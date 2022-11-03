‘The Crown’ asks if the Windsors are ready to admit the ‘errors of their past’

Netflix and Peter Morgan really are going HARD. We love to see it. The first trailer for The Crown’s Season 5 was released two weeks ago and it was amazing. Peter Morgan is leaning into the chaos of the 1990s, and the Windsor Castle fire has such a heavy resonance. This week, Netflix released another preview video, which includes new clips from the season, plus the actors talking to camera about their characters. It’s fantastic!!
Imelda Staunton’s QEII voice continues to blow me away. Elizabeth Debicki did a lot of work to get Diana’s voice right too. You can really tell how those two actresses studied the tapes of the most famous speeches, recordings and interviews. The clip of Debicki doing Diana’s Panorama interview, OMG.
“If we can’t admit the errors of our past, what hope for reconciliation can there be?” The fact that those are Queen Elizabeth II’s actual words, being thrown back to King Charles in 2022, is quite something. This is a commercial streaming company telling the British monarchy: acknowledge your mistakes and move on. And the Windsors refuse.
the crown just cannot be beaten at this point, these diana clips 😨😨 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/AMdygLRqy9
This is the problem, right? they can’t move on bc they won’t admit that there have been errors and mistakes that THEY are responsible for. charles can acknowledge that his mother and father were imperfect, but not him, never him. same with William.
I mean what’s changed? The Prince of Wales constantly cheats on his wife, who is desperately unhappy and is struggling with an eating disorder, with no support from the Firm. Is that from 1992 or 2022? The blood royals are threatened by a more dynamic married-in who attracts international attention? Is that a story from the 80s or from today? The monarch is incapable of dealing with the problems in their own family bc they are part of the problem. 80s or today?
Exactly. They don’t admit past wrong-doings and they continue doing the same things.
Couldn’t have said it better, exactly this👆🏼👆🏼.
It is the same issue that has played out on the institutional level. The reason why the Royal Households are exempt from anti-discrimination laws is because they think that the Royal House should never be in a position to be criticized (and then being put in a position where they have to face their own mistakes and shortcomings in terms of how they operate – and there are plenty of stories of many royals being horribly bullies to their staff).
The Windsors live with a belief that royal privilege is never being criticized, never suffering consequences from your actions (especially if you’re the heir) and never having to admit you were wrong. They are completely locked into this pattern, both as individuals and the institution as a whole.
This is so fitting! Times never change with these people and it’s the same issues, just with different names.
I had hopes they would improve when Meghan was allowed to marry in. SIGH.
💯 perfectly described @becks1
They would first need to see the current error of their ways before they even broach the subject of past wrong doings.
The Royal Family has never acknowledged the mistakes of the past and they continue to believe the results of their actions weren’t their fault. The Crown puts a mirror up to what they did and that’s why they are upset about the show. The same applies to its sycophantic press.
All comments so far have valid points, however the primary problem, I believe, is their occupation of the apex of society. They believe they are annointed by god to their position of power so how can they be wrong in any of their actions. They get away with all manner of crime and wrong doing without any of the normal checks and balances afforded to us as mere mortals. If they do something then they are acting on behalf of God. Morals, ethics or other guard rails don’t enter the picture at all.
“They believe they are annointed by god to their position of power” Someone should remind them of what happened to Joan of Arc.
I’ve said this once before, but if these people honestly believe they were personally appointed by God, they need their very own quiet room in a quiet building they can’t get out of.
Some people will never see the errors of their ways and that why they cannot change.
Oh please they can’t even return the stolen jewels.
Absolutely nothing has changed. Apparently it’s a global phenomenon.
I agree with everyone here and just think this media assault on the show is hilarious because so many more people are going to watch now. Can’t wait to get my popcorn out for it.
Also, I started watching The Windsors again the other night and I got to Meghan and Harry’s wedding and seriously that show is hilarious and yes over the top but there is also so much truth to it and they make fun of them using everything we talk about here. They even had Kate make a reference to when she painted all the walls Lavender by having her say she would dress the kids in lavender for something and I was dead. Why don’t they make a bigger fuss about that show? Is it because it’s obvious satire? Idk, there is so much truth to it and it’s almost like Saturday night live comedy where when you say it out loud it all sounds so ridiculous because they are ridiculous.
I love the episode where they destroy Kate for her renovations to Anmer. I had to tell my husband…..that actually happened.
I just finished watching The Windsors last night! I note that most of those characters are dumb but earnest and well meaning (except Camilla/Pippa), which is probably a lot nicer take than the actual people are.
(I still can’t figure out why they made the Middletons um…. of Romani heritage, though? So weird.)
@Jennifer, they are taking the mick out of Kate’s working class background (Carole grew up on a Council Estate), so they are making them out to be the lowest in society, which here in the UK is Romani Gypsy/any type of Gypsy/travellers. Unfortunately there is a lot of discrimination against them.
Sooo funny, and it’s good-natured enough in its ribbing of Meghan that I can take it. Every time the actress that plays her says ‘syoots’ it sends me into hysterics.
Can’t wait. You guys convinced me to check the show out, and whoaaaa. SO good, on season 2 now 🙂
It is great televison. Incredibly well written and it uses both flashbacks and montage to incredible effect.
That new trailer is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥! These actors are channeling, and it’s eerie. The sympathetic casting of earlier seasons is well and truly over. This is the Windsors brought to life, and chickens will be roosting. I’m counting down the days.