is bc of his “busy diary.”
I understand this is a somewhat nuanced situation, in that it could be problematic if the future head of state says “I am not going bc I don’t want to support this government in any way shape or form” when the UK is officially on ‘normal’ terms with Qatar, right?
But that’s the flip side of being the unelected head of state though. You may have to deal with countries that you might be personally opposed to because you can’t “be political.”
IDK what the best way to deal with this would have been, whether he should go or not go, etc. but I think blaming it on his diary was a stupid mistake.
But when is comes to Qatari money the royals are more than happy to accept…
Him not going is purely for show. He doesn’t care about what regime is in charge.
Oh I agree with that. I don’t think he actually cares about the Qatari regime. But now hes kind of walked into this situation where if he doesn’t go he’s making a political statement, and if he goes he’s also making a statement. I don’t think HE personally cares and would be fine with going, but then his team should have said something like “his royal highness has a busy schedule but would try attend the final if the team makes it” or something, IDK.
Saying he was too busy makes it look like he’s trying to avoid going (which he probably is, but that’s just prob bc he doesn’t want to work.)
@Becks: I’m sure he will be making his way to Qatar at some point to secure those arms deals for the British Government.
I tink the problem is that Pegs just doesn’t care to go, like the BAFTAS. I doubt he was even aware of the human rights violations going on in Qatar.
However, of he wanted to make a statement without making a statement he should have called up his paparazzi friends to “catch him” out and about as he is walking by somewhere with a prominent Pride Flag on display. Then have someone shout “are you going to the world cup?” Then he gives a firm no and keeps it moving.
Also, 6500 of those migrant slave laborers died building the stadium where the World Cup will be played. It’s obscene that anyone is going.
Let’s be honest here – William would be the same as a Qatari prince if he could. He won’t speak against him because they are his kin, more than us plebs.
The man doesn’t have morals or ethics and most definitely doesn’t serve the people.