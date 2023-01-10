‘Spare’: Prince Harry never thought his protection would be pulled before Andrew’s

I always wondered if Prince Harry would ever point out the glaring inconsistencies with how he has been treated versus how Andrew has been treated. In 2019 especially, the Sussexes were used as cover for Andrew constantly. That was when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested, then he died mysteriously in jail, and all of the Andrew-trafficking/rape stories came out yet again. Starting in 2019, Andrew was forced to step down from being a “full-time royal,” but obviously that demotion didn’t stick and he had to be fired like three more times. Well, fun story – from 2019 through 2022, Andrew also had royal protection at an enormous cost to taxpayers. As of this year, he has private security, the cost of which is being picked up by King Charles as a reward for “not selling out the family secrets.” So why couldn’t some arrangement be made for the Sussexes’ royal protection in 2020? Harry doesn’t know, but he does name-check Andrew in Spare:
In Spare, Prince Harry writes about their decision to move to Canada and discussing with Meghan the security provided by the Royal Family. It was an “obligation” and an “implicit promise” to protect them, the Duke believed, but his wife asked him if it would ever be removed.
“‘Never. Not in this climate of hate. And not after what happened to my mother,’” he told her. He then writes, “Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew. Despite being embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, no one had even suggested removing his security. People have had plenty of reasons to complain about us, sex crimes weren’t one of them.”
In the book, Prince Harry describes having to move out of a Hollywood friend’s house after being located by the paparazzi and therefore having to fund his own security just at the point where the King was ending his financial support.
Prince Harry acknowledges that it is “ridiculous” for a thirty-something-year-old to complain about his father cutting him off, but writes that the King wasn’t just his father but “my boss, my banker, my auditor and the administrator of my money throughout my whole adult life”. He compares the situation to being fired without compensation after a career that made it impossible for him to do other work.
[From The Telegraph]
As we’ve discussed many times, the moment when the Sussexes’ royal protection was pulled was the no-turning-back moment, and it triggered something in Harry. I believe it made him think about his mother and how unprotected she was, and how the monarchy (at best) didn’t care if Diana lived or died. So it was with Harry, his wife and his child. Anyway, it’s interesting that Harry has said something about Andrew. I always got the feeling that Harry avoided saying anything publicly about Andrew out of respect for Eugenie and Beatrice.
Oh I’m glad he went there. It bears repeating over and over again. Even if you think H&M blindsided the queen blah blah blah, alleged sex crimes are not among their sins. The difference in how they are treated vs Andrew – by the press and the family – is very revealing.
I also like the point he made about his career. It’s not the same as my mom saying to me “you’re 41, I’m not buying you a bday gift anymore” (she still does, but we all keep telling her to stop, LOL). This is someone working for a family business that has a very unique operating structure being told, “good luck” with no type of severance package.
Also I would like to add that my pre-ordered copy of Spare isn’t arriving until Thursday, so I canceled that, placed a new order that will arrive tomorrow, and bought it on my kindle. And I took the day off work to read. Also audible.
No shame. Lol.
My copy is arriving today, but I’m at work so I ordered a kindle copy to start reading on the train into work, so far I like the flow of words
My audible version still hasn’t downloaded! I’m in a time zone way ahead of the US and have waited most of the day. And still no book! Any minute now surely.
I ordered the hard copy, the kindle and the audiobook. I will be having book club discussions with my girlfriends.
help me.
No shame at all lol. I also ordered both the hard copy and the kindle version but am super annoyed because it’s not downloading to my kindle and when I go to the Amazon page it doesn’t show as having been ordered (even though they still charged me)! So I need to get that fixed. I was planning to be reading right now before work but can’t 😒
In the article above, I love how they try to make it sound like Harry is bumming around on a ‘Hollywood friend’s’ sofa instead of him, Meghan, and their infant son staying at Tyler Perry’s house and being in danger from the paparazzi. That scene in the documentary was chilling when they spotted the drones.
Please know that I am grateful to you — and to you all — for your efforts! Grin.
I won’t get my copy of the book for at least a few days, so I’ll be — happily — relying on all of you on this site for information, guidance, and critiques.
I had preordered Spare on Amazon and it has been delivered to my library. However, I tried to order the audible and can’t even connect with the bookstore. I think it has crashed!
Nor should it have been, it was disgraceful. I can’t imagine putting my family at risk like that. Charlies should have offered to fund it for H&M whilst things were sorted out. Andrew is another matter entirely. He is now (as are H&M) essentially a private citizen. He should get nothing tax payer funded at all, not even his teddy bears. Besides which I’m sure Pedo Prince can fund his own security with what mummy undoubtedly left him. Let Ms Giuffre shout loud and clear as Harry has done. You’d think Musk was head of the family…
I also wasn’t expecting him to talk about Andrew because of Beatrice and Eugenie. But I’m glad he did. It’s more than the senior members who purport to be advocates for women.
I think there’s no more barriers for Harry. His only defense against these royals hyenas is the truth. He must really feel that what he went through, his mom went through the same, by herself and in the end, she was trying to put the truth out. Dont stop Harry.
Charles has learned something: he gave andrew security so he would shut up, this shows me how bad he knows he played his own game: he repeated what he did to diana with Harry by removing security, but that completely UNLEASHED so he muzzled Andrew with security WITH a promise to stfu if he wanted security paid.
I’m glad that he explains the financial constraints of his position as a royal. Most of the public, esp Americans, think of royals as having endless access to endless wealth, but Harry underscores the reality — which is that this is someone who, well into adulthood (and had he not left, his whole life until his father died, at which point, then reliant on his brother) was reliant on his father for money for *anything.* That right there is financial abuse– when someone is forced to stay with a particular person or family because they have no way of being financially independent and, as a royal, you can’t simply do the job of “being a royal” somewhere else.
Relatedly, it really strikes me the extent of Harry’s abuse in the family at the everyday level. I don’t think until I had completely wrapped my head around the extent to which William got literally everything he asked for (posh houses, etc) and Harry had to take whatever crumbs he was given. I had basically assumed that their whole lives the two brothers had same access to same monies– yes William was the heir, but within the family I had assumed Harry was treated equally. Then hearing Harry and Meghan had to live in a small cottage and Meghan had to buy furniture herself because the palace wasn’t going to cover Harry’s living costs! That’s a CHOICE the family/institution made. This is the equivalent of that PBS/BBC show “Upstairs Downstairs” except– crazy as it seems– the servant/aristo class distinction holds *within* the highest echelon the aristo’s. Harry has been shown since he was a teen that he is “lesser than” his brother– useful only to protect the heir, but otherwise entirely dispensable. The the royal family has internalized the class hierarchy it imposes on its citizens. My god. They cannot separate the public image of themselves from their actual selves.
This is another example of what Meghan said about how she expected them to have a public style of interacting vs a private style.
Nope – they take all of their own goofy bs very very seriously and it’s down to the bone.
It’s called primogeniture, the titles, money, the house(s), all go to the eldest son. Everyone else gets scraps. It’s why there are people living in those enormous country houses with vast fortunes – for centuries, their aunts and uncles had to fend for themselves.
It’s also Charles being stubborn and not very bright. He’s had this idea in his head for decades that the royal family needs to downsize and cut costs. But he can’t comprehend that that includes him (or his heir), who must carry on the monarchy. But he has this idea of cost cutting, so he seems to become enraged at the thought that the rest of the family also needs to be supported, as tradition decrees they don’t have normal jobs. He also doesn’t seem to realize that normal jobs don’t support a royal lifestyle.
TQ at least had primogeniture right – Charles gets the palaces, the other kids get fancy country houses, paid for and furnished. Charles has curdled it to the point his daughter in law is buying IKEA on her credit card. Racism? Of course? But racism is a force intensifier. It magnifies the rot that already exists in someone’s soul.
This is all about punishing Harry, Andrew has no options. He has no where to go , the punishment doesn’t fit the crime. I’m begging to think that Andrew’s saving grace is that he is the queens son, and they love the queen. But there isn’t the same for charles and so his off spring are fair game
Why did Harry sunk to the bottom of the pile in the royal family? He is a kind person with a lot of his mother’s charm The one who should be treated like the black sheep of the family is Andrew for disgracing the family’s name not Harry.
Wasn’t that one of the things the tabloids we’re mocking Harry for? That he had no money of his own and couldn’t support a family even though he was in his mid-thirties? Yeah, that’s another problem with the monarchy, not Harry. Now, they’re very busy mocking mental illness, saying he’s “sick”, “paranoid”, and “delusional” just because he’s telling this story. The royals’ supposed interest in promoting mental health is just another performative exercise. Meanwhile, there’s a pedophile in the family.
And I bet it’s KP/BP feeding the tabloids those words. They are using the tabloids to continue their abuse.
Burger King is a criminal and an abuser. Chuck is a criminal and an abuser. Andrew is a criminal and an abuser. Camilla is the evil stepmother.
I would love to see Harry file suit against his family in the US for emotional distress or something like that. Take those mf-ers down.
Also I find it interesting that the BRF have always maintained that they offered Diana protection when she left the BRF, but she declined it.
Whether that is true or not, why was the same not offered to Harry. Even if their beef is with Harry and Meghan, what about Archie – a blameless helpless child ?
Their arguments do not stack up.
It sounds like H&M were working for the housing and security and whatever bills Charles was willing to pay. Might explain why PH wore those same shoes forever.
Charles picking up the tab for Andrew’s security is also a real look knowing that Charles didn’t increase Harry’s funding / give any funding for Meghan when Meghan married in and immediately started working for the family firm.
Many of us thought that the constant shield of protection for Andrew was that he was his mommy’s favorite, and it would drop once she was dead. Nope! Charles is gonna protect him at least as much as Betty did. This goes deep.
It’s particularly horrible when you think about how the BRF’s attitudes toward M and their planting of stories is a big reason why H&M need such tight security.
He’s right
I never believed that it would happen either
Now that Charlie is financing Andrew security privately it’s even worse that he won’t do that for his son & family
Andrew has been cut from the public purse however that he shows his face is unspeakable at these events,even Liz’s funeral ,he should have been in the background .The old adage of better your enemy be in the tent p***ing out rather than the alternative I imagine is the justification
That he has not cooperated with authorities should make him a non invitee at the coronation & I would have said he should be on borrowed time in that Windsor residence if he doesn’t cooperate soon.Again just being able to do nothing whilst UK citizens have to work longer into old age & pay taxes because of UK government so Charlie can subsidise his brother is not touched by any media Murdoch or otherwise