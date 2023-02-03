Anna Sorokin’s birthday party required NDAs and social security numbers



What the birthday girl wants, the birthday girl gets.

Scammer Anna Delvey required attendees of her birthday afterparty to sign non-disclosure agreements and provide their social security numbers, Page Six has exclusively learned.

While the NDA, obtained by Page Six, required to attend the “Club House Arrest” soiree appeared standard in its legalese, what stuck out was that underneath the signature it asked for everyone’s SSNs.

We hear attendees at the “Inventing Anna” subject’s fête either left it blank or went so far as to provide fake numbers.

While a rep for Delvey confirmed that an NDA release form was presented to guests upon entry, we can also report that guests also received them via email ahead of time.

Photos snapped by Cobrasnake show the bash, which was promoted by The Kollection using an announcement copying a New York Post cover, was attended by designer Cynthia Rowley and her daughter, Rachel Rabbit White, Cat Marnell, Ben Widdicombe, Dr. Alexander Blinski and more, and took place at Delvey’s walk-up apartment.

“The night was seriously somehow magical and full of synchronicities, things kept happening twice, or maybe it just felt like that because the party was so intimate but like a really good night,” one attendee told us.

Another added, “People were waiting outside on the street to get in. There was full door security and a clipboard person. The gimmick of going to Anna’s house is exciting right now.”

One source shared that house-arrested Delvey, who can have people over as long as she doesn’t leave, was “good at choosing a crowd” and served as an “amazing hostess.”

“It was a classic New York house party somehow, even if it was in a one-bedroom it wasn’t stifling,” the source said, “and the ankle monitor over her tights was chic.

The email with the NDA attached also “kindly” asked partygoers to make a monetary donation of their choosing to Access Justice Brooklyn, a nonprofit that provides “high-quality pro-bono legal services and community education to our neighbors in need.”

Earlier in the evening the freed jailbird celebrated her 32nd birthday with an intimate, invite-only “Happy F–king Birthday” dinner party, which was filmed for her upcoming reality show, “Delvey’s Dinner Club,” hosted by Profanity Paraffins with a menu designed by Chef Ryan Hackney of Citizens & Culture.

Her neighbors likely won’t care, about the noise because we hear everyone in the building is young and that other apartments made their space available for the dinner portion of the evening.

“She’s a celebrity in the building. She has a little cult.”