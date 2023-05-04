Stanley Tucci’s wife ‘had to drag me kicking & screaming’ to cancer treatments

In 2017, Stanley Tucci was diagnosed with throat cancer. They’d missed it at first, so it was serious by the time it was found and he needed chemotherapy to save his life. Having spent years watching his first wife, Kate Tucci, suffer through breast cancer treatments before she ultimately passed, Stanley promised himself he would not make his kids go through that a second time. His current wife, Felicity Blunt, had other thoughts, however. While speaking with Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown, Stanley said Felicity, “had to drag me kicking and screaming,” into his treatments. Now, cancer free and living his best life, he is entirely grateful to her, “I wouldn’t be around if I hadn’t done that.”

Stanley Tucci is opening up about those who helped him get through his 2017 oral cancer diagnosis. In a recent interview with Today’s Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown, the 62-year-old actor recalled the moment he learned he had the disease, which was “terrifying” after the death of his first wife Kate Tucci in 2009 due to breast cancer. “My late wife and I, we traveled all over the world trying to find a cure for her. So when I got it, I was completely shocked,” he explained. “I was terrified, absolutely terrified.” Tucci said he was grateful the cancer didn’t spread to other parts of his body, but his treatment plan was still “brutal.” “I lost 35 lbs.,” he said. “I couldn’t eat. I had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you know what and smelled like you know what. And it took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again.” Because of the difficult experience, the Citadel actor credited his wife Felicity Blunt along with sister-in-law and The Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt for helping him through the ordeal. “I was so afraid,” he said of his treatments. “I mean, they had to drag me kicking and screaming but I wouldn’t be around if I hadn’t done that.”

[From People]

I watch the show A Million Little Pieces and they deal with the topic of cancer treatment a lot. It’s usually what Stanley said here, the character with the cancer does not want to pursue treatment anymore and the loved one begs them. I’m oversimplifying it for the sake of space, but the show has done a nice job of opening my mind on this subject. I appreciate where Stanley was coming from, especially having gone through it. But he did have young kids with Felicity. I’m sure they were also scared of losing him. He’d seen both POVs, it must have been such a difficult journey. And physically it sounds grueling.

I don’t want to get too maudlin, so I’ll just say thank goodness the chemo worked, and that this story has a happy ending. It is scary, not knowing if that gamble will pay off and risking quality of life in the meantime. I have not been through it, and I know many of you have. So I will leave it to those warriors here who have a story to tell. Power to you all.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photo credit: Cover Images and Getty Images