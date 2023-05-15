Chase Sui Wonders calls Pete Davidson ‘like another player came into the video game’



Chase Sui Wonders is a relative newcomer to Hollywood at 26-years-old. She was in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, during which she met and began dating Pete Davidson. She is a nepo-baby (niece of Anna Sui) and has two projects coming out this month — City on Fire on Apple TV+ and she’s playing Pete’s girlfriend in Bupkis, the fictionalized series about his life on Peacock. Chase spoke to Nylon about her life and career plans and relationship with Pete. Some highlights:

On getting into acting (and being a nepo baby): “I was cripplingly shy [as a kid]; I didn’t really speak outside of my house, for undiscovered reasons,” Wonders says, drinking a cup of black coffee (an objectively cool order) at Soho Diner. “My mom was like, ‘We’ve got to do something about this.’ So she took me to community theater and made me audition for The Wizard of Oz.” Things didn’t go great for Wonders that day. “I couldn’t speak; I couldn’t say anything.” Neither Wonders nor her mother would give up. She continued auditioning, landing her first spot in the chorus at 14, then a single-line part the year after that. Despite a scathing review of her one role in a college play, she kept at it, and her first gig post-graduation was a cameo in Sofia Coppola’s 2020 film On the Rocks. (This wasn’t the first time they worked together: Coppola, a close friend of Wonders’ aunt, fashion designer Anna Sui, cast her in a Calvin Klein campaign she directed in 2017.)

On dating Pete Davidson: Despite her relationship becoming news at the same time that her career is taking off, Wonders is not caught up in the headlines, which she credits to a very supportive partnership. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she says. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

On the “cool girl trope” and her career plans: “Obviously I’m playing characters, but I like to bring a rawness and a naturalism to my performances,” she says. “I feel like they’re very heart-on-the-sleeve. They’re not your typical ‘manic pixie dream girl’ or ‘quirky girl.’ I think they don’t easily fit into a stereotype, which I’m proud of.” In the future, she is looking forward to taking the “cool girl” trope she’s explored and turning it on its head. “I want to continue crafting these roles where women are one degree off, or they’re a little off-kilter, or they’re not perfectly charming. I love a flawed girl,” she adds. But as we established upon meeting, that label of cool hasn’t always come naturally to her. So, how would she describe herself instead? “I’m very present. I’m funny. I’m always doing bits. I’m always in the ‘riff zone,’ which can be frustrating to some who don’t want to enter the riff zone at certain times. I like to put on a show. I like to bring the fun,” she says.