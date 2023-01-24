Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child! I’m really happy for them. They welcomed son August Brooksbank in February 2021 and they’ve spoken about wanting another child. Since August was born, Eugenie lost both of her grandparents, which was really difficult for her because she was close to both of them. She and Jack also moved (part-time) to Portugal, where Jack has a fancy new job working for some kind of real estate developer. They still have a base in the UK, and they’re still included in some royal events, like the Jubbly and Christmas at Sandringham.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have some exciting news — she’s pregnant! Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter announced that she is expecting a baby in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. This will be the couple’s second child, joining son August Philip Hawke, who was born in February 2021. “Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” the palace said in the announcement. “The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.” Princess Eugenie also shared the news in a modern way — on her Instagram page! She shared a photo taken by Jack, in which August buries his face into his mother and wraps his arms around her legs.

[From People]

Can I say? I’m surprised that Eugenie allowed this to be announced by Buckingham Palace. She has one foot out the door of royal life, and I would have thought that she would just announce it on her Instagram and be done with it. But no, she allowed her uncle, the king, to announce the news through Buckingham Palace. Interesting. Anyway, congrats to Jack and Eugenie! I wonder if Beatrice is trying for a second kid too.