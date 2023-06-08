Prince William & Kate don’t want to be ‘pulled into the drama for a while’

Last week, Buckingham Palace briefed the media about King Charles’s planned holiday in Romania, where he has a small country home. The purpose of the trip and the timing of the trip was for Charles to avoid being in the same country as Prince Harry, as Harry was in London from Sunday night through Wednesday. Weirdly, after all of that emphasis on Charles’s trip, he returned to London on Tuesday or Wednesday, and he did events in London. Which led to some speculation about whether Charles did have time to meet Harry while Harry was in town. Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph wrote a stupid column about all of this, and there’s some added quotes about how Prince William and Kate feel about Harry’s many lawsuits. While he was in court on Tuesday, Harry once again spoke about William accepting a £1 million settlement from the Sun/News Group in 2020. That fact was part of Tominey’s piece too:

Quite how the King’s mental health is shaping up right now – as a parent to sons no longer on speaking terms – is anyone’s guess. Having dodged Harry’s arrival in London with an intriguingly timed solo hiking trip to Romania, he found himself otherwise engaged on Tuesday night by attending a concert at St James’s Roman Catholic Church in London, featuring all the music from his Coronation. The event, which showcased all four Coronation anthems by George Frideric Handel, including the rousing Zadok the Priest, cannot fail to have reminded him of the last time he saw his “darling boy” – who paid a fleeting visit to Westminster Abbey in May before leaving after barely any contact with his nearest and dearest. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether father and son would be meeting up while Harry was back in the UK, but an aide’s suggestion that the 74-year-old monarch had had a “busy day” on Wednesday made it seem unlikely. In becoming the first member of the Royal family to give evidence in court since Edward VII was embroiled in a baccarat cheating scandal in 1891, it is no secret that members of The Firm have serious reservations about Harry’s ongoing litigation. As well as suing MGN, the Duke is also taking legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) – the publisher of The Sun, The Sun on Sunday and the now defunct News of the World – and Associated Newspapers Ltd, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. As Harry revealed in his own witness statement to the NGN trial in April, the Prince of Wales settled his own phone-hacking claim out of court for “a very large sum of money”, thought to have been around £1 million, in 2020. With Harry demanding an apology and his brother unwilling to provide him with one, their fractured relationship remains at a stalemate. The Waleses’ current modus operandi is “heads down, focussing on the positive work and not being pulled into the drama for a while”, according to someone who knows them well. “Focus on the positives and not spend your time torn up.” Harry’s 2019 description of being “on a different path” to his brother has never appeared more apt.

Considering William’s large-scale absence from public life in recent months, it once again feels like royal commenters are taking pains to talk around some subjects. They aren’t even being spoon-fed stories about what the hell William is up to these days or why William didn’t make an effort to at least try to speak to Harry while Harry was in town. Instead, the onus is always on Harry to do something, to change, to come back, to do this or that. Anyway, seeing Kate’s desperate attempts to hijack the newscycle in recent days reveals a lot about the sorry state of the remaining Windsors. Now, I also wonder if Charles cut his Romanian trip short (it feels like he did) and if he did, in fact, meet Harry at some point.