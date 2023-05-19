King Charles issued a statement about an Asian cyclone but not Harry & Meghan

On Thursday, the Royal Family’s Instagram – the official IG of Buckingham Palace – shared a message of condolence from King Charles to Myanmar and Bangladesh. Those countries have been devastated by Cyclone Mocha, and Charles’s message was boilerplate, “shocked and saddened to see the devastation,” thoughts and prayers to the families affected and thanking the aid groups on the ground. A perfectly acceptable and sympathetic statement for a head of state to offer.
Of course, Charles said more about a cyclone than he did about his son and daughter-in-law being chased for hours by paparazzi. Again, a simple statement of “we’re glad that Harry and Meghan are okay” or “the paparazzi are a scourge” would have been sufficient. Even if he didn’t feel comfortable issuing a public statement, he could have… reached out to them privately. He did not. So… on that IG post about the cyclone, people were climbing up King Charles’s ass. You can see the IG post here. People highlighted some of the comments (below) and BP has already deleted a bunch of critical comments (something they never do when the comments are critical of the Sussexes).
Charles & Camila issue an Instagram statement 3 hours ago about the disaster in Myanmar & Bangladesh..
Said instagram has had to limit it's comments because Charles is being cooked for being a god awful father..
Meanwhile on Insta, Charles & Camilla crawled out of their bunker today to make a statement about Cyclone Mocha. They've scurried back in after being given another thorough dragging through the streets of Insta. Comments are restricted once again.
Comments on the Royal Family's last post on Instagram are closed. Again.
Most comments are asking why King Charles hasn't condemned what happened to #PrinceHarry, his wife and MIL.
Also, has he bothered to check in on them? He's really working towards being KingCharlesTheCrueI
Sorrows, sorrows, prayers.
Exactly!
(the series is so good!)
CAN WE PLEASE TALK ABOUT THE FACT THAT SOME OF THE PAPS WHO ATTACHED THEMSELVES TO THE MERCENARIES DRIVING VIA MOTORCYCLE ETC
TALKED ABOUT WANTING TO GET THE LAST PHOTO OF HARRY
THEY KNEW WHAT THEY WERE DOING AND THE ENDGAME HERE
The same thing happened when they posted the coronation picture of the working royals. I have no sympathy for them and I hope people continue to cook them in the comments. It shows that Charles has never had any concern for the trauma Harry suffered when Diana died.
Of course he didn’t. He couldn’t even be bothered to stay in the room with him and hold him after telling him about the death of his mother.
Will the BRF be like OJ and write a book called “If We Did It”?
He’s such a bad father. And that Diana died was very positive for him&Camilla…
I find it sad that a (generic) message of empathy and condolence in reaction to a natural disaster was used to criticize the RF and their treatment of and being disinterested in all things H&M.
But still, the dragging that the RF got over restricting and, later, deleting comments was well deserved.
I understand why Charles wouldn’t make a comment. It must bring up such terrible memories for him when Diana was killed and people didn’t immediately divert their love for her to him. Remember, his thoughts were, What will they say about ME? Plus, Camilla, the Ho-in-Chief, must be so saddened by the mention of Diana’s name in the press, yet again. She thought she’d dine away with that hussy a quarter century ago and cannot believe her misfortune that Diana’s name is being invoked yet again. When will it all stop? It’s too painful for the two of them.
He was going to walk behind the casket in front of the adoring crowd but advisors were scared he would get attacked by said adoring crowd so he had to share the limelight with his sons. (who acted like a buffer)
All of that love for Diana was rightfully his and by law should have reverted to
him upon her death! After all, he came out of a ROYAL womb and vagina first which makes him the best! /s for those who might not get it
No “Royal *ahem*” here. Vaj all the way!
Every hour that passes with the Windsors’ performative, jolly appearances, going out of their way to express concern and sympathy for people victimized by a cyclone, but utter silence on the near catastrophic pursuit of his own son, and his family, just feeds into my conspiracy theory that some of those blacked out vehicles were not paparazzi, but public or private investigators seeking to intimidate, and/or outright harm Harry. He’s really got them all shaking in their boots about what more he can and will reveal in his various court cases.
They absolutely were not paps. Paps might have been along for the ride as a cover but you can’t chase someone for two hours – driven by highly trained in evasive tactics drivers – without also being very skilled yourself.
Also the six blacked out suvs and the license plates being covered is way too much coordination, organization and way too well funded for paps.
He literally trolled his own son who had been in a near fatal collision.
I keep saying this and people keep discounting me, but the BRF HATE and yes I mean HATE Harry & Meghan and would happily see them [REDACTED].
I am also starting to believe they had involvement in Diana’s death. Maybe not by pulling a trigger but by greenlighting paps to hound her so she would be forced into silence and obscurity. Then they covered for the paps and gave the instruction to have Henri Paul’s blood doctored after the crash.
After all why are they inviting Piers Morgan to Christmas luncheon after he was part of a cabal who literally hounded Diana to death. Not to mention the other heinous crimes he has committed.
Now that Piers is on the razor edge of possibly a custodial sentence or the very least financial ruin, his God father Murdoch sent out his goons. Everyone has so many skeletons in this chain of horror.
Is Royalty really worth all of this?
It’s the same playbook right in front of our eyes. But this time it’s an US Citizen and her US citizen babies so he had better be careful.
Flower you are not alone in thinking the RF had something to do with Diana’s death. I am seeing that all over social media. People who never considered Diana’s death anything other than a tragic accident are now going back with fresh eyes and starting to question things. This is not going to end well for the BRF. I truly believe they are in the death-rattle stage of existence, but I now think they will go out as even more deplorable than even we expect.
Also remember months after the death of his wife Diana his other mistress Kanga died from injuries sustained from falling out of a window. Kanga said she was pushed.
And the problem with the Kanga death is that it’s hard to know who to believe as she was divorcing her husband at the time and he was colluding with her daughters to have her institutionalised.
All so murky.
@flowers, I have said it before and I say it again. IT WAS NOT AN ACCIDENT. Diana had to go! I gave my reasons that nothing added up yesterday. The cctv showed Henri Paul getting up from his seat at the bar HIS COFFEE CUP WAS CLEARLY VISIBLE. Then he started to walk across the foyer, stopped, bent down to tie his shoelace and carried on walking without even a stumble. How the hell can a man, who they claimed was drunk and high, do this in fact how, would a man, who is drunk and high even know his lace was undone. We then have the bodyguard, Trevor Reece Jones, sat in the front of the car with Henri Paul, surely he would have smelt the booze and stopped him driving. We then have the fact that Henri must have been a medical marvel, as they took blood samples, but in evidence it showed two different blood groups, WHY wasn’t Diana taken to the closest hospital, and why was the British consul already there. Myself and police officers I served with have said from the day of the “accident”, it was a HIT
@mary pester
AGREE. 100%
I was in high school when Diana was killed and I remember thinking – they couldn’t have killed her because now she’s going to live forever. They must have known how her death would galvanize the world to her side.
It was so obvious to me that I couldn’t believe that they hadn’t realized it and as such wouldn’t have her killed.
As I got older I realized that logic doesn’t usually play into murder.
“Custodial sentence” means jail time? This is the first I’m hearing of this. Anymore details/links?
What’s he going to say? “Sorry about the goons I sent, old boy?”
You know they’re all secretly gloating. I just can’t believe they are being this obvious, even though I’ve been watching this twisted reality show for years now! They really went there, again. Amazing.
Did Meghan’s beautiful speech get covered here? There’s video of it in full. I’m sad that this horrible coordinated attack has somewhat overshadowed it.
Thank you! I’ve been saying the same thing, except that it’s CAMILLA and her tabloid goons that are behind it. This blog post covered it much better than me, dunno if I can post this here but here goes:
https://darkofskin.wordpress.com/2023/05/19/camilla-is-literally-the-biblical-whore-of-babylon/
The right wing media owned oligarchs have declared war on Harry. KC3 was a crap dad who always put his interests first and he will never go against the media oligarchs bc of the power they wield. All it would take is a few tabloids to support a republic and not a monarchy for the thing to be threatened.
Anything that jeapordizes KC3 ugly crown he will not support including his own son. He knows this is the media oligarchs threatening them and he does not care for he was always a royal first and a family member second 🤮
What a garbage person and father Charles is. That’s all I’ve got.
Did we really expect something from the sh*t father who most assuredly had some part in the incident? I’m happy they had to close their comments because of people letting him know just what kind of an putz he is.
Charles is starting to remind me more and more of my own father.
If he follows the trajectory of most narcs drunk on power, he should be critical in orchestrating his own downfall.
Then again the man owns most of England and has billions. So …. A downfall similar to my fathers doesn’t appear to be in the cards.
But they always over reach. I just hope he doesn’t before something awful happens to H&M.
Its according to what comes out against Charles. Yeah everyone keeps saying he has billions. Billions that the taxpayers were forced to give him. If the monarchy is truly abolished. I think the rage of the people will mean he and the others will have to leave England quickly. And all the money and land they say he has will go to England. I’m sure Charles has money hidden away in other countries. But nothing like he claims to have now. Its not going to be clean and painless. It’s going to be closer to the Russian Czars family.
I work on atrocity crimes in Burma and hoo boy do I find this statement interesting. Burma, or Myanmar, is a former British colony and, like pretty much all of the British former colonies, you can draw a pretty straight line from the current atrocities- the enthic nationalism and ethnic/religious division in the country, particularly the discrimination and persecution of the Uyghurs, to the British and how the set about pitting ethnic groups against each other and favoring some over others. It’s such a toxic toxic legacy and one the UK pretty much tries to pretend has nothing to do with them- “What us?? We left and gave them their independence! How are we responsible for for the explosion of ethnic tensions after independence??”. Sigh smh.
The earl Mountbatton of Burma peerage is also, I think though happy to be corrected, the only peerage that derives from colonialism that isn’t a specific location (think Sussex, Edinburgh), but applies to a whole damn country. Just the sheer arrogance and wtfery of that whole thing. A peerage that still exists, btw!
Anyway, Charles is a total jerk for not issuing a statement about H&M AND not calling them! I do understand given the history why they felt it was important to issue this statement (suspect it was at the request of the Foreign Office). Every time the UK, specifically the monarchy/”empire”, talks about Burma, I find it fascinating (and depressing) how out of context it appears….
EDIT: Should say *Rohingya*, not Uyghurs!!
You had me really confused there for a minute since I was pretty sure there were no Uyghur in Burma.
I haven’t checked recently, what’s going on with the civil war? Last I heard the military junta only controlled a small percentage of the country
Charles should have been given the same choice the duke of Windsor give.up the throne or marry the mistress. And conditions were worse for c and c since two homes were broken up by them. Charles was a bad first husband. Horrible father and grandfather. Too bad though about William who in many ways is worse than charles.
The world was changing and england was being downsized. Once they saw that Charles wouldn’t be a regular king but firmly a figurehead they just threw out the rules. At the very least Camilla shouldn’t have been crowned.
Technically, Charles reign is illegitimate. Technically, William isn’t religious enough and should be sided stepped. The whole Elizabeth and philip line should be sidestepped. Philip only married her cause her father was sickly.
Wait why is his reign illegitimate?
(Besides the whole the monarchy shouldn’t exist thing)
My mum, who used to like Camz and Charles and never loved Diana, has completely changed opinion after the coronation fiasco. My mum lives una European country with minimum coverage of British Crown news and doesn’t go online. Yet she now absolutely despises Charles and Camilla for how they are treating Harry, she’s annoyed and journos defending him or showing him in a glowing light, and she also told me that she is now starting to believe that Diana’s death is majorly shady.
There you are. The RF and the RR are digging their own grave. I’m here for the inevitable implosion of everything they’ve built in the last 30 + years.
and William could have gained sympathy by honouring his mother but no he called her paranoid, wants to silence her posthumously AND blames her for his parents breakup. Aligning with the BRF and his father and mistress in law doesn’t look a a great idea
What if that was part of the deal, to become complicit in the narrative and gaslighting Diana, when W received that large sum of money from the tabloids?!
I know several vets who could not possibly be more disconnected from anything to do with Royal news, but are aware of Invictus, who were shocked beyond belief by how Harry was treated at QEII’s funeral. And I mean just from them seeing it/reading general coverage in a regular US newspaper, not tabloids or blogs. And now they do pay attention and are super pissed each time something happens LOL good job making people who couldn’t care less hate you, RF!!
@Ladyeye, yes, and I’m one of those veterans, and a British one to boot
It’s like the Royals, despite the optics, are in daily competitions for to who has the worst PR. They probably think silence is the way to go so the public will forget about Sophie’s motorcade running over an elderly woman and putting her into a coma. It’s open season on the Sussexes and a statement from C-Rex would probably help tone down the daily attacks on his son.
C-Rex continues to suck all day every day. What an awful human being. His “reign” will continue to be a series of unfortunate events and daily sh*tshow. The people of the UK deserve better than this.
It appears that everyone is a liar except for the BRF and the british media. Their stories keep changing at an alarming rate. It appears it is open warfare by the british media to insult Harry & Meghan, their sefurity plus NY law enforcement and the NY Mayor Vile Morgan pays for interviews, how much was the taxi driver paid, who was only a small part of the pursuit after the NY police helped them change cars. The british media is still focussing on Saint Khate, to deflect from everything else. Harry is due to appear in court in London next week, were these journalists or special forces who were chasing them in illegally blacked out cars and what was their intention. It is the law in NY that all vehicles must have 70% visibility in their windows, who were these people ?
At this point Harry can’t trust any met protection or any protection provided for by anyone but himself.
They answer to those paying them.
They put him in the same position as Diana – that she had trouble trusting her security and their intentions before they were pulled. And we alllllll know that her security was pulled.
Dodi was wealthy enough to have the best of the best security and look at what happened.
Thank god Harry is a veteran and has connections in the security world as well as knows intimately when they are most vulnerable and when they need the most coverage.
And if one more a$$hole ever complains about them flying private again … kick. Rocks.
I cannot believe they did not issue a statement after the Sussex statement. Even just saying “we are happy no one was injured” if condemning the paparazzi was a step too far. He deserves every bit of the dragging he’s getting.
It’s not going too well for the Waleses either lol.
Even if they don’t give a rat’s ass about H&M (which they don’t), you’d think they’d have the smarts to recognize all the Diana comparisons in the press coverage. Not saying anything just puts more fuel on the Diana conspiracies.
Why am I surprised? Charles’ every move, from refusing to attend Princess Lili’s christening, evicting Harry’s family from a house they PAID for, manipulating Harry during QE2’s funeral, excluding Meghan from the coronation – the list is endless – demonstrates his utter lack of parental love. Charles despises Meghan and the children and tries to punish Harry – again and again – for bringing Black blood into the line of succession.
“Charles despises Meghan and the children and tries to punish Harry – again and again – for bringing Black blood into the line of succession.”
^^ Here’s the thing, if you brought that last part to Charle’s attention or any of the Windsor’s for that matter, they’d flatly deny it.
Racism is literally a part of their DNA and the thing upon which their bloodlines are built, this is why they are now trying to Diana H&M.
I mean this is the same Charles who is carrying out an engagement at the Chelsea Flower show with Princess Blackamoor brooch.
@Beverley I know, I know intellectually given everything nasty action and ommission of concern for HM, Doria and his own grandchildren but emotionally as a mother I simply can not process that Charles didn’t call them immediately to check they were okay? I am relieved that they are all safe and that they are a tight family unit who will get past this but it is Charles loss as a father and grandfather. Forget PR and that he is King and Head of CE, Charles has failed as a father and grandfather and all the glory and wealth can’t make up for that.
@Lady Digby right? My mum had a saying, How busy can you be?
Are you OK?
Can’t eke out three words? How busy can you be?
It did my heart good that Charles got dragged for lack of paternal concern for Harry and Meghan. I’m glad not everyone in the UK has drunk the BRF/BM kool aid.
What’s really horrible , is this is 2023 and Andrew is still walking free and protected. PC3 and the RF are protecting that bag O Shit . why are we surprised by the RF reaction to the Media circus affecting H & M .the RF probably choreographed the whole incident.
Charles never made any statement when Meghan and his darling boy lost their baby. Says everything I need to know.
If they didn’t order the chase and even if they did they aren’t going to give a statement this early. It’s about attention. They want a mass of people to care what they think. Anyway, the brf are such liars so you can’t believe any press release anyway. They may even plan a few more engagements to get maximum eyes.
So apparently Harry and Meghan don’t exist now that Harry went to the Con-a-nation and is of no more use to Charles. This “king” is cold and transactional; his sons only exist for his needs. If one dies or is injured while being chased by paparazzi, oh well, that’s what spares are for.
Charles has no parenting instincts and the PR skills of a cabbage. He allows the “Queen” Side-Piece to poison the well, worsening things. Harry doesn’t expect love from his family. He wants them to stop abusing him and his family. It makes me so sad for him.
Didn’t the cyclone happen 4 days ago? Still, compared to BP’s usual response time, this could be considered lightning fast.
As for their non-reaction to H&M’s scare – what does Charles think being the head of the Church of England means? But I suppose the narrative that the RF are special is true – they’re not human.