Princess Madeleine will move back to Sweden after five years of Florida living

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine married Christopher O’Neill in 2013. In the past ten years, they’ve lived in London, New York, Stockholm and Florida. They actually moved to Florida full-time in 2018, where they raised their three kids in total privacy. Seriously, we only see the O’Neill kids when they attend official events in Sweden or when Madeleine posts photos on her social media. In 2019, King Carl Gustav announced that Madeleine’s kids and Prince Carl Philip’s kids would no longer be “royal” – they would not carry the Swedish version of “HRH” and they were no longer considered part of the “royal house.” It wasn’t shocking for Madeleine’s kids, given that she was already raising them outside of the royal system. It was shocking for Carl Philip’s kids, given that CP is the king’s only son and CP has always lived in Sweden. Anyway, I have no idea if this is related, but it turns out that Madeleine and Christopher are moving back to Sweden?
Princess Madeleine of Sweden will return to her home country after living in Florida since 2018, the Swedish palace announced on Tuesday. “HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023,” they said in a statement, adding that they’ll relocate to Sweden “indefinitely.” They will reside in an apartment at Stockholm’s Royal Stables.
Their two eldest children, 9-year-old Princess Leonore and 7-year-old Prince Nicolas, will begin elementary school in Stockholm in the fall, while 4-year-old Princess Adrienne will start preschool. Princess Madeleine documented her family’s life in America on Instagram, from celebrating Halloween in costume to exploring Florida’s beaches.
Princess Madeleine and her family were familiar with the United States before their permanent move to Florida in 2018. On top of having a summer home in Florida, they previously lived in New York City. Madeleine moved to the Big Apple in 2010, where she began working for mother Queen Silvia’s World Childhood Foundation as a projects manager. The couple lived in New York during the early years of their marriage, even welcoming their first child, Princess Leonore, at a private hospital stateside.
Christopher’s job is “financier” which I assume means that he’s rich from a combination of family money and good business sense. Certain kinds of jobs can be done anywhere, and given their travels, I think O’Neill can probably manage his portfolio wherever he chooses. So why leave Florida? Perhaps Christopher and Madeleine were simply tired of living there. I’m exhausted from hearing about Florida these days – Ron DeSantis has made the state Ground Zero of the GOP’s culture wars. DeSantis is less than a year away from holding public book burnings and creating LGBTQ+ gulags. That’s my big theory: the real-world political climate in Florida was driving Madeleine and Christopher crazy. Or maybe it’s something else, who knows.
Florida schools have been affected by the idiot wannabe mango Mussolini and the kids will get a better education in Sweden.
People that rich , esp coming from royal families, think they’re insulated from the actual repercussions of the law, so I doubt DeSantis is why they’re leaving. Also why assume they are progressives or democrats? For all we know, they are fine with anti-LGBTQ policies.
I would leave Florida too. It shocks me that people still move there. I have a feeling we will be seeing more and more of an exodus from Florida given what Ron DeSatan had been doing.
When I read this headline yesterday evening I thought: I bet they are! I too would leave those crazies there and hightail it out ASAP!
But I also think they came to Sweden because it makes sense: they are of the royal family and they may want their kids learning the language and customs afforded by living there. Both reasons together because, with thier money and titles they could hightail it anywhere.
Just my personal opinion they you don’t even need Desantis to flee Florida. It so hot and humid for half the year you couldn’t pay me to live there. No offense to the Floridians here, but I would rather live in Sweden any day.
More importantly I’d wager, though, is she just wants to go home and raise her kids like she was raised.
I honestly don’t think removing their HRH’s was a big thing for Carl Philip’s children as he and Sofia represent very little and it was clear their sons won’t have any official role in the court. I believe they were used to the idea since Carl Gustaf’s sisters were not included in the succession and their children have no role in the court either. Moving to Stockholm will be a major change for Madeleine’s children although they have been back for long visits. But particularly the two oldest ones already have their school, friends and hobbies, it won’t be easy to leave all that behind.
Honestly I think this is more to do with the fact that her kids need to be brought up in Sweden in order to remain in line to the throne rather than politics. Maybe that is a factor but the line of succession rules is probably the biggest driver.
The royal court has always been cagey around that, never making an official statement either way. As long as they’re raised in the faith, culture, speaking Swedish, and visiting Sweden often? I doubt any one was going to remove them from the line of succession esp with Victoria having two children,
If the LOS thing were true? CP and Sofia wouldn’t have pitched a fit in the annual Christmas documentary about their kids HRHs, pretending they were going to ‘leave Sweden’ if they weren’t wanted.
IMO it is more likely that her parents are getting older and cannot travel to see her kids in Florida often. She and Silvia are especially close.
I think the move is about Leonore. At the time of her birth it was reported that in order to retain her title she had to be raised in Sweden and there was a cut off age. Given their youngest two were born in Sweden this did not apply to them. I guess moving back makes sense.
I’m sure someone from Sweden or with more knowledge will be able to correct me if I’m wrong.
Leonore has Swedish citizenship, it was automatic at birth. From the official govt website ‘A child of a Swedish mother always becomes a Swedish citizen. It does not matter if the child is born in Sweden or abroad.’ All three kids probably have 2-3 citizenships. US, Swedish, and maybe UK. Chris is a dual US/UK citizen.
As I wrote above, the Court has been cagey about all of this for years, but iirc nothing was ever published officially confirming any requirements. Vague statements, but no hard requirements. There is a Swedish language and culture school in Fort Lauderdale; if they were concerned about such things they’d have moved there and participated in it.
Then it wasn’t her birth/citizenship but being raised and educated in Sweden.
Again, it has never been formally stated what the *real* regulations are. They’ve waffled about it for years but nothing definite. I doubt they’re concerned about LOS anyway, more about getting out of the US while the getting is good.
Kind of weird how the US has became the place all these defecting royals want to live now given our anti monarch history lol. Maybe they just missed home? They are too rich to be affected by politics. Kind of ok with less rich royals and open up more spots for actual immigrants who actually work because our economy needs them and they often need asylum.
Her husband is a US citizen, all three of their kids are likely US citizens too through him. He’s not taking the spot of any immigrant, and she works for her mother’s anti-trafficking charity regardless of where they live.
I think the O’Neils just want the children to have the European experience as much as the USA experience. They can visit their home in Florida during school breaks and I believe that London is less than a one hour flight from Stockholm.
The Florida house is already on the market. Who knows if they’ll stay in Sweden or try the UK again. The tabloid press, aided by Sofia, is merciless on Madeleine and on every business move Chris makes.
Princess Madeleine is so beautiful. She’s breathtaking in the Aquamarine Tiara. It looks like it was made for her.
It does, doesn’t it?
What a beautiful family, those children are gorgeous.
That’s my take as well!
My take on the matching dresses as the youngest of 3 girls is that it is not fair to the youngest if you do hand -me-downs! I recall wearing what looked like the same dress for almost all of elementary school 😂 probably not an issue for these girls.
Everyone saying they’re too rich to be affected by Florida politics clearly don’t know what it’s like to live here. I have little doubt that’s a huge reason. If they place any value in education for their children, ofc they’re going to get out while they can. Private schools can only insulate them so much, the Florida education system is beyond broken. Add in the collapsing insurance market, rising sea levels, the record high temperatures every day, the culture wars they’re trying to stoke… I wouldn’t wait until August, I’d be out the second school is out. Why suffer through another Florida summer?
What you write makes sense. You can only be so insulated when the Florida govt is trying to control the education of every child in the state.
They may move sooner than August, but will move in time for the start of the new school year. It might depend on how quickly the Florida house sells, what they can figure out for long-term housing. I cannot see them staying in Madeleine’s bachelorette quarters for long.
Lived there for 20 years until recently. Can confirm all of this plus insanely high cost of living, traffic, some of the most proud racism I’ve ever seen, and endless strip malls. I have no desire to return. Ever. I know there are some great people but…I had enough.
Agreed. Good friend of mine has been living in FL for the last 15 years. She has an 11 year old who has always been in private schools. They are talking about moving back to the northeast because they can’t see sending her to middle/high school in FL – public or private – and don’t want to have to send her to boarding school to get a decent education. Both parents work remotely and can live anywhere at this point. The sticking points will be his elderly/ill parents live near them in FL and how much money they will potentially lose selling their house.
According to swedish media its as simple as Madeleine is really missing Sweden and her family and friends here and they want the children to have a swedish upbringing and education.
The liked living abroad but now feel its time to move back home.
The family is quite close.
Of course there could be other factors at play but this seems plausible.
Born and raised in Florida so I understand why people get sick of Florida after awhile. I want to move so badly but I would be socially isolated.
I think that these days a mega wealthy person who could afford to live anywhere with no family ties to Florida who chooses to live there anyway is making a statement about their political and social views.
It’s clearly not a statement Madeline and her husband want to make
The King had heart surgery just the other week ( planned but still) and I think they had problems with breakins in florida. Madeleine never really wanted to be very public or be a working royal and I don’t think that has changed but missing friends and family is a real thing. Not sure how Chris will feal about it. I don’t think he was very happy in Sweden last time they lived here but it’s quite close to the uk if he wants to visit people there more often.
Regardless of the Florida-specific MAGA issues, maybe they don’t want their children at the exponentially higher risk of being murdered in American schools?