‘Spare’: Prince Harry never thought his protection would be pulled before Andrew’s

I always wondered if Prince Harry would ever point out the glaring inconsistencies with how he has been treated versus how Andrew has been treated. In 2019 especially, the Sussexes were used as cover for Andrew constantly. That was when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested, then he died mysteriously in jail, and all of the Andrew-trafficking/rape stories came out yet again. Starting in 2019, Andrew was forced to step down from being a “full-time royal,” but obviously that demotion didn’t stick and he had to be fired like three more times. Well, fun story – from 2019 through 2022, Andrew also had royal protection at an enormous cost to taxpayers. As of this year, he has private security, the cost of which is being picked up by King Charles as a reward for “not selling out the family secrets.” So why couldn’t some arrangement be made for the Sussexes’ royal protection in 2020? Harry doesn’t know, but he does name-check Andrew in Spare:

In Spare, Prince Harry writes about their decision to move to Canada and discussing with Meghan the security provided by the Royal Family. It was an “obligation” and an “implicit promise” to protect them, the Duke believed, but his wife asked him if it would ever be removed. “‘Never. Not in this climate of hate. And not after what happened to my mother,’” he told her. He then writes, “Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew. Despite being embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, no one had even suggested removing his security. People have had plenty of reasons to complain about us, sex crimes weren’t one of them.” In the book, Prince Harry describes having to move out of a Hollywood friend’s house after being located by the paparazzi and therefore having to fund his own security just at the point where the King was ending his financial support. Prince Harry acknowledges that it is “ridiculous” for a thirty-something-year-old to complain about his father cutting him off, but writes that the King wasn’t just his father but “my boss, my banker, my auditor and the administrator of my money throughout my whole adult life”. He compares the situation to being fired without compensation after a career that made it impossible for him to do other work.

[From The Telegraph]

As we’ve discussed many times, the moment when the Sussexes’ royal protection was pulled was the no-turning-back moment, and it triggered something in Harry. I believe it made him think about his mother and how unprotected she was, and how the monarchy (at best) didn’t care if Diana lived or died. So it was with Harry, his wife and his child. Anyway, it’s interesting that Harry has said something about Andrew. I always got the feeling that Harry avoided saying anything publicly about Andrew out of respect for Eugenie and Beatrice.