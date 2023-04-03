Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce from Jim Toth, she has a prenup

Two Fridays ago, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their split. Given Reese’s personality and the huge amount of money at stake, I felt pretty certain that they would have only announced their split when they’d already gotten all of their financial and legal ducks in a row. I still believe that, just as I believe that the steady Friday/Saturday announcements have been preplanned, and organized in a particular way. So, two Fridays ago, we got the split announcement. Over the weekend, we learned that Reese has filed for divorce. Two Fridays from now, we’ll probably get a joint statement saying they’ve worked out their divorce agreement.

Reese Witherspoon has initiated divorce proceedings after announcing her split from Jim Toth. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Academy Award winner, 47, listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce when she filed Saturday in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tenn. Witherspoon’s document lists the filing date as the date of their separation and says the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place. She also asks the court to designate her and Toth as joint custodians of their 10-year-old son, Tennessee James. Witherspoon and the CAA talent agent announced their divorce in a joint statement last Friday, days before their 12th anniversary. A source told PEOPLE that the two “really are the best of friends,” adding: “This is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

[From People]

I’m glad Reese has a prenup, although given how much money she’s made in the past twelve years and given they live in a community-property state, I do wonder if Toth is trying to get a much bigger settlement than Reese wants to give. I mean, she sold Hello Sunshine for $900 million AND Toth was part of the production company and he helped her facilitate some of those deals. He wants a slice of that, I’m sure. But yeah, I’ll say it again – this is going to be like Gisele and Tom Brady. I guarantee Reese and Jim are already working with a divorce mediator and probably a private judge. They’ll have this divorce wrapped up in a bow by the end of April, if not sooner.