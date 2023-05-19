King Charles issued a statement about an Asian cyclone but not Harry & Meghan

On Thursday, the Royal Family’s Instagram – the official IG of Buckingham Palace – shared a message of condolence from King Charles to Myanmar and Bangladesh. Those countries have been devastated by Cyclone Mocha, and Charles’s message was boilerplate, “shocked and saddened to see the devastation,” thoughts and prayers to the families affected and thanking the aid groups on the ground. A perfectly acceptable and sympathetic statement for a head of state to offer.

Of course, Charles said more about a cyclone than he did about his son and daughter-in-law being chased for hours by paparazzi. Again, a simple statement of “we’re glad that Harry and Meghan are okay” or “the paparazzi are a scourge” would have been sufficient. Even if he didn’t feel comfortable issuing a public statement, he could have… reached out to them privately. He did not. So… on that IG post about the cyclone, people were climbing up King Charles’s ass. You can see the IG post here. People highlighted some of the comments (below) and BP has already deleted a bunch of critical comments (something they never do when the comments are critical of the Sussexes).

Charles & Camila issue an Instagram statement 3 hours ago about the disaster in Myanmar & Bangladesh.. Said instagram has had to limit it’s comments because Charles is being cooked for being a god awful father.. Can’t Sorrows & Prayers yourself outta this one I’m afraid 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wDecCtOe99 — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) May 18, 2023

😂😂 Meanwhile on Insta, Charles & Camilla crawled out of their bunker today to make a statement about Cyclone Mocha. They’ve scurried back in after being given another thorough dragging through the streets of Insta. Comments are restricted once again. 😂😂 #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/x2yZf91iBA — Zandi (@ZandiSussex) May 18, 2023

Comments on the Royal Family’s last post on Instagram are closed. Again.

Most comments are asking why King Charles hasn’t condemned what happened to #PrinceHarry, his wife and MIL.

Also, has he bothered to check in on them? He’s really working towards being KingCharlesTheCrueI pic.twitter.com/KomsvzcA6H — Anna 🌸 (@anna_itsonlyme) May 18, 2023