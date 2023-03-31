Kate Hudson: ‘When I got really famous, there was so many lies’



It seems like Kate Hudson is reflecting a lot on her career lately. The past few things I’ve read about her have been about her thoughts on nepotism, and her famous roles, interspersed with stuff about her upcoming, but still unplanned wedding. Kate recently appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast (everyone has a podcast) and talked about getting a lot of media attention early in her career and how it affected her self-image and love life.

Kate Hudson is getting real about life in the limelight. During an appearance on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, Hudson reflected on garnering so much media attention in the earlier days of her career. “When I got really famous, there was so many lies,” said the Glass Onion actress, 43. “It was so weird because in my mind it felt so unjust, like this is unfair.” Opening up about her experience, Hudson continued, “They were so mean to women. I mean, the body-shaming from being too skinny to too fat to then going up your skirt and the cellulite.” The star added that her celebrity status also impacted her love life. “I couldn’t speak to a man without being partnered with him. I couldn’t sit and say hello to someone,” she said. “There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn’t in any way comprehend that I just realized I need to figure out how to not care about any of this.” At one point, Hudson said she refused to let it get to her. “It was so negative,” she said. “You just realize that you’re letting them win the more you feel bad. If I’m going to allow this negative energy to get into me, then they win. I’ve given them all my power.”

[From People]

Kate’s completely right that media is so mean to women. And I’d argue that it still is, but it has moved more from the actual outlets being mean to social media meanness in the comments. Everyone has an opinion and the ones most often shared are the negative ones. And still, to this day, everyone gets body-shamed no matter what size they are. Women’s bodies are a constant topic of conversation and of course it impacts your self-image to be scrutinized like that so consistently. I do remember people being kind of mean about her love life too. Maybe Kate wasn’t even dating as much as we thought according to her comments on the podcast, but I remember people would call her “man-eater” and stuff like there was something wrong with enjoying single life. I think the tide has turned on that though because I don’t see much commentary on her kids’ fathers. But three kids with three dads is positively quaint considering some of the stuff that male celebs get up to. Anyway, good for Kate for no longer letting negativity get to her. If she could bottle that and sell it, she’d make a killing.