Shannen Doherty reveals that her breast cancer has spread

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In 2016 she underwent chemo and radiation when the cancer spread to her lymph nodes, and documented shaving her head on Instagram. By 2017 she was in remission, but in early 2020 she announced that it had returned as stage 4. It had actually returned a year earlier, but she kept it a secret because she didn’t want work opportunities to disappear, and she didn’t want people to start saying goodbye prematurely. Then at the end of April this year Shannen filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years and strongly hinted that it was due to his cheating on her with his agent. So while he was (apparently) elsewhere, this week Shannen posted videos on her Instagram of what she was going through mere months before the split:
“Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Shannen Doherty said on Instagram Tuesday that her breast cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2015, has spread to her brain.
The news was shared with an emotional video of Doherty, 52, crying as she underwent radiation. The process entails patients wearing a custom-made mask that keeps the head still during the treatment so that the lasers can hit the tumor as accurately as possible.
“On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” Doherty said. “…January 12 the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious.”
Doherty says that she is “extremely claustrophobic” and that “there was a lot going on in my life” when the treatment was conducted. The announcement came a day after she shared another video in which she was being fitted for the radiation mask after she received her CT scan.
“That fear… The turmoil… the timing of it all… This is what cancer can look like,” she added.
Doherty has been dealing with her cancer diagnosis for years. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, after she says that her dog Bowie started to “obsessively sniff” her side. By 2016, the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, and she had to undergo eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.
She went into remission in 2017, but a year later, her tumor markers became “elevated,” according to the Associated Press. Then in 2020, she announced on “Good Morning America” that it had returned as stage 4, meaning that it has spread beyond its original location, according to the American Cancer Society.
Doherty broke the news that her cancer has spread weeks after the “Heathers” star filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, her representative told the Associated Press. They had been married for 11 years.
“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” her publicist told the outlet. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”
I don’t want to waste any more space here on her ex, his actions speak for themselves. What does deserve attention is Shannen’s bravery in sharing these videos. They are vivid and horrific. The first, from January 9th, shows her being fitted for the protective mask. Her head rests on the back part of the mask, and a malleable cover is placed over her head. The top piece has an opening around Shannen’s eyes and nose, but not her mouth. A popsicle stick is placed over the piece at the mouth area for Shannen to bite down on (through the mask material). After she bites down three medical attendants set about fastening the top piece to the part her head is resting on, this is done one-by-one with five screws that audibly snap into place, effectively bolting her to the table. Whoever is filming this (I hope it’s a friend) has moved closer to Shannen at this point and we can see her quietly crying and trembling underneath the blanket. That was just the fitting.
The second video, taken three days later, is much shorter and shows Shannen already bolted into the mask, popsicle stick-bit in place and under a neon red light. We hear clanking noises in the background, as well as attendants saying “That’s perfect. That’s fantastic, right there. Ooh that’s pretty good.” I presume they are commenting on something like a piece of equipment being set up properly, but it cannot be understated how jarring it is to hear those background comments (made by men), that sound like bad photoshoot dialogue, in juxtaposition with what we’re seeing: an extreme close up of the tears running down Shannen’s face. The video pulls back and ends with a doctor saying “That’s the hard part, Shannen, and now we’re gonna get going.”
I’m sure everyone reading this has their own personal connection to cancer through someone in their lives, if not themselves directly. I do. My family does. The disease and the treatments push the limits of what it is to be human. The nearly two million people who follow Shannen on Instagram will watch these videos and think, “I know that,” and hopefully will feel less alone.
One last thought: a dog can save your life.
Wishing her good things and comfort as she navigates this. I hope she has good people supporting her and an excellent shark of a divorce lawyer.
That is the “cyberknife” treatment that my mom is going through for the second time. It (with surgery the first time) has been successful for her. It is grueling though and they do tie the patient down. I wonder if one of the medical personnel is filming and providing support. They don’t allow us to go back with my mom during the treatment.
My BIL is expected to die today from melanoma which metastasized to his brain and lungs. I had no idea just how horrific brain cancer is. He’s endured brain surgery while awake and whole brain radiation. It’s beyond horrific.
My heart breaks for everyone who has to endure this vile disease.
I’m so sorry that your BiL is leaving you soon. Brain cancer takes away your dignity. I hope he’s not suffering badly and ghost hugs to you and your family.
My heart goes out to you and your family in this terrible situation! 💔
Biggest hugs to you and your family.
All the love and support to your family. My mother’s father had the same thing happen to him as your BIL – melanoma that went to the brain.
My dad died from a glioblastoma in 1983. I was still very young so fortunately only have a few memories of him being in the hospital. He had excellent care but it truly is a nightmare. He also had the surgery while awake. It was 9 hours long, which seems inhumane. Eventually he would only talk to his nurses because he was so embarrassed by his speech. It’s not supposed to be genetic but his father had one too. Fortunately I had a doctor that told me to focus on the health concerns I can control, like heart health or diabetes, so I don’t spiral too much!
She’s a warrior! This news is so sad, but I appreciate her sharing her cancer journey with us. I lost my father to brain cancer last year, my mother was just declared cancer-free a few months ago, both my in-laws are fighting [blood] cancer[s] as well, and a couple of my friends are sick as well. It’s depressingly common. I’m glad she has the energy to leave her husband and she had the best dog! I wish her strength and the most comfortable care.
She has been through so much. I also appreciate that she has shared her journey. I think it’s important not to hide the challenges and pains of life because, as with your family, so many people can relate and it can feel so isolating to feel like you are the only one. Sending strength to your family members and to you as the caregiver and cheerleader.
🤍Thank you
I think the commenting is meant to be supportive even though it’s somewhat inane. The faster they get good images, the faster she can get out of there. I’m so sorry for Shannen. Not all cancers require such painful treatment but breast cancer is a beast.
🥺🙏🏼
I’m going through chemo right now because my stomach cancer has returned after 24 months. My prayers are with Shannen. Cancer is such an awful disease and the “cure” is sometimes such a painful process to go through.
Wishing you easy as possible treatment and a full recovery, Carol.
Best wishes again to you Carol, from someone else down in the trenches of chemo and treatment for advanced disease. I wish you well and that you didn’t have to endure this, I wish nobody did. Hope things are going as well as they can be, and I’m sending you healing thoughts if you don’t mind that! It can be hard to keep our spirits up but I guess we also have the gift of increased empathy and compassion for everyone else who is living through it or has a loved one affected. *((hugs))*
Totorochan, big, big hugs to you.
I had surgery last fall and finished chemo at the end of March. Twenty years ago, I had breast cancer, and last fall, I was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.
Sending healing vibes and hoping you have the fullest recovery possible.
Totorochan and Dee, I am sorry to hear that you both are fighting cancer. Chemo is so rough, and it takes a lot of physical and mental courage to fight this disease. I’m sending hugs, strength, and caring thoughts your way.
I’m so sorry, Carol. Sending you love and light and best wishes for recovery.
I am so sorry. Wishing you the strength to endure treatment and good thoughts for a recovery. F*ck cancer.
Carol, I hope you’re surrounded by loved ones who can help, because facing cancer a second time is even tougher. Wishing you tons of strength and sending hugs your way.
Best wishes to Shannen. I feel absolutely awful for what she’s going through. I used to have my jokes on her back in the day about gossipy things but I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. I hope her lawyer takes her soon-to-be ex husband to the cleaners because what kind of trash are you to cheat on your sick wife?
Isn’t she still fighting her insurance company for the payout on her house being severely damaged/her health impacted during the California fires last year? God, this poor woman can’t catch a BREAK.
I hope that dog gets some major snacks for sniffing out her cancer and providing lots of love in such a difficult time for her.
I cannot imagine the stress, anxiety, anger and general sadness that she must be going through dealing with stage 4 cancer and a divorce after an unforgivable betrayal. Sigh. I’m really hoping we’ll be reading about her being in remission by next year. Cancer is just so terrible..so pervasive and cruel.
She’s such an honest, open soul. I appreciate her so much. My mum, my aunt and my fil all died from brain tumours, now a friend has one. I’m sending her her all the love in the universe
My goodness, it just does not stop – first the agent, incredibly f*cked up situation with cancer, now the husband is cheating on her with *his* agent — what the bloody hell?!
She must feel so very alone. I hope she has at least friends around her.
I (obviously) don’t know much about her personal situation but I follow Sarah Michelle Gellar on IG and they seem tight and there’s a lot of love in their relationship.
This made me so sad for her. She doesn’t owe anyone anything, but What a wonderful gift to let others know what she is going through in the hopes of education and letting others know they are not alone.
Thank you everyone for your good wishes 🙏 yes, f*** cancer. And f*** Shannen’s ex husband too.
My heart goes out to her and everyone else affected who has posted here. This is how we lost my aunt, breast cancer that then moved to her brain and my cousin has never been the same since. She had her first child just before she lost her mother and even though he’s 13 now you can still see some of the negative effects of the huge trauma she went through while he was a baby.