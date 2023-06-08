Prince William & Kate don’t want to be ‘pulled into the drama for a while’

Last week, Buckingham Palace briefed the media about King Charles’s planned holiday in Romania, where he has a small country home. The purpose of the trip and the timing of the trip was for Charles to avoid being in the same country as Prince Harry, as Harry was in London from Sunday night through Wednesday. Weirdly, after all of that emphasis on Charles’s trip, he returned to London on Tuesday or Wednesday, and he did events in London. Which led to some speculation about whether Charles did have time to meet Harry while Harry was in town. Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph wrote a stupid column about all of this, and there’s some added quotes about how Prince William and Kate feel about Harry’s many lawsuits. While he was in court on Tuesday, Harry once again spoke about William accepting a £1 million settlement from the Sun/News Group in 2020. That fact was part of Tominey’s piece too:
Quite how the King’s mental health is shaping up right now – as a parent to sons no longer on speaking terms – is anyone’s guess. Having dodged Harry’s arrival in London with an intriguingly timed solo hiking trip to Romania, he found himself otherwise engaged on Tuesday night by attending a concert at St James’s Roman Catholic Church in London, featuring all the music from his Coronation.
The event, which showcased all four Coronation anthems by George Frideric Handel, including the rousing Zadok the Priest, cannot fail to have reminded him of the last time he saw his “darling boy” – who paid a fleeting visit to Westminster Abbey in May before leaving after barely any contact with his nearest and dearest.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether father and son would be meeting up while Harry was back in the UK, but an aide’s suggestion that the 74-year-old monarch had had a “busy day” on Wednesday made it seem unlikely.
In becoming the first member of the Royal family to give evidence in court since Edward VII was embroiled in a baccarat cheating scandal in 1891, it is no secret that members of The Firm have serious reservations about Harry’s ongoing litigation.
As well as suing MGN, the Duke is also taking legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) – the publisher of The Sun, The Sun on Sunday and the now defunct News of the World – and Associated Newspapers Ltd, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. As Harry revealed in his own witness statement to the NGN trial in April, the Prince of Wales settled his own phone-hacking claim out of court for “a very large sum of money”, thought to have been around £1 million, in 2020.
With Harry demanding an apology and his brother unwilling to provide him with one, their fractured relationship remains at a stalemate.
The Waleses’ current modus operandi is “heads down, focussing on the positive work and not being pulled into the drama for a while”, according to someone who knows them well. “Focus on the positives and not spend your time torn up.” Harry’s 2019 description of being “on a different path” to his brother has never appeared more apt.
Considering William’s large-scale absence from public life in recent months, it once again feels like royal commenters are taking pains to talk around some subjects. They aren’t even being spoon-fed stories about what the hell William is up to these days or why William didn’t make an effort to at least try to speak to Harry while Harry was in town. Instead, the onus is always on Harry to do something, to change, to come back, to do this or that. Anyway, seeing Kate’s desperate attempts to hijack the newscycle in recent days reveals a lot about the sorry state of the remaining Windsors. Now, I also wonder if Charles cut his Romanian trip short (it feels like he did) and if he did, in fact, meet Harry at some point.
I honestly get a feeling that Williams general attitude and the way he seems checked out is because he feels he went too far. I think it has dawned on him that he big time f*** up with his brother,he was only suppose to put Meghan a little bit in her place,he underestimated too many things…but its too late and even if he tells the Press or the Knaufs type to back off would they even listen!? And now with Cowmilla on her high horse I think William might have a breakdown.
Abusive unchecked narcissists don’t come to these sort of conclusions. And if they do they are soundly rejected and driven away because a narcissist can’t handle the cognitive dissonance.
I think he’s checked out becayse he has his own money and his daddy can’t make him do shit now.
Exactly—the only thing W has ever wanted to do is climb on top of a giant pile of Duchy money and never work again a day in his life. He’ll never say ‘sorry’ or anything else.
@Nubia: William doesn’t believe he did anything wrong. Plus Harry wrote in his book that a year after he left William still didn’t know why he decided to step back. He’s not a man who does much reflection and believes that everybody must show deference to him.
I think it’s in their best interest to be quiet about Harry and Meghan. I’ve seen less leaks from the palace probably because there’s no communication.
But I do also wonder if they realize they are creating a historic hero in Harry the more they attack him.
I do wonder if they’ve actively told the rota to stop talking about Harry and Meghan and highlight will and Kate more.
Cause at this point the people will is seeking validation from think Harry is the hero in the story. This is despite the massive hate campaign. Like Geraldo said it’s just makes people more sympathetic to Harry and Meghan because atleast they are standing for something.
I also think the more they harass Harry and Meghan the more they open themselves up to the same treatment. Same with security. Their hostility towards Harry and Meghan is not helping them at all.
The only way to stop this from getting worse is taking steps towards fixing the mess they made and stop fking briefing against Harry and Meghan.
Ok, first of all – Charles went to Romania to recuperate from the Coronation, but came back early to attend a concert of all the music played at his Coronation? What’s next, going to the theater to watch a film about the Coronation? Maybe at home he dresses up in his coronation robes and eats Coronation Quiche off of coronation commemorative plates?
And yeah, Will doesn’t want to get pulled into the drama of explaining how and why he got the settlement and why he didn’t tell Harry about it. No wonder we haven’t seen hide nor…hide of him.
HAHAHAHA! I see what you did there… love it!
What’s next is obviously a retrospective of his trip to Romania. A photo exhibition at the National Gallery, a ceremony installing his shepherd’s hook in the British Museum, and Romanian delicacies on sale in the Poundbury markets.
@Eurodice, oh William definitely doesn’t want any involvement with this, he has to keep his mouth shut or the press might have a ROSEY path set out for him if he doesn’t. William, like all bully’s is a coward at heart. That’s why he couldn’t handle a strong independent woman like meghan he is used to subservient women like princess chop chop. And as for Charlie, if camzilla or the press say jump, he asks how high!, how he must envy his youngest sons courage
Not sure why people are still beating this dead horse. William is having or had an affair with Rose. The entire planet has known about it for years. It would not be a scandal of any kind.
If anything, the press have been sitting on stories that show the kind of nasty, tyrannical, stupid, lazy, dishonest person he is. That would damage his ability to be sovereign.
There may also be real scandals that they’re holding onto – racism, sexual assault. Something of that kind. But sleeping with Rose is incredibly tame and not something that would have any real effect in the long term.
“If anything, the press have been sitting on stories that show the kind of nasty, tyrannical, stupid, lazy, dishonest person he is. That would damage his ability to be sovereign.”
Exactly Sue. Whatever they are hiding for Willileaks is bad enough that it would keep him off the throne. And I have long believed that he will never touch that throne. Whatever it is he is hiding will be exposed.
Eurydice I’m laughing and laughing from beginning to end of your comment
Didn’t they tell us a short while ago that William’s settlement was 100k? And now it’s a million? Wonder what it really was. Maybe the true amount is mentioned in Harry’s statement.
“No wonder we haven’t seen hide nor…hide of him.’
LOL!!!
Where is Camilla? She campaigned so fiercely for the crown, I’m surprised she hasn’t showed up much at all since the coronation (once in 4 weeks?).
Looks like Harry is the face of the monarchy from the amount of coverage he has been getting all of May and now June.
Is the monarchy in disarray? Do they have a plan for the future now that Charles is King?
She campaigned for the crown, not for the work. Now, she’s going to go back to what she was doing before – whatever she wants.
Amen!
I LOVE THIS SITE AND ALL THE COMMENTS.. Keeps me howling..LOL
A few months ago, just after Spare’s rollout, the British headlines were “Where’s Meghan?!” Those headlines changed to “She’s nowhere to be found, she’s plotting something!” The tabs are telling on themselves again. Cun*milla is plotting something. The question is not “where”, but “what’s her next moves?”.
You could just call her Camzilla and not need the *
Just like Kate never really looked beyond the wedding day Cam never really looked beyond the coronation day. They both achieved their main goal in life and the follow up is just too much like hard work.
I don’t think charles saw Harry. It just seems unlikely. I mean what’s there to talk about? Charles has clearly chosen a side and it’s with the tabloid.
Also the Wales staying out of drama? Babes they are the drama. Everything began with them.
Completely off topic; I am just now noticing that Kate does not have a head for tiara’s
@Chloe — very true: Khate does not look good in tiaras. I don’t know if it’s because her head isn’t shaped for them, or the person who puts them on her is pants at it, or she chooses tiaras that aren’t flattering. But somehow, she always looks like she’s playing dress-up when she wears them. The only time I ever thought she looked good in a tiara was during her wedding, when she wore the Cartier Halo tiara. Maybe that’s it: she needs smaller, daintier tiaras. The big ones are simply unbecoming.
I think the issue is that she doesn’t have the proper hairdressers to style beautiful tiara hair like the royal ladies of Sweden, Spain and Denmark do. With all those wiglets to give extra padding, she should be able to have the appropriate hairstyles to showcase tiaras.
Also, for the picture above where K is shot from the side in the natural full length dress walking behind william.
My god, is that a bump-it?!?!?!
Has Kate been watching Jersey Shore again?
I know not everyone will agree but I actually think they’ve toned down the attacks on Harry and Meghan especially from royals.
The main royals reporters have been weirdly silent.
We’ve only heard from Tom Sykes with his “William” friends and to be honest I’m not completely sure those are all exclusively courtiers. I think sometimes he’s quoting his journalist friends.
If we get less and less briefings I think (based on what H&M have said) we’ll see somewhat of a relationship between them. Obviously trust has to be established and apologies made but I think I could see them visiting in September when they head to Invictus. That might be the true test on if there’s a relationship.
Again this is with the condition that they don’t leak or start threatening titles etc.
Yea I know these people are abusive and evil and no I’m not encouraging them to reconcile. I’m going off their own worlds.
Disclaimer: I’ve checked out a little on royal news so if I’ve missed a lot and nothing has changed then never mind to all this.
I agree. Harry’s single-handedly got the tabloid scum running like the cockroaches they are. If anything they’ve gone a bit softer on him, and Meghan has hardly been mentioned. They’ll play nice for a while then go for fresh meat, which is the Wails. That’s why Khate’s been appearing much more frequently — she’s trying to put herself in good stead with her in-laws because she knows she’s the sacrificial lamb, especially since she went rogue at the coronation and upstaged C&C at the Chelsea Garden Show. Willnot is AWOL because he’s keeping his head down during Harry’s court appearances, his not-so secret payoff by the Mirror doesn’t bode well for the tabloids laying off him, in fact they may go after him specifically what with all dark secrets they know about him.
Yeah the specific attacks from royal reporters has toned down considerably. It used to be everyday we had another briefing from royal reporters.
I actually think Harry and Meghan’s name has overtaken the royals and that’s not good because that means the rest of the royals are invisible.
Maybe they are realizing this and backing off since the strategy hasn’t worked. At this point they are constantly overshadowed which was the reason this hate campaign even started.
It does seem like the attacks on the Sussexes (and Meghan in particular) have gotten a tiny bit better. How much of that is due to WME, I have no idea.
Interestingly, the Fail recently completely overhauled its “Royals” section and has been featuring way more stories on the other royal houses in Europe…maybe they’re realizing that the Windsors alone simply aren’t going to be able to provide enough content for them to be profitable going forward, and they’re hedging their bets, hoping that people become more interested in some of the other royals, especially right after they were all just seen at the wedding last weekend? It definitely seems like they’ve pivoted in the past couple of months to coverage of ALL royals, not just the BRF. And it does seem to have come at the same time as the wall-to-wall trashing of the Sussexes has abated, at least a bit.
Time will tell, I guess.
Or they have seen how lucrative the British Royal family is, and are hoping for more cash writing about other royals? I’m sure there’s a variety of scandal they could report, and compare.
I don’t know if WME would affect the British tabloids? H&M just don’t appear very often, and contrary to what the btm want you to believe, they don’t speak very often. There isn’t much to write about at the moment. I think Harry’s lawsuit(s) has made an impact on how they’re reporting. Harry was composed throughout his testimony, and I suspect they were not counting on that at all. That definitely impacted the articles that they could write.
The issue that I think really quietened them was the car chase in NYC. That did not go as plan (whatever the plan was), and actually went way over the top by the laws that were broken by the paparazzi. It was a miracle that no one on the street and sidewalks were injured/killed. Someone with a brain cell realized they had gone a bridge too far. I can’t wait until the investigation is done and more info is given out–hopefully, people are charged.
William had an engagement today so he made sure not to be seen when Harry was in town while Kate had engagements on the days that Harry testified. I don’t think it means anything that Charles came back on Tuesday. I have my doubts that he made any attempt to meet Harry. That would have been leaked to the press already.
The entire BRF show should lay low for the rest of the year.
W has the Duchy money now. Nobody is gonna make him do anything.
W has all the power at this point.
If W stops going along with The Firm, the entire show is out of biz.
Charles is too old, Cam is hated, George is too young, Harry is out, so for the next 10-12 years William is the FK.
William is not out and about “working” because he is L-A-Z-Y. The same man who went on a “Lads trip” to Switzerland. Lest we forget that he helped cause a LOT of the drama that Harry and especially Meghan has suffered from.
He’s a bum and so is his wife.
And wasn’t the lads trip when he was supposed to be at some royal service or something? Like he had some duty he skipped out on? Plus, wasn’t that the trip where Jecca was there, and the only woman? Or was that some hunting trip? I get these vacations confused.
Jecca was on a hunting trip to Spain.
William missed Easter with his family, charlottes first to attend Jeccas wedding.
Missed Peter Philips wedding to attend Jeccas brothers wedding.
Missed the Queen mothers memorial service to go to Switzerland skiing.
The ski trip was him skipping a commonwealth day service to be with the lads in Verbier and do some “dad dancing”. I believe kate skipped out attending that service even though she was in the UK. But of course she wouldn’t out rank the rest on her own.
The trip with Jecca was a hunting trip early on in the marriage. He went with the guys and I think Harry was there too. And Jecca as well.
They caused the drama so they can just shut up! They don’t want to be pulled in what a f ing load.
Exactly.
100 percent this.
YES! Exactly this!
Interestingly, this article is coming right out and saying a few things that royal sources usually don’t acknowledge: That Charles absolutely fled like a coward to Romania to avoid his son’s visit (“interesting timing”), and also that the Wales are trying desperately to counteract Harry’s testimony by pretending that it’s “business as usual”… except for we haven’t seen “The Wales”, we’ve seen Cathy trotted out by herself for a whole two days in a row, which is definitely not normal for them at all.
#Whereiswilliam?
Once the excitement of Harry’s evidence has died down, the media will circle back to the obvious elephant in the room, the distance between the Wails. The Jordan wedding exposed their distance in a way that could not be explained away as royal protocol when seeing how the other royals interact with the long married spouses.
Kate is out there doing last minute engagements because she knows her family having a bankrupt business is not a good look and she is the easiest target for the media.
Can’t and Won’t got dragged to hell in the world-wide coverage of the Jordanian wedding. On Twiiter, folks were praising Beatrice and what’s his name for how nice they looked and how happy they seemed compared to the PoWs.
And with the Midds and the Party Pieces implosion, I think they’re using the Liar to say “please, don’t write about us”. At least Kate is. She’ll throw anyone under the bus to stay where she is, even her parents.
Don’t start no drama, won’t be no drama.
“heads down, focussing on the positive work and not being pulled into the drama for a while” …
LOL, they continue to cover up for Willy’s laziness. Imagine telling your boss that you can’t work for long stretches because you’re just keeping your head down and avoiding being pulled into the drama.
LMAO please. After their pitiful display at the Jordanian royal wedding, of course they want to keep their heads down. The more appearances they make together, the more obvious it becomes that their marriage is truly rotting, if not completely rotten at this point. No amount of Twitter bots and royalists can take away from that fact. They can’t use Harry and Meghan as distraction anymore because the returns keep diminishing. Even the whole “OMG the Sussexes are headed for divorce!” bullshit of the past month just turned more attention on the sinking ship that’s the Wails marriage.
That wedding blew apart the royal protocol bs with all the other kings and queens holding hands or at least walking together and not six feet apart. And the whole SPACE thing ended up on Twitter well behind royal followers.
It’s too late. They were always the eye of the hurricane. They drove out blood family with their hostility and leaking untrue, vile stories to the press. Own it, Middletons. May you never have a day of peace again. You can’t just walk away from the damage you caused once you got your way. Karma will embrace you sooner or later.
Harry is the true man and the true king. Facts. An accident of birth order doesn’t change the substance of men. One is a hero and the other is a sniveling coward. Princess Diana knew which of her sons was king material. And it’s not Baldy Rose Handler.
I take it that “getting away from the drama” will entail an entirely tax-payer funded, extended luxury vacation to “unwind”?!
They will keep their gobs shut and noses out until the trial is over and the see the lay of the land with the media – there is a small chance they will the press will turn on the RF in retaliation for this.
They are biding their time plus considering that bad press they keep getting they need to work on trying to repair their image which isn’t great at the moment.
There will be no relationship between the brothers because Harry wants to be engaged in a functional, healthy one; instead of being a part of the family business.
They is no drama, because there is no relationship.
It comes full circle.
Simply put – Harry does not want to tolerate nor to be tolerated. It takes at least two individuals to engage in a relationship.