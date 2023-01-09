Mayer: ‘Spare’ could be the beginning of the end of the British monarchy

Catherine Mayer wrote a highly critical biography of King Charles, which was published last fall in royal-commentators’ rush to get books out before Prince Harry’s Spare was published. Mayer’s book was genuinely critical of Charles, Prince William, Kate, the courtiers and the entire institution, and Mayer has repeatedly made some good points about how the institution has badly judged and poorly treated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Mayer recently spoke out positively about the Sussexes’ Netflix series, and now she’s got some sh-t to say about Harry’s memoir. From the Guardian’s Observer:
Spare could mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy: “It is possibly something that will mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy, and that is what we should discuss. It is important, given the lack of trust in the state at the moment and an upsurge in rightwing politics. Members of the royal family have become our proxies for anger about racism, misogyny and wealth. This is, after all, an institution that stands for inequality, so there are huge things at stake.”
Mayer says the monarchy is trying to “dodge” the real issues Harry speaks out about: Accusations of bullying, racism and misogyny, as well as the class distinctions shored up by the monarchy, will eventually combine to undermine the basis of the consent by which the royal family rule, if they are not addressed, she predicts. “There is a general misapprehension that this is a light story about a British tourist attraction. The polarisation on both sides of the row is styled as a defence of the monarchy, but it’s not that,” said Mayer. “This is not just a celebrity knockabout story. What we are talking about is the status of a significant institution of state, with significant powers and significant taxpayer funding, so whether you are pro- or anti-monarchy, it deserves to be considered seriously.”
The tabloids’ confrontational tone: The author first condemned the confrontational tone of much media coverage of the dispute in a tweet on Saturday morning, writing “It’s as if UK journalism, stung by #PrinceHarry’s criticisms, went down the pub, chugged 17 pints of lager top, and came out swinging, staggering and shouting ‘you think *that* was bad!? Just you watch!’ #Spare”
King Charles sh-t the bed: The prospects for reconciliation were remote even before the book, Mayer said, “but there is a strong incentive for King Charles to initiate some kind of truce – this is bringing back the fallout from his first marriage and questions about Queen Camilla are resurfacing already.”
The media’s performative outrage: Mayer notes that the alleged racism, bullying and image manipulation inside the institution are not being examined. Left alone, they have the power to dissolve faith in the idea of a hereditary head of state. “The extreme reaction, and probably confected outrage, when Meghan mimicked a curtsey in the Netflix documentary is a case in point,” said Mayer. “In fact within the palace staff there is competition to see who can go lowest without falling over. So she was not being so disrespectful. She had a point.”
The monarchy’s failure of the Meghan Project: Partly to blame, Mayer holds, are the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” that surround the royal family and encourage misunderstandings. “It is intended as a defence, but it will defeat the organisation if they concentrate on the personalities. The whole family is meant to be an idealised reflection of the British people themselves and Harry’s marriage to Meghan made the job much easier,” she said. “The failure of that project is absolutely catastrophic for the royal family.”
Mayer is one of the few “royal commentators” with this kind of perspective. Which alone is notable, and it speaks volumes about exactly what Harry has said about the Windsor-media collusion. If the bulk of “royal media” is just to act as stenographers to royal power, then that proves Harry’s point. The tabloids and the British conservative media are not acting on their own, they’re being directed and co-opted by a racist, far-right, colonialist monarchy and the monarchy and media are working in concert to perform their outrage at all things Sussex. Basically, where’s the initiative to actually talk about the issues the Sussexes have raised for years?
I still remain of the belief that it will be a long time before the monarchy is actually toppled. The Brits associate support for the monarchy with being British. It’s very much part of their identity. It’s going to be hard to disentangle that. Do i believe that sussexit and the sussexes speaking out have delivered a blow to the institution? Sure. But then again, it’s a powerful institution.
I agree..unfortunately it will be around for a few more decades. There’s too many powerful people invested in keeping the monarchy just as it is. They will be protected at all costs and that fully includes sacrificing Harry and Meghan to protect it!
Nothing will change..in a few weeks they’ll be back to photo ops and business as usual!
But Harry and Meghan will be fine and successful..but so will the monarchy (ugh). Whether or not there’s is a relationship between the two depends on the levels of briefing/leaking moving forward which means absolutely nothing will change lol
I just hope Harry is ready to fully let go when it gets to that point. Maybe he has and is just being diplomatic but I guess we’ll see come coronation time
If the monarchy goes down it will be because the British citizens want it to go down. But you are right: too many people are invested in keeping the monarchy alive. And a lot of them happen to be part of the government. Because the royals distract from their failures.
I would absolutely love it if someone did a proper investigation into crown, government and press relations.
I agree it will take time but I do think attitudes are shifting. I was born here and hold a British passport and two things come to mind for me:
1. The last few years and the BRFs reaction to Harry marrying Meghan has absolutely made the scales fall from my eyes plus as society we are starting to look at our (colonialist) history in a different light (addressing looted artefacts, pulling down statues of slave traders, etc.) and
2. Liz dying. She was queen for most of our lives and that was built into the fabric of the country (on the money, stamps, initials on post boxes, businesses with royal warrants or whatever they’re called, etc.). But now she’s gone and we have a divorced philanderer and his ex mistress who both have a very visible history of appealing behaviour? Yeah a lot of the mystique that went with Liz is GONE. She didn’t necessarily seem human, they very much do.
As long as you can get people to froth at the mouth about Harry and Meghan, they will not focus as much on their heating being unaffordable in the winter and Brexit having been a shit idea.
In other words, it benefits the Conservative Government to have people think of Meghan as the enemy, as it’s a great distraction from the real problems in the UK.
Which will be to the further detriment of the UK. And embarrassment. I really do hope that the jubilee will be the only time archie and lili stepped foot in that country
I wish I could see the glass half full but I don’t see it in this case. Spare is not bring the English monarchy to an end but I do hope that reasonable people will see them how they really are: Racist and lazy.
Harry is saying what actually happened and not sugar coating. Someone should reprint or reissue Charles authorized biography to show charles own mindset.charles actually himself criticized the queen. William is super protected.
I don’t see England losing its monarchy in my lifetime… the commonwealth is another story. It’s still amazing/ shocking to me how lightly the British Royal family have gotten off in the discussion of the horrors of colonialism. Harry is exposing the royal family for essentially being powerful Kardashians (descended from war criminals) in less revealing outfits, and the implication is WHY are these ridiculous people heads of state? My Aussie family was gleefully discussing how gorgeous the Aboriginal flag would be in place of the Union Jack.
As long as the fundamental problems go unexamined (landed aristocracy, primogeniture, the legacy of colonialist exploitation and death), the easy acceptance of bullying and emotional withholdiong as foundational characteristics of traditional “Great Britain” will remain.
*withholding
The problem is the Royal Family doesn’t think they’ve done anything wrong and blame Meghan for the fallout. I agree that this is the beginning of the end.
I noticed also a disturbing trend that the late Diana is slammed and posthumously gaslit. In addition to Meghan and harry. I noticed this in the dm. I think Charles is really the root of the problems and he could bring down the monarchy.
The issue with saying anything is the “beginning of the end” is that you don’t really know until the end, you know? And I think the monarchy’s demise is going to be a very long process.
Now, do I think Spare is bad for the royal family? Yes. Do I think the British press is scrambling and hyperfocusing on things like “Harry called William bald!” to avoid focusing on how bad Spare makes the royals look overall? Yes. Do I think the royal family really really messed up when it came to H&M? Yes.
We’ll just have to see how this plays out at this point, especially for those of us non-British people.
Yes. Just as Harry explained the paparazzi as a link in a “bike chain,” and if you took that link out maybe there would have been a different outcome for Diana… in the same way, H&M’s speaking truth to power on tv & in books is a link in a bike chain that will ultimately contribute to the downfall of the BRF, but it won’t be the single thing to bring it down. This will be a long, long process that very well may not even happen in our lifetime (given that the media & tory aristocracy have a vested financial interest in propping up their royal puppets).
So: once can’t discount the power of H&M in the ultimate outcome, but also to attribute the fall of the BRF solely to them is to overstate their case.
Go back and read about the efforts of the BRF and government to suppress publication of “the Windsor files” in the aftermath of WWII for an easy lesson on how protection of the monarchy is put ahead of absolutely everything. Andrew Morton’s book “17 Carnations” is flawed in many ways, but it is impossible to read this section without hearing the echoes in the present day.
Unpopular yes. Bring down, no. They survive because of apathy.
I don’t think there will be a big “aha!” moment when everyone agrees to ditch the monarchy. I think it will just shrink into oblivion. Downsizing it is a risky strategy. When the only ones left are not charismatic or interesting, it quickly loses its appeal. And there is no telling what the next generation will do when the time comes. Harry and Meghan have shown the way forward, as well as the way out. Young George already looks unhappy with his lot and using kids to generate interest is a very bad look. Eventually, the British will get tired of supporting this and allow it to fade away.
Based on Prince Harry’s Spare and interviews. it seems that the people have been played by both the press and the royals.
Take the eg of the story that Meghan made Kate cried. The reporter Camilla Tominey ran with the story without bothering to check with Harry or Meghan.
So I think the royals and the British press are doing a fine job in bringing themselves down.