Olivia Wilde wears white wedding dress to Colton Underwood’s wedding & brags about it

I had an instinctive dislike towards Olivia Wilde when I first learned about her ten years ago. I couldn’t figure out why. I wanted to root for her. But the more we’ve learned about her in recent years, the more I feel that my dislike was justified. Last year the drama around Don’t Worry Darling eclipsed the film itself and likely contributed to her breakup with Harry Styles. The drama was mostly created by Olivia herself and her willingness to throw Florence Pugh under the bus for her own unprofessional behavior. It was a spectacular act of self-sabotage. So when I saw the story that she wore white to a friend’s wedding, I immediately thought, yeah, that tracks. It turns out it was for a wedding of two grooms, so there wasn’t a bride, but still, it’s tacky:
Don’t worry, darling—Olivia Wilde’s wedding attire wasn’t that wild.
The Booksmart director cheekily broke two style rules to celebrate friend Jordan C. Brown and Colton Underwood’s nuptials on May 13 in Napa Valley, Calif. While attending the couple’s romantic ceremony, Olivia not only wore white—traditionally, a huge no-no—but she also donned an actual bridal gown.
“Wore a wedding dress to a wedding,” she captioned her Instagram Stories on May 14, “just so I could make a joke about it in my toast.”
And for extra clarity, the Don’t Worry Darling director explained that her outfit wasn’t exactly a fashion faux pas. “The grooms approved,” she confirmed in a separate post, alongside a photo of her hugging and smiling with the newlyweds.
This is peak “pick me” behavior. Wearing a wedding dress to a wedding that’s not your own, even if there won’t be a bride wearing a white dress, is just attention-seeking. Let the grooms have their moment in the spotlight, it’s their day. It’s not about you, Olivia. Good Lord. When I fantasize about getting married (to my imaginary boyfriend, Adam Driver, who is sadly unavailable), I actually don’t see myself in white. For a long time I’ve wanted to get married in a soft seashell pink. It works better with my coloring. But if I saw someone else wear white to MY wedding I would have them thrown out. Because the visual language of weddings is so entrenched in our culture that anyone wearing white would immediately pull focus. And Olivia knows that. She can’t just be classy and wear a tasteful sage green or midnight blue?! It’s embarrassing.
What’s ironic is that the wedding dress she wore is super basic. From the pictures it looks like a backless, bias-cut gown in white satin that’s somewhat shapeless aside from seam detailing on the skirt portion. If you’re going to be tacky and break a taboo, then at least go full Scarlett O’Hara and pick something fabulous and jaw-dropping. If the dress were interesting I could at least respect it from a style perspective. But it’s a nothingburger of a dress.
Does anyone else think she maybe bought this “wedding dress” when she was still shacked up with Harry Styles and envisioning their life together across the pond? If she was ready to move to London, she was probably thinking about their eventual wedding day, right? I can just see the terror in Harry’s eyes as he discovers the garment bag in the closet. I’ll bet you anything the wedding menu would have featured her famous salad dressing.
Does she have any close female friends? Because she strikes me as someone who is exhausting to be around and too competitive to be a genuine friend.
I can’t with her. I also can’t tell if she really is that unhealthily thin, if she got buccal fat removal, or both? and now the bottom 1/3 of her face looks like a whisper?
Her face has always been like this. She has pronounced cheekbones and a very angular jaw-line.
She used to brag hard about her husband, a minor Italian prince, even after they divorced, as if that gave her some clout. I’ve never liked her.
Yes I dislike her strongly but I don’t think she’s done anything to her face. I remember her from The OC and she has always had a face shaped like this. She is insufferable for sure but IMO a naturally beautiful woman.
Wasn’t this Italian prince the same one she made the remark (about why she walked out on him) that her “vagina died” being with him.
A real class act, this one.
Oh, she’s THAT Olivia. Huh.
Oh honey, Alexis Rose, you are not.
That was my thought, too! The dress looks similar, but without the poufy tulle train in the back
Right? She wishes
I was thinking she wanted her Carolyn Bessette moment. But seriously, Colton Underwood’s wedding? That’s below D list.
She is long time friends with Colton’s husband. Is she supposed to not go because it’s d-list?
@Donia: She posted a picture of herself hugging the more famous groom, with her friend’s back to the camera. Of course.
She’s so desperate for attention. It’s sad.
Ugh! What is wrong with this woman?
I am going to a wedding this weekend. We asked about the dress code and were told only a few things, including “no white” for the women. The rules on that HAVE gotten a little fuzzier, so I appreciated that they clarified that. I had considered a knee-length dress that is cream with gold flecks. It doesn’t look like a wedding dress but it reads too close to white, so I ruled it out.
You just don’t do that. It doesn’t matter that there was no bride in a white dress, you don’t wear a long white dress to a wedding that isn’t your own. FFS.
She’s such a jerk.
She really is such a jerk and so proud of it?!?
She is so impeccably stupid, it’s actually admirable.
She’s grimy as hell. Colton Underwood stalked and tortured his ex girlfriend Cassie. Then was caught at some massage place and to get ahead of it went to ABC and came out. Of course she would be friends with a loser stalker.
She is very long time friends with the other groom, not Colton.
He didn’t “torture” his ex-gf, he stalked and harassed her, and planted a tracking device on her car.
This exactly, I love how people seem to forget that part of his past bc he managed to come out and make it eel like his stalking that woman was because he was closeted. I hope she is safe now and wish that we didn’t have to hear about him ever again.
Anyone who would pull this stunt is not a friend. She couldn’t even let them have their own day.
Also, that picture of her staring straight at the camera is witchy, and not in a good or sexy way. That’s a very challenging look and I don’t like her at all.
Loool I LOVE the theory that she just casually had this in her closet while she was dating Harry Styles. Absolutely on brand.
Why the hell would you make the wedding speech about yourself? Those are always the worst.
This woman haaaaates being single.
Apparently Trump goes to weddings held at MAL and makes it all about him. They are both narcissists.
“Let the grooms have their moment in the spotlight, it’s their day.“
If the grooms were okay with OW wearing white, it still doesn’t mean she needs to post about it to Instagram and tell us all about it. Let them have the spotlight on their day.
That’s how I feel – if the grooms were ok with it, fine, maybe it’s something they all talked about together and decided to do, who knows. Don’t care as long as they were ok with it.
Posting about it though is attention seeking and drama seeking, which after the couple of years she’s had, you’d think she’d want to avoid.
It’s like Kendall who wore that very racy dress to a wedding and later posted that the bride was ok with it when she got sh!t about it. How about not trying to pull focus from someone else’s day???
She is way too thirsty, even for Hollywood standards. And the more I know about her, the less I like her.
Seriously, she and Kate Middleton could be best friends. They give the same energy.
LOL Linda I was thinking the EXACT same thing and almost posted it! LOL
idk, she’s super problematic but I have a hard time believing that the grooms did not know and think it was fun as well. there was no bride here and her dress does not look like a big ole wedding dress. it was a stupid dress but i have to think (hope!) that the grooms were down with it, as she said.
I don’t know much about her outside of the movie drama, has she always been this attention, seeking and such a drama queen.
I can always tell it’s her, even if her face isn’t pictured, because she usually has half her body hanging out of her clothes.
Yeah, honestly, it looks kinda gross and dumb to always have saggy-ass clothing that’s supposed to be “sexy.”
I guess if the grooms don’t care, fine, but you still seem tacky and attention seeking to brag about it? But that’s Olivia.
If the grooms don’t care, then fine. My question. Does she have other pictures up? Like pictures of the actual grooms? Were the first pictures she posted about the wedding the actual grooms? Hopefully she’ll put up more photos and stories celebrating the men who got married. Congrats to them.
I’m willing to bet the grooms ASKED her to wear that considering she was part of the wedding and making a toast. However the way she delivers this information consistently makes her seem unlikable.
These are my thoughts too, if she’s making a toast it implies she’s a part of the wedding party and it was probably approved if not chosen for her. It’s the smugness that makes this distasteful for sure.
OMG Carina – SAME. I have ALWAYS disliked her and I could never put my finger on why. But in recent years she has completely confirmed my instinctive feelings about her. She has this incredibly toxic need for attention. And I don’t care who’s wedding it is – even having the IDEA of wearing a wedding dress to someone else’s wedding is beyond ridiculous. Olivia is someone who wants to be thought of as pro-woman and a feminist when really all she is is an attention-hungry Pick Me.
Same same same! She gives off the stench of “I’m totally not like the other girls” in a tryhard attempt to gain male attention.
She gives off Disney evil villain vibes. Kind of like Kate. And yes so very thirsty.
I’ve never really liked her either, I found her annoying when she first hit the scene. I softened a little when she made Booksmart and wanted to root for a female director, but then in just her second project she made it a personal mess.
Sigh. I don’t dislike her. Honestly. I just don’t get why you have to do a post that you know would have people starting mess with you. I think at this point she’s like even negative attention is fine with her. After her claiming that her Jason Sudekis wasn’t paying enough money to support their kids and her lifestyle, I am wondering how much this dress cost.
I think her makeup artist agrees, because her eye makeup ages her at least 10 years.
Whenever I see a celebrity in bad makeup/hair I think 1. they have no makeup/hair skills OR 2. the makeup/hair artist is trying to warn us about that person.
I noticed that too. Very terrible makeup, it makes her look so much older.
No comment on the dress itself because with two grooms and no bride to pull focus from, and not knowing what the dress code was at this particular wedding with that in mind, I’ll be charitable and not assume she was being disrespectful with her choice. I question her judgment though, in posting that without adding in a disclaimer that wearing a white dress was explicitly allowed, knowing the taboo of how tacky it usually is, and in also choosing that picture of herself specifically. I don’t get women who think they’re doing themselves favors when they highlight having a pancake ass.
Women are allowed to be proud of and show off their bodies even if they have pancake asses. Do you people hear yourselves when you write these things?
Do you think our community is posting harsher comments (aging, body types) than before? I used to read celebitchy and feel it was of a positive community where I learned new insight from different viewpoints. Now I read the comments and I find myself having to tune out a lot of negativity. Do others feel same way? Just curious.
It’s pretty gross. Body-shaming is not okay, no matter how odious the person is.
Yeah this ain’t it. Her body is perfectly beautiful, pancake ass and all.
I don’t like Olivia Wilde’s personality, she seems like a totally self-absorbed diva. However she has a lovely figure and there’s no reason to go after her body with childish comments like that.
Tacky, self-absorbed, and disrespectful. She’s giving so much Melania in that black turtleneck pic.
I guess I’m the only one thinking this isn’t a big deal as there was no bride. And I would venture she prob asked the grooms if it were ok she could wear white.
I’m no Olivia Wilde fan. I kind of don’t have much feelings about her. I never contribute to the posts regarding her. The scandal with Harry was a fun gossipy ride, but now it’s gotten to the point where everything she says or does is sooo scrutinized. She could sneeze and people will be like, “This b*tch.” It makes me feel bad for her.
Maybe if we hadn’t seen recording of Olivia being horrendous we’d feel more generous and call BEC, but she outed herself
I’m here to talk about the dress! It’s just a plain slip dress and who cares anyway? I don’t quite get how much of this is cultural or weird hype of traditional v new? Or something else? My mum wore a rather modern white wedding dress and guests’ dresses also were mostly all white, much, much fancier and bridal looking than Mum’s. Everyone looked beautiful and really happy. I feel like the white dress thing isn’t such a thing for everyone, and if it’s a thing, people make a special request not to wear white
I never really knew much about Olivia, but I always loved her look. But now, I think you guys are totally right. She seems like she’s having an early midlife crisis. Honestly, it’s Spring/Summer. You can wear a white dress every damn day if you want without raising an eyebrow. Plus long white summer dresses are in. So there is no need to scratch the itch in this way.
Not to mention, she should not be getting airplay for stuff like this right now. After all the drama and negativity around DWD, her next bit of publicity should be about things that she’s doing professionally or good deeds or something constructive. This is not it.
The comments in here are unhinged. Olivia is best friends with the other groom (not colotin) and he knew and didn’t care and probably encouraged it.
Cool story. Doesn’t change literally anything about what’s been said about her.
Agreed! My goodness.
@Donia, I agree!
I’m not a fan, nor am I not a fan. I’m neutral regarding Olivia.
She went through a difficult break up involving children. Was it messy AF? Why yes, it was! But that’s no reason to go after her in this manner.
She looked quite lovely, IMHO.
Also? Congrats to the grooms! ❤️
Unpopular opinion, and I have a feeling that people may not agree with me, but does it really matter anymore if guests wear white to a wedding? No one is going to confuse the guest with the bride/groom/couple getting married. It’s 2023 – I feel that you can’t dictate to adults who have agency what they are “allowed” to wear. Everyone will be focused on the couple anyway. Sorry this is meant to be a reply to a comment above but my phone is playing up :/
If you take issue with not being able to wear white to someone else’s wedding or feel like you’re being “dictated” to about dress code at someone else’s event – that they paid for and invited you to attend…then just stay home. Because in 2023 manners still matter. Despite what social media likes to tell folks.
Okie dokie 🙂
I did mention that people may not agree with me 🙂
Like a lot of folks say above, It’s not so much about the white-wearing but about the smug IG post.
Yes good point. Thank you! 🙂
From my experience, most people don’t care about that sh*t anymore. I do think it’s worth asking about dress code though because as Ameerah said above, you’re a guest and who wants to upset the bride or groom on their special day?
Solange Knowles had a very cool wedding where everyone wore white, but that was at the bride’s direction. It was just gorgeous.
A friend of mine wore a white dress to my wedding and I must admit it didn’t even register until after. My wedding was a lot more casual than many but it still didn’t mean she was confused with the bride or anything. I know she didn’t mean anything by it.
I think people online get pretty unhinged about it when it’s clearly just a dress that happens to be pretty or one that has a pattern but is white underneath or whatever but when someone is clearly wearing a dress designed to pull focus (like their old wedding dress, I’ve seen that before) that’s a different story.
This behaviour doesn’t really surprise me tbh. Remember how she booked multiple glamorous magazine covers during DWD? It’s like she was trying position herself as some sort of IT girl and be the main focus of promo tour after mistreating her leading actress. That’s when I knew she was the problem.
It’s funny how she still has own white knights though, who will defend her in the name of feminism but when you ask them why Kiki Layne was cut from Don’t Worry Darling, they don’t have much to say.
I thought the same. She kept doing glamour girl shoots instead of allowing Florence Pugh, you know the LEAD in the movie to do the publicity. I can see why Florence Pugh noped right out of doing anything for the movie.
This is what Olivia stans refuse to see. If Olivia had any respect for Flo, she would’ve privately apologized for mistreating her and invited her to do promo. Or atleast act like she was sorry in public.
But Miss Olivia was busy booking mag covers and acting like she was the leading lady of the movie. I’m so glad it blew up in her face. It’s nice to see a narcissist get what she deserves.
She just keeps showing everyone who she is.
She sounds exhausting, go sit down somewhere.
Ok I’m gonna a be a little nice here. This reference reminds me of the tv show Schitt’s Creek. When David gets married, Alexa walks him down the aisle in a white evening gown that looks really bridal and the joke is she looks like he’s marrying her, instead of Patrick his fiancé. I’m guessing that is whet Olivia’s grooms approved outfit is referencing. The dress even looks like the one from the tv show. That was a funny episode. I don’t know if Olivia Wilde was funny though or if people got the joke.
“Did it come with a veil?!”
“No, it came with a head dress!”
lololololol
I was never team Jason because I think sudakis is also an ahole that people just assume is Ted Lasso. Her getting served on stage was awful. That said she is the ultimate pick me cool girl. She got bit in the ass during the darling promo and justly so. Team Pine and Miss Flo.
EVERY bit of this!
They both appear to be awful people.
Given that there wasn’t a wedding dress featured in this wedding, I don’t see a problem with her wearing that white dress, especially as relatively understated as her dress is. What I don’t like is her look-at-me SM post about it.
She has such gorgeous, striking bone structure and features that I don’t get why she pulls focus away from them with such hard-looking eye make-up. I don’t like that look on anyone unless it’s for a role or is a one-off occasion in softer, lower-light conditions. But I see so many photos of her with overly dramatic, harsh-looking eye make-up in bright light. I find it garish and truly don’t get it.
Damn. She was so pretty when she was in House. This makeup is doing her no favours. Her eyes look so bloodshot and she doesn’t look sober.
That weird eye makeup in the black turtleneck pic makes her look 10 years older than she is. I think she’s trying to look edgy and avant garde, but It just looks terrible. Ugh
Team Miss Flo forever.
I don’t care if it was a gay or straight wedding, it’s tacky as f to wear white if you are not one of the two folks getting married. I don’t care if they said it was fine, or whatever bs she said. It’s not. Unless it’s a very rare Solange wedding situation, it’s ALWAYS tacky.
Every iota of this woman’s being screams “desperate for attention”.
💯 Team Miss Flo forever.
I thought this headline had to be overstating her gross behavior, only to find it was understating it.
I feel a lot of second hand embarrassment for Olivia at this point. All that public facing swagger is (badly) masking a very insecure woman.
You’re going to have to fight me for your imaginary husband!
I just don’t like her.
All the stuff that was made public during her break up w/Jason S. and the entire Harry S. PR really put me off her.
Very young children were involved, everything on the Net, that Nanny that somehow gave out all kinds of details, it was all nasty. The Nanny/employee was at fault for yapping, not OW.
But, she could have tried to keep all the photo opps w/HS quiet.
Just handled the wrong way if she wanted to be taken as a serious director.
I watched My Policeman on streaming. I never would have gone to the movie theater to see it.
I think her 15 minutes of fame are running out.
Omg she is Queen Pick Me lol also I co-sign every word . And this is it. I give up. Ten years of giving benefit of the doubt is over I’m done. She’s horrible.
I’ve worn white to a wedding once, but that was the specific request of the bride. She was in a blush wedding gown, and wanted the rest of the women in white for pretty photos.
To wear white without DIRECT permission from the people getting married is just tacky.
I so liked her directorial debut Book Smart. It was brilliant and funny. Don’t Worry, Darling wasn’t great, but she should definitely get another shot at directing. A man would, no matter what he’d done. IMO, she should take herself out of the spotlight altogether and get to work on another film. She’s a talented director, so go for that now. And I don’t know why she has so much hatred focused against her, though she hasn’t made smart PR moves. She needs to take herself out of the public eye now.