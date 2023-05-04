Stanley Tucci’s wife ‘had to drag me kicking & screaming’ to cancer treatments

In 2017, Stanley Tucci was diagnosed with throat cancer. They’d missed it at first, so it was serious by the time it was found and he needed chemotherapy to save his life. Having spent years watching his first wife, Kate Tucci, suffer through breast cancer treatments before she ultimately passed, Stanley promised himself he would not make his kids go through that a second time. His current wife, Felicity Blunt, had other thoughts, however. While speaking with Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown, Stanley said Felicity, “had to drag me kicking and screaming,” into his treatments. Now, cancer free and living his best life, he is entirely grateful to her, “I wouldn’t be around if I hadn’t done that.”
Stanley Tucci is opening up about those who helped him get through his 2017 oral cancer diagnosis.
In a recent interview with Today’s Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown, the 62-year-old actor recalled the moment he learned he had the disease, which was “terrifying” after the death of his first wife Kate Tucci in 2009 due to breast cancer.
“My late wife and I, we traveled all over the world trying to find a cure for her. So when I got it, I was completely shocked,” he explained. “I was terrified, absolutely terrified.”
Tucci said he was grateful the cancer didn’t spread to other parts of his body, but his treatment plan was still “brutal.”
“I lost 35 lbs.,” he said. “I couldn’t eat. I had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you know what and smelled like you know what. And it took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again.”
Because of the difficult experience, the Citadel actor credited his wife Felicity Blunt along with sister-in-law and The Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt for helping him through the ordeal.
“I was so afraid,” he said of his treatments. “I mean, they had to drag me kicking and screaming but I wouldn’t be around if I hadn’t done that.”
I watch the show A Million Little Pieces and they deal with the topic of cancer treatment a lot. It’s usually what Stanley said here, the character with the cancer does not want to pursue treatment anymore and the loved one begs them. I’m oversimplifying it for the sake of space, but the show has done a nice job of opening my mind on this subject. I appreciate where Stanley was coming from, especially having gone through it. But he did have young kids with Felicity. I’m sure they were also scared of losing him. He’d seen both POVs, it must have been such a difficult journey. And physically it sounds grueling.
I don’t want to get too maudlin, so I’ll just say thank goodness the chemo worked, and that this story has a happy ending. It is scary, not knowing if that gamble will pay off and risking quality of life in the meantime. I have not been through it, and I know many of you have. So I will leave it to those warriors here who have a story to tell. Power to you all.
Photo credit: Cover Images and Getty Images
I love him as an actor and I love them as a couple. If you haven’t seen his recent food travel series in Italy which was shown on PBS here, I highly recommend tracking it down. It must have been filmed after his recovery and knowing this puts in perspective how much he enjoyed all the food.
He talked about this in his book Taste. (It’s a great read, even better on audio, but the book has recipes as well). I can’t imagine going through that. I’m so glad treatment was successful for him.
I can’t begin to imagine going through cancer after your spouse has died from it, and you’ve got kids. That’s a whole lot, right there.
If you have young kids especially, you have to fight for them so … yea, he had a responsibility to survive despite his experience with cancer. That being said, and not shading Stanley in any way, but for most Americans, there are other considerations too: What will surviving do to me and the others around me financially? I can entertain arguments about universal healthcare from either side but when it comes to ‘can I afford to survive?’, that’s such a sad consideration that I think the answer has to be: don’t worry about that. It’s covered.
I had peritoneal cancer in 2020 which chemo did not cure, only an operation did, at the time. Now the cancer is back, in my stomach and metastasized into my liver. My oncologist has already told me the cancer is more aggressive this time, but I am doing the chemo for my loved ones. If I had my way, I would just say f*** it, enough already. It will keep coming back, it’s that form of cancer. And chemo sucks. But everybody has to decide for themselves and the people who love them.
Hey Carol, I also have metastatic cancer and it isn’t considered curable. Just wanted to say, big hugs to you and your loved ones.
Also, hugs to everyone else who is dealing with this.
I thought it was usual for oncologists to keep adjusting the chemo to try to maintain some quality of life for the patient during treatment, so I was a little surprised that Tucci’s docs kept on with it even when he couldn’t eat at all. Maybe that was what he wanted? Or maybe it was the location of the cancer that prevented him from eating, not just the chemo side effects? Glad he made it through.