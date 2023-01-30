Lady Susan Hussey went to church in Norfolk with King Charles & Princess Anne

It’s been almost two full months since Lady Susan Hussey singled out Ngozi Fulani at Buckingham Palace. Hussey barraged Fulani with a racist interrogation about where Fulani is “really” from. When Fulani reported Hussey’s racist interrogation publicly, the palace lied about apologizing to Fulani, and they made a big show of allowing Hussey to “resign” from her emeritus Lady-in-Waiting position. Hussey never resigned – she has been in the royal fold for the past two months, and she will most likely attend King Charles’s Clowning. It took the palace seventeen DAYS to organize a face-to-face conversation between Fulani and Hussey too, and the palace made it seem like Hussey was “owed” an apology from Fulani too. Anyway, would you like even more evidence that Hussey never exited the royal fold?
Lady Susan Hussey joined the King and the Princess Royal at a church service at Sandringham, two months after resigning in a racism row. The 83-year-old was pictured smiling after attending St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal family’s Norfolk estate on Sunday.
It comes after she stepped down from an honorary role after asking Ngozi Fulani, a black British domestic violence campaigner, where she “really came from” at a Buckingham Palace event in December.
Lady Susan wore a dark-coloured coat and hat and in one photo appeared to be clutching a white rose and grinning, as members of the public looked on.
The Prince of Wales’s godmother resigned from the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Ms Fulani, when she said she was British, at the Queen Consort’s reception highlighting violence against women and girls.
When the story about Hussey “expecting” an invitation to the coronation came out, I said that it was an implicit threat by Hussey and her defenders (mostly the royal reporters who seemingly get a lot of gossip from Hussey, meaning she’s a “royal source”). The implied threat was: Hussey has a long-ass memory and she could do real damage to the monarchy and Charles and Camilla. Better inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in, as my father always said. It’s a shame Charles didn’t regard his younger son the same way. Of course, Hussey has one thing Harry doesn’t: she apparently shares the exact same racist, elitist value system as Charles and Camilla.
Queen Elizabeth II with Lady Susan Hussey
Queen Elizabeth II Visits Scrabster, Caithness, Scotland

81662, ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM – Sunday July 29, 2012. Queen Elizabeth II, who arrived in Aberdeen on Saturday evening, made the short journey to Crathie Church for morning service today. The Queen, accompanied by her Lady-in-Waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, is staying at Craigowan Lodge on her Balmoral Estate.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attend the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, Central London, Britain 11 November 2012.
Camera Press Rota 04335471. Queen's Lady in Waiting and friend Lady Susan Hussey at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II
Who’s surprised by this? She will be back at BP very soon.
Old white racists will always be protected by the monarchy, celebrated even. It is who they are and they are in no way shy of telling us that, again and again.
“Will be” back! I’m of the opinion that she never left, as they wanted people to believe. And this just proves it. In fact, I think that little church performance was just to get people used to seeing her with Charles and his wife in public. “Will be” back? Nah, she’s “been back” as we say in the states.
Don’t call it a comeback!
She was only let go as a Lady in Waiting not from socializing with the family. Because the racism was so high profile, they just wanted her in the background.
She was let go from a position that no longer existed. She was Lady-In-Waiting to a deceased queen. She lost nothing.
Fucking hell. Agreed. Why is this a difficult concept, in 2023?
Also? “Because the racism was so high profile”…what is happening here? I am agog.
This is my shocked face.
They kept up the pretense of her shunning for nearly two whole months.
Right? They’re getting slightly better at hiding that they have no shame.
Actually the fact that she attended church with Chuckles and Cruella show that they are not afraid of showing their racist, bigoted, cliché and pale white a$$es for all to see.
They obviously were perfectly content to have this woman join them as they didn’t think she did anything wrong.
It’s truly stunning at how openly racist they are.
There was always going to be a brief “rehabilitation” period before they welcomed her back into the fold (which she actually never left). But this rehabilitation occurred at breakneck speed. They really don’t care that we all see what they’re doing.
Hussy’s coronation invitation should be offered to Ngozi Fulani.
Yes @ Lizzie!!! If Chuckles wants to show he isn’t the racist he is, she should be invited and decline the invite to this woman.
Looks like they allll learned a valuable lesson. Which is to do what they want, treat people who they view as less than however they want and nothing bad will happen. To them. It sure hurt the woman who reported the racist treatment.
Harry very clearly said Lady Susan Hussey wasn’t a racist.
Harry clearly has a strong but misguided sense of loyalty to anyone who has shown him the slightest kindness.
He mentions both Lady H and Mr R as the two people (during the Sandringham Summit) who asked if they could help him in any way (especially when he was cast adrift by the rest of his family).
He feels he owes her some support for that I suppose .
Harry also firmly stated that HE never said his family was racist.
We know they are, categorically.
It’s going to be hard for someone like Harry, who’s been so toxically enmeshed with an abusive family for nearly 40 years, to finally see who they are with perfect clarity.
There are plenty of well-meaning white people all over social media who felt the same about Hussey not being racist, but to them racism is the N/P-word. Crosses. Lynchings. Extremes. People like Hussey who I call “racist-lite”, are all over the globe, thinking that’s it’s perfectly fine to deep dive into a black or brown person’s heritage for no other reason than to assuage their curiosity when they would never do it to each other.
I hope you have this energy for the rest of what Harry says too.
let’s also not forget he said “Meghan and I love Lady Susan” and “she never meant any harm.”
Harry also said: “It’s no longer a case of me asking for accountability, but at this point, the world is asking for accountability. And the world is asking for some form of comment from the monarchy. But the silence is deafening. To put it mildly. So I think we’ve gone from this being like, you know, just my personal whatever you wanna call it to way, way, way bigger than us.”
You need a lot of work here Harry (and if you’re also speaking for Meghan and she shares your same sentiment… you both need a lot of work here). Because you are asking for accountability when it comes to personal attacks (and horrible racial attacks) about your wife and your family, but are willing to overlook racial attacks that originate from the “institution” that are not related to you. this is not how change is going to happen and dilutes what you are championing for. I think this is an important point he needs to clarify in future interviews.
@ hangonamin, I think you are right which is apparent given that many WOC had voiced anger/regret that Harry did not call out his family as the racist that they are. If WOC in Britain can see and experience the racism as common folk they certainly had hoped Harry would call them out on it. In addition to why so many WOC held a special bond with Meghan as they watched what the BRF and the RR’s/BristshidMedia did on a daily basis. It was the “ah-ha” moment that cemented the truth of racism in the British establishment and country.
We’ve already discussed Harry’s words at length in several posts.
This post is about the rest of the royals embracing Hussey as they’ve done with other people that Harry never uttered a word about.
I remember u from Eugenia wedding Meghan pregnancy gate. I hope youve kept that energy for demonizing Hussey and good ol racist Cam. If u want to pull a C -Rex and bring Harry into this convo I want u to call out the palace who is allowing all the crap to happen to begin with. U wanna be a Meghan hater incognito – leave her name out of this post
I remember u from Eugenia wedding Meghan pregnancy announcement gate. I hope u have all energy saved for calling Hussey, Cam and the palace for being racist shut ins for the whole Fulani situation if you’re gonna pull Harry into this mess. Also if ur gonna be a Meghan incognito hater stop writing about her in this post
@Via- Frankly Via, I don’t think it’s white people who “get” to decide who is racist and who isnt.
And just because this blog is Pro-Harry and supports Harry, in NO WAY means that we think he’s infallible. He’s human, and he’s shown himself to have some pretty problematic ideas about what constitutes racism. I just hope he continues to gain understanding on the subject
@Annalise: You’re absolutely right. and @Tan: Good memory. Frankly, whenever there’s a post about the British royal family tripping on their, well let’s say their “rakes” or doing something overtly racist and a random commenter brings the Sussexes into it, it’s suspect to me. Notice that these people don’t even mention Camilla or even Charles, but they feel the irresistible need to bring in Harry and Meghan into the Hussey woman going to church (ha!) with Charles and Camilla. Some are even concern-trolling about the Sussexes needing a lot of work, as a result of Chuck and Cam’s actions. So transparent.
Well, sure. This is who the RF is.
Racist Hussey looks like the Sam the Eagle muppet.
I laughed so hard at this because it’s so true.
Let’s see what you look like when you are 80!
Child there’s no way my nose will ever have the size of that beak🤣🤣🤣
Thank you! Sincerely, I was having trouble placing the resemblance, and that was literally it. And @julia8524, when I’m 80, I may look like a muppet and that’s fine, age comes to us all, but it won’t be Sam the Eagle. It just happens to be a true resemblance. What can you do? I mean, she could maybe not be a hateful racist hag, that might help with the frown lines, but the nose isn’t her fault, it’s just unmistakably, inarguably there.
Clown Central strikes again. They really can’t help themselves. I gave Harry grief for his positive hussy comments (mainly for incl Meghan with his bs “thesaurus for racism” comments) but he also knows his father/family and prob saw this coming. The rest of the Commonwealth who have C-Rex as their head of state need to drop him tout de suite. And based on this bs, Raggedy Andy will definitely be front and center at the Clown-a-nation. Yuck!
The monarchy should need major surgery with the number of self inflicted wounds the royals keep giving it…
Are Harry’s comments about Hussey from Spare? Because the book was written and done loooong before the incident with Ngozi Fulani at BP. I wonder if Harry would have been as generous if the incident happened while he was still writing?
No. They are from his interview with Bradbury.
@Via- aaaah, ok.
@Chantal I thought the same when I read what Harry wrote. I wonder if saying they were racist because they hate gingers would bring it home to him more. It is obvious to any watching with an open heart what is happening.
On another note, every time I read Commonwealth, I see the the BFR saying to them, the Commonwealth, you are common and we get to keep all the wealth.
They need to just dissolve the Monarchy.
And use their stolen wealth for reparations.
In the first photograph, who is the woman with Hussey?
I think Penny, Philip’s friend, is in one of them.
………I’m still suprised that people gawk at the British royals EVERY Sunday and not just high holy days. Don’t ya’ll have other real world shit to do?
I’ve lived here my whole life and this still bemuses me. Why? Just why? It’s an extremely weird to do. I often wonder if they are just the people who have also been to church that morning or who are waiting to go in after the royals. I don’t know, it’s just bizarre.
And give them flowers! Why??? Don’t spend your money on these people! You’re already doing that through your taxes!!
Such a bad look. I can understand reluctance to totally exile and shun a racist older family member but trotting her out in public this soon after her offense demonstrates that you don’t understand what happened and what it means PR-wise.
Or it could mean that they understand those things VERY well, and know what will appeal to their long term supporters. Why worry about PR with members of minority groups, when you can more comfortably and authentically appeal to people in the majority with whom you share views and values?
And of course Camilla’s friendship with her lunch buddies like Clarkson and Piers will continue. Its the same old same old.
I wonder if BullyBoyWilly is feeling like shidt now that he sees that hussy is still very much within the fold after he jumped the gun and called her a racist who should “go!”
I wonder if she’s p!ssed at him and will start leaking on him even tho she’s his godmother. She’s close to camilla so I’m sure she’s been leaking on him anyway. Moreover, Bully and his godmother dont appear to have been close because surely, Bully would have spoken to her privately after the Hussy/Ngozi blow-up before publicly condemning her as a racist.
I get the feeling that Bully has no true allies or friends in the palaces. It seems that he doesnt feel the need to cultivate any, banking solely on the fact that he’s the heir-apparent and everyone will have to bow to him, especially now that hes so close to the throne.
The only reason Hussey is still “in the fold” is because she has ALL the dirt on ALL living members of the BRF.
Aging white bigots absolutely DEFINE the British monarchy. The world has always known this. There may have been a time when folks wanted to be somewhat discreet in their bigotry. But now the old white racists are getting the benefit of the doubt in the public eye and are being encouraged to really shine. Of course Susan Hussey is “back in the royal fold”. She NEVER left.
I would’ve more surprised if she was shunned entirely.
It is what it is.
And is Ms. Fulani still being punished by having her organization closed/investigated by the government?
She is no longer under investigation, there was no need for one since it is a wellrun organization.
The umbrella organization offer to help with reporting.
Her reputation is unblemished, despite the unmentionables.
To me her side eye to the camera speaks volumes. Can she Morse code blink out the word torture? Or is it a knowing “can you believe this sh-t” and “get me out of here” look?
She is still in fine standing with the RF because she has been around in close contact for decades. She knows all the dirt, they see her as TQs family friend, her lousy behavior is nothing to them because of her age, blah, blah.
Isn’t she in her late ’80’s? Nobody is going to change her mind about 1 damn thing.
Try having a conversation with an “everyday” person in their late ’70’s.
The “good old days” are mostly in their memories but they want everything to go back in time.
She’d no more change her mind, or become a nicer person to others, than she could learn to build a rocket ship. In her mind, she is correct.
Btw, I have relatives like this. They are exhausting. I try to keep them at arms length always.
Please don’t generalise about people in their late 70s. They are not some amorphous mass who share the same ideas. As with every other generation, they have a wide variety of views.
True Anne Keane. My apologies.
I should have worded my thoughts better.
I have relatives in their later years, ’70’s and early ’80’s, many of whom are completely set in their ideas and yearn for “The good old days”.
In my experience with them, they feel they are correct in their thinking.
IMO, this lady is very similar in her thoughts also.
Racist Basta*rds . Keep your facinators on readers Just wait until Andrew is reinstated ,medals and all .
Oh, don’t even joke about Andrew making a comeback!
If there was any justice in the world, Andrew would be in a dark jail cell.
After naming names.