People get fillers dissolved as the baby faced look goes out of fashion

For all the talk about buccal fat removal and “Ozempic face,” NY Mag’s The Cut published an interesting article about plastic surgery trends and the effects of fillers and their subsequent dissolution. The initial trend was to look more full-faced and youthful, “pillowy,” if you will. They used Kylie Jenner as their example for that. And the new trend is to look “snatched” like Bella Hadid, which includes (of course) buccal fat removal. So that involves first dissolving fillers and by the way people also dissolve fillers because they migrate and start to look crazy and the stories/videos included in the article are terrifying.
Since roughly 2016, millions of people have gone to dermatologists to put things in their faces with one particular goal: to look like sexy babies. The way they achieved this was with filler — generally acid and fat injections. This era of filler created a specific aesthetic marked by heart-shaped faces, teeny-tiny noses, and full, puffy lips and cheeks.
Quite recently, faces have begun to go the opposite way.
“I can’t remember the last time somebody asked me for big, juicy, plump lips,” says Dhaval Bhanusali, the doctor behind Martha Stewart’s ageless skin.
If you know famous faces, the transition can be defined as this: “Everyone wanted to look like Kylie Jenner. Now they want to look like Bella Hadid,” says Matthew James, a British makeup artist and beauty influencer who used fillers for ten years to look “a bit pillowy.”
One reason for the shift? It turns out fillers weren’t the elixir of youth people wanted them to be. Over time, many a filler enthusiast found the substance was actually migrating around the face.
“It was marketed as this riskless thing,” says Carly Raye, a Toronto-based content creator who got lip fillers at 20. She had a common experience: Her filler traveled, creating a ring of puffiness around her lips that various surgeons have described as the “Juvéderm mustache,” “duck lips,” or “Homer Simpson face.”
Filler could pile up anywhere. “I would smile and I had little bulges on the tops of my cheeks,” says Rosie Genute, a Jersey-based makeup artist, of her wandering under-eye filler.
Raye and Genute, like many other patients, were led to believe that minimal risks were involved and that though migration was possible, it was unlikely. What’s more, patients were often told filler would disappear quickly. That isn’t always the case. “We say that filler only lasts a year, but that’s completely false. It most often lasts a lot longer,” says Sagar Patel, a Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon.
Why all this new information about fillers now? It seems that everyone — from providers to patients — simply didn’t know that much about the stuff to begin with. And maybe they still don’t.
So I wasn’t really planning on fillers and don’t need lip injections, but this article truly terrified me. Like, you get fillers to look a certain way, but then they migrate and you end up looking another way. And yes, it’s reversible with the dissolving, like Amy Schumer and Simon Cowell talked about. But the patients in the article say that dissolving can be painful, like acid in your face, which makes sense considering the word — dissolving! And even after dissolving things might not look great. The anecdote about young woman shifting around her loose facial skin post-dissolution in the full article may haunt my dreams. The fact that there are facial trends that require this much effort, maintenance, and potential complications is a lot. Like one of the sources in the article says, it’s this pursuit of ultra-perfection that makes people think everything is fixable/changeable. And it seems exhausting! I’m exhausted enough by my skincare routine, I couldn’t imagine doing all this. Haircuts and makeup are things that should go in and out of fashion, not faces!
Photos credit: Cover Images/Instar and via Instagram
Damn. Ladies, I know it’s tough out there. But something’s gotta give. I dunno, I get stuck between wanting to empower anyone that wants to get things done but also scream that we feel we need to in the first place.
Love yourself and work from there I guess.
I agree. I want to be non judgmental, but stories like this terrify me and I wish people didn’t feel it was preferable to do all sorts of things to their bodies vs aging naturally.
I agree – I want women to have the power to do what they want but the fact is that all of these “trends” and suggestions about how we should look 100% work against us and keep us down. If we stopped investing so much time and money into what we look like, imagine what we could do. And women who don’t play that game pay for it with fewer work opportunities and promotions. It only works if we all stop with that crap.
ITA, I get stuck too. I’ve pondered getting Botox or minor plastic surgery (getting my ears pinned back, for example) but then I stop and wonder if I would be doing it for myself, or because I feel pressure now that I’m in my late 40’s to conform to a certain unrealistic standard? I plan on stopping the hair coloring once I’m mostly grey, so why stick toxins in my face?
It’s a lot to think about, honestly.
Good thing I’m too lazy to put so much effort into my appearance.
Lazy? Or just too busy thinking about work, family, global affairs, etc etc. I haven’t done more than brush my hair and slap on some Burts Bees as a beauty regime for over a decade. Look the same as I did when I spent a fortune on creams and stupid fingernails and whatever.
I wouldn’t put like that (“lazy”) … let’s say that you’re being smart.
😂😂😂 I love your comment, Anne! Same here; it’s a bit late in the day for me to stop being lazy when it comes to this stuff. 🤷♀️
Yeah. You inject foreign stuff into your face and it can have adverse effects. Imagine that! I have always found fillers creepy, not because they don’t look good – they can – but because it seems so unpredictable. How do you know your body won’t go “NOPE! Don’t like it!” I’ve said this many times, I’m not against plastic surgery or procedures in general. But they’re still invasive medical procedures and it’s absolutely unhinged the way they’re advertised these days.
I just turned 50 and I’m still too afraid to put anything into my face. I know many people do it with no issues, but it just scares me to put foreign things into my body that I don’t really have much control over. I would, however, suck all the new fat out of my middle if I could do it with out concern for problems from the procedures, but again, I’m too afraid.
Body and face trends are ludicrous and potentially dangerous!
That’s pretty much what I came here to say. I get trends in clothes, make-up, hairstyles, etc. but actually physically changing your body like this? Have we maybe gone too far? When you start with these external interventions where there is no medical need for it you need to ask yourself why.
People who have a natural baby face win in the long run. They might not be “on trend ” but they will look younger from their 40’s onward.
All these women removing their facial fat is just stupidity, they’ll want it when they age.
We have faces that we have, who is deciding if my face is “on trend” now? This is insane, and much beyond overplucking your eyebrows and micro blading them now. We just need to stop falling for this shit. I’m 36, mostly don’t care anymore who thinks what about my appearance but I’m really scared for young girls now, bombarded with this insanity.
I’ve seen photos of skin shifting and gathering when thread facial lifts collapses. It’s just awful. Just get a nice face cleansing and moisturizing routine going, maybe get a professional facial and invest in some quality makeup folks. All this other stuff seems way too risky.
My two biggest tips are to start using an anti-aging beneficial form of retinoid as early as possible – I didn’t until my 30s, but wish I had in my 20s, if for the acne fighting benefits alone! – and ALWAYS wear sunscreen.
Of course, I say this as someone who fell asleep before washing her face last night, but it’s do as I say, not as I do, right?
Absolutely, girl ninja! My sisters and I were lucky to have parents who gave us good skin types. I’ve done nothing. Beyond washing my face with water, and a nice, thick face cloth, and moisturising with nothing-special(but what feels good to me) moisturisers. And it helps that I don’t like being out in the sun. I had to have an injection today. I recently changed medical centres and the new doctor I’ve been seeing was unavailable today, so another doctor I had never met before went through some details before the nurse gave me the injection. She asked me to confirm my age and when I did, even she said what fantastic skin I have. It’s not a brag, and there’s plenty of other stuff. I hate about my body. It’s just what happened to me today, and appreciating one really good things that came from our parents.
Vanity is expensive and sometimes painful for some, but for others. It’s very lucrative. Women have been brainwashed into believe that what we naturally are is not good enough, but there is always someone or something that can help you be something better.
Sometimes on YouTube I watch the video of dr.Gary (sorry I don’t remember his surname) a plastic surgeon who explains these procedures, and in once he was saying how the acid dissolution can be dangerous too, because the skin of the face get used to those fillers, and it can sag in an unexpected way, and you cannot know if the body can reabsorb the fillers, or how long it can take, and they can end up going somewhere else.
Will it ever be fashionable to wear your own face? Just asking.
It is in my house.
What’s scary is when you work somewhere where the women start getting these sorts of procedures. Then you realize that the men in charge’s wives and girlfriends (and husbands/boyfriends) have them. It’s time to look for a new job.
Watching documentaries on PBS and the only women with their natural older faces are academics with tenure.
63 here. I never had face-adjusting money and can’t imagine messing with what I’ve got even if I did. Which is not to say I’m any kind of beauty. But as we age, absent surgery or face-altering medical conditions (Parkinson’s disease is one example), I’ve noticed that we tend to look more like our inner selves (anecdotal study conducted by looking at news photos and spending lots of time in a nursing home). I won’t sugar coat it – it’s jarring sometimes to look in the mirror and see this aging face. But it’s less scary than the alternatives. So I will just keep focusing on taking care of it with soap and water and moisturizer. And take care of the body it’s attached to by eating well, exercising and continuing to remember how lucky I am to be able to do that.
I am 41 going 42. Ans i cannot agree more.
I had a baby face until a few years ago, now I am ok. What I find concerning is how everyone look the same.
All the faces loose their uniqueness, and that’s a pity.
I don’t admire either Kylie or Bella’s face. The people this country puts on pedestals astounds me. Neither woman has a natural, god-given look. And they ain’t too cute to boot. People compartmentalize their faces and fix this like this and that part like this, and everyone ends up looking like a cheap Picasso. It’s truly disconcerting and disorienting to look at these Instagram human beings. They don’t look human anymore, and not in a good way.
I calll bs on those migration stories being a common thing. If you use them in moderation, fillers are fine. I’ve had a dab added to my lower lip and to a verticle kissing-the-dogs line on my upper lip for over a decade. No duck lips, no Angelina copycatting, no major changes to the shape of anything, just maintaining what’s already there. And in all those years, no migration. I suspect it’s heavy users who are getting several syringes of the stuff at a time who are seeing those crazy side effects.