Kim Zolciak and Kroy Bierman’s friends expect their divorce ‘to get really bad’

We are on day three of the Kim Zolciak/Kroy Biermann divorce and it’s already getting muddy. So when sources were dispatched to say that this was going to get nasty, the outlets responded with a general, ya think?! Both Kim and Kroy have released their filings to the press, making it look like the other person is responsible for their $1.1 million tax bill. Now they’re getting various people to tell the media that they are simultaneously a very tight-knit, close family but also that this split has been brewing for a while. Both Kim and Kroy are making it clear there is no third party involved – yet. However, they’re dropping major hints that the other person shouldn’t be trusted with the children. Or the money, apparently. This isn’t *going* to get messy, it already is.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s divorce could become contentious as a potential custody battle looms. A source close to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, and her estranged husband exclusively tells PEOPLE that “everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in.” “Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner,” the insider adds, referring to the couple’s four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013. The source shares that Biermann, 37, is the “absolute sweetest guy” but struggled with his role in the household. “As a couple, it’s obvious that Kim has always been the head of the household,” the source explains. “Because of that, this makes [the divorce] even harder for him.” “It’s really sad because he is a great dad,” the source adds. “With that said, they were both very involved parents and they both deserve to share custody and anyone that knows them would agree.” “She’s not cutting the kids off from Kroy,” a second source close to the mom of six previously told PEOPLE. “She wants him to be involved as their dad.” A friend of the RHOA star also told PEOPLE that she had been planning her split from her husband of nearly 12 years for “a long time,” though that fact hasn’t made the divorce news any easier for the family. The divorce news now makes Zolciak-Biermann a strong candidate to join the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the first source tells PEOPLE. “I am sure they are considering her for the next Girls Trip and I know if she is offered to do it, she will take it,” the insider adds. “Sadly, this drama makes her have a huge story line and that is obviously attractive for reality TV.”

[From People]

Good lord, day three and we already have so much to unpack! Keep up, too, because we know every moment of this divorce will be aired. Kim will be screaming from her turret like the town crier each morning. Everything Kim does turns angry. She couldn’t even give a tour of her house without bitterness. Kim says she doesn’t want to cut Kroy off from the kids but I’d put money on the fact she’s not ready to be a full-time parent. And with the IRS about to freeze her assets, a full-time nanny will be an issue. Kroy getting full custody means a big ol’ support check, which means he doesn’t think he’s getting much spousal support.

That bit at the end, though, the part about Kim being eligible for the Housewives Girls Trip – klassy. Were it any other person I would say no, they aren’t throwing a grenade in the middle of their family so they can get hired for a reality show. But if the tacky platform heel fits…