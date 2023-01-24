Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child! I’m really happy for them. They welcomed son August Brooksbank in February 2021 and they’ve spoken about wanting another child. Since August was born, Eugenie lost both of her grandparents, which was really difficult for her because she was close to both of them. She and Jack also moved (part-time) to Portugal, where Jack has a fancy new job working for some kind of real estate developer. They still have a base in the UK, and they’re still included in some royal events, like the Jubbly and Christmas at Sandringham.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have some exciting news — she’s pregnant! Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter announced that she is expecting a baby in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. This will be the couple’s second child, joining son August Philip Hawke, who was born in February 2021.
“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” the palace said in the announcement. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”
Princess Eugenie also shared the news in a modern way — on her Instagram page! She shared a photo taken by Jack, in which August buries his face into his mother and wraps his arms around her legs.
Can I say? I’m surprised that Eugenie allowed this to be announced by Buckingham Palace. She has one foot out the door of royal life, and I would have thought that she would just announce it on her Instagram and be done with it. But no, she allowed her uncle, the king, to announce the news through Buckingham Palace. Interesting. Anyway, congrats to Jack and Eugenie! I wonder if Beatrice is trying for a second kid too.
Congratulations!!
Such a photo announcement would have been unthinkable pre-Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex’s spontaneous ways have revolutionized the Royals’ stiff, uptight etiquette. It must be so liberating for Eugenie.
Congrats to Eugenie and Jack!
It makes sense for BP to make the announcement – it sets up Charles as a delighted family man.
Did he tho? I have not seen an official statement from buckingham palace. Just eugenie’s instagram post.
It says in the article above, “Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” the palace said in the announcement. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”
Thankfully Grandpa Pedo wasn’t mentioned in the announcement. The Chucknation embiggening continues.
@jaded: usually when the palace announces such news there is an official letter that they post on social media. Like they did with william and kate and harry and meghan. I think that eigenie shared the good news on social media and BP decided to tag themselves into it
Andrews (non) sweaty paws are all over this, he insisted on her having the big televised wedding for a ‘blood’ princess and it makes Charles look like quite the family man (even though his wife couldn’t be arsed to attend the happy family wedding #allforshow
That’s exciting for them. I had thoughts back at the Christmas walk, but I don’t like saying things until people want to confirm themselves. Hopefully she has a stress free and happy pregnancy, she seems to have found a way to have a relationship with her family as it is and stay out of a lot of the drama.
I wondered at Christmas, too but didn’t want to speculate. Congrats to them!
I thought that I saw a pooch around the middle, too. I love her for still hanging with Harry and Meghan. I’m suspicious of CIII announcing this. It’s disingenuous, really. You would think Fergie would have had the honor. Let’s hope TQ left her some serious sterling.
I also wondered when I saw the photos for the Carol Service as that coat looked far too bulky but, didn’t say anything just in case I’d got it completely wrong.
Congratulations to both of them. 🙂
Agreed, I thought she looked a little thicker in all of the coats she’s been wearing lately. So happy for them!
Same! I’d wondered but didn’t want to speculate out loud because you don’t know anyone else’s fertility journey. Congrats to them!
Eugenie is still part of family and wants to remain on its good side so I see why she let BP announce her pregnancy. If she hadn’t BP would have thrown her to wolves.
I was thinking the same. She has to navigate her Dad the Perv’s exile (but not really exiled) and her Uncle King Petty. No criticism for a pregnant woman trying to keep her stress managed. Congrats to them I am sure they are excited! Lily and Archie will at least have 2 cousins from this side of the family that they like 🙂
It is likely Andrew wanted it announced by BP.
Thankfully his name was noticeably omitted from the announcement.
IMO it’s remarkable how well Eugenie has turned out, considering who her parents are! That’s quite a feat.
Congratulations to the family! I wish them a happy and healthy pregnancy and birth.
Yes!! Many congratulations to them both on their happy news! May Eugenie have a smooth and lovely pregnancy and any they welcome a healthy baby as well!!
The lower tiered royals – Eugenie included have to play nice with the monarch. It’s not just about them but their parents who rely on the Crown for housing, security and money. Reason being the senior royals while they did use the lower tiered royals at times it was not nearly as bad as what H went through. That and not a single one of them would be offered the money and opportunities H&M got, so it’s not worth the risk for them to “leave” the way H&M did.
Yeah I get the feeling from her that she does what she does with The Family for her parents sake (whereas Beatrice seems to be wanting closer ties for her own accord also).
I’ve got to admire Eugenie’s ability to navigate that viper’s pit, her problematic parents AND maintain good relations with the exiled Sussexes.
Snuffles: Yeah that impresses me
Congrats to Eugenie and Jack!
I’m not surprised she let BP announce it. I feel like the Yorks are all treading very carefully right now bc of Andrew and his position.
She looked like she was pregnant at Kate’s Xmas carol thing. Was wearing her belt a bit too high on her waist. Congrats to the Brooksbanks.
Was wondering when she would announce it. Congratulations!
It made me smile to see some happy news on my feed this morning, Congratulations Brooksbank family!
Yay! I hoped it was true when we saw her on the Xmas walk. Wishing her a happy and healthy pregnancy.
We don’t know the ins and outs behind the scenes – maybe this is a pre-emptive announcement to take the wind out of a tabloid’s sales. Or maybe this is the price Eugenie pays to keep her mother in the fold? We just heard that Fergie is back at family events and allowed to stay at Wood farm, where she was previously persona non grata.
Slimming down the monarchy might include not needing to announce the pregnancy of the ninth in line. This announcement has Andrew written all over it, he takes better care of his children and their treatment within the royal household than Charles did of Harry.
thirteenth isn’t it?
If my math is correct, Eugenie is #11 and this baby will be #13.
Congratulations !!!
Something is going on here. I do PR for a living. ALL of this seems like a co-ordinated press push around Andrew’s rehabilitation. The question is, why? Charles abhors Andrew. So why is Charles pushing Eugenie forward all of a sudden, especially when she seems to be Team Sussex? And who is financing Andrew’s foray into overturning his settlement with Virginia Giuffre? Media says Andrew is building a 12M war chest, the same guy who couldn’t make the payments on his house. What is up with all of this?
“Charles abhors Andrew. So why is Charles pushing Eugenie forward all of a sudden, especially when she seems to be Team Sussex? And who is financing Andrew’s foray into overturning his settlement with Virginia Giuffre? Media says Andrew is building a 12M war chest, the same guy who couldn’t make the payments on his house. What is up with all of this?”
^^ Because Andrew has dirt and lots of it on Chuckles. One day we may learn that Andrew was not the only Royals with links to Epstein and Ghislaine.
Chuckles has had a lot of convicted and credibly accused pa*do friends over the years. Too many for mere coincidence. This is why they protected Andrew so hard, because it’s like opening up a can of worms.
Some of the worst rapists who ever lived were best buds with Chucky. Rapists of adult women as well as of children. And his favorite uncle (Mountbatten) was a massive pedo.
Eugenie and her husband are Team Both Sides. That’s not a dig — I think it’s fine. Eugenie is nowhere close to the throne, she’s far enough down that she can play it like, “Eh, no one cares if I stay friends with H&M” and at the same time still go to Royal Family events. She also needs her father (and now, mother) to be taken care of by the King, so she *has* to make nice with C&C. Why is Charles financially supporting Andrew and Fergie? B/c Andrew knows where Charles has buried the bodies, that’s why. Charles has no choice in the matter.
She likely doesn’t want either parent showing up at her house to take up residence so, yeah, let KC take care of them.
All of this. ALL.
Also think Charles wants it to appear that they are all just one big united family. As in Harry is the only one on the outs so it must be his fault if everyone else can play along. Obv, that’s all bs but there’s a pr desire to project that facade.
I wondered why Fergie spoke at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. She got a lot of TV coverage here in the USA. I think F & Paedrew are planning a massive restoration. They must have a lot of intel about KC3
Happy for her! Congrats
I wondered why Fergie spoke at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. She got a lot of TV coverage here in the USA. I think F & Paedrew are planning a massive restoration. They must have a lot of intel about KC3.
I love Eugenie, however. Her note to Prince Philip after his death was the most authentic and actually made me cry.
Congratulations! Eugenie and Jack seem very genuine, decent and loyal, not to mention friendly and fun- two words that can’t be used to describe any other Windsors except Harry and Meghan. Hope Eugenie has a peaceful pregnancy and delivery.
Congrats! Now for the photo….since when does a two-year-old come up to the top of someone’s waist? Is Eugenie like 4 feet tall?
Congratulations! I suspected she might be at Christmas. Happy to see I was right.
Summer baby like Lili on June 4th?
Good news. Congrats!