Lauren Graham on her breakup: ‘I’m in a better place, but it’s still just a shame’

Lauren Graham definitely has more to say. The actress, producer and writer — whose charm and quick wit have resulted in three New York Times bestsellers — is releasing another collection of essays about her life and career, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember, available Nov. 15. Writing also became a good distraction for Graham when her almost 12-year relationship with actor Peter Krause, whom she began datingafter the two costarred as siblings on Parenthood, ended during the summer of 2021. “I knew I was resilient because I just always have been,” she says. “You take your knocks and don’t complain. That’s how I was always raised.” “Somewhere in that is a year like this where I just was not going to let [the breakup] flatten me,” she continues. “I was like, ‘Okay, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times,’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell.” Though they lived together and Graham helped raise the actor’s now-20-year-old son Roman from a previous relationship, the two preferred to keep the romance out of the spotlight. “I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there,” she says. “And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking. We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.” After the split, Graham rented a beach home and then returned to L.A. to focus on her work. “I’m less on the run,” says the actress, acknowledging that the passing of time has been the greatest gift. “Any pain still really has its moments. I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we’re connected. And yes, I’m in a better place, but it’s still just a shame. It’s just sad to me.”

[From People]

I hate to say this but now the gossip in me is awakened. Like, what were the fundamental questions Lauren forgot to ask? I was bummed when Lauren and Peter broke up because I like both of them very much and they seemed well suited for each other. I loved their low-key vibe to the relationship – everyone knew they were together, but they kept it quiet. But prior, I just assumed they were a pandemic causality, especially when Peter got used to living without Lauren when she was stuck in Canada filming during Covid. And maybe they were, maybe that’s when they finally thought to ask these questions they’d ignored for so long. I can see what Lauren’s saying about people in their 40s or older just assuming they are all on the same page and forgetting they still have decades to consider how their partner factors in. And I agree, it is a shame. But I’m glad Lauren’s in a better place and can see that.

Lauren talked about what she’s looking for in her next relationship. She acknowledges she has everything she wants in life so she’s just looking for a good time, someone who is funny and kind. She must be in a better place if she’s open to what might be next. And if no guy comes along, it’s not an issue because Lauren’s already working on her fifth book, “a Bridget Jones-y thing set in Los Angeles.” I don’t mean to be a jerk, but I kind of hope the love of Lauren’s life takes his time because I want to read the LA B. Jones story.

