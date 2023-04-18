Jonathan Majors was dropped by his management team, Entertainment 360

On March 25, Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York for assault and harassment. The police report – which TMZ leaked – showed that his girlfriend told police that they were in the back of a taxi and they fought over his phone, and during the fight, he struck her and strangled her. As it turned out, the assault was probably much more violent than we first believed, and at one point, the victim collapsed and passed out. She was hospitalized, which is where (I believe) that police became involved. Majors’ lawyer put out a statement saying that it was all a misunderstanding from a hysterical, emotionally imbalanced woman, and that they also had a statement from the woman where she recanted. A week later, Majors’ lawyer released that “recantation” – the texts she sent him after he was arrested, in which she sounded terrified of him and which included details which were extremely damaging to Majors. It was insane that his lawyer released them. Well, it looks like Hollywood wants no part of this sh-tshow. His management team is dumping him.
Talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped Jonathan Majors, several sources tell us. The recent move by Majors’ longtime manager comes three weeks after the Magazine Dreams star was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City.
Currently starring in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors’ departure was due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior, we are informed.
Majors’ representation problems don’t stop with Entertainment 360. PR firm The Lede Company also initiated a break with the Avengers actor in the last month. As a more minor element of this, Majors and fashion house Valentino “mutually agreed” that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.
Majors has already shot the second season of Marvel/Disney+’s Loki, in which he reprises his uber-villain role of Kang the Conqueror, and won’t go before the cameras in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for quite some time. Deadline hears there’s been zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU.
There’s enough anecdotal evidence to suggest that this March 25 incident was far from the first time, but it doesn’t matter if it was the first or fiftieth – what he did to this poor woman is awful and hopefully there’s enough evidence to actually put him in jail or make him face serious consequences. That could be Marvel’s calculation – why fire him when it’s possible he could go to jail? But yeah, Marvel needs to be more proactive. As for Majors being dumped by his management and his PR – reminds me of what happened to Armie Hammer. Hammer lost his entire team in a matter of weeks.
And yet, white man Brad Pitt is fully welcomed by Hollywood and sponsors. Ezra Miller still has movies and supported by major studio.
Jonathan is an abuser and deserves what is happening to him but I see racism playing a part in this as well.
I still wonder what will happen to Ezra after The Flash movie is released. I think the main reason DC is reluctant to kick him to the curb is because The Flash is their lynchpin movie that will re-boot the DC universe. Since the multiverse is a thing now, he can easily be replaced after this.
Racism goes without saying in Hollywood, but this dismissal reads interesting between the lines. This tells me his team is having a direct problem with him, and he’s not listening. Pitt’s awful, but he follows his PR to the letter. And Ezra? Well while they are done after this Flash movie (I’m almost certain), it’s been total silence for months hasn’t it? They are locked up somewhere, doing exactly what they’re told.
There’s more to come out about Majors and his actions were not a surprise…that’s what this tells me.
Thanks for standing up for women and victims, Kaiser!
Studios need to start doing some deep dive PI background investigations into actors before they sign them up to multi-movie, multi-year deals where they’re a linchpin. Disney is massive. There should be no surprises like this from their high-profile faces.
This is the *second* story about misconduct from a Disney+ / Marvel actor -today-.
Who is the other story about?
F. Murray Abraham, he is part of the Moonknight show.
Thanks. I didnt know he is part of Disney/marvel.
No background check is perfect, but at this point I am STUNNED that when the studios are going to centre their huge, family friendly franchises on someone they don’t have to go through more checks than when joining the CIA. Marvel? Star Wars? I figured Disney would have this locked down. Guess not! 🤷♀️
I hope the woman he violently assaulted is doing okay now. I never read her name in any of the article and maybe it isn’t out there in order to preserve her privacy / for protection. But I hope she is healing inside and out.
Her name should not be released unless she wants it to be.
I wonder how Marvel will handle this. It won’t be as simple as canning him. They need to re-do ALL of their plans because ALL of Phase 5 was planned to lead up the Kang Dynasty. That’s going to take awhile to figure out.
For anything not filmed yet, they can just replace him if it comes down to it. Ask Terrance Howard. But the stuff that is already in the can …… they *could* reshoot it, if they were determined enough. They definitely have the money.
Loki Season 2 is set to come out this summer. There is no time to reshoot it. But you’re right about the rest. They can just recast him. Maybe they are waiting for Loki 2 to air before making that decision/announcement. He’s playing an evil bastard so maybe they think they can get away with it.
I would love to know what happened to video that exonerated him that the lawyer claims to have. I’m sure a company whose entire purpose is to make someone look good would be able to use that instead of dumping him…
My guess is that if the video exists, it shows she may have started it but he brutally “defended” himself.
Marvel is represented by the same lawyers who just embarrassed Ron DeSantis in his attempt to takeover Disney World. If Marvel does something loud against Majors now, it could face serious consequences in a wrongful discharge case if Majors is acquitted. They have to take a wait and see on that. But meanwhile, I suspect Feige is taking steps to review everything. How can he reconfigure future scripts in which Majors was to play a major part. Not so difficult because they’re in the multiverse so a recasting could be quite fluid. What to do with scenes that have already been shot? Like Loki 2? If the decision is to recast and reshoot, are the other actors available to reshoot? Disney cut Gina Carano loose from The Mandalorian for far less than this but their lawyers made sure they went through investigations, progressive discipline, and attempts at mediation so she had NO chance in a wrongful discharge case. And Feige can keep secrets. If he’s reaching out to actors to recast, there will be no rumors until it is done.
This just sucks. I am not a Stan at all, and I hope he faces all the legal consequences he deserves, but it is very hard to ignore the very giant black And white elephant in the room.
I, we assume Ezra’s whole thing was mental Illness Related but even still a d*** is a d*** is a d*** and why Does A white d*** get protected. While a black dick gets dumped it really Just sucks all around.