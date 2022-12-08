Guess who just ‘discovered’ even more stolen classified documents in storage unit?

Want to feel old? The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was only four months ago. In some ways, this year has flown by, but in other ways, I feel like I’ve aged ten years in 2022. I tapped out of covering the minutiae of Trump’s stolen-classified-documents controversy, but the issue is still absolutely ongoing. On August 9th, the FBI conducted a big raid on Mar-a-Lago and they found many of Trump’s hidden caches of highly classified documents, including the sh-t he hid in the basement. The problem was that the National Archivists know exactly what’s missing from their records, so they know that the FBI hasn’t found all of the sh-t stolen by Trump. Which has led Trump and his team to repeatedly lie to the FBI and DOJ, insisting that Trump doesn’t have any more classified sh-t. Quelle surprise, more stolen documents were just found. To be fair, it looks like these documents were stolen by Trump staffers, not Trump himself.
Lawyers for Donald Trump found at least two items marked classified after an outside team hired by Trump searched a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Fla., used by the former president, according to people familiar with the matter. Those items were immediately turned over to the FBI, according to those people, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The search was one of at least three searches for classified materials conducted by an outside team at Trump properties in recent weeks, after Trump’s legal team was pressed by a federal judge to attest that it had fully complied with a May grand jury subpoena to turn over all materials bearing classified markings, according to people familiar with the matter.
There has been a lengthy and fierce battle between Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department in a Washington federal court in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. Much of the legal wrangling remains under seal by a federal judge, but people familiar with the matter say the Justice Department has raised concerns about what prosecutors view as a long-standing failure to fully comply with the May subpoena by Trump’s team.
A person familiar with the matter said the storage unit had a mix of boxes, gifts, suits and clothes, among other things. “It was suits and swords and wrestling belts and all sorts of things,” this person said. “To my knowledge, he has never even been to that storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump World could tell you what’s in that storage unit.”
There was no cataloguing of what was put in the storage unit, Trump advisers said — just as there was no cataloguing of what classified documents were taken to a room underneath Mar-a-Lago.
In addition to the storage unit, the team hired an outside company to carry out the search of Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and, more recently, Trump Tower in New York, according to people familiar with the matter. The outside team also searched at least one other property.
To summarize, Trump had to hire a search team to go through all of his properties and storage units in his name and see if there were any more classified docs out there in the wild. The search team found some and immediately turned them over, and it looks like Trump didn’t personally steal those docs (although he’s likely still criminally liable). That being said, I believe DOJ and the National Archives when they say that there are still additional and significant documents missing. We’re like one month away, tops, from Trump claiming that the missing docs are his emotional support classified papers.
The search of Bedminster is interesting, especially because… Trump buried Ivana in a pauper’s grave at the Bedminster golf course. Is DOJ going to get a court order to disinter Ivana and double-check to make sure that Trump didn’t bury a sh-tload of classified docs with his dead ex-wife?
He is top 5 greatest embarrassment of this country. A stupid, greedy lazy man who steals and lies his way through life. I hope this all ends with him in prison.
Well, the trump organization was recently found guilty of tax fraud, so maybe we can dream there’s an orange jumpsuit in his future????
I’ve been saying look in her grave from the get go. Not to be disrespectful to her, but because he is THAT gross. He would totally use her, again, like that.
I too think they should dig up the grave. I wouldn’t put it passed him. He would play the victim and paint it that the DOJ and the Dems will go to any lengths and say: case in point.
I hope I’m wrong but I’ve said that a lot lately.
Yes this…..Ivana was cremated so why would there be a buried coffin.
I tweeted they needed to check that casket as soon as the news broke. Ivana is not in there. It was a stupid, fun conspiracy theory at first, but it looks to me not to be a conspiracy at all, but rather an educated, informed guess with a high probability of being fact.
Why bury a coffin for a cremation interment? Solely so he could declare that golf course a cemetery & get the tax write off. A guy who would do that would definitely bury top secret papers in that coffin.
For what it’s worth, simply burying your ex-wife on a golf course does not qualify a property as a cemetery for tax purposes in NJ. Among other things, the property must be operated as a nonprofit, so Bedminster can’t qualify. A few years ago, the Trumps tried to pull a tax-free cemetery scam with a different property & it failed for that reason.
Under NJ law, to exhume a corpse, you *do* need consent from the next of kin (in this case, the adult children) as well as the owner of the property where the body is buried. Make of that what you will.
Just an aside (because it’s what I do for a living…) the New Jersey disinterment statute specifically provides for disinterment by order of the courts without consent from next of kin or the owner of the interment right, as do most states.
Most states allow for disinterment under court order because there are often cases where next of kin would refuse to consent to disinterment but there is a genuine law enforcement interest in disinterring.
If DOJ actually believes that Ivana’s casket contains relevant documents, they can obtain a court order to disinter without the need for consent from the spawn. I think that should be a last resort, though, only because of the optics involved. I agree that it’s fishy that they interred a casket with cremated remains ON A GOLF COURSE, and that there is a better-than-zero chance that her trash-heap ex-husband (TFG) would put incriminating evidence of some kind in said casket, but if they were wrong (or if they only uncovered “minor” docs/evidence) then the outcry would be enormous.
Thanks, @AMA1977. I figured a court order would be a long shot unless they had a really good reason to disturb the grave. I still really doubt there are documents in there, though it’s a fun theory. Honestly, the Trumps are weird enough to think it’s cool to bury mom on a golf course lol.
He buried her there for the tax right off as well. Bed monster is now a cemetery and they don’t pay property tax.
I dunno, people keep making the joke about documents being in Ivana’s casket, but if the reason he stole it was to remininsce or treasure it, or more likely sell it to a third party, why would he bury it where he couldn’t get to it easily himself? I guess if it contained something incriminating about him he would literally bury it… I bet more and more documents are going to turn up years from now, as properties get cleaned out after his death, or if my fantasies come true, when they are seized by the banks and auctioned off!
He also likes getting away with crimes and pulling the wool over people. He would like the feeling of nobody being to find the documents.
Special counsel Jack Smith better hurry up and indict Trump because when a Republican president is elected in 2024 he will shut down the investigation.
I hope you meant to say if elected, not when.
I don’t think a prez CAN shut down an investigation by a Special Counsel. I believe that is exactly why (or at least one reason) Garland appointed one.
if a prez could do that, wouldn’t Clinton have shut down the whole Whitewater BS? and wouldn’t 45 have shut down the Mueller investigation?
any gov’t experts to weigh in?
If his team moved stuff into his storage unit, it was likely on his orders. Not buying that he had no idea what was there. Somebody told him to get ahead of the game and set up others to take the fall.
Small correction. Raid is not the accurate word but MAGA and Trump use it (and much of the media, unfortunately) because it sounds salacious and unwarranted. It was a lawfully executed search.
They’ll likely never recover everything. And he’s never going to jail. He’ll die or a GOP POTUS will shut down the investigation or pardon him if he’s been convicted. And that will be while he’s appealing the conviction, so he’ll never see a jail cell or any kind of house arrest. He skillfully uses time (stalling of it) to keep from seeing consequences. If there’s anything he’s good at, it’s that.
One more thing. I wonder what the end game is with his own hired investigators to look for more documents? I have a couple of ideas:
1. It’s an effort to look ‘good’ in the eyes of the Special Counsel. Like ‘look at me, I’m being proactive and doing a good thing. I’m trying to find more documents.’ Like it’s going to ‘credit’ him and the whole thing will be dropped.
2. I think this is a ploy to validate one of the things he said early on which is ‘I didn’t pack up anything. My staff did.’ So shifting blame to others. The problems with that are he went on to say (and continues to say) they were his documents and he has a right to keep them. Which is not true of course. The other issue is the documents were found IN HIS OFFICE so he can’t say he didn’t know they were there.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that casket at Bedminster didn’t contain Ivana at all and was storage for his shit. It’s a private club. He can have it dug up anytime he wants. I think I read that Ivana was cremated anyway, but that’s 2nd hand info so who knows?
I saw on the news this morning he was ordered to do this by a judge, this wasn’t to look like a good guy. He wouldn’t bother with such a notion.
The news about the Bedminster search is interesting. They shouod definitely search Ivana’s coffin.
So at least 2 more classified docs were discovered in a storage unit 45 has allegedly never been to but . Sounds very suspicious. I wouldn’t be surprised if its revealed that other “advisors” had taken classified docs to “cough Ivanka and Jared cough”. The fact that 45 gave Jared security clearance when he rightfully kept getting denied was troubling enough. That entire group of grifters believe rules/laws are for the little people, not them. Any remaining missing classified docs were probably sold to anyone willing to pay for them, esp wealthy foreign enemies. Probably while 45 was still in office…
I wonder if the insane MAGA crowd would still support Trump if there was irrefutable evidence that he had sold classified documents to another country.
Of course they would! They still support him after he said we should tear up the constitution!!
Nothing is irrefutable to them.
of course they would.
they’d say he was “practicing good diplomacy”.
Hear me out, it’s not that he buried ivana with the documents, he buried the documents instead of her. When will this nonsense end?
I love a conspiracy theory as much as the next gal, but I don’t think there are any documents in Ivana’s coffin. Many of the documents that have since be recovered were ones that Trump kept in his room or even flew around the world with when he was President. He wanted them close at all times, which I’ve always found curious.
Hiring this outside company was definitely not Trump’s call. It tells me his legal team has finally started to appreciate the seriousness of the situation.
That NJ property should be renamed “Bedminster Lawn Cemetery & Document Crematorium”