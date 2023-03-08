Sarah Ferguson will reportedly attend the Oscars & she’s been asked to present?

The Oscars are on Sunday and I’ve been waiting for the inevitable “what if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go to the Oscars” stories in the British media. They’ve tried variations on that story for several years, usually with a twist of “well, tut tut, why would Harry and Meghan even be invited?!” Maybe this year will be different! Because it looks like Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, will be attending the Oscars. Because she’s close to the Presley family, and Baz Luhrmann’s cracked-out Elvis movie is up for several awards.

The Duchess of York is set to hand out a gong at the Oscars on ­Sunday — thanks to her close ties with Elvis Presley’s family. Sarah Ferguson, 63, has been tipped to appear at the LA ceremony — with the Elvis biopic up for eight awards. A source said: “There have been discussions about The Duchess attending and it now looks as though that will happen — the plan is for her to present an award. She has been a very close friend of the Presley family, especially Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie, and she even spoke at her funeral recently. That sparked some conversations about the possibility of her attending – and after some back and forth it looks like it’s happening.” The royal has been spending a lot of time in the US of late as she looks to reinvent herself away from scandals at home, alongside her estranged ex-husband Prince Andrew. The source added: “It’s a big deal to have her there, but it’s a big deal for the Duchess too. America looks likely to play a big part in her future after the problems in the UK over recent years.” Despite divorcing in 1996, Fergie and Andrew remain close and still live together at Royal Lodge, Windsor, after reconciling their acrimonious split.

[From The Sun]

Fergie has lived in America and Switzerland at various points of the past 30 years when the heat got to be too much for her in the UK. But for a while now, she has lived rent-free in Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, and lord knows where she’ll end up if Andrew is sent to a smaller home on the Windsor estate. That’s probably why her daughters helped her arrange the purchase of that Mayfair home – maybe Fergie finally has her own place in London? Who knows. But I doubt Fergie will be moving back to America…

As for the Oscar presenting stuff… I would think that Oscar producers would be much more interested in getting Harry and Meghan to present. It would be bizarre to ask Fergie (of all people!!!) to do a presenter gig on behalf of Elvis.